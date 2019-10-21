Speaker Pelosi Justifies Effort: Investigating Political Corruption is Grounds for Impeachment…

Nancy Pelosi released a “fact sheet” outlining her justification for the impeachment process. Within the justification Speaker Pelosi/Lawfare intentionally conflates investigating past political corruption/interference (2016) with the current 2020 election.
Speaker Pelosi’s self-serving position boils down to: any effort by the executive branch to investigate prior political corruption is grounds for presidential impeachment. READ:
Cold anger no longer describes my feelings for these despicable cretins. It is a sad day for America when we continually are subjected to this BS and have to watch two tiers of Justice. The Democrats are dead with this impeachment scam, and if in the slight chance the corruption actually leads to the removal of President Trump, the country will never rest again.
If they succeed, the American uprising will make the French Revolution look like an afternoon tea.
Hillary Antoinette. You’re next!!!
Alas, now we have some true insight as to the mind of the French Revolution.
Watching history repeat itself provides a much more in-depth experience than just reading a text.
People don’t usually revolt when they aren’t starving. If our bellies are full we stay content.
That’s what makes our Bill of Rights so admirable. What brilliant, learned men our forefathers were.
Yep. As Hillary Antoinette says “let them eat Big Macs.”
Truth. Necessary IMHO.
@Rick – I totally agree and am disgusted by this ugly Pelosi creature. She is pure evil.
Rick, my anger has been hot for 2.5 years.
And really just growing, this is our time to fight back.
GrandpaM, I can truly understand. Cold Anger just doesn’t cut it for me anymore. Just watching and educating myself about this entire weaponization of our government by previous Administrations sets me off. The President said at one of his rally’s last week “Where’s Hunter”? They even turned it into a t-shirt.
We know he’s the consummate counter-puncher….and he’s usually spot on with his observations. So, where are the Republicans? Such a feckless class of pansy asses that knuckle down to these Dam Marxists. No fight, no honor! I think this fact, upsets me even more than the despicable actions of the Dems.
Now we find out that Pierre Delecto (Mittens Romney) hides behind an alias identity slamming the President at every turn while patting himself on the back. What sick bastard does something like this and can honestly serve as a US Senator? Trust me, if this gets to the Senate, and a vote is called, we stand on the precipice of a civil calamity America has never seen.
That’s what really angers me….the fact that they are pushing this madness with such childish disregard to the damage that will be done.
Young people always ask “How do wars happen ? Why would someone want to kill another person ?”
She, as usual, is truggling for credibility!
Aren’t they interfering with the election by doing this though?
Is this a Bugs Bunny Cartoon?
I notice how she left out when Trump mentioned Crowdstrike
Her little ‘Fact Sheet’ conveniently omits Gordon Sondland’s smackdown of Bill Taylor for insisting that POTUS was pressuring Ukraine with a politically motivated quid pro quo
“Speaker Pelosi’s self-serving position boils down to: any effort by the executive branch to investigate prior political corruption is grounds for presidential impeachment.”
So, finally, Nanzi is admitting to prior political corruption? OK, how about investigating ongoing political corruption? Trillions served.
It’s a cut and paste scam to make President Trump look guilty.
Where are the Republicans?
Q: “Where are the Republicans?” A: Nobody’s home.
On Fox news whining that it is not fair and that the Dems are mean to them. Are they discussing the Schiff committee leaks that are advantageous to our side…. oh, forget it we apparently do not leak. Are they holding hearing in the Senate where they publicly interview the same witnesses as Schiff…. oh forget that too. How about reading the hearing transcripts on the floor of the house???? President Trump is all alone, it breaks my heart.
Feeding at the uniparty trough.
Fixed it for you, Nancy. We are all whistleblowers!:
“The President of the United States misused the power of his office to allow evidence of solicited interference from a foreign country from his party in the 2016 U.S. election to apparently not be investigated by the FBI. (Where’s the server) (Where’s the report) I am concerned these actions pose risks to U.S. national security.”
Nancy’s gonna impeach. She’s got enough votes in her caucus.
How many Republican senators will vote to convict?
Enough.
What is that saying, Never let the facts get in the way of a good lie?
Someone in the Trump admin, (maybe one of his lawyers?) needs to take this document, correct it immediately, send her a copy and demand a retraction within 24 hours. She won’t of course.
Then, when she doesn’t, someone in the govt needs to bring a Federal lawsuit against Pelosi personally (charging that; she had the facts in hand, willfully ignored them and published slander, then she again willfully ignored a notice to correct) for slander and notify ALL the media that publish this that; 1. it is slander and, 2. they will be added to the suit if they publish it again 3. further the press that did publish this document MUST print the govt rebuttal within 24 hours or be considered complicit in the slander.
I am tired of these people and I want them gone.
This is a COUP! Cold Anger for this unconstitutional display by the Dems. The Republicans are useless. What do We the People need to do?
Storm Swamp Central, and string em’ all from lamp posts.
A bus trip to D.C. May be required to visually and vocally remind the corrupt and seditious institutions that a coup will not be tolerated.
Both POTUS Trump and tha ability for a citizen to respect our country hang in the balance,
PELOSI is CRAZY! Totally insane!! This was excellent, seeing this written, I can understand the unwarranted accusations, by PELOSI!! Thank you!!
