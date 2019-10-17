Epic Mick Mulvaney White House Press Conference – Announces 2020 G7 To Be Held in Trump Doral…

Posted on October 17, 2019 by

Oh man, almost too much winning.  President Trump Chief-of-Staff Mick Mulvaney brings the cold-fish slapper to a White House presser and pummels the narrative engineers.  Cold-Fish Slapping is like whac-a-mole, only instead of a hammer you use a slightly unfrozen fish; and instead of mole-heads popping up, you get reporters stupid questions.

First, Mr. Mulvaney announces the 2020 G7 will be held at Trump Doral Resort in Miami Florida, June 10th – 12th 2020.  The pearl-clutching media begin to quiver uncontrollably. Slap. Slap. Slap.  More spontaneous ‘splodey heads…. more cold-fish-slapping.  Repeat.

Then Mulvaney takes questions on Muh Ukraine and Muh Impeach-We-Much, and it becomes necessary for double-handed cold-fish-slapping.  This is really good. WATCH:

.

The White House using Trump Doral-Miami for the G7, just because it is the best place to host the G7 is epic Trump. The media go bonkers… Trump shrugs and says: when you’re done with that, fetch me a Diet Coke. LOL.

 

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, G7, Impeachment, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Professional Idiots, Ukraine, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

33 Responses to Epic Mick Mulvaney White House Press Conference – Announces 2020 G7 To Be Held in Trump Doral…

  1. tax2much says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    I hope he holds his second Inauguration there.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. ZurichMike says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    He was too kind to Elijah Cummings, an epic Swamp Sleazebag.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. markone1blog says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    Here is a quick summary of the Democrat response:

    Whine, complain, and gripe. but DO NOTHING

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. delighteddeplorable says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Well, let’s see….by going full-blown apocalypse about the G7 venue, they’re implicitly acknowledging that come June 2020, POTUS will still firmly occupy the White House.

    Winning all over the place and Mick Mulvaney is marvelous!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. maggie0987 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    I feel SO much better today – I was down in the dumps a teeny bit last night.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      October 17, 2019 at 3:15 pm

      Here’s more to cheer about going on in DC today.

      The STOP IMPEACHMENT March organized by Women for Trump!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • JG3 says:
      October 17, 2019 at 3:25 pm

      No more said than on to the next thing. Have you seen the latest, Catherine Herridge reporting something about Mulvaney saying something that the DOJ is upset about.

      Too much winning…they’re down to picking up crumbs.

      Sure was good to hear Gen Keane have to admit that POTUS was right in his decision.

      Like

      Reply
  7. fanbeav says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    I love how President Trump’s supporters in his executive branch treat the media like he does! They don’t how to handle a republican who is not kowtowing!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. filbertmedary says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    lefty-globalists: “Trump’s now colluding with his emoluments!” (falls over with the vapours)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. ALEX says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    Always felt Mulvaney was about as close to our President when it comes to slapping around the Press. He’s not nearly as good, but who is…epic press conference.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. fanbeav says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    I also like how he schooled the globalist media on how well our country’s economy is doing and perhaps at this next G7 we can assist other countries with deregulation etc.!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Linus in W.PA. says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    What can we say? Our president is a master troller!!!

    Like

    Reply
  12. T2020 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    Classic!😁

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. auscitizenmom says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    That was so much fun!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. paprika says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    I watched this live and had tears running down my cheeks from all the laughter inducing ‘cold fish slapping’! It’s been a long time since we’ve had the pleasure of watching ‘The Mick” in action, but Bow Howdy, was it worth it!

    He’s bluntly truthful, he’s quick, and he’s dead eye deadly against the moronic inanity of the goober grubers’ maladeous scripts and false premises.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. TwoLaine says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    Anyone remember when Bill Clinton was the only one who North Korea’s Kim Jong-il would trust with the prisoner recovery of Euna Lee and Laura Ling in 2009?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2009_imprisonment_of_American_journalists_by_North_Korea

    Like

    Reply
    • Somebody says:
      October 17, 2019 at 3:36 pm

      How many times has Jessie Jackson been called upon or Bill Richardson? Dennis Rodman? George Mitchell? Also, virtually every former President. I’m sure there are others we’ve never heard of, people who for whatever reason have a friendship or business relationship with foreign leaders.

      Like

      Reply
  16. DJ says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    I watched this live and the vid above cut off the reporters jabbering/yelling at Mulvaney as he was leaving the room. It was even more pathetic than usual. The last one to scream was Acosta, “Sir, why are you afraid to take questions from CNN?” Oh, the butthurt, the butthurt…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Payday says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    Just wait until you all see what Romney just said on the senate floor. The Gauntlet has been thrown by the GOPe.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Phil Free says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    and … CNN, talking to an empty podium, at the end!! (was watching the live stream) — CNN didn’t get ‘shut down’ … CNN was just flat-out ignored, like they weren’t even in the room! Too funny!!

    Like

    Reply
  19. PBR says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    Too much, Sundance! I’m laughing so hard I need to read it twice! Too much winning but not really!!!

    Like

    Reply
  20. MO Pragmatist says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Saw only the very end of it when Mulvaney said this could go on for hours but he was done at that time. Then over the din I could hear something like “why won’t you take a question from CNN?”, as if they don’t know, What a bunch of losers!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s