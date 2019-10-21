Senator Rand Paul Calls-Out Chairman Lindsey Graham for Doing Nothing Except Protecting the “Deep State”…

Finally….. Senator Rand Paul directly calls-out Senator Lindsey Graham, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee for doing absolutely NOTHING. At a certain point it becomes necessary to accept willful blindness for what it is…. Senator Graham wants to protect the Deep State more than Senator Graham wants to protect a constitutional republic.
It’s worth noting that Senator Rand Paul’s statement comes out at the same time Senator Lindsey Graham has said he will support the impeachment of President Trump as soon as the articles reach the Senate for trial.
Lindsey 2.0 was a fake and people fell for it.
Miss Lindsey started to stray away from the Uniparty line during the Kavanaugh hearings. Then McVAIN reached up from hell & collared Miss Lindsey & that was the end of that!
South Carolinians, do your duty.
Been trying for a while. Way too many ran against in the last primary election and he won.
Songbird is so proud.
Doesn’t want to get re-elected or being blackmailed or both.
There’s the Democommies, there’s the MSMDNC propagandists, then on the bottom is Ms. Lindsey.
He’s definitely a catcher, not a pitcher
so LG said he would vote to impeach Trump?
I had not heard that-jeez that is a green light for Republican Senators
News to me, too. Miss Lindsey is definitely unreliable (understatement) but I didn’t think he would stoop that low. Good grief.
Take a lesson from the Japanese, Miss Lindsay, and exit your office with the appropriate honor.
Spit!
I don’t always agree with Rand Paul but he has been spot-on recently, his call-out of Miss Lindsey being a case in point. Being roughed up & injured (badly enough to require surgery) by the Leftists made the scales fall from his eyes. Unlike many under the GOP tent, Rand Paul doesn’t lack courage.
Graham says he has been waiting for the Horowitz Report to be released. What will be his excuse after that happens?
