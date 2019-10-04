Rudy Giuliani: “The Democrats are Covering Up Corruption, Massive Corruption”…

Posted on October 4, 2019 by

Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News to discuss the overall Ukraine issue.  Giuliani emphasizes that his investigation was directed toward conduct in 2016, *not* directed toward anything related to the 2020 election.  Mr. Giuliani is a man on a mission.

98 Responses to Rudy Giuliani: “The Democrats are Covering Up Corruption, Massive Corruption”…

  1. Freepetta says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    The valuable lesson learned here is DON’T mess with Rudy!!

    Reply
    • abigailstraight says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:47 pm

      Nah………the valuable lesson is:
      Don’t bother to watch an investigative interview conducted by the DUMBEST BLONDE BIMBO nationally televised……OMG!
      I watch Tucker at that time frame and wanted to catch the video of Rudy…otherwise…the Blonde Bimbo is off my watch list….she is so damn bad….bring back Kelly…whatshername?……

      Reply
  2. Pale rider says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    WTH did CNN and Fox switch sides?

    Reply
  3. Publius2016 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    its time…lets see if SAD CLOWN pulls the trigger because once an “impeachment vote” happens the American People will demand PROOF…The only proof will be Bernie Bot Seth Rich revealed and the Vault 7 planting of evidence on Trump Campaign!

    Reply
  4. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Remember when many were saying: “What happened to Rudy?”

    And: “When is the President going to do something about the Coup?”

    Well it seems now he has been using Rudy to gather “All” the evidence and they are preparing to throw that zippo.

    CNN is beginning to smell it. Their stories are beginning to show our President in a different light.

    The American people know. It is going to be grand. And if you come late to this party, you can’t get in.

    Get em Mr. President. Throw the bums out.

    Reply
  5. JoeMeek says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    “Rudy Giuliani: “The Democrats (and the FBI and CIA] are Covering Up Corruption, Massive Corruption”…”

    Reply
  6. Frbrdskmi says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    But…..Nancy Piglosi says she’s all in. No vote, screw McCarthy and the Republicans. Control of the House be damned, its impeachment inquiry or nothing at as all. Release the Kracken Mr. President!

    Reply
  7. joan p calhoun says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    Martha was unbearable in her interview. All I can say is “go get em” Rudy.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Louisiana Steve says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:37 pm

      My thoughts exactly. I have a real problem with this news show host. She inserts herself into the dialogue too much while twisting the very things her guests say. Her never ending interruptions are destructive to the discussion. If you could tally things up, she probably has a higher word-count than her guests. She should be at CNN.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Bert Darrell says:
        October 4, 2019 at 10:50 pm

        Isn’t that what Maria Bartiromo has been doing with Giuliani? What do they have in common? Fox News using their lady minions to defend corrupt Biden by trying -unsuccessfuly- to obstruct the messenger.

        Reply
        • USTerminator says:
          October 4, 2019 at 11:23 pm

          Everyone just think this is all about Biden. It is NOT. Ukraine is the cesspool for corruption and lot of DC politicians are in it. Ukraine would unravel who-is-who in both parties. That is why no one wants to touch Joe Biden investigation. President Trump is hitting the sensitive nerve and triggered DC swam

          Reply
      • PBR says:
        October 4, 2019 at 11:04 pm

        very disrespectful. This is what I’m talking about when I say culture has gone to the dogs- Rudy deserves the greatest respect, even if you don’t like his message,

        Reply
      • Dee says:
        October 4, 2019 at 11:34 pm

        I think your comments here are a little unfair to Martha. I think they fake news has put out so much information that is fake that a lot of people are confused. I have been watching from the beginning and it just hit me that Rudy did all of this before Biden was even going to run.. I have watched Martha for a long time and I think she may be a little confused like a lot of people.. Rudy has been all over the place in interviews. I think Trump and Rudy need a real clear message. I think Rudy is getting a little better at it but I think the message needs to be simple and clear every time they talk about this… and bring home the fact that Rudy found all of this out before Biden was even going to run… I think that is a really big statement..

        Reply
    • Seneca the Elder says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:38 pm

      Joan- agree! When did the b******h change sides and become so obnoxious?

      Reply
    • wendy forward says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:45 pm

      She’s always insufferable. In fact, the only good interviewers on Fox are Tucker and Levin. Lou Dobbs on FBN is of course awesome.

      Reply
  8. Bob Parker says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Rudy + Jay Sekulow provide President Trump with a very potent 1-2 legal team. I am sure that there are more in the background, but I take great comfort in President Trump’s legal team!!