Who can forget her saying “I’m the most powerful woman In America” with her nose in the air and her psycho sniveling giggle.
Is this attempted unconstitutional House coup (impeachment) of the Executive branch going to get out of the House Judicial Committee or will the 3rd branch stop them? Interesting times.
Reminds me of “Green Acres” episode 34:
The High Handed Code as ammended in 1912 states, “If the party of the first part digs a well cutting off the water of the party of the second part, the water becomes the property of the party of the first part and the party of the second part is hereby deemed ‘not to have a leg to stand on'”
What in the HELL is that? That’s what Mumbles Pelosi has got??? You gotta be kidding me!!! I would laugh out loud if I wasn’t so pissed off!
I see they conveniently left off the portion of the conversation with the Ambassador where he says…President Trump has been very clear there is no condition for their(Ukraine) cooperation to recieve U.S. aide. They even implicate Pence—WTH.
These are some seriously sick and scared corrupt MO FO’s!!! They need to be destroyed politically once and for all, so that their kind can never rise again!!!
The punishment must be so severe..that no sane individual would attempt to perform similar acts out of fear of the same thing happening to them. I do not believe political punishment is strong enough. These people are robbing us blind and laughing at us.
This is entirely Lindsey Graham’s fault. He could be investigating Biden, Hunter, Rosenstein, Brennan, Comey, McCabe, Clapper, the leaker aka false whistleblower, former ambassador to the Ukraine, Glenn Simpson, Bruce Ohr and the rest of the corrupt cabal which would not only get us closer to the truth but could be televised daily via open hearings thereby eclipsing all secret Adam Shitt reporting in the news and focus the country and the narrative on the lefts/DOJ/CIA anti Trump bias and corruption. People would be glued to their TVs/monitors preventing any counter narrative from taking root. Graham is traitor and despicable neocon globalist scumbag whose constituents should vote his ass out.
No it’s not! He is a Democrat plant and he is doing exactly what he is supposed to be doing.
His job is to get out of the way so his fellow Democrats can proceed without any obstacles
Do you want to see that thing mad? Throw a conservative in his way… oh boy! The coward mask comes off and you will see another vicious Democrat fighting to win.
Yep! That’s LG!
WTH , are you friggin kidding me? Did she really release this document? This is all propaganda WTH .. Team Trump needs to counterpunch immediately..
The easiest way to stop them is for Barr / Durham to indict Hillary for the e-mail scandal and then let her start squealing on all the rest of them.
The whole thing’s crap.
“In President Trump’s Own Words” followed by sentences cut and pasted completely out of context.
We can all play that game.
In President Trump’s own words he threatened Angela Merkel.
“When I was speaking to Angela Merkel she talks Ukraine, but she doesn’t do anything”
“Well, she’s going to go through some things”
“You have a lot of assets”
“Give us a date and we’ll work that out”
There is no crime. Any Republican who does not vote against this at every turn needs to be held to the flame.
Why is Mitt Romney so excited about impeachment? Is he exposed to Barr’s investigations? George Webb has mentioned Bain Capital as connected to the organized crime ring known as the deep state. I don’t know, but something doesn’t add up. It’s weird unless he benefits somehow.
Or does Romney fancy himself as heroically spearheading the Senate conviction and removal and then running in the 2020 primary against Pence?
And where the “ F” is BARR ? Surely this can’t be legal ?
We will know in plenty of time if it goes to a Vote . We will know what day . They must be present to Vote . We will know the Vote before they leave the chamber . There are only so many exits on that building . Think long and hard before you Vote , Making a hundred million enemy’s is a bad Idea . Remember this Vote is for the Rest of Your Life . It will follow you until the end . As my daddy would say , You will never live to tell it .
Don’t know how our Commander in Chief did it. It’s unbelievable to man. He got the domestic enemy to attack, go in for the kill, at enemy’s weakest position and our strongest position!
Holy shiite! Seems as tho Nancy Pelosi, and maybe every democrat in the House, has contracted that infectious micro-organism,…… now what was it, Treponema-something-or-other…..that took the life of Elijah Cummings. Maybe it has gone to her brain, and she is not long for this world? Sad!
Yo, Nan!
The desperation is obvious. Something to hide?
That looks more like a DNC campaign brochure. Are crayons included?
There is still no vote
We lost our Constitutional Republic a long time ago. These people have been ruling this country.
Trump exposed the deep state.
If he loses so do we. These people will double down on tyranny now that they have been exposed and the sheep is conditioned to accept it.
Meh,
Accessory after the fact, if not before and during.
Being an impeachment it will be a roll-call vote which will be useful self-incrimination if the Senate aquits and the roll-up of the mass DC criminal syndicate proceeds. Or not. It works either way.
Looks like they are itching for another civil war. It is beyond time for Barr to start dropping the hammer.
I regret that the Trump team and other conservatives ceded ground on the “quid pro quo” matter. Had the Ukrainian president refused to comply with his obligations under the 1998 treaty to help clean up corruption between Ukraine and the U.S., then I would think it the POTUS’s duty to threaten to cut off his aid and to cut it off if need be. It’s okay to argue that there was no quid pro quo, because there wasn’t. But it’s also good to add “And so what if there had been a quid pro quo? What would be wrong with that?”
