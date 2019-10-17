Epic Mick Mulvaney White House Press Conference – Announces 2020 G7 To Be Held in Trump Doral…

Oh man, almost too much winning. President Trump Chief-of-Staff Mick Mulvaney brings the cold-fish slapper to a White House presser and pummels the narrative engineers. Cold-Fish Slapping is like whac-a-mole, only instead of a hammer you use a slightly unfrozen fish; and instead of mole-heads popping up, you get reporters stupid questions.

First, Mr. Mulvaney announces the 2020 G7 will be held at Trump Doral Resort in Miami Florida, June 10th – 12th 2020. The pearl-clutching media begin to quiver uncontrollably. Slap. Slap. Slap. More spontaneous ‘splodey heads…. more cold-fish-slapping. Repeat.

Then Mulvaney takes questions on Muh Ukraine and Muh Impeach-We-Much, and it becomes necessary for double-handed cold-fish-slapping. This is really good. WATCH:

.

The White House using Trump Doral-Miami for the G7, just because it is the best place to host the G7 is epic Trump. The media go bonkers… Trump shrugs and says: when you’re done with that, fetch me a Diet Coke. LOL.

Advertisements