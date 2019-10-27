Flashback 2016: Secretary of State John Kerry Admits President Obama Intentionally Armed ISIS in Syria – Audio Recording and Transcript…

CTH has some new readers, so against the backdrop of the UniParty in Washington DC jumping into action to criticize President Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria; and against the backdrop of President Trump authorizing an operation last night that killed ISIS leader Baghdadi, perhaps a little factual and historic refresher is in order….
On September 30th 2016 the New York Times quietly released a leaked audio recording of Secretary John Kerry meeting with multiple factions associated within Syria.
The 40-minute discussion took place on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting took place at the Dutch Mission to the United Nations on Sept. 22nd 2016:
[…] Kerry’s off-record conversation was apparently with two dozen ‘Syrian civilians’, all from US backed opposition-linked NGO’s in education and medical groups supposedly working in ‘rebel-held’ (aka terrorist-held) areas in Syria.
This opposition conclave also included ‘rescue workers’ which can only be ambassadors from the White Helmets, a pseudo NGO which serves as Washington and London’s primary PR front in pursuit of a “No Fly Zone’ in Syria, and it’s being bankrolled by the US, UK, EU and other coalition states to the tune of well over $100 million (so far). (link)
When you listen to the audio recording (embedded below) it becomes immediately obvious what was going on in 2014, 2015 and 2016 as an outcome of policy from the White House. In addition, you discover why this jaw-dropping 2016 leak/story was buried by the U.S. media and how it connects to the prior 4 years of perplexing U.S. mid-east policy.
This evidence within this single story would/should forever remove any credibility toward the U.S. foreign policy under President Obama. It also destroys the credibility of a large number of well known republicans, and explains how the prior action placed President Trump into a precarious position requiring a careful approach.
The key Secretary Kerry moments are at 02:00, and again at approximately 18:30 forward.
The discussion from 18:30 through to 29:00 are exceptionally revealing and should be listened to by anyone who has wondered what was going on in Syria. Kerry even makes mention of the “Responsibility to Protect, or R2P” principle:
@18:30 Secretary John Kerry [transcript]:
[…] “Well, the problem is the Russians do not care about law, and we do. And, we don’t have a basis -our lawyers tell us- unless we have a U.N. Security Council resolution, which the Russians can veto and Chinese, OR unless we are under attack from the folks there, or unless we are invited in. Russia was invited in by the legitimate regime, well, it’s illegitimate in our mind, by the regime. And so, they were invited in and we’re not invited in.”
“We’re flying in airspace there, where they can turn on the air defense and we have a very different scene. The only reason they’re letting us fly is because we’re going after ISIS. If we were going after Assad, those air defenses, we’d have to take out all those air defenses, uh, and we don’t have a legal justification, frankly, for doing that unless we stretch it way beyond the law on a humanitarian basis, which some people argue we should – by the way.”
“Uh, but so far American legal theory has not gone into these so called “right to protect”, uh, and we don’t even have what we had in Kosovo where we had an, you know, an existing resolution and so forth. Uh, even though we went alone.”
“And so it’s complicated, it’s not easy. And we’ve been fighting. How many wars have we been fighting? We’ve been fighting in Afghanistan, we’ve been fighting in Iraq, we’ve fighting -you know- in the region for fourteen years. And a lot of Americans don’t believe that we should be fighting and sending young Americans over to die in another country. That’s the problem.”
“The congress won’t vote to do it. And you can be mad at us, but what we’re trying to do is help Syrians fight for their own country; and we’ve been spending a lot of money, a lot of effort to try and help do this. So, there’s an opposition there; the opposition is doing very well. Russia came in, and that’s a problem I know, because, uh, y’ know, uh, we don’t behave like Russians, it’s just a different standard.”
“So we are trying to see if we can test whether Russia, you see, is serious about a political solution. And if they are not serious, then we will help the opposition more. But I don’t think that’s particularly good for Syrians in the end because it will mean more fighting.”
Secretary Kerry is then questioned by an obvious sympathizer toward the extremist elements (calls pro-assad Sunni faction “Sunni Jews”) about why the U.S. fights the extremist Sunni (ISIS), but not the extremist Shia (Hezbollah). Kerry’s response:
“Well, they’re [Hezbollah] a terrorist organization, we’ve designated them a terrorist organization. The reason for [airstrikes against the Sunni Extremists] is because they have basically declared war on us; and are plotting against us, and Hezbollah is not plotting against us; Hezbollah is exclusively focused on Israel, they’re not attacking now, and on Syria where they are attacking in support of the, uh, in support of Assad.”
Question: “But how to make the majority of the Syrian people accept this approach, that because Hezbollah or the Iraqi or Iranian groups are not attacking the U.S. now when they are attacking against the terrorism in Syria?”
Kerry: “Well, they, they are targeted by the opposition who we are arming and training.”
What the recording reveals is substantive:
♦ First, only regime change, the removal of Bashir Assad, in Syria was the 2013, 2014, and 2015 goal for President Obama. This is admitted and outlined by Secretary John Kerry.
♦ Secondly, in order to accomplish this primary goal, the White House was willing to watch the rise of ISIS (’13, ’14, ’15) by placing their bet that ISIS’s success would force Syrian President Bashir Assad to acquiesce toward Obama’s terms and step down.
