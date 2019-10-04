Rudy Giuliani: “The Democrats are Covering Up Corruption, Massive Corruption”…

Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News to discuss the overall Ukraine issue. Giuliani emphasizes that his investigation was directed toward conduct in 2016, *not* directed toward anything related to the 2020 election. Mr. Giuliani is a man on a mission.
The valuable lesson learned here is DON’T mess with Rudy!!
Nah………the valuable lesson is:
Don’t bother to watch an investigative interview conducted by the DUMBEST BLONDE BIMBO nationally televised……OMG!
I watch Tucker at that time frame and wanted to catch the video of Rudy…otherwise…the Blonde Bimbo is off my watch list….she is so damn bad….bring back Kelly…whatshername?……
WTH did CNN and Fox switch sides?
Martha is just like the rest of the presstitutes. They fear for their lives that the Trump Administration wil turn the tables over on their 40 years of abetting and covering up for the most corrupt government we have ever seen in the US.
And this may all boil down to Obama.
It will boil down to the individuals, representing trillions of dollars who used Obama as a very willing front.
I doubt you or I are on their “Seasons Greetings” card mailing list.
exactly – the globalists are the greatest evil and threat to liberty – not the minions like JoeBama
Yes. Giuliani mentioned CF and Obama.
“May all boil down”😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂sorry the devil made me do it!
The fact is They can’t handle the truth! RG is like a Wolverine on steroids imho! He has Barr by the leg and daring him to bite it off.
She was more hostile than Chris Wallace. Rudy must be double over target.
Contrary take here. I think it amplifies his message more to have the reporter play devils advocate. That interview could not have been better from an impact perspective.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree Hmmm. I thought Martha did a pretty good job and I even felt like she believed Rudi was right on about half way through. Rudi can take a tough interview. He is telling the truth and he finished his investigation before Biden was in the race.
I have watched Martha for years. She normally is not like that. Martha does tough interviews. This was badgering.
Never trusted Martha. Now I trust her even less.
I agree WSB but the stakes at Fox News have apparently risen.
I agree. She pushed him hard, for sure, as any devil’s advocate should. But Giuliani was more than up to the task of using her aggressive questioning as a means of highlighting the most important points of his message. He almost seemed to be enjoying it.
RINO Ryan is now on the board of FOX News. Possibly those in CNN are aware of salary cuts due to losing watchers.
its time…lets see if SAD CLOWN pulls the trigger because once an “impeachment vote” happens the American People will demand PROOF…The only proof will be Bernie Bot Seth Rich revealed and the Vault 7 planting of evidence on Trump Campaign!
Remember when many were saying: “What happened to Rudy?”
And: “When is the President going to do something about the Coup?”
Well it seems now he has been using Rudy to gather “All” the evidence and they are preparing to throw that zippo.
CNN is beginning to smell it. Their stories are beginning to show our President in a different light.
The American people know. It is going to be grand. And if you come late to this party, you can’t get in.
Get em Mr. President. Throw the bums out.
Yeah, it looks like Rudy can tie this to Obama directly.
Couldn’t agree more Gunny. I call it bait and switch and President Trump and RG are masters at it.
“Rudy Giuliani: “The Democrats (and the FBI and CIA] are Covering Up Corruption, Massive Corruption”…”
But…..Nancy Piglosi says she’s all in. No vote, screw McCarthy and the Republicans. Control of the House be damned, its impeachment inquiry or nothing at as all. Release the Kracken Mr. President!
Martha was unbearable in her interview. All I can say is “go get em” Rudy.
My thoughts exactly. I have a real problem with this news show host. She inserts herself into the dialogue too much while twisting the very things her guests say. Her never ending interruptions are destructive to the discussion. If you could tally things up, she probably has a higher word-count than her guests. She should be at CNN.
Isn’t that what Maria Bartiromo has been doing with Giuliani? What do they have in common? Fox News using their lady minions to defend corrupt Biden by trying -unsuccessfuly- to obstruct the messenger.
Everyone just think this is all about Biden. It is NOT. Ukraine is the cesspool for corruption and lot of DC politicians are in it. Ukraine would unravel who-is-who in both parties. That is why no one wants to touch Joe Biden investigation. President Trump is hitting the sensitive nerve and triggered DC swam
very disrespectful. This is what I’m talking about when I say culture has gone to the dogs- Rudy deserves the greatest respect, even if you don’t like his message,
I think your comments here are a little unfair to Martha. I think they fake news has put out so much information that is fake that a lot of people are confused. I have been watching from the beginning and it just hit me that Rudy did all of this before Biden was even going to run.. I have watched Martha for a long time and I think she may be a little confused like a lot of people.. Rudy has been all over the place in interviews. I think Trump and Rudy need a real clear message. I think Rudy is getting a little better at it but I think the message needs to be simple and clear every time they talk about this… and bring home the fact that Rudy found all of this out before Biden was even going to run… I think that is a really big statement..
