Canadian Election Night – Open Discussion Thread…

Tonight the results of the Canadian election will start to be announced. Canada is a parliamentary system and therefore voters do not vote for a national candidate, instead they vote for a local representative, MP’s, who belong to a national party.
There are 338 separate district races called ‘federal ridings’ from coast to coast. In order for a party to win outright they need to win 170 district seats.
If a party doesn’t win 170 seats they need to form a government in combination with one, or more, of the other parties. Whichever party wins the majority of the seats elects a leader to become Prime Minister. Current leadership:
Currently there are 177 Liberal seats; 95 Conservative seats; 39 New Democratic Party seats; 10 Bloc Quebecois seats; 2 Green seats; 1 People’s Party of Canada seats; and 8 Independent seats. Early results should start coming in around 7:00pm Eastern.
CTV News Election Results Here – O’Canada Election Results Here
Live-streams Below
Ultra-Left-Wing Moonbat Network:
Fox News:. “Canadian election too close to call right now”.
Given after 33 seats have reported and the Liberals are leading in 24, the results can probably be forecasted early.
From the demeanor of the commentators..they look so happy..like..this is in the bag..
At 9 PM the conservative party is at 70%, 53% being their current standing. But the BIG story is the NDP w/ 9…10..9..10 districts. Is that an elephant over in the corner of the room?
Pardon me. I meant 70% against the liberal majority vs the current 53%.
Good for the underdog, not the incumbent
That means Sparkle Sox is/are done. Landslide.
Chris Wallace says there’s no path to 270
Hopes this bodes well for the rest of the night
I have to admit I laughed out loud when I read the names of the two live streams. Thanks!
Canadian here, obviously moderately interested in the outcome. It’s hard to get excited given the US soap opera but in the other hand it’s not so bad having some calm ( and boring) too.
Someday, when Trump finally wins the battle for goodness in the US, and the evil lib-profs are vanquished, we can discuss why I vote Liberal in Canadian federal elections. It’s complicated but it’s largely because Canada’s extremely large with a very low population that is centring in urban areas at a fast pace. A strong and active federal government is necessary to ensure the construct of ‘country’ continues.
But another time.
CBC is live on Cspan 2 on TV.
Now it’s Lib/44
Con/15
National Post has it 45 Lib / 23 Con.
They’ve called the Green seat in Fredricton, New Brunswick. Jenica Atwin has defeated incumbent Matt DeCourcey, from the Liberal Party, who is currently placing third.
Our family lived in Calgary way back in the 80s. We weren’t much for Canadian politics but Alberta was the Conservative stronghold back then.
We enjoyed our two years in Calgary (except the part where I watched the Habs skate the cup around the Saddledome) and I learned to play hockey while we were there. I was the worst hockey player ever born, but I had a lot of fun helping take care of the outdoor rink at the schoolyard where my sons learned to skate.
If I recall, a Conservative named Brian Mulroney was the PM at that time. I thought most Canadians were liberal and their health care system was okay for us young people who didn’t need much face time with the people who ran it. The Provinces actually administered their system even though all of the taxes for it were collected by the Government in Ottawa and distributed back to the Provinces. I thought that was pretty odd at the time. Nobody ever got major surgeries done in Canada because all the best surgeons moved to the US where they could make more serious money for their highly skilled labors, as did many of their best Doctors.
When the Apollo mission blew up I became homesick for my country and did not like being an ex-patriot anymore. I never felt that bad for my country again until 9/11/2001. After we moved back to Houston, the Flames won that damn Cup and I recorded the Calgary winter Olympics on VCR tapes that I think I still have somewhere, eh? 🙂
Here is to hoping the Conservatives at least force the Liberals to look for help from the minor parties in order to have a governing majority. Trudeau is an embarrassment to a great Country. So, I am watching and hoping for big Conservative gains tonight.
If Trudeau gets returned to power us Canadians deserve 4 more years of the rogering we’ve been getting for the last 4 years.
I at least can sleep knowing our whole family (6 Tory votes) did what we could to stop the madness.
deserve and need! If enough people aren’t awake yet, then more shit is clearly needed.
Same here. If Trump gets impeached and convicted, it will be just what we deserve and need.
Good luck to both countries.
The Bloc Quebecois is dominating outside of Montreal in early returns. A big reason for that is the very strong anti-migrant feeling inside Quebec. Quebec passed a law making it illegal to wear the burqua and niqab. They are also fed up with Trudeau welcoming all those who walk across the border with open arms. As a minority itself within a majority population, Quebecois struggle to maintain their own culture and identity as a separate and distinct people, and the unfettered migration of “asylum seekers” is threatening that in every possible way. The elites in the media don’t like to touch this third rail of Canadian internecine politics.
The BQ surge will also eat away at the Liberal hope for a clear majority.
https://globalnews.ca/news/5919080/legault/
https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2018/05/15/illegal-border-crossings-quebec_a_23435059/
always makes me laugh when one minority group complains about no longer being the favored minority. Tu quoque.
Would the Quebecois team with the Conservatives?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nova Scotia Conservative candidate and country music star George Canyon concedes defeat. #elxn43 #cdnpoli #CanadaVotes2019
Leyland Cecco has our first results of the night.As of 10pm EST (now) the results are as follows:
Number of seats the party has won or is leading in:
Liberal 94
Conservatives 63
Bloc Québécois 16
New Democratic party 9
Green 1
While the Liberals have lost a handful of seats in Atlantic Canada, the party has nonetheless emerged largely unscathed – a promising result for Trudeau.
But as results from Ontario and Quebec begin to pour in, the race is expected to tighten considerably.
The separatist Bloc Québécois party is hoping to make substantial gains in Québec, stealing back seats the Liberals won in 2015.
In the suburbs of Ontario, Conservatives are hoping to make gains as well- but early results don’t look promising for the party.“
It’s important for Americans that Trudeau does not get the vote. He is aligned with Pelosi to continually stall the tread deal.
Polls in B.C. closed at 10PM Eastern, so results from them coming in soon?
What you seeing up there, Dekester?
so, we are at a starting place or current
liberal 177
conservative 95
New liberal 39
We are hoping for increases in the 95 and reductions in the other two. I guess any gains are an improvement.
But starting so low on conservative numbers, is it realistic for a conservative win?
hoping….
Watching the Con votes suddenly leaping up is reminding me of the Trump/Hill election .
Ah sh*t. I forgot Trudy only needs 170 to “win”.
Ugh was praying for a significant win against Trudeau–makes me sick.
LikeLike
All polls closed. Now the count.
Well, conservatives have gained 1 seat…at 96 as of now. good