    These guys along with President Trump literally throw all of the Leftist/Media’s sh*t right back onto the Left/Media’s God-damned faces!!

    It is indeed a most beautiful sight to behold!!

    Reply
  9. Mr.Morris says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    I’m not sure Martha has learned this lesson. Fox is in the tank for the Democrats.
    I believe Fox News anchors and their “prime” reporters are helping cover up the massive corruption that occurred targeting Donald J. Trump, his campaign, and the millions of Americans who voted for President Trump.

    Reply
  10. Zy says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    If you want to hang out, you’ve gotta take Trump out, Ukraine
    If you want to get down, with Schiff on the ground, Ukraine
    He do lie, He do lie, He do lie,
    Ukraine
    If you change the rules, people won’t have a clue, Ukraine
    When your day is done, and you want to impeach on Ukraine
    He do lie, He do lie, He do lie,
    Ukraine
    If your day is gone, and you want to impeach on, Ukraine
    Don’t forget this fact, Schiff can’t take it back, Ukraine
    He do lie, He do lie, He do lie,
    Ukraine
    He do lie, He do lie, He do lie,
    Ukraine

    Reply
  11. Teaforall says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    The Media will loose all credit ability, when the DEMS Drop the impeachment. They have nothing and are seriously desperate. The one person that has been very quiet is OBAMA. The rats are scramming.

    Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:36 pm

      Reply
      • Sherri Young says:
        October 4, 2019 at 10:44 pm

        So here we go. It appears that Pelosi is a Clintonite and AOC is an Obamaite…or a Soros one-worlder.

        Less than a week ago, AOC declared that the only shame about impeachment was that the plan was not moving forward quickly enough. Now she’s “over it”.

        AOC has some seriously vicious minds behind her. I do not believe that she is as much of a tactical thinker as what she appears to be. She has nearly pushed Nancy off the cliff and has drawn back. She won’t make herself available to catch Nancy or slow her fall. Nancy is about to become as irrelevant as a serving Speaker can be.

        Reply
      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        October 4, 2019 at 10:52 pm

        AOC…..Sometimes the dimmest bulbs say the darndest things…….

        A philosopher says to a linguist “What if, instead of periods, women had apostrophes?”

        The linguist replied, “They’d be more possessive and have more frequent contractions.”

        Thank you…..thank you very much….

        Heard it from a friend……….😎

        Reply
      • California Joe says:
        October 4, 2019 at 10:58 pm

        The $64,000 question for AOC is how are we going to eat babies without separating them from their families?

        Reply
    • Stephen F. Paul says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:41 pm

      “The Media will loose all credit ability” that ship sailed a very long time ago. and I don’t believe they will ever earn it back.

      Reply
    • jx says:
      October 4, 2019 at 11:05 pm

      They’ve worked themselves into a corner. Drop it or move forward, either way they look like fools.

      Reply
  12. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Every one of PDJT’s acolytes should mirror Rudy’s comment that Rudy and PDJT are investigating 2016 corruption and not the 2020 election – because the 2020 election hasn’t happened yet!

    Reply
  13. JoeMeek says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    That woman could not shut up. Next time, she should just interview herself.

    Reply
  14. bessie2003 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    It’s amazing she let him get a word in edge-wise. And she’s so quick with the spin, word twisting and innuendo.

    But – what a double whammy if both Barr through the DOJ and Guiliani through private lawsuits hit all the players at once. Kind of like one of those WWE tag-team match ups, or maybe a cage match!
    .

    Reply
  15. Bluto says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    video/1

    Reply
  16. ecmarsh says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Rudy’s looking now days. I think he is in his element, kicking a$$ and taking names.

    Reply
  17. Bill Dumanch says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Andy McCarthy was on Bill Hemmer’s show today. His was a good(if not a bit ‘sleepy’) interview…Martha I hardy recognizer you, your commands coming thru your hidden earpiece…each time your producer person gave you the command, your ‘tell’ was a look down and then left…

    Reply
  18. Jim Comey is a weasel_Doug says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    I used to like Martha M. Not no more!
    She’s a total hack.
    #GossipBlowersGetTheRope

    Reply
  19. Reserved55 says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    Martha McCommunist towing the party line.

    It manifests itself daily when Rupert so orders.

    God bless Rudy.

    Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:50 pm

      Fox is rolling out their new Fox Nation. What would you want to bet that Martha wants Laura Ingraham’s slot and attention? What would you want to bet that somebody is holding that carrot in front of her? Maybe even Tucker’s slot.