♦ Thirdly, in order to facilitate the objective, Obama and Kerry intentionally gave arms to ISIS and even, arguably, attacked a Syrian government military convoy to stop a strategic attack upon the Islamic extremists killing 80 Syrian soldiers.
Pause for a moment and consider those three points carefully. Because the audio, along with accompanying research now surfacing, not only exposes these three points as truth – but also provides the specific evidence toward them.
The problem in the Obama/Kerry’s secret strategy became clear when ISIS grew in sufficient strength to give the White House optimism for the scheme – however, instead of capitulation Assad then turned to Russia for help.
When Russia came to aid Bashir Assad the Syrian Government began being able to defeat ISIS and the Islamic Extremist elements within Syria. For the hidden plan of Obama/Kerry (and also McCain, Graham, et al), Russia defeating ISIS, al-Qaeda and al-Nusra, upended their objective.
Against the backdrop of this recording we can reconcile so many historic issues. We already know of a Second Presidential Finding Memo authorizing additional CIA covert action in 2012, this time in Syria. However, unlike the 2011 Libyan operation we do not know the operational name of the second action in 2012 Syria.
2012: WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) – President Barack Obama has signed a secret order authorizing U.S. support for rebels seeking to depose Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his government, U.S. sources familiar with the matter said.
Obama’s order, approved earlier this year and known as an intelligence “finding,” broadly permits the CIA and other U.S. agencies to provide support that could help the rebels oust Assad. (link)
Further consider how this Kerry audio tape, and the now transparent Obama policy toward Syria, absolutely confirms our earlier research as contained within the Benghazi Brief surrounding Syria. [Previous post]
President Obama, Secretary Clinton (2011, 2012) and later Secretary Kerry, together with John McCain, and the CIA tentacled team within the Republican party (2013, 2014, 2015) were willing to support extremist (under all factional names) in order to overthrow Bashir Assad…
…THIS WAS THE Obama/Kerry POLICY.
This was their 2016 admitted policy, only because they were caught.
Nothing else mattered.
President Trump took office in January 2017, and began a process to kill and remove, with extreme prejudice, the ISIS forces that President Obama, Secretary Clinton and Secretary Kerry armed. He began with the end in mind, and delivered the following quote:…
That mission has been accomplished.
So Kerry and Obama could be grouped in with Abu Bakr, yes?
Could someone be kind enough to tell me WHY they wanted to get rid of Assad so bad.. everything I see shows that Assad was not the guilty party as to the gasing of Syrians… so what was the real reason???
Thanks in advance
It’s all about gas/oil pipelines and control of territory. This is also why backing the Kurds in Syria is so important to the neocons because they can be a constant foil to Assad in their region of the country(seeking their own state and whatnot).
Elites both here and abroad wish to pilfer and profit all over the Middle East with oil rich lands being so plentiful, Syria being one of them. Stable government run by strongmen are in their way so they must instigate conflict/civil war to cause the nation to collapse. This is happened in both Iraq(Saddam) and Libya(Qaddafi) and the warmongers have been trying for years with Syria but have been unsuccessful mostly due to Russian presence and support on the ground.
Yep, you pretty much nailed it, Marc……good post.
Yep. The Kurds are not one people- they are clans and tribes and faction within. If they had ever stopped fighting among themselves and consolidated on the oil rich land in n.Iraq and western Syria, they would be sitting pretty now.
We used them to fignt ISIS as the enemy of my enemy, but we owe no more allegiance now thats done. The PKK was rightfully named a terror group and we certainly cant help a terror group fight a NATO ally, no matter how sketchy Turkey is now- until they leave NATO we cant do that.
Thats the brilliance of TRUMP setting the trap for Erdogan, who walked into it.
And now had to run out, to the arms of Putin to save him. Eventually the EU will wake up, and is now serious about the natural gas pipeline Trump is suggesting, and the north port for LNG delivery in the Baltic.
Look at the gas discoveries around Cyprus including the leases belonging to Israel, which is on the way to becoming an energy exporter as thats developed.
Making Syria stable is in everyones best interest now- Iran included, but not with OUR blood and treasure- let Turkey and Iran duke it out, Sunni vs Shia as they have been since the 7th Century.
We hold onto the oil fields in eastern Syria. If Obama/Dems/State Dept hadnt been so stupid and breathtakingly incompetent we would today have a Status of Forces agreement and a permanent base in Iraq, to stabilize the northern oil fileds by Mosul, too, instead of losing millions of tons of material and equipment to the ISIL when Iraqi troops ran away, leaving even their uniforms in the sand.
I was wondering the same thing. I suspect it could be something as picayune is Obama had hear the Assad had insulted Obama. But it could also be an Iran – Syria rivalry where the Valerie Jarret bias favors Iran hegemony in the area. What I’m sure about is that it wasn’t in our national interest in giving Iran billions of $ and nuclear weapon capability to a country that murders US soldiers. It was such a curious turn of events. Didn’t Pelosi visit Assad on a diplomatic “reset” mission before Obalama was elected?