Joan- agree! When did the b******h change sides and become so obnoxious?
She’s always insufferable. In fact, the only good interviewers on Fox are Tucker and Levin. Lou Dobbs on FBN is of course awesome.
Rudy + Jay Sekulow provide President Trump with a very potent 1-2 legal team. I am sure that there are more in the background, but I take great comfort in President Trump’s legal team!!
These guys along with President Trump literally throw all of the Leftist/Media’s sh*t right back onto the Left/Media’s God-damned faces!!
It is indeed a most beautiful sight to behold!!
Rudy brings all the Good Guys from NYC and New York DOJ. Jay Sekulow brings the full power of the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ).
Then we have Matt Whitaker and all the Good Guys at DOJ writ large, John Ratliff, Mark Levin, Andy McCarthy, the DiGenovas, the Federalist Society…so many more.
Good grief, the Good Guys are a formidable team.
I wonder what good ole Keith is doing?
Don’t forget Judicial Watch- we know a lot about what we know because of JW> They are the ones that figured out Hillary had a private server.
What I’d really like is for the Flynn trial to get thrown out and Sidney gets added to PT legal team.
Sydney is one tough cookie, and has her eyes wide open to the corruption.
And Flynn put in charge of CIA and NSA!
Like X 100
Attorneys are the one group neither Mitch nor Nanzi can select! A thing of beauty.
I’m not sure Martha has learned this lesson. Fox is in the tank for the Democrats.
I believe Fox News anchors and their “prime” reporters are helping cover up the massive corruption that occurred targeting Donald J. Trump, his campaign, and the millions of Americans who voted for President Trump.
Indeed, Mr. Morris. Save for the fact that it is not just Dims but Repubs as well. The UniParty.
I hope all of DC crashes and burns!!!
Hi, Mitt!
It is also possible that the corruption extends to the media.
If you want to hang out, you’ve gotta take Trump out, Ukraine
If you want to get down, with Schiff on the ground, Ukraine
He do lie, He do lie, He do lie,
Ukraine
If you change the rules, people won’t have a clue, Ukraine
When your day is done, and you want to impeach on Ukraine
He do lie, He do lie, He do lie,
Ukraine
If your day is gone, and you want to impeach on, Ukraine
Don’t forget this fact, Schiff can’t take it back, Ukraine
He do lie, He do lie, He do lie,
Ukraine
He do lie, He do lie, He do lie,
Ukraine
I can hear it like yesterday.
This is GREAT!!! Can I borrow it?
Needs Biden’s son in there who was actually busted with Ukraine.
The Media will loose all credit ability, when the DEMS Drop the impeachment. They have nothing and are seriously desperate. The one person that has been very quiet is OBAMA. The rats are scramming.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So here we go. It appears that Pelosi is a Clintonite and AOC is an Obamaite…or a Soros one-worlder.
Less than a week ago, AOC declared that the only shame about impeachment was that the plan was not moving forward quickly enough. Now she’s “over it”.
AOC has some seriously vicious minds behind her. I do not believe that she is as much of a tactical thinker as what she appears to be. She has nearly pushed Nancy off the cliff and has drawn back. She won’t make herself available to catch Nancy or slow her fall. Nancy is about to become as irrelevant as a serving Speaker can be.
Nancy P. Lousy is almost as irrelevant a Speaker as was RINO Ryan …
AOC…..Sometimes the dimmest bulbs say the darndest things…….
A philosopher says to a linguist “What if, instead of periods, women had apostrophes?”
The linguist replied, “They’d be more possessive and have more frequent contractions.”
Thank you…..thank you very much….
Heard it from a friend……….😎
The $64,000 question for AOC is how are we going to eat babies without separating them from their families?
“The Media will loose all credit ability” that ship sailed a very long time ago. and I don’t believe they will ever earn it back.
They’ve worked themselves into a corner. Drop it or move forward, either way they look like fools.
Every one of PDJT’s acolytes should mirror Rudy’s comment that Rudy and PDJT are investigating 2016 corruption and not the 2020 election – because the 2020 election hasn’t happened yet!
That woman could not shut up. Next time, she should just interview herself.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s amazing she let him get a word in edge-wise. And she’s so quick with the spin, word twisting and innuendo.
