Senator Rand Paul Calls-Out Chairman Lindsey Graham for Doing Nothing Except Protecting the “Deep State”…

Finally….. Senator Rand Paul directly calls-out Senator Lindsey Graham, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee for doing absolutely NOTHING.  At a certain point it becomes necessary to accept willful blindness for what it is…. Senator Graham wants to protect the Deep State more than Senator Graham wants to protect a constitutional republic.

It’s worth noting that Senator Rand Paul’s statement comes out at the same time Senator Lindsey Graham has said he will support the impeachment of President Trump as soon as the articles reach the Senate for trial.

14 Responses to Senator Rand Paul Calls-Out Chairman Lindsey Graham for Doing Nothing Except Protecting the “Deep State”…

  1. bullnuke says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Lindsey 2.0 was a fake and people fell for it.

  2. lettruthspeak says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    South Carolinians, do your duty.

  3. Zorro says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Songbird is so proud.

  4. tinamina49blog says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Doesn’t want to get re-elected or being blackmailed or both.

  5. Zy says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    There’s the Democommies, there’s the MSMDNC propagandists, then on the bottom is Ms. Lindsey.

  6. Rckymtn says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    so LG said he would vote to impeach Trump?

  7. H.R. says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Take a lesson from the Japanese, Miss Lindsay, and exit your office with the appropriate honor.

    Spit!

  8. 56packardman says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    I don’t always agree with Rand Paul but he has been spot-on recently, his call-out of Miss Lindsey being a case in point. Being roughed up & injured (badly enough to require surgery) by the Leftists made the scales fall from his eyes. Unlike many under the GOP tent, Rand Paul doesn’t lack courage.

  9. Mark1971 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Graham says he has been waiting for the Horowitz Report to be released. What will be his excuse after that happens?