Kerry’s daughter just married Iranian “royalty”
Muslim Brother Hood and Iran
That is/was their allegiance
Why did Obama want to get rid of Assad? For the same reason he wanted to get rid of Qaddafi in Libya and install and preserve Morsi in Egypt.
Obama is an advocate of the Muslim Brotherhood. He wanted to install Muslim fundamentalist regimes in all three countries. He wanted to further than creation of a Muslim caliphate in the Middle East
Exactly, and Dinesh D’Souza made this perfectly clear in his movie “2016: Obama’s America”.
This explains the motivation around the Crimson Kenyan’s entire ME policy, to restore a regional islamic caliphate.
May that lousy piece of CRAP rot in hell wrapped in pig fat for all eternity!
Treeper Marc pretty much nails it…..
LikeLike
Yes it’s now obvious Obama/Kerry and the entire Democrat party was allied with ISIS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can see the Dem alliance with ISIS by the friendly media treatment by the leftist media outlets today …. NY Times, WaPo, Bloomberg, etc.
yes, and before that Hillary.
This was the purpose of the Libya gun-running op, to get the manpads and other dangerous weaponry out of there before the AQIA militia got their hands on it, and transfer it without fingerprints to the Al-Nusra faction (radical sunnis imported to the secret CIA/special forces training base hosted by Jordan just inside their border with Syria at Al Tanf). McCain knew about this- helped set it up- and its rumored thats why AMB Stevens was brought to Benghazi to facilitate the process, with CIA as the gun-runners below the radar of Congressional oversight (if this sounds familiar refer back to Fast and Furious, where Sec State Clinton also signed off on Military deliveries of surplus M-16s to Mexico, also with CIA logistics.)
So of COURSE Obama/Holder/Clinton had to lie about it, Benghazi in particular, with CIA help to claim it was a youtube did it, because the whole rat-line was rotten and incredibly bad judgement from the beginning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dont forget that Benghazi was on the backside of losing weapons in Libya, a desperation move to scoop up more, including some rumored to have made their way to the Taliban, including the ones used to target Extortion 17.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/aug/5/obama-stonewalls-seal-team-6-extortion-17-helicopt/
The CIA train “the radical sunnis to kill the syrian-iranian backed Alawite Shia” got so bad that an entire Al Nusra unit defected from training in 2013.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/may/08/free-syrian-army-rebels-defect-islamist-group
Trump was right – long past time for us to be out of there- let the ragheads kill each other off, like they have been since the 7th century.
Which explains why Obama released al Baghdadi from custody in 2008.
There’s been back and forth over whether it was 2004 or 2009, which given the politicized institutions involved I don’t give a lot of stock to who’s claiming what these days.
It does go tomthenissue of using our troops, getting scores of them killed or disabled, and then letting politicians cut deals or declare false victories that lead to prisoner releases of terror entities who aren’t going back to a personal livelihood or geographic location but continue with their cause, one to which enough PC prioritizers in the government and military turned willful blind eyes for political points despite the body count.
Sometimes, not ALWAYS, admittedly,…but SOMETIMES you can detirmine the true motives and goals for someones actions, by looking at the RESULT.
What I mean to say is some people ALWAYS go to the ‘law of unintended consequences’, to say that just because an administrations actions had THIS consequence, it doesn’t MEAN that that consequence was their intended GOAL.
This, however can be refuted, by the “Law of Three;
Once?,……..Happenstance.
Twice?,…….Coincidence.
THIRD Time?,….Enemy Action!
Fast and Furious was INTENDED to supply the Mexican cartels with weoponry, to trigger a,wave of violence on the border, IN ORDER TO create an International Crises with Mexico imploring the U.S. to ‘do something’about the guns moving from U.S. to Mexico, in order to JUSTIFY Obama issueing Executive (unconstitutional) order on GUNS. FACT.
The supplying of weapons TO the Cartels, DID result in a,wave of violence, and growth of the gangs, which is ONE of the precipitating factors in the massive illegal migration North, into the U.S. FACT.
The supplying of arms to ISIS, feeding the ‘rise of Isis’, the resulting civil wars and beheadings, mass slaughtering of civilians (just like the cartels use) similarly triggered mass illegal migration from africa/mideast, into EUROPE. FACT.
Our ‘unending war’ policy in ME, has decimated a subset of the population;
Those patriots who VOLONTEER to fight for their country. DEPLORABLES.
Is it a coincidence, or INTENTIONAL that the policies Obama admin, and Uniparty leadership in Congress implemented, had the effect of triggering massive migration from Central America into U.S., and from Africa/Middle east into Western Europe.
Coincidence Globalist governments (in EU and US) encouraged and even mandated (thru regulation, or refusing to follow existing regulations, or refusing to write and pass needed legislation) the acceptance of the HOARDS of unassimilating populations of illegal migrants, and offering them incentives (both ‘human trafficking’ disguised as NGO’s, and social welfare benefits once they arrive). The very migrants THEIR policies created.
How do you bring down ‘western society’as we have known it? Force upon it massive #’s of migrants with no interest in assimilation, who will bankrupt its social network, and increase crime.
HOW do you get 10’s of millions of people to MOVE 1000’S of MILES, leaving their HOMES, Families, etc?
Well, threatening to cut their heads off seems to work pretty good, whether in Mexico or Libya.
Obama, Mercal, May, the whole EU leadership, the Congressional leadership, the media, etc. are ALL IN on trying to ‘transform’the world into a ‘One World Government’ run by Elitist; a relatively small percentage of the population, for Their benefit.
And, destroying Deplorables, not just in the U.S., but in GB, (Brexit) France (Yellow vests) or Hong Kong, is a NECCESARY, inevitable part of their plan.
The lead up to the 2008 financial crises, turned the American Dream into a nightmare for many.
The exfiltration of manufacturing jobs, and the concommitant middle class lifestyles, was a seperate attack on Deplorables. And then the pharmacuetical industry fueled abuse of Rx. Opiods, follwed by the Fentanyl crises, fed those who had been so beat down.
THEY have been at WAR with we Deplorables, for AT LEAST 30 years, but,…..
It has been an ‘UnDeclared war’. No one formally announced hostilities in a speech or Press conference, they just quietly began implementing these laws, policies and administrative actions, with specific goals in mind.
Its TRUE; They aren’t really after Trump.
He’s just ‘in their way’.
THEY are after YOU!
“Sometimes, not ALWAYS, admittedly,…but SOMETIMES you can detirmine the true motives and goals for someones actions, by looking at the RESULT.”
Damn near always Dutchman, with a percentage well into the upper levels of the 90% range… one will find the answers within the results of “their” actions.
Historically, dating very far back as well. “They” have been at this for centuries as I’m sure you know. My research tells me the war on us “deplorables” you mentioned going back at least 30 years actually began in the early 1900s, obviously linked to the feral “reserve” “act”.
We have, and continue to do so even now, financed our own demise and the destruction across the globe as designed for nefarious globalist desires. I pray Term Two of our VSG President’s presidency is as epic as I envision, for The Great Reckoning is absolutely a MUST and the swamp is absolutely GLOBAL.
Correct- Mike Vanderboegh of SipseyStreet Irregulars and long-time gunblogger David Correa broke the ATF scandal, which was expanded upon by Sharyl Atkisson, once she gained ATF agents trust in her larger CBS platform.
What many forget was that it was Obama’s promise to Brady Gun Control group to “do something under the radar” and Sec State Clinton sign off on the cross border delivery to a sovereign nation, that allowed military weapons and ATF seeded strawman purchases of 50cal sniper rifles, automatic heavy machine guns to be deliberately gun-walked.
Clinton was in Mexico giving a speech citing the already debunked “90% of all illegal guns used in Mexico were from border gun shops” lie, to the Mexican Congress, just two weeks before Agent Terry’s death. Clinton knew full well that the true source of M-16s and other military machine guns was the disappearance from Mexican Army stocks by deserting or corrupted higher ups, selling to the narcos.
And NOTHING gets okayed for cross-border arms movements without a sign off by the principals in the Cabinet- most particularly Sec State and Sec Def, for use of their facilities for transportation and distribution in the host country, the embassys, military liasons, and CIA officers on the payroll there.
actually from Camp Bucca in 2009. Closed the camp and freed many future ISIS. Or ISIL, preferred by Obama because the “L” for Levant included Israel.
Yes Obama always used the ‘L’ in his wording, as a true Muslim should.
Of cause obomba and John Thurston howl the lll Kerry started this shit. Who’s home did obomba kick off his presidential campaign Bill who. Enough said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had to be 2009. Remember, The One didn’t take the oath of office until 1/20/09.
LikeLike
And of course Bath House Barry HUSSEIN Soetero Obama is remembered by ALL his Indonesian school contemporaries as a particularly DEVOUT MUSLIM>
LikeLike
Exactly – all of this has been established well before 2016 though. Flynn told a part of it -which is one reason why they went for Flynn I guess.
The mystery of how Trump is exiting Syria is only a mystery because no one tells the true tale of how the US entered Syria. Understand that, and the total mess Trump was left with and exiting is pure common sense.
Remember Obama laughing at the Russia/Iran/Syria/hezbollah coalition and saying he was leading a 65 nation coalition!!
Liars got to lie. Ozero was/is/will be the greatest liar, grifter, and con-artist to occupy the Oval Office. So history will record. No doubt about it on this branch.
Obama freed Al-Baghdadi from a US prison in 2009!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right before ISIS was formed. Was it a coincidence?
ISIS was OBAMA’S baby. He released Baghdadi precisely to form ISIS with the MOST vile, vicious and disgusting terrorists in the world. Obama and Hillary dropped military grade equipment and weapons for them under the guise “moderate rebels.” Armed them like someone would an army. He funded and nurtured them until they developed into the terrorist army they dreamed of. If this isn’t TRAITOROUS I don’t know what is. 🤦🏻♀️
Why would you disarm our military and fund a terrorist group of SAVAGES?
If McCain were alive today he would unambiguously answer your question. He was there, with Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi; photos were published at CTH that prove it.
They’re probably high fiveing in Hell as we speak.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I doubt Songbird would answer anything truthfully!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’ve heard before that arms were being shipped from Libya to the rebels, but today ZeroHedge ran a story which included a discussion that some of the arms coming from Ukraine — so there could be another reason why dems and even some repubs don’t want anyone looking too closely at everything that was happening in Ukraine.