      Reply
  20. Mike says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    My chuckle for the day. 😉

    Reply
  21. Dekester says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    Martha is also really dumb…I remember a few years back she had a guest on discussing problems with Somalians in Minnesota. She was stunned at the revelation, and no, she wasn’t faking it.

    Dumb as a box of rocks, blond and pretty though..sad!

    Reply
    • snootybaronet says:
      October 4, 2019 at 10:57 pm

      Dana Perino still dumber. On Jeopardy Dana was all at sea. She hadn’t a clue about any aspect of high culture, low culture, pop culture or yogurt culture.

      Reply
      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        October 4, 2019 at 11:12 pm

        The only thing on Dana Perino’s mind is her dog……..her husband is second….

        Reply
      • Dekester says:
        October 4, 2019 at 11:13 pm

        Good point snooty,

        Purina may be dumber, its been along time since I have been able to stomach her and her fawning over Jasper ( her pooch)

        Here’s an idea for debate moderators for next years Presidential debates.

        Martha, Dana and Juan Williams.😂😂😂

        Combined IQ of ???

        God bless PDJT

        Reply
  22. snootybaronet says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    Martha’s narrative engineering skills are de minimis. Disney ought to get her off a show host desk and cast her as the new Sandy Duncan in a remake of Peter Pan.

    Reply
  23. California Joe says:
    October 4, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    What’s terrifying is that there isn’t a single federal law enforcement agency that was even remotely interested in investigating any instance corruption by a Democrat. On the other hand, they all come out from under the floor boards to go after anyone related to President Trump!

    Reply
  24. Summer says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    That’s what the “it’s time to sever all our ties with Trump” policy implementation looks like, ladies and gentlemen. Fox radio is even worse.

    Just another day in the United Swamp of America.

    Reply
  25. mr. deacon says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Biden has connected Obama to the Ukraine scandal more than once. He has claimed continuously he was following orders and did exactly what Obama told him to do. Martha MacCallum et al seem to have their rudders stuck to the leeward these days. She jumped Rudy’s case more than once in the last few days when he tried to tell the truth. They are protecting Obama. Not Hillary. Not the Bidens or Kerrys. Not Pelosi…… Obama! Giuliani not only let the wildcat out of the bag, he threw it smack in Martha MacCallums lap. Rudy started talking about Soros being let off the hook in Ukraine and implied that Bidens son Hunter was more of a footnote than the main event to the Ukraine investigators. Rudy said they dropped the charges against Soros first and then Burisma and then Hunter Biden. Martha went full bore manic panic and asked why any of it was any of Giulliani’s business. She did everything she could to drown him out, shut him up, and change the subject. Obama did not want Soros taken down. Obama did not care one whit about Hunter Biden. The current President of Ukraine won on April 21st and four days later Joe Schmoe Biden tossed his hat in the ring for POTUS. He had no more chance than a snowball in a carwash of getting the nomination because he just ain’t left handed enough and he is in the same IQ level as Fredo Corleone after his boat ride.

    Reply
  27. ARW says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    You gotta give credit…the evil brilliance of spying on the Trump campaign is that the conspirators played by bureaucratic process rules. It insulated and obfuscated and protected their actions. Their weak points though are FISA court and Ukraine but even these are hidden by multiple layers of government rules and regulations, some developed from bizarre interpretations of law. It’s frustrating.

    Take Volker. Why would he work for free concerning Ukraine of all places?

    One interesting tidbit, The WB complaint mentioned he read the “read out” from Trumps phone call and had concerns. However, Volker says he read it too and it mentioned nothing about Biden.

    Reply
  28. Blind no longer says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    Wow. Rudy just gets better and better at this. I bet it’s the first time the media has been pushed back on their ridiculous refusal to see the corruption right in front of their faces!
    Sorry Miss Martha, you looked like a fake news media talking robot, unable to admit the truth as it was laid out.

    Reply
  29. Iamcat says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    The really horrible corruption I fear is in the senate, and Trump, is Caesar. Graham has not called one witness in spy gate. Trump keeps his enemies close. What about Haspel at CIA? You think she is not a part of this? What did the CIA find when spying on the Senate? Scary Times.

    Reply
  30. chojun says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    Giuliani’s mission is pretty clear. He is continuing where Mueller left off. Mueller cleared Trump and his campaign of any collusion, which by now we know was a fake narrative that was *planted* with the media, in Congress, and with the DOJ and FBI.

    Mueller failed to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. Indeed, he ignored them by not pursuing the unsubstantiated claