President Trump MASSIVE MAGA Rally, Lake Charles, Louisiana – 8:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight high energy President Donald Trump travels to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to hold a Keep America Great Rally at James E. Sudduth Coliseum. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm CDT / 8:00pm EDT.

RSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkFox News Livestream Link

24 Responses to President Trump MASSIVE MAGA Rally, Lake Charles, Louisiana – 8:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. sundance says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:14 pm

  2. sundance says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:14 pm

  3. FL_GUY says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    I loved the LA AG’s speech. He really put the word on that D-Rat governor.

  4. auscitizenmom says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    Here we go again. 🙂

  5. Mars says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    Well that was too short!

  6. LizzieinTexas says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Best 24 hours I have had in a loooong while.

    The cherry on top, Shep Smith is gone from Fox!

    • FrankieZee says:
      October 11, 2019 at 8:05 pm

      Wait until 2020, the Trumpster will be having rallies every other day. No way a DEMORAT will be able to keep up. Then, the last 2 months he will do one a day. The DEMORATS will have to be carrying the electric heart shockers for their candidate.

  7. jean0404 says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    While it’s quiet on my perch right now, I want to take this time to express tremendous gratitude to Ms/Mr Sundance and all the amazing reporting you bring each and every day. I found a limb here in the treehouse several weeks after Andrew Breitbart passed away. I’ve been perching here ever since. Thank you for making the complex understandable to me. God Bless You!

  8. littleflower481 says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    cspan livestream will be here; they had a lot of crowd shots last night also hear the music.
    https://www.c-span.org/video/?465124-1/president-trump-campaigns-lake-charles-louisiana

    • jrapdx says:
      October 11, 2019 at 8:06 pm

      No livestream there yet. PT is “late” to arrive at the venue, but that’s not unusual. Maybe CSPAN will start streaming in a while…

  9. susandyer1962 says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Woo hoo!! I’m ready!!

  10. Perot Conservative says:
    October 11, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Holds up to 7500 people.

    I haven’t been to a rally. Is there a nominal charge?

  11. geoffcsaltine says:
    October 11, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    These are next years voters,and there are many,many more coming to join our team; just watch.
    The left is going to be buried in 2020.
    What do you want commie bastards, or President.Trump as our leader.
    The young kids will come around.

  12. snailmailtrucker says:
    October 11, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    I LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP’S RALLYS !

    MAGA !

  13. Patience says:
    October 11, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    Macho Macho Man is playing at the rally. LOL

  14. pacnwbel says:
    October 11, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    Just maybe the tide is turning away from the loony lefties and sanity is in process of re establishing itself. The President has been dogged and diligent in keeping his promises and working for we the people in spite of unimaginable opposition. These rallies are lifeblood and relegate the news media to dust underfoot. I would love to know the real scoop on Shep’s departure, much speculation on the air at present. Fox news has become like the other alphabets, devoid of integrity. A lot of people have walked away, Shep et al will be no loss.

  15. letty bromenschenkel says:
    October 11, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    have them stop the crazy music… impossible to watch

  16. Landslide says:
    October 11, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    Mccleenan (sp?) resigning. Bye.

  17. DaughterofLiberty says:
    October 11, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Excellent, smooth bottle of a 2016 red blend, filet mignon ready to go on the grill, potatoes in the oven, fire in the fireplace, asparagus ready to go…its been an excellent 24 hrs Mr. President – joy returning to America!!

    Four More Years!! We love you!!!