Our own weapons then used against us to maim and kill our own soldiers. Benghazi was a door into their traitorous scheme and anyone involved in it should be considered a traitor.
It is no wonder all the Democrats and their helpers are in a panic. It also explains why no one was consulted and they went in and gathered up all the evidence.
Let the tribunals begin.
Someday soon, I pray that we get REAL answers as to what exactly was happening at that annex in Libya and who was behind it! And then, I hope those responsible for the deaths of four Americans, including Ambassador Stevens, will be tried for treason and executed!
LikeLike
All the better to strip down the United States of America to its barest studs, in preparation for their totalitarian New World Order. Only Obama and Brennan ..et al.. didn’t go far enough to fully implement their treasonous plans. There wasn’t the same urgency THEN, because they never in a million years expected HER to lose.
You can bet that won’t be the case after next election. The gloves are OFF. There must be executions to punish these traitors if we are to ensure this never happens again!
Yeah, don’t give Kerry all the credit. Hillary is proud to have helped too.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2015/07/02/hillarys-secret-war-operation-zero-footprint-hillary-approved-arms-for-terrorist-enemies-of-the-united-states/
Hillary’s Secret War: “Operation Zero Footprint” – Hillary Approved Arms For Terrorist Enemies Of The United States
Judge Napolitano (back when he was half-way decent): What I saw has persuaded me beyond a reasonable doubt and to a moral certainty that Mrs. Clinton provided material assistance to terrorists and lied to Congress in a venue where the law required her to be truthful. Here is the backstory
the war machine has always created it`s own boogie man…for it to function we must have a bad guys..hell we will arm them pay them support them…..if the truth were ever fully known of the CIA..
and the lives they have taken …well war is a racket …..for bankers and those in power…
I believe that totally.
“war is good business…invest your son”
The photos produce cold anger, sundance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me too.
Thank you Lord for giving POTUS this victory. Thank you for your mercy toward our sinful nation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The guy who did it was easy to ID… his lazy-eye gave him away. 🤪
LikeLiked by 2 people
This country really needs some MSM types to start shining some light on this issue (and others). Not meaning to slight any non-MSM types, for they are doing the heavy lifting, but this kind of stuff needs to be on the evening news.
One America News (OAN) is the only media outlet that might cover this – clue them in !
Yeah you would think, but Edward R Murrow is dead and Rachel Maddie got his time slot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Edward R Murrow was no patriot, nor any better than Madcow.
He singlehandedly destroyed Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s investigation to expose the growing number and influence of communists in this country. Why did Murrow do that? Murrow was sympathetic to communists.
An unconstitutional, illegal alien, dirtbag, and usurping POtuS aka Obama did everything illegally.
A U.S. citizen would not have done to the U.S.A. what this CIA-enabled NWO foreign interloper did.
Why isn’t there a bounty on Obama, Clinton and Kerry heads? Hunt them down, hog tie them and cash in. They are traitors.
Hi DSP2-I had to end a relationship with a girl I was very fond of because of her support of Obozo. To this day, she still thinks BHO was the greatest President EVAH. I should add she is black and I am white
Kerry should have been arrested and prosecuted in the early 1970s when he was illegally meeting with the NVC in Paris. If the law had been enforced, with traitors like Kerry, McCain and Fonda, putting them in Leavenworth or the cemetery where they belonged, I think a lot of the problems the USA has endured for the last 50 years of so would have been much less. JMHO
Tango Yankee FL_GUY.
Unfortunately, if its an ‘undeclared war’or ‘police action’, you can’t prosecute for treason.
THATS one of the reasons we have had ‘undeclared wars’and ‘police actions’ since WW2.
Silly way to interpret the law, but its my recollection that that is,why Fonda couldn’t be prosecuted for posing on N.Viet AA gun.
‘Aid and Comfort to the enemy’has been defined as ONLY an enemy Congress has voted to declare war on.
And yet, if a soldier had said “I’m not going to fight, cause the viet cong aren’t a ‘Declared enemy’, he would be in big trouble?
Very heavy heart to this day over the tortuous death of Kate and the Jordanian pilot under Obama/Kerry’s watch! Incredibly sad times for the USA. Payback last night under President Trump!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Note the date on this tweet:
https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/524705334485843968
https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1037464177269514240
chojun – take the word “mobile” out plus the following period “.”
then your tweets will show
OMG! From 2014? I’m astonished. And he WON.
Newish Treeper, post inauguration.
I KNEW Libya was fishy, hated it, Syria never made sense & , no one asked our consent, just rolled right over the will of the American people, like every5hing else out of DC! .
💡🏴
My head & heart hurts, but I want to know! And fix things.
Not bury my head in the sand like a damn ostrich.
Thank you all. Bless you
Ann
The above, folded into the deaths of 4 Americans in Benghazi, Libya, represents a betrayal of America.
We were running guns from former Muammar Gaddafi weapons caches to terrorists in Syria. As best I can tell Obama wanted Assad to fall more than he cared about American lives. And then he paid Iran tens of millions.
None dare call it treasonous.
Obama sent billions in cash pallets to Iran. With a B.
Let me add… That we know of. That we know of…
The “why” of the demonization if Russia and Putin snaps clearly into focus
When you can pretty much count on the opposite of whatever the Enemedia insists is truth, it all comes into focus. Basically, USA Deep State traitors have teamed with global totalitarians, who are hell bent on destroying national sovereignty the world over, to facilitate a massive looting and pillaging spree.
And they are *selling* their “New World Order” to the green algae cake eaters, as an innocent but necessary environmental “imperative.” We need to check our privilege (aka national pride) because we are the world, dontcha know. That’s UN’s Agenda 21 in a nutshell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why indeed…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please explain what the photo shows and why you posted it. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vyborg
Are they artificial islands , built off Saudi peninsula?
I don’t know, but read about this several years ago.
Whee is that…Russia?
I wonder if certain people in DC or Martha’s Vineyard are nervous about that.
You can be sure. It speaks directly to Treason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And yet, the “SDF” plods on. Who is funding these guys? UK? France? idk
Here is an interview with the SDF spokesman, just a couple three days ago –
“The Kurds of Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces, have no allies. Narouz Ahmed, SDF advisor”
See how they play it? The Kurds are the SDF. The Kurds are the PKK/YPK, all terrorists.
Our betters just re-label them and carry on.
Disgusting
Not so sure of that. There are some radical Kurds who fought with ISIS, al-Queda. PKK., YPG. Some of them may have infiltrated the SDF. Looks like, with the help of President Trump, the real Kurds (SDF) have cleansed themselves of the fake Kurds.
Everybody (Syrian, Turkey, Kurds, Russia, the USA) fighting the radical terrorists in Syria. Why did the commander in Chief of the Kurd army thank President Trump. Ain’t no safe places for terrorists in Syria any more.
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Palestinian Liberation Front, the Peoples Front for Palestinian Liberation, the Popular Front for a Shittier Shithole Country … Where’s Monte Python when you need them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another Apple cart tipped over by Trump. May there be many more.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m not finding any confirmation of this President Trump quote after a couple of cursory Goggle searches, but this could potentially get mighty interesting if true. On the chance that it is true, John McCain certainly must be sweating in his grave…..
IIRC, PDJT said that in the Q&A presser that followed his announcement this morning. I watched it on CSPAN2.
LikeLike
President @realDonaldTrump said that this morning in his GREAT speech about the death of al-Baghdadi.
It really caught my attention!
Here’s a thread where it’s discussed (and one person posted a clip of those words).
Kerry: “Well, they, they are targeted by the opposition who we are arming and training.”
I guess I’m missing something. Wasn’t the Obama administration open about supporting the anti-Assad forces in Syria? ISIS wasn’t the only military force in Syria against Assad. Didn’t Kerry mean that they were supporting the “good” anti-Assad guys not the bad ones (=ISIS)? There’s probably more background here that makes it clear but the transcript doesn’t sound that Kerry admitted that they were arming ISIS.
LikeLike
There were NO “good” anti-Assad guys, grizzly. All were terrorists. Some were ISIS (ISIL), some Al Qaeda, some Al Nusra, etc., but all were terrorists.
You’d best go do some more reading. Start with The Benghazi Brief, linked above, then come back and we’ll talk some more.
The ones who were “moderate” we armed and backed. However, they were all extremists and were moderate only because we called them that
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a horrific legacy of Obama-Clinton-Kerry which they thrust on the USA — the arming ond rise of ISIS. This stain will never be removed, but President Trump did what was in his power. He defeated the Caliphate and killed ISIS’ leader.
He’s tried to right the horrendous wrong O-C-K did with the support of people like McStain-Linsey plus the cease-fire, safe zone area.
No wonder Linsey is totally humiliated and humbled in his presser this morning. Facing the music. He can count this his lucky day that POTUS even speaks to him.
O-C-K and McStain Lindsey and the rest of the Dems and RINOs have a lot of blood on their hands. How do they even live with themselves.
LIves mean nothing to them.
It’s what we got for electing a moronic Leftwing pothead to the White House.
It’s the same kind of crap we’ll get if a DemonRAT or Uniparty RINO is ever again elected President.
I think the Muslim Brotherhood was pulling Obama’s strings. He never had any depth at anything he ever did – he was told what to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What the hell? Speaker Pelosi you, obama and the rest of the Democrats created, enabled, supplied and armed ISIS! Now you’re worried that President Trump, who loves this country unlike you, will allow ISIS to regroup? And you want a “strategy”? Hell your strategy was to arm ISIS President Trump’s strategy is to destroy them and he has decimated them! This tweet irritates me no end! I’m swearing like a sailor as I post this!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I would simply tell her to think of what Obama would do and then she will know that he will be doing the exact opposite.
Spot on.
Actually …. very good point made here about this by our very own Sundance 🙂
Sundance tweet
I have learned so much from all of you!! I’m so glad I have you to get information from and not MSM. I’m not new here but have been meaning to say thank you to Sundance and all of you!!
Obama really screwed up this country!
KAG!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Hi Susan-and he did it on purpose.