But – what a double whammy if both Barr through the DOJ and Guiliani through private lawsuits hit all the players at once. Kind of like one of those WWE tag-team match ups, or maybe a cage match!
.
video/1
Rudy’s looking now days. I think he is in his element, kicking a$$ and taking names.
Andy McCarthy was on Bill Hemmer’s show today. His was a good(if not a bit ‘sleepy’) interview…Martha I hardy recognizer you, your commands coming thru your hidden earpiece…each time your producer person gave you the command, your ‘tell’ was a look down and then left…
“recognized” 2 days in a row…bad spelling, sorry.
check out mccarty;s interview on Cavuto today
I used to like Martha M. Not no more!
She’s a total hack.
#GossipBlowersGetTheRope
Martha McCommunist towing the party line.
It manifests itself daily when Rupert so orders.
God bless Rudy.
Fox is rolling out their new Fox Nation. What would you want to bet that Martha wants Laura Ingraham’s slot and attention? What would you want to bet that somebody is holding that carrot in front of her? Maybe even Tucker’s slot.
My chuckle for the day. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dumb as a box of rocks, blond and pretty though..sad!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dana Perino still dumber. On Jeopardy Dana was all at sea. She hadn’t a clue about any aspect of high culture, low culture, pop culture or yogurt culture.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good point snooty,
Purina may be dumber, its been along time since I have been able to stomach her and her fawning over Jasper ( her pooch)
Here’s an idea for debate moderators for next years Presidential debates.
Martha, Dana and Juan Williams.😂😂😂
Combined IQ of ???
God bless PDJT
Martha’s narrative engineering skills are de minimis. Disney ought to get her off a show host desk and cast her as the new Sandy Duncan in a remake of Peter Pan.
What’s terrifying is that there isn’t a single federal law enforcement agency that was even remotely interested in investigating any instance corruption by a Democrat. On the other hand, they all come out from under the floor boards to go after anyone related to President Trump!
What is terrifying is listening to Joe Biden say there’s not a smidgen of evidence he did anything wrong?!
That’s what the “it’s time to sever all our ties with Trump” policy implementation looks like, ladies and gentlemen. Fox radio is even worse.
Just another day in the United Swamp of America.
Biden has connected Obama to the Ukraine scandal more than once. He has claimed continuously he was following orders and did exactly what Obama told him to do. Martha MacCallum et al seem to have their rudders stuck to the leeward these days. She jumped Rudy’s case more than once in the last few days when he tried to tell the truth. They are protecting Obama. Not Hillary. Not the Bidens or Kerrys. Not Pelosi…… Obama! Giuliani not only let the wildcat out of the bag, he threw it smack in Martha MacCallums lap. Rudy started talking about Soros being let off the hook in Ukraine and implied that Bidens son Hunter was more of a footnote than the main event to the Ukraine investigators. Rudy said they dropped the charges against Soros first and then Burisma and then Hunter Biden. Martha went full bore manic panic and asked why any of it was any of Giulliani’s business. She did everything she could to drown him out, shut him up, and change the subject. Obama did not want Soros taken down. Obama did not care one whit about Hunter Biden. The current President of Ukraine won on April 21st and four days later Joe Schmoe Biden tossed his hat in the ring for POTUS. He had no more chance than a snowball in a carwash of getting the nomination because he just ain’t left handed enough and he is in the same IQ level as Fredo Corleone after his boat ride.
CTH Blast From past!!!
The Scale of FBI and DOJ Corruption is Beyond Comprehension…
The whole damned system is corrupt.
The FBI was politicized and corrupted (Obama/Mueller/Comey).
The DOJ was politicized and corrupted (Obama/Holder/Lynch).
The CIA was politicized and corrupted (Obama/Brennan/Morell).
The ODNI was politicized and corrupted (Obama/Clapper).
You gotta give credit…the evil brilliance of spying on the Trump campaign is that the conspirators played by bureaucratic process rules. It insulated and obfuscated and protected their actions. Their weak points though are FISA court and Ukraine but even these are hidden by multiple layers of government rules and regulations, some developed from bizarre interpretations of law. It’s frustrating.
Take Volker. Why would he work for free concerning Ukraine of all places?
One interesting tidbit, The WB complaint mentioned he read the “read out” from Trumps phone call and had concerns. However, Volker says he read it too and it mentioned nothing about Biden.
Wow. Rudy just gets better and better at this. I bet it’s the first time the media has been pushed back on their ridiculous refusal to see the corruption right in front of their faces!
Sorry Miss Martha, you looked like a fake news media talking robot, unable to admit the truth as it was laid out.
