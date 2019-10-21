President Trump Full Interview With Sean Hannity…

President Trump sat down for an extensive interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.  Here’s the interview as broadcast (transcript will follow):

20 Responses to President Trump Full Interview With Sean Hannity…

  1. JackB says:
    October 21, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    President Trump has been notified that the Democrats in the House are going to impeach him.

    It will be up to Republican senators if he’ll be convicted or not. Which Republican senators are going to convict a President of their party?

    https://saraacarter.com/nicolle-wallace-trump-was-notified-the-house-dems-will-impeach-him/

    • vicschick says:
      October 22, 2019 at 12:00 am

      You post this crap from Nichole Wallace on MSNBC that a close ally of the President has said Nancy intends to impeach him and that a majority of Americans support this? 🙄. What drivel. You’re obviously a ROLCON. Get outta here

    • jus wundrin says:
      October 22, 2019 at 12:23 am

      What are the charges? The DNC campaign brochure and coloring book that nanzi put out earlier?

  2. mr.piddles says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:03 am

    1.) “Staff Writer” needs to clean up the grammar

    2.) Nicolle Wallace is a Dingbat

    Dingbat says: “impeachment is happening and a majority of Americans support it”.

    Mmmkay, Dingbat.

  3. Linda K. says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:04 am

    We would be lost without Trump. Funny thing, the opposition just does not give a damn about this country.The Deep State is blind to all but their power. I think he will win< I know he will carry on no matter what happens. You would think this uniparty would care about the people they supposedly represent.

  4. USA Citizen says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:12 am

    The four squads, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley are for Socialism, not Capitalism. Many people don’t understand the difference. Let me inform you what the difference is. Capitalism is what America is now. Free speech, lots of jobs, low taxes, safety from our enemies, etc. Socialism is, no free speech, no jobs, high taxes, starvation, danger from our enemies. Look at Venezuela, this country used to be a prosperous country similar to America, now since they voted in a Democrat Socialist, the people are starving, forced to eat their pets and many other horrible things happening there. Americas, is this what you want for America? You better think hard before you vote for a Socialist, which is the whole Liberal Democrat party that is running for President. Vote for President Trump who is a Capitalist, not a Socialist. That’s why our country is so prosperous.

  5. The Demon Slick says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:13 am

    Hooray! Finally someone who Hannity doesn’t talk over!

    • mr.piddles says:
      October 22, 2019 at 12:22 am

      It would appear there are two such persons, perhaps anywhere in the Known Universe:
      1.) President Donald J. Trump
      2.) President Donald J. Trump’s personal attorney, Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani

      Can you imagine the private conversations between Trump and Giuliani? Must be a real hoot.

      • Greg1 says:
        October 22, 2019 at 12:31 am

        Rudy: “I got him to not say a word when I started talking, of course it only lasted for half a sentence, but still…….”
        Trump: “Oh yeah? I got him to actually STOP talking and let me make complete sentences. Two of’em. In a row!”

        Rudy: “WOW!”

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      October 22, 2019 at 12:44 am

      We should appreciate the president’s allies… even if they are off-putting sometimes.

  6. Patience says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:25 am

    I believe that President Trump had nothing –really new to say in that interview, not only because he continues to stay on message (in his own style), but because it is not time to; yet.

    We must remember that PDJT is a man of his word; and a fighter intent on winning.

    He did not decide to campaign to become the president of the USA on a whim; nor because it was on his bucket-list. In years past, he spoke quite specifically about the reason(s) he would run for that office; if ever. He is determined to Make America Great –Again, and has been.

    In the mean time, there is a slow and gradual implosion of the enemies’ system.

    PDJT said “it’s too soon” about Fauxahontas…. That’s telegraphing, IMO, about the matters being investigated by Barr, Durham and Horowitz; swamp draining; corrupt, stupid & sick people..

    >Patience

  7. Ma McGriz says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Looking good, Donald. [ Trying to remember to call him that once in a while so he knows I love him for more than just his power, money, wisdom, wit and super-human skills and track record. ; ) ]
    I love how the President always looks with a fresh haircut.

    I’d like to encourage everyone to keep a good thought and avoid the black pit of peach fody fi donkey poop currently being hawked by the crone of the house. Just because she’s selling tickets to it doesn’t mean we need to buy ’em.

    Our President isn’t going anywhere.

    I take the impeachment scam very seriously. I have the same cold anger at the treachery involved and the same burning desire for justice as the next Treeper.

    But I do not despair and I refuse to fear.

    The President’s enemies are vile and pathetic criminal failures, doomed to see him remain in office.

    The sky is not falling. Your President is and will remain securely on the job.

    And I believe he will ultimately kick some serious butt.

    We’ll see what happens.

  8. todayistheday99 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 1:03 am

    Notice how Hannity doesn’t interrupt PotUS Trump and when he tries Trump over rides him.

  9. Counter Collective (@RightofB) says:
    October 22, 2019 at 1:54 am

    If the republicans help impeach Trump in the senate and remove him from office they are done. PDJT will create a new party along with his own media network and destroy the RINO party. There will be nothing left of the republicans when he is done with them.

    This in combination with a civil war.