When are they going to realize…Obama is a Muslim and he hates America. He killed our men when his administration betrayed them. He is a piece of crap. PERIOD. He absolutely did “it” on purpose.
I second that thank you. Sundance & CTH is wonderful. My eyes were closed for so long, but now they are beginning to open.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why was it so omni important to depose Assad? Lots of ‘bad guys’ running around.
… beyond maybe skimming some $$$ somewhere …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always follow the money.
Why was it so important for them to get rid of Qaddafi? Why was it so important to get rid of Hussein?
Removal of these so called dictators is what has upset the balance in the Middle East. It’s what created the great migration out of Africa into Europe.The people who keep telling us that getting rid of these Tyrants is in our best interest are not our friends.
Qaddafi and Hussein both were threatening to sell oil accepting currencies other than US dollars. Qaddafi was attempting to establish an African currency based on gold. Perhaps someone doesn’t want that to happen…
Honesty Like sunshine after years of darkness is hard to adjust to. We must quickly defend and build on our escape from the hole of corruption and deceit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Terrific compilation sundance. Very concise. Many of these daesh fighters are foreign as well, speak differen’t languages, turn on each other and us! Freedom fighters by day, terrorists by night.
Doug Wead interviewed President Trump about how we defeated ISIS. Also about Reagan’s measured responses in a variety of conflicts.
“Keep in mind. The Kurds are not a formal ally. The nation of Turkey is. And keep in mind, that the conflict between the Turks and the Kurds is hundreds of years old.”
https://www.dougwead.com/dougweadblog/why-donald-trump-is-right-to-pull-out-of-syria
The audio speaks for itself but what about the Mosul offensive that started in 2016…under Obama? This was the start of the erosion of ISIS territory. If Kerry/Obama wanted a powerful ISIS to weaken Assad then why reclaim Mosul (which was probably the most significant city within its expanding territory)?
LikeLike
Official Washington likes to pretend that we’re in Syria to “fight ISIS” and “defend our Kurdish allies”, but the truth is that we got involved Syria to try to depose Assad. Our true reason for being there remains to be opposition to Assad. And Assad has always been an enemy of the Islamic State terrorists.
Many of the people who we armed and trained to fight Assad are now the Islamic State terrorists fighting against us.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Free_Syrian_Army#2014_%E2%80%93_FSA_decline,_rise_of_ISIL
” Abu Yusaf, a high-level commander of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), said in August 2014 that many of the FSA members who had been trained by United States’ and Turkish and Arab military officers were now actually joining ISIL. “In the East of Syria, there is no Free Syrian Army any longer. All Free Syrian Army people [there] have joined the Islamic State” he said.”
Why were we trying to depose Assad? Surely he wasn’t worse than ISIS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look Upthread, margarita. It never made sense to me either.
Assad is a puppet of Iran. Iran wants to establish a Crescent from Tehran to Damascus, of Shia influence, to counter their sworn enemies the Wahhabi House of Saud.
its all about the oil- look at pipelines routes to Turkey and the east, and how to transport oil at 1/3 the cost from south to north vs sailing in ships around the horn or thru the Suez. There is a classic scene in the movie Syriana with Matt Damon –
Now, strategically ask:
Who ever wants to control the price of oil and gas? Or increase profits?
Who wants to deny his enemy that ability?
Now look at Putins invasion to establish a chokehold in the eastern Ukraine and Crimea, and support for Assad to keep his warm water port.
Who benefits from a monopoly on gas provided to Europe in the winter?
Who benefits from controlling the flow of oil from south to north.
The Mad Mullahs and the Wahabbis are two sides of a coin- muslim mafias and crime families.
LikeLike
Thank you! Makes sense, as in the twisted sick sense of our former foreign & economic policy .
Always disagreed with their mysterious arbitrary decision to attack Assad ! Or Quaddafi , Or destabilising Egypt, kow towing to MB, etc, etc, etc.
“For the hidden plan of Obama/Kerry (and also McCain, Graham, et al), Russia defeating ISIS, al-Qaeda and al-Nusra, upended their objective.”
So, was Lindsey Graham looking almost scared in his tv appearance because maybe
our guys found some documents that disclose the roles of McCain, Graham Kerry and Obama in the rise of ISIS?
God, I hope so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Assad was elected by a majority of Syrians in a democratic election. Obama also made American boys fight with an arm and a foot tied behind their backs in his rules of engagement. All of the Uniparty activity in the Middle East still pales in compared to what went on and continues to this day in Ukraine; the place where politicians go to steal their fortunes.
You mean the place that politicians go to steal US Tax Aid dollars for their campaign coffers, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Why was it so omni important to depose Assad?”
Yes, I would like to understand that better too!
THE REASON,.It was and is all about control of the oil. As per George Webb et. al.
but we dont control the oil in Iraq ? Or was it Turkey being a Muslim Caliphate almost profits off the oil …
Obama, Kerry, Clinton, Lynch, Comey, Clapper, the CIA moron, et.al. are all traitors and subversive to the US Constitution. Firing squads are too good for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paradise to me? Seeing the Clinton’s, the Obamas, Clapper, Brennan, Schiff Comey, McCabe, Valerie Jarrett, Susan Rice, Schumer, Pelosi and Rosenstein drop from a scaffolding with ropes around their necks. hearing their filthy, evil, treasonous necks snap. . . . and being able to play that video over, and over, and over and . . . . .