The really horrible corruption I fear is in the senate, and Trump, is Caesar. Graham has not called one witness in spy gate. Trump keeps his enemies close. What about Haspel at CIA? You think she is not a part of this? What did the CIA find when spying on the Senate? Scary Times.
Giuliani’s mission is pretty clear. He is continuing where Mueller left off. Mueller cleared Trump and his campaign of any collusion, which by now we know was a fake narrative that was *planted* with the media, in Congress, and with the DOJ and FBI.
Mueller failed to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. Indeed, he ignored them by not pursuing the unsubstantiated claims in the Steele Dossier.
Giuliani is clearly working to clear Trump’s name and his efforts have led him to Ukraine, which is a little too close for comfort for some Democrats.
And nevermind Barr and Durham’s efforts.
There’s a political component (Giuliani) and a criminal one (Barr, Durham).
There’s a nexus of corruption in Ukraine and my guess is it has to do with Russia-Ukraine relations, complicated by European Union-Russian energy dynamics.
“Remember, Steele never was in Russia.These people tell me, how stupid are you people..?”Rudi is telling us Ukraine is the birthplace and cradle for it all.
I guess that Fox’s far left owners are telling their anchors to protect Biden. My guess is that the corruption is far worse than just Ukraine and Biden. I smell the communist rat Obama.
If Obama had spoken up and said i am getting info from the intel community that Candidate Trump is in the tank with Russia we would not have gone through three years of non-transparent hell in America.
PDJT is speaking up and “executing ” the laws of this country and the fourth estate that was created in the vision of Obama and the far left cannot stand it because of his transparency.
PDJT claimed a witch hunt and everyday said he did nothing wrong. And everyday MSM claimed his guilt and framed such narrative.
Hunter Biden is a ghost and Joe Biden refuses comment other than to bash PDJT. Joe Biden does not proclaim innocence. MSM cut off PDJT’s comments and commercials regarding Biden family lack of ethics.
Somethings are off kilter.
If someone ever asks you what an iconoclast is you are watching the greatest one in the history of the world.
I love the man!!!
When did running for president stop criminal investigations? Isn’t President Trump a candidate too? Sure seems like everyone is ok with non-stop investigations of him.
Speaking of Fox…
Check PDF page 85 of the Atlantic Council’s annual report.
https://atlanticcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Atlantic-Council-Annual-Report-2018%E2%80%932019.pdf
Whose name should appear as a member of the Atlantic Council’s International Advisory Board but Rupert Murdoch?
The names are in alphabetical order. Rupert Murdoch is the 2nd name up from Viktor Pinchuk and two columns over from James Clapper.
Yes indeed. For some reason this looks like Soros and some of his very bad buddies were not expecting to see Ukraine in the headlines and stories of corruption exploding all over the internet this year.
The title of the fox news segment proves they are dumb. That was sarcastic. His purpose he said right after was for his client. Our media is dumb.
title “my mission is to disrupt the world”
I thought it was a good interview. Martha allowed Rudy to speak pretty muc uninterrupted for the most part. When she did question him, he had perfect answers with no hesitation. Rudy was investigating when no one else was. Brilliant move by PDJT.
Without Martha’s Questions, not so sure the critical point that Rudy was investigating 2016 election corruption only and had no way to know Biden would be a candidate in 2020.
The one thing I keep heariing Rudy say that is confusing is that he started the investigation in November 2018 and ended it in March 2018. I either heard it backwards or he stated it backwards, but it is the second interview I’ve heard him say that.
Rudy repeated the “November 2018” and ended “March 2018” twice in the interview too.
Sure, its easy to take his meaning, but still odd.
Yeah, I just watched it and noticed that too.
I’d chalk it up to a ‘Rudy-ism’ under excitement. He wasn’t taking Martha’s bull-feces.
Doesn’t matter when there is no ramifications…
FOX shoulda kept Martha on that really silly “Strange Inheritance” FOX show cuz she’s lousy at her current job.
Rudy was sharp as a tack. He had me fooled before, thinking he was over the hill. Razor sharp. Happy to see that.
I hadn’t really connected any of the ‘coup’ activities with the Biden’s self-enriching schemes.
Rudy seems to indicate here that the two may be very, very related.
Did anyone else sense that?
It’s my firm belief that Limbaugh et al and Fox News have been a net detriment to the country. First, the lemmings hang on their every world as if it is fact yet we know that dem-bad, GOP-good is a 1990’s construct that does not apply to modern politics. Second, the lemmings are satiated when they consume those entities opinions and, therefore, are unlikely to take the necessary action to educate themselves to the true nature of modern politics.
