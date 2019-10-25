Sidney Powell Discusses Flynn “Framing” With Lou Dobbs….

After filing an explosive response motion to compel Brady material, outlining a conspiracy to frame her client, defense attorney Sidney Powell appears on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs to discuss the stunning material within her presentation to the court.
She was also just on Hannity hosted by Jason Chaffetz.
Glad to hear she is making the rounds.
Ephesians 5:13 KJV
But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light.
Let the light scatter the cockroaches before they are squashed!
I am listening to her speak with Chaffetz on Hannity.
What a wonderful lady, and an incredibly eloquent and powerful advocate for good.
As a side note, she is wearing the same outfit. Very professional.
God bless PDJT
McCabe dropped his lawsuit against DOJ, any lawyers here to comment on why???
Heartbreaking truth from John (a Government insider and whistleblower) about how RR and Brennan treats our Patriot that was only doing the right thing. Torture, killing, blackmail… The depth of the Deep State and blackmail involved.
They beat the crap out of him, tortured him with beatings and water boarding and feeding him insecticide in his food
Transcript here:
How the Deep State spied on everyone, went into judges lawyers etc computers
Also Hillary’s–they lifted info from her computers and SOLD it to overseas bidders
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/d656068e-8a95-425e-82ba-6245f9916ca7/downloads/JohnHereToHelp%20Interview%20Transcribed%20with%20Time.pdf?ver=1571694526578
or
https://pastebin.com/8KCptvk6
Bolton’s becoming an interesting sideshow.
Bolton’s a tool. Reminds me of Drudge… used to be relevant and picked EXACTLY the wrong time to switch teams (could have broke this story, now just another mouthpiece for the deep state).
Oh, if she ever gets to be AG…………………………….The world as the deep state knows it, will be turned upside down!!
I have so much respect and admiration for this strong and smart woman. Sidney Powell’s defense of General Flynn highlights her attention to detail and her incredible knowledge of the law. She is a national treasure, who just may take the entire corrupt political machine down in her quest for justice for General Flynn. If you’re reading TCH, thank you Sidney for what you are doing for General Flynn, his family, and America in righting this horrible wrong.
Sidney, if you’re out there, YOU ROCK!!
Alfred Dreyfus deja vu all over again.
I wonder if Sidney Powell knows who Alfred Dreyfus was. She probably does, but if she doesn’t, she should read up on him as crimes similar to those committed against Dreyfus have been committed against Flynn and by very similar low life people. DJT fits Drefus redux even more.
The Dreyfus Affair (French: l’affaire Dreyfus, pronounced [la.fɛʁ dʁɛ.fys]) was a political scandal that divided the Third French Republic from 1894 until its resolution in 1906. The affair is often seen as a modern and universal symbol of injustice, and it remains one of the most notable examples of a complex miscarriage of justice and antisemitism. The major role played by the press and public opinion proved influential in the lasting social conflict.
