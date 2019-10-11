President Trump MASSIVE MAGA Rally, Lake Charles, Louisiana – 8:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight high energy President Donald Trump travels to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to hold a Keep America Great Rally at James E. Sudduth Coliseum. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm CDT / 8:00pm EDT.
RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link
.
.
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Love this guy. He makes more sense than 99% of Congress.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I loved the LA AG’s speech. He really put the word on that D-Rat governor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here we go again. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well that was too short!
LikeLike
Best 24 hours I have had in a loooong while.
The cherry on top, Shep Smith is gone from Fox!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wait until 2020, the Trumpster will be having rallies every other day. No way a DEMORAT will be able to keep up. Then, the last 2 months he will do one a day. The DEMORATS will have to be carrying the electric heart shockers for their candidate.
LikeLike
While it’s quiet on my perch right now, I want to take this time to express tremendous gratitude to Ms/Mr Sundance and all the amazing reporting you bring each and every day. I found a limb here in the treehouse several weeks after Andrew Breitbart passed away. I’ve been perching here ever since. Thank you for making the complex understandable to me. God Bless You!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Well written, jeano404 !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m right here perching with you. No TV, just Sundance and CTH
LikeLiked by 3 people
cspan livestream will be here; they had a lot of crowd shots last night also hear the music.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?465124-1/president-trump-campaigns-lake-charles-louisiana
LikeLiked by 1 person
No livestream there yet. PT is “late” to arrive at the venue, but that’s not unusual. Maybe CSPAN will start streaming in a while…
LikeLike
Woo hoo!! I’m ready!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Geez, do they play the village people, macho man at every rally or some one playing around.
LikeLike
Holds up to 7500 people.
I haven’t been to a rally. Is there a nominal charge?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No charge !
LikeLike
These are next years voters,and there are many,many more coming to join our team; just watch.
The left is going to be buried in 2020.
What do you want commie bastards, or President.Trump as our leader.
The young kids will come around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP’S RALLYS !
MAGA !
LikeLike
Macho Macho Man is playing at the rally. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just maybe the tide is turning away from the loony lefties and sanity is in process of re establishing itself. The President has been dogged and diligent in keeping his promises and working for we the people in spite of unimaginable opposition. These rallies are lifeblood and relegate the news media to dust underfoot. I would love to know the real scoop on Shep’s departure, much speculation on the air at present. Fox news has become like the other alphabets, devoid of integrity. A lot of people have walked away, Shep et al will be no loss.
LikeLike
have them stop the crazy music… impossible to watch
LikeLike
Mccleenan (sp?) resigning. Bye.
LikeLike
Excellent, smooth bottle of a 2016 red blend, filet mignon ready to go on the grill, potatoes in the oven, fire in the fireplace, asparagus ready to go…its been an excellent 24 hrs Mr. President – joy returning to America!!
Four More Years!! We love you!!!
LikeLike