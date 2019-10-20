Sunday Talks: Kevin McCarthy -vs- Maria Bartiromo…

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss ongoing politics in Washington DC.

McCarthy discusses the meeting between Speaker Pelosi and President Trump and the ongoing fiasco with Pelosi’s “official impeachment inquiry” by decree.

  1. Linda K. says:
    October 20, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    Censure Schiff. Start there.

  2. Miller says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    After he voted against Potus Trump the other day I don’t give a crap what this weak talking weasel has to say anymore.

    • Carrie says:
      October 20, 2019 at 4:48 pm

      Good point. He’s the Lindsey Graham of the House. No difference. (He actually was the chosen one by the Senators- so I was always against him).

  3. Mike Van says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    This is going to be the new nornal. First you collect as many illegal’s as possible with sanctuary states/city’s. The census gives you MORE representatives in the house. Illegals vote for democrats. They control the house forever. And then.. When Nationaly we elect a Republican president. They impeach them for nothing at all! Thus putting a thumb in the will of the country. Fix this please!

    • thedoc00 says:
      October 20, 2019 at 4:56 pm

      Add to the stacking of illegals in a few key states the fact the States Controlled by democrats will be allowing illegal immigrants to participate in local votes as well as hold seats on critical State Boards and Commissions (i.e. election Boards).

  4. Mike Van says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:08 pm

  5. Mike Van says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Sorry for the double post.

  6. FishtheDish says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    I am so disappointed in the behavior of our government. So sick it is sad.

  7. RJ says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    I can’t watch this guy, McCarthy, due to his insistence that he begin every answer with an “educational preamble” then labors on the run around to a direct response throwing up words to ward off any negative energies coming his way, real or imagined.

    This guy is supposed to be the republican’s House leader going up against Pelosi. Does he sound like a guy who walks into the ring that the democrats have created and wants to fight it out? No, he just comes to lecture us on what he thinks is wrong, as if he intends to stay in his corner and bitch and moan that he has to be in this kind of ring with Miss Nancy, who he only goes so far to describe as a pathetic, mean person who puts on a show of displeasure with the President and doesn’t even know the correct rules of impeachment–as if we citizens don’t know the game the democrats have been playing!

    He is supposed to be fighting for our side, our values, our goals and our dreams.

    Does he, McCarthy give you the impression he will take us over the goal line in victory? That we will even get a touchdown on our wishes in this fight with the democrats? Or does he give you the impression he can only respond, never intends to lead and initiate a drive forward, he only intends to keep trying to protect himself and those he considers in Congress on his team from being scored upon by those nasty rule violators, the democrats.

    The guy leaves me thinking he is nothing more than a wimp who will never go toe to toe with any democrat leader, no matter how rotten that person may be!

  8. Betty says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    Did you notice how he subtlety furthered Nancy Pelosi’s assertion that the voters have no voice in the impeachment process. He said something like “for 2 years voters in this country give their voice to their representatives’, which is true I guess but to me they are saying “but out”,

    And remember just before that meeting he voted with Nancy Pelosi to humiliate the President and give her a talking point she could crow about all over the media. Then he goes into prompting us into that “gosh, darn, if only…” dodge Republicans have used as long as I can remember. He said something like “if only she had only waited and read the transcript we wouldn’t be here now”, when if I know she had her own script and we were going to be here come hell or high water – he surely knows that too.

    And finally, Kevin McCarthy know can take control of all this nonsense and really force a vote on impeachment by forcing a vote to vacate the chair and get rid of Nancy Pelosi, or let us all know that the impeachment plot is universal no matter how they Republicans get on the tv and clutch their pearls.

    The motion to vacate the chair is a parliamentary rule (peculiar to Congress) that describes the right of any member of the House of Representatives to call for the formal removal of a sitting Speaker of the House and the election of a new one.

    It only takes one member, is there anyone in the House of Representatives who has the courage to make the call. Do it and then run, we will hide you, we will support you, you will be a hero who lives a heroic life, just like President Trump.

  9. slowcobra says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    There it is again in the politico post…. “democratIC” leaders. NO , they are democrats; not democratic at all. Getting very tired of that sneaky language.

  10. bessie2003 says:
    October 20, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    He said Speaker Pelosi, when she was standing up, said to the President “wait to see what we do” – that actually frightens me. She is unhinged. Can the Secret Service or some agency put her under observation please? They do have a duty to protect the President and First Family right?

