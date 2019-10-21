Speaker Pelosi Justifies Effort: Investigating Political Corruption is Grounds for Impeachment…

Nancy Pelosi released a “fact sheet” outlining her justification for the impeachment process.  Within the justification Speaker Pelosi/Lawfare intentionally conflates investigating past political corruption/interference (2016) with the current 2020 election.

Speaker Pelosi’s self-serving position boils down to: any effort by the executive branch to investigate prior political corruption is grounds for presidential impeachment.  READ:

  1. Rick says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Cold anger no longer describes my feelings for these despicable cretins. It is a sad day for America when we continually are subjected to this BS and have to watch two tiers of Justice. The Democrats are dead with this impeachment scam, and if in the slight chance the corruption actually leads to the removal of President Trump, the country will never rest again.

    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      October 21, 2019 at 9:33 pm

      If they succeed, the American uprising will make the French Revolution look like an afternoon tea.

      Hillary Antoinette. You’re next!!!

    • peace says:
      October 21, 2019 at 9:33 pm

      @Rick – I totally agree and am disgusted by this ugly Pelosi creature. She is pure evil.

    • GrandpaM says:
      October 21, 2019 at 9:41 pm

      Rick, my anger has been hot for 2.5 years.

      • sickconservative says:
        October 21, 2019 at 9:53 pm

        And really just growing, this is our time to fight back.

      • Rick says:
        October 21, 2019 at 10:02 pm

        GrandpaM, I can truly understand. Cold Anger just doesn’t cut it for me anymore. Just watching and educating myself about this entire weaponization of our government by previous Administrations sets me off. The President said at one of his rally’s last week “Where’s Hunter”? They even turned it into a t-shirt.

        We know he’s the consummate counter-puncher….and he’s usually spot on with his observations. So, where are the Republicans? Such a feckless class of pansy asses that knuckle down to these Dam Marxists. No fight, no honor! I think this fact, upsets me even more than the despicable actions of the Dems.

        Now we find out that Pierre Delecto (Mittens Romney) hides behind an alias identity slamming the President at every turn while patting himself on the back. What sick bastard does something like this and can honestly serve as a US Senator? Trust me, if this gets to the Senate, and a vote is called, we stand on the precipice of a civil calamity America has never seen.

        That’s what really angers me….the fact that they are pushing this madness with such childish disregard to the damage that will be done.

    • coveyouthband says:
      October 21, 2019 at 9:48 pm

      Young people always ask “How do wars happen ? Why would someone want to kill another person ?”

  2. Michael Kunz says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    She, as usual, is truggling for credibility!

  3. ElTocaor says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Aren’t they interfering with the election by doing this though?
    Is this a Bugs Bunny Cartoon?
    I notice how she left out when Trump mentioned Crowdstrike

  4. Leadtheway says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Her little ‘Fact Sheet’ conveniently omits Gordon Sondland’s smackdown of Bill Taylor for insisting that POTUS was pressuring Ukraine with a politically motivated quid pro quo

  5. WSB says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    “Speaker Pelosi’s self-serving position boils down to: any effort by the executive branch to investigate prior political corruption is grounds for presidential impeachment.”

    So, finally, Nanzi is admitting to prior political corruption? OK, how about investigating ongoing political corruption? Trillions served.

  6. romy911 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    It’s a cut and paste scam to make President Trump look guilty.
    Where are the Republicans?

    • warrprin1 says:
      October 21, 2019 at 9:33 pm

      Q: “Where are the Republicans?” A: Nobody’s home.

    • Green Dragon Tavern. says:
      October 21, 2019 at 9:39 pm

      On Fox news whining that it is not fair and that the Dems are mean to them. Are they discussing the Schiff committee leaks that are advantageous to our side…. oh, forget it we apparently do not leak. Are they holding hearing in the Senate where they publicly interview the same witnesses as Schiff…. oh forget that too. How about reading the hearing transcripts on the floor of the house???? President Trump is all alone, it breaks my heart.