I’ve been hearing rumor that the photo of them in the War Room was staged after the incident.
Something about a timestamp?
Can anyone confirm this or is it just more Trump bashing?
Thanks.
Obama, Kerry, Pelosi, with the aiding and abetting of John McCain SET UP ISIS, FUNDED ISIS, PROTECTED ISIS, and when we caught Al Baghdadi and had him in prison Barack Hussein Obama along with the blessing and thumbs up of Nancy Pelosi LET HIM GO! ISIS was Barack Hussein Obama’s attempt to establish radical Islam in Syria so that they would have a base from which to attack America. Barack Hussein Obama as well as the leaders of the Evil Democrat party should all be shot for purest treason!
Obongo is the real creator of ISIS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But why did Clinton/Obama want Assad out?
Was it the pipeline?
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-09-10/competing-gas-pipelines-are-fueling-syrian-war-migrant-crisis
http://armedforcesjournal.com/pipeline-politics-in-syria/
Overweening ego and conceit, and of course the money and power from influence peddling, and the pressure on Assad was just a part of that, and/or over Iran to up the ante.
Hillary wanted her version of Charleys War, and McCain helped as he was still angry he hadnt gotten his shot to do the same in Georgia against Putin.
So she had the baksheesh delivered to her Clinton Foundation for any help to the highest bidder, via weapons contracts and grants from State. Remember her bag man dirty sid blumenthal getting caught, with her hand in the cookie jar- and Bubbas in Haiti before that? Thats the purpose of the NON- State email server in her bathroom at home.
Obama wanted his piece of the baksheesh too- see IranGate bribe foisted upon the American people by Ben Rhodes and PloughShares fund/NPR and others in the media.
Look at ValJars and Obamas connections to Syria before the election, and the MB after, and Humas family connections to MB. Remember Obama supporting MB in Egypt?
Let me get this straight.
Megan McCain is highlighting her dads speech (see link) on the Senate flood about a young woman from AZ that was killed by the same people he was supplying arms?
Makes you now wonder if that really wasn’t Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi?
https://mobile.twitter.com/MeghanMcCain/status/1188478969546493952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1188478969546493952&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fjacobb-38%2F2019%2F10%2F27%2Fattn-washington-post-how-about-doing-a-story-on-why-the-al-baghdadi-raid-was-named-after-kayla-mueller%2F
I lived in Spain in 1976-1984…the gypsies (Muslims) roamed the streets of the pueblos outside of Madrid. When they showed up, you locked your doors and kept your children inside. They are insidious, nasty…don’t let them into your country. I know what I am talking about…but of course I’m racist…whatever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get Money.
Get Laid.
(finally)
I knew Obama and Hilary were evil. I had no Idea just how bad they were! Wow ISIS was their doing. So many Christians and others slaughtered.
No shortage of grass roots Republicans LIT UP the Permanent War Party earlier this month to demand the very votes Kerry knew they could not get from Republicans back in 2012-15. I think only extreme secrecy prevents the public from learning that Benghazi was a gun running operation.
If I was Trump I’d post the audio of the disaster that is Syria straight from Kerry’s own lips with a simple coda: “glad I could get you outta that mess”. We’re not quite there yet (oil fields), but things are moving in the right direction for the first time in nearly a decade.
Syria. In 2008, the country was stable, with protections for Christians, though led by a rather brutal regime [not unusual in the Middle East]. President Soetoro embarks on his campaign signalling the switch in US foreign policy to support radical Islamic groups. The Us actively support a quiet revolution in Egypt, a loud revolution in Libya and a begins arming and supporting Islamic terror groups [including Al Qaeda, which later spun off ISIL] in Syria. He gains the support of some Republicans, notably John McCain, probably because Assad blocked the construction of a pipeline to transport NG from Qatar to Europe. In other words, the US either created or, at least, facilitated the Syria Civil War. Then, we continued to fund and supply it for the next eight years, knowing full well exactly who we were funding. We, the US, created ISIL/S. We created the problems in Syria. We created the problems in Libya. We created the problems in Egypt. We created the problems in Iraq, by our withdrawal. In other words, we OWN the last 10 years of unrest in the Middle East.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
All this boils down to one thing: the Globalist puppetmasters using the U.S., EU, NATO, to destroy target nations so that they can be strip mined of their resources. Follow the money as the kids say.
Kerry: “Well, they, they are targeted by the opposition who we are arming and training.”
What the hell???!!!
It’s amazing this is the first time I’ve ever heard this!
The fake news media really is the enemy of the American people!!
Democracy dies in darkness- that’s rich!
C¡A was forcing our military to train them.
$$$$
Strategic Influence
Regional Control
Preventing Russia from expanding its influence
The list goes on, but it’s mainly oil/gas $$$$
Paul Wolfowitz and Co had Syria on the invasion list in the 1990’s with their little “project” for a new American Century.
Can we get a comment from Meghan McCain about her father’s involvement in all this?
Mccain, Kinzinger, Graham, were all involved in this. Trump told Nancyboy Graham he better get behind him or be exposed
