Canadian Election Night – Open Discussion Thread…

Tonight the results of the Canadian election will start to be announced.  Canada is a parliamentary system and therefore voters do not vote for a national candidate, instead they vote for a local representative, MP’s, who belong to a national party.

There are 338 separate district races called ‘federal ridings’ from coast to coast.  In order for a party to win outright they need to win 170 district seats.

If a party doesn’t win 170 seats they need to form a government in combination with one, or more, of the other parties.  Whichever party wins the majority of the seats elects a leader to become Prime Minister.  Current leadership:

Currently there are 177 Liberal seats; 95 Conservative seats; 39 New Democratic Party seats; 10 Bloc Quebecois seats; 2 Green seats; 1 People’s Party of Canada seats; and 8 Independent seats.  Early results should start coming in around 7:00pm Eastern.

CTV News Election Results Here – O’Canada Election Results Here

Live-streams Below

Ultra-Left-Wing Moonbat Network:

.

Normal Left-Wing Moonbat Network:

  1. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Fox News:. “Canadian election too close to call right now”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. jeans2nd says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Hopes this bodes well for the rest of the night

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. David K. Peers says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    I have to admit I laughed out loud when I read the names of the two live streams. Thanks!

    Canadian here, obviously moderately interested in the outcome. It’s hard to get excited given the US soap opera but in the other hand it’s not so bad having some calm ( and boring) too.

    Someday, when Trump finally wins the battle for goodness in the US, and the evil lib-profs are vanquished, we can discuss why I vote Liberal in Canadian federal elections. It’s complicated but it’s largely because Canada’s extremely large with a very low population that is centring in urban areas at a fast pace. A strong and active federal government is necessary to ensure the construct of ‘country’ continues.

    But another time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. sunnydaze says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    CBC is live on Cspan 2 on TV.

    Like

    Reply
  5. sunnydaze says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Now it’s Lib/44
    Con/15

    Like

    Reply
  6. Charles Dodgson says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    National Post has it 45 Lib / 23 Con.

    Like

    Reply
  7. A2 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    They’ve called the Green seat in Fredricton, New Brunswick. Jenica Atwin has defeated incumbent Matt DeCourcey, from the Liberal Party, who is currently placing third.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Pokey says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Our family lived in Calgary way back in the 80s. We weren’t much for Canadian politics but Alberta was the Conservative stronghold back then.

    We enjoyed our two years in Calgary (except the part where I watched the Habs skate the cup around the Saddledome) and I learned to play hockey while we were there. I was the worst hockey player ever born, but I had a lot of fun helping take care of the outdoor rink at the schoolyard where my sons learned to skate.

    If I recall, a Conservative named Brian Mulroney was the PM at that time. I thought most Canadians were liberal and their health care system was okay for us young people who didn’t need much face time with the people who ran it. The Provinces actually administered their system even though all of the taxes for it were collected by the Government in Ottawa and distributed back to the Provinces. I thought that was pretty odd at the time. Nobody ever got major surgeries done in Canada because all the best surgeons moved to the US where they could make more serious money for their highly skilled labors, as did many of their best Doctors.

    When the Apollo mission blew up I became homesick for my country and did not like being an ex-patriot anymore. I never felt that bad for my country again until 9/11/2001. After we moved back to Houston, the Flames won that damn Cup and I recorded the Calgary winter Olympics on VCR tapes that I think I still have somewhere, eh? 🙂

    Here is to hoping the Conservatives at least force the Liberals to look for help from the minor parties in order to have a governing majority. Trudeau is an embarrassment to a great Country. So, I am watching and hoping for big Conservative gains tonight.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Graham Pink says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    If Trudeau gets returned to power us Canadians deserve 4 more years of the rogering we’ve been getting for the last 4 years.
    I at least can sleep knowing our whole family (6 Tory votes) did what we could to stop the madness.

    Like

    Reply
    • IGiveUp says:
      October 21, 2019 at 10:00 pm

      deserve and need! If enough people aren’t awake yet, then more shit is clearly needed.

      Same here. If Trump gets impeached and convicted, it will be just what we deserve and need.

      Good luck to both countries.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Woogumz says:
    October 21, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    The Bloc Quebecois is dominating outside of Montreal in early returns. A big reason for that is the very strong anti-migrant feeling inside Quebec. Quebec passed a law making it illegal to wear the burqua and niqab. They are also fed up with Trudeau welcoming all those who walk across the border with open arms. As a minority itself within a majority population, Quebecois struggle to maintain their own culture and identity as a separate and distinct people, and the unfettered migration of “asylum seekers” is threatening that in every possible way. The elites in the media don’t like to touch this third rail of Canadian internecine politics.

    The BQ surge will also eat away at the Liberal hope for a clear majority.

    https://globalnews.ca/news/5919080/legault/

    https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2018/05/15/illegal-border-crossings-quebec_a_23435059/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. A2 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Nova Scotia Conservative candidate and country music star George Canyon concedes defeat. #elxn43 #cdnpoli #CanadaVotes2019

    Like

    Reply
  12. A2 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Leyland Cecco has our first results of the night.As of 10pm EST (now) the results are as follows:

    Number of seats the party has won or is leading in:

    Liberal 94
    Conservatives 63
    Bloc Québécois 16
    New Democratic party 9
    Green 1
    While the Liberals have lost a handful of seats in Atlantic Canada, the party has nonetheless emerged largely unscathed – a promising result for Trudeau.

    But as results from Ontario and Quebec begin to pour in, the race is expected to tighten considerably.

    The separatist Bloc Québécois party is hoping to make substantial gains in Québec, stealing back seats the Liberals won in 2015.

    In the suburbs of Ontario, Conservatives are hoping to make gains as well- but early results don’t look promising for the party.“

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. PBR says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    It’s important for Americans that Trudeau does not get the vote. He is aligned with Pelosi to continually stall the tread deal.

    Like

    Reply
  14. sunnydaze says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Polls in B.C. closed at 10PM Eastern, so results from them coming in soon?

    What you seeing up there, Dekester?

    Like

    Reply
  15. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    so, we are at a starting place or current
    liberal 177
    conservative 95
    New liberal 39

    We are hoping for increases in the 95 and reductions in the other two. I guess any gains are an improvement.
    But starting so low on conservative numbers, is it realistic for a conservative win?

    hoping….

    Like

    Reply
  16. sunnydaze says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Watching the Con votes suddenly leaping up is reminding me of the Trump/Hill election .

    Like

    Reply
  17. listingstarboard says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Ugh was praying for a significant win against Trudeau–makes me sick.

    Like

    Reply
  18. A2 says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    All polls closed. Now the count.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 21, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Well, conservatives have gained 1 seat…at 96 as of now. good

    Like

    Reply