    • Garavaglia says:
      October 21, 2019 at 9:50 pm

      Feeding at the uniparty trough.

  7. meadowlarkspring says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Fixed it for you, Nancy. We are all whistleblowers!:

    “The President of the United States misused the power of his office to allow evidence of solicited interference from a foreign country from his party in the 2016 U.S. election to apparently not be investigated by the FBI. (Where’s the server) (Where’s the report) I am concerned these actions pose risks to U.S. national security.”

  8. JackB says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Nancy’s gonna impeach. She’s got enough votes in her caucus.

    How many Republican senators will vote to convict?

  9. frances says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    What is that saying, Never let the facts get in the way of a good lie?
    Someone in the Trump admin, (maybe one of his lawyers?) needs to take this document, correct it immediately, send her a copy and demand a retraction within 24 hours. She won’t of course.
    Then, when she doesn’t, someone in the govt needs to bring a Federal lawsuit against Pelosi personally (charging that; she had the facts in hand, willfully ignored them and published slander, then she again willfully ignored a notice to correct) for slander and notify ALL the media that publish this that; 1. it is slander and, 2. they will be added to the suit if they publish it again 3. further the press that did publish this document MUST print the govt rebuttal within 24 hours or be considered complicit in the slander.
    I am tired of these people and I want them gone.

  10. Lion2017 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    This is a COUP! Cold Anger for this unconstitutional display by the Dems. The Republicans are useless. What do We the People need to do?

    • 2013gti says:
      October 21, 2019 at 9:49 pm

      Storm Swamp Central, and string em’ all from lamp posts.

      • Ray Runge says:
        October 21, 2019 at 10:00 pm

        A bus trip to D.C. May be required to visually and vocally remind the corrupt and seditious institutions that a coup will not be tolerated.

        Both POTUS Trump and tha ability for a citizen to respect our country hang in the balance,

  11. Peggy Bacon says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    PELOSI is CRAZY! Totally insane!! This was excellent, seeing this written, I can understand the unwarranted accusations, by PELOSI!! Thank you!!

    Sent from my iPhone

>

    >

  12. donny2837 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Is this attempted unconstitutional House coup (impeachment) of the Executive branch going to get out of the House Judicial Committee or will the 3rd branch stop them? Interesting times.

  13. RedBallExpress says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Reminds me of “Green Acres” episode 34:
    The High Handed Code as ammended in 1912 states, “If the party of the first part digs a well cutting off the water of the party of the second part, the water becomes the property of the party of the first part and the party of the second part is hereby deemed ‘not to have a leg to stand on'”

  14. Blind no Longer says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    What in the HELL is that? That’s what Mumbles Pelosi has got??? You gotta be kidding me!!! I would laugh out loud if I wasn’t so pissed off!
    I see they conveniently left off the portion of the conversation with the Ambassador where he says…President Trump has been very clear there is no condition for their(Ukraine) cooperation to recieve U.S. aide. They even implicate Pence—WTH.

    These are some seriously sick and scared corrupt MO FO’s!!! They need to be destroyed politically once and for all, so that their kind can never rise again!!!

    • Garavaglia says:
      October 21, 2019 at 9:55 pm

      The punishment must be so severe..that no sane individual would attempt to perform similar acts out of fear of the same thing happening to them. I do not believe political punishment is strong enough. These people are robbing us blind and laughing at us.

  15. Shyster says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    This is entirely Lindsey Graham’s fault. He could be investigating Biden, Hunter, Rosenstein, Brennan, Comey, McCabe, Clapper, the leaker aka false whistleblower, former ambassador to the Ukraine, Glenn Simpson, Bruce Ohr and the rest of the corrupt cabal which would not only get us closer to the truth but could be televised daily via open hearings thereby eclipsing all secret Adam Shitt reporting in the news and focus the country and the narrative on the lefts/DOJ/CIA anti Trump bias and corruption. People would be glued to their TVs/monitors preventing any counter narrative from taking root. Graham is traitor and despicable neocon globalist scumbag whose constituents should vote his ass out.

