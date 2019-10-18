Energy Secretary Rick Perry Discusses His Departure…

Energy Secretary Rick Perry appears on Fox News to discuss his departure as Secretary of Energy from the administration.
Additionally, Secretary Perry shoots down the talking points about Ukraine outlining how the administration was working throughout 2017, 2018 and 2019 to ensure corruption was addressed in order to advance the U.S. and Ukraine relationship.
I always liked him. Just needs to brush up on his debate technique…
Why would he need debating skills now?
2024
Rick Perry is needed back here to help with our Texas 2020 elections. Nancy already said that Texas is Ground Zero in the Dimm electoral strategy. Those haters intend to turn Texas blue. It is going to take work on our part to keep that from happening.
Do not become too reassured by what we saw last night in Dallas. Houston, Austin, and San Antonio will be difficult to pull into the fold. San Antonio is home turf for both Cornyn and the Castro twins. Rick Perry is a good campaigner. We could use him.
I have liked him, thought he was good man for Energy, but I just do not see him as President of the United States.
Me either.
I personally think he was guilty of coercion of a public servant and abuse of official capacity while he was my Governor. It took numerous appeals to get him cleared of all charges.
Well then you must like your public servants drunk, belligerent, and unable to walk straight.
Need to add, Democrat Public Servant from Austin who was drunk, belligerent and unable to walk straight. Who used elected democrat judges to fight her case.
If her DUI was the only reason for his actions, he had numerous others he should have treated with the same disdain for the very same thing. He didn’t because he used her mistake of driving drunk to get rid of her.
sounds like an excellent idea to me.
Charlotte, when I was a supervisor many years back, I had a very problematic weekly salaried employee who was in a local salaried employees union. Basically it required an act of God followed by a SCOTUS ruling to terminate a union employee (I exaggerate for emphasis but it seemed that way..).
The person was an alcoholic and went to the dry-out farm three times in two years at our company’s expense, but to no avail. Horrible attendance, horrible performance but the darned union contract had a very narrow procedure that had to be followed to terminate a member. And the employee knew how to play the rules and show up for work just often enough to keep from violating the “number of consecutive days missed” rule. It was blatant and maddening.
We finally found a way to terminate the person and it required some statements from witnesses that were not entirely verifiable but the union shop steward knew how rotten this employee was and knew our frustration and he did not object.
The terminated idiot got a lawyer and tried to sue the company and the union making all kinds of assertions that simply weren’t true. Eighteen months later we finally won our case and the person went off and we never heard from him again. As a result, we heard from so many other union employees who were grateful this drunkard was finally gone. Reason was, they had to pick up the extra work he wouldn’t do and they hated the bad reputation he was giving the union people..
Sometimes the entire organization benefits when you do whatever it takes to get rid of a problem person who is poisoning the atmosphere.
Charlotte Powell,
As a Texan, I see Perry as part of the corrupt Bush clan. That said, he seemed to serve PT well as energy sec and I was pleasantly surprised. I pray he will continue to support PT.
He had strong leadership to follow under PDJT; but, he, like John Cornyn, is not a strong, independent leader on his own. But, I’d rather have Perry any day as a Senator from this great State than John Cornyn
Could it be that he’s resigning in order to come back to Texas and primary Cornyn? I doubt it, but it’s a great idea if he would.
What part of being exonerated is confusing to you?
I’m not confused about how our judicial system at every level exonerates a lot of, shall we say, those in politics. Or, haven’t you been paying attention?
Take a bit of your own medicine, ma’am, and pay attention. The same crooked judicial system can be used to unfairly tarnish individuals, who by the grace of God, are exonerated. If you don’t trust the exoneration, why trust the charge?
I’m very much aware of that, and never said anything to the contrary. Thank you for your in put, anyway.
I did not follow this case when litigated or Rick Perry’s career but as an outside observer when you say:
“public servants drunk, belligerent, and unable to walk straight” and “DUI was the only reason for his actions”
I would say that person needs to be removed from the Texas roads and if they did it on the job, they need to be removed from the public job.
As for this interview, Rick Perry spoke with a ring of truth. I also liked the idea that he uses experts who give good advice instead of just people with a job title. I wish him well.
Thank you for your service Secretary Perry.
Rick was beyond solid in this interview. Add Little Bill Hemmer to the list of Fox anti trump manipulative narrative slingers. Perfect partner for Ed Henry.
Hemorrhage has always been left leaning. Clueless interviewer. As lolli said above, Perry followed Bush lead. He was better with PDJT. Hey maybe that’s the ticket. Perry is a good follower, so just give him someone good to follow.
I’d rather have a loyal and adequate follower any day as opposed to a strong leader who insists on taking everyone in the wrong direction.
Absolutely concur! Hemmer is the definition of controlled opposition.
Could he be running for Senator in the primary against Cornyn?
This would be wonderful! Cornyn is a RINO’s RINO.
Strongly, strongly, strongly doubt that.
He seems to be a good fundraiser. Might want to be a king maker. Also might want to help (OMG, perish the thought) George P Bush run for governor.
George P Bush turned over the running of the Alamo to people that are not Texan. I will not vote for him for dog catcher. I am also not happy with Allen West going against the president on Syria.
I like the way you think.
Charlotte Powell Brooks.. I agree, Always felt he was a little on the greasy/slimy side..however he sure can knock the opposition on its keester when he wants, still laughing about the couch segment on the male Congressman Rashad look a like.. can’t think of his name but he sure looks like her
His behavior around the Gardasil issue was sleazy.
He also tried to lie his way out of it.
As a Texan, I worried about Perry’s appointment. He was vicious toward the President early on. I had a feeling he was another neo-con referral. He’s a born politician—affable, outgoing and likable, but lying comes easy. They can be the first ones to fool you. I pray every day for PDJT’s discernment, that he will recognize the traitors around him. I sincerely hope Perry isn’t one of them.
Rick Perry was a Democrat until 1989 when he switched to the GOP. I guess it’s never too late to switch. I remember here in Louisiana when virtually everyone was a Democrat. Republicans were quite rare in those days….50’s, 60’s and before.
IIRC, Louie Gohmert was the first Republican congressman from his district since Reconstruction. Nearly everybody from here used to be Democrat. My parents always were Republicans, but my father was a transplant from Iowa after WWII.
I’m not too excited about who used to be a Dimm as long as they don’t exhibit Dimm philosophy.
Politicians like Perry know how to sperate campaign competition from actually governing once elections are ended, just like the President. It is something much of the Republican Party and “old” Democrat Party members have forgotten or learned to ignore once they drank the Kool-aide of lobby money.
Remember in 2007 when he was widely assumed to be presidential material? Aaand thennn That Debate. We assumed he’d be better in 2016 but not quite. He was blaming pain killers or something like that. Otherwise he’s as qualified as most.
Just let it go, those of you from Texas, your comments are stale-that time has passed and this site is probably not the place. Obviously the majority of Texas voters liked him.
Rick Perry has served this nation and President well and based on his comments in the interview is leaving with class and with sincere appreciation and support for President Trump.
Nathan, Nicely said. Maybe Perry leard some lessons from “the Master.” Could they be life changing leassons?
“Secretary Perry … outlining how the administration was working throughout 2017, 2018 and 2019 to ensure corruption was addressed in order to advance the U.S. and Ukraine relationship.”
That’s what jumps out to me, and it’s certainly a timely, truthful message for everyone, particularly followers of the Insane Left Democrats, but also Texans (hee-hee-hee; I read those comments), to focus on. Thanks, Sundance, and everybody else: focus already. This was a good post.
It sure doesn’t take much to get some off track and on to their high horse…
Amen to that, LULU. Especially when those distracting are those first commenting, distracting from the message and changing the subject.
Curiouser and curiouser.
That was a good, positive interview. No question about it. He was asked quite a few tough, direct questions and he answered them really well. He was not interrupted and Hemmer was respectful so yeah, good interview.
I am curious as to what the recommendations will be re: testifying and submitting documents, in light of the impeachment inquiry being blatantly fake and without real subpoena power. I hope the advice will be no testimony and no documents. The Trump WH should learn from the DOJ, the real masters of stonewalling and running out the clock. But I am not holding my breath.
Perry did a really good job in this interview. I didn’t see anything sleazy or any thing else about him. He seems to have really enjoyed his time working with the President.
There always seem to be some people here who make negative comments about people who are showing support for us and our POTUS. Like the Rand Paul thread…jeezum, the guy did a really good thing for the POTUS and some people are still slamming him. Give it a break…take the good where and when it comes to you. Thank you Governor Perry and Senator Paul.
Trump to nominate Perry’s successor
https://whtc.com/news/articles/2019/oct/18/trump-says-he-will-nominate-energy-deputy-secretary-to-be-its-new-chief/948811/?refer-section=national
Thanks waicool. Looks good.
That was an excellent interview. Warmed my heart.
Bill Hemmer is an idiot trying to look and sound tough asking a question on an issue he knew damn well is bullshit!
BEsides Quid Pro Quo is not impeachable. It is an ongoing investigation. You go, Rick Perry!
Just come on back to Texas sir.. Home..
