Sidney Powell Discusses Flynn “Framing” With Lou Dobbs….

Posted on October 25, 2019 by

After filing an explosive response motion to compel Brady material, outlining a conspiracy to frame her client, defense attorney Sidney Powell appears on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs to discuss the stunning material within her presentation to the court.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Sidney Powell Discusses Flynn “Framing” With Lou Dobbs….

  1. TwoLaine says:
    October 25, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    She was also just on Hannity hosted by Jason Chaffetz.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      October 25, 2019 at 9:38 pm

      Glad to hear she is making the rounds.

      Ephesians 5:13 KJV
      But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light.

      Let the light scatter the cockroaches before they are squashed!

      Like

      Reply
  2. Dekester says:
    October 25, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    I am listening to her speak with Chaffetz on Hannity.

    What a wonderful lady, and an incredibly eloquent and powerful advocate for good.

    As a side note, she is wearing the same outfit. Very professional.

    God bless PDJT

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. spoogels says:
    October 25, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Heartbreaking truth from John (a Government insider and whistleblower) about how RR and Brennan treats our Patriot that was only doing the right thing. Torture, killing, blackmail… The depth of the Deep State and blackmail involved.

    They beat the crap out of him, tortured him with beatings and water boarding and feeding him insecticide in his food

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. bessie2003 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Bolton’s becoming an interesting sideshow.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. WethePeopleHandbook says:
    October 25, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Oh, if she ever gets to be AG…………………………….The world as the deep state knows it, will be turned upside down!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. EnoughIsEnough says:
    October 25, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    I have so much respect and admiration for this strong and smart woman. Sidney Powell’s defense of General Flynn highlights her attention to detail and her incredible knowledge of the law. She is a national treasure, who just may take the entire corrupt political machine down in her quest for justice for General Flynn. If you’re reading TCH, thank you Sidney for what you are doing for General Flynn, his family, and America in righting this horrible wrong.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Amy2 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Sidney, if you’re out there, YOU ROCK!!

    Like

    Reply
  10. JoeMeek says:
    October 25, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Alfred Dreyfus deja vu all over again.

    I wonder if Sidney Powell knows who Alfred Dreyfus was. She probably does, but if she doesn’t, she should read up on him as crimes similar to those committed against Dreyfus have been committed against Flynn and by very similar low life people. DJT fits Drefus redux even more.

    The Dreyfus Affair (French: l’affaire Dreyfus, pronounced [la.fɛʁ dʁɛ.fys]) was a political scandal that divided the Third French Republic from 1894 until its resolution in 1906. The affair is often seen as a modern and universal symbol of injustice, and it remains one of the most notable examples of a complex miscarriage of justice and antisemitism. The major role played by the press and public opinion proved influential in the lasting social conflict.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s