    • Kleen says:
      October 21, 2019 at 10:02 pm

      No it’s not! He is a Democrat plant and he is doing exactly what he is supposed to be doing.

      His job is to get out of the way so his fellow Democrats can proceed without any obstacles

      Do you want to see that thing mad? Throw a conservative in his way… oh boy! The coward mask comes off and you will see another vicious Democrat fighting to win.

      Yep! That’s LG!

  16. pucecatt says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    WTH , are you friggin kidding me? Did she really release this document? This is all propaganda WTH .. Team Trump needs to counterpunch immediately..

  17. MD says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    The easiest way to stop them is for Barr / Durham to indict Hillary for the e-mail scandal and then let her start squealing on all the rest of them.

  18. jambo says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    The whole thing’s crap.

    “In President Trump’s Own Words” followed by sentences cut and pasted completely out of context.

    We can all play that game.

    In President Trump’s own words he threatened Angela Merkel.

    “When I was speaking to Angela Merkel she talks Ukraine, but she doesn’t do anything”
    “Well, she’s going to go through some things”
    “You have a lot of assets”
    “Give us a date and we’ll work that out”

    There is no crime. Any Republican who does not vote against this at every turn needs to be held to the flame.

  19. Jimmy says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Why is Mitt Romney so excited about impeachment? Is he exposed to Barr’s investigations? George Webb has mentioned Bain Capital as connected to the organized crime ring known as the deep state. I don’t know, but something doesn’t add up. It’s weird unless he benefits somehow.

    Or does Romney fancy himself as heroically spearheading the Senate conviction and removal and then running in the 2020 primary against Pence?

  20. pucecatt says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    And where the “ F” is BARR ? Surely this can’t be legal ?

  21. HickTick says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    We will know in plenty of time if it goes to a Vote . We will know what day . They must be present to Vote . We will know the Vote before they leave the chamber . There are only so many exits on that building . Think long and hard before you Vote , Making a hundred million enemy’s is a bad Idea . Remember this Vote is for the Rest of Your Life . It will follow you until the end . As my daddy would say , You will never live to tell it .

  22. donny2837 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Don’t know how our Commander in Chief did it. It’s unbelievable to man. He got the domestic enemy to attack, go in for the kill, at enemy’s weakest position and our strongest position!

  23. the5thranchhand says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Holy shiite! Seems as tho Nancy Pelosi, and maybe every democrat in the House, has contracted that infectious micro-organism,…… now what was it, Treponema-something-or-other…..that took the life of Elijah Cummings. Maybe it has gone to her brain, and she is not long for this world? Sad!

  24. woohoowee says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Yo, Nan!

    The desperation is obvious. Something to hide?

  25. jus wundrin says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    That looks more like a DNC campaign brochure. Are crayons included?

  26. BL says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    There is still no vote

  27. Kleen says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    We lost our Constitutional Republic a long time ago. These people have been ruling this country.

    Trump exposed the deep state.

    If he loses so do we. These people will double down on tyranny now that they have been exposed and the sheep is conditioned to accept it.

  28. Burnt Toast says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Meh,
    Accessory after the fact, if not before and during.

    Being an impeachment it will be a roll-call vote which will be useful self-incrimination if the Senate aquits and the roll-up of the mass DC criminal syndicate proceeds. Or not. It works either way.

  29. visage13 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Looks like they are itching for another civil war. It is beyond time for Barr to start dropping the hammer.

  30. Jimmy says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    I regret that the Trump team and other conservatives ceded ground on the “quid pro quo” matter. Had the Ukrainian president refused to comply with his obligations under the 1998 treaty to help clean up corruption between Ukraine and the U.S., then I would think it the POTUS’s duty to threaten to cut off his aid and to cut it off if need be. It’s okay to argue that there was no quid pro quo, because there wasn’t. But it’s also good to add “And so what if there had been a quid pro quo? What would be wrong with that?”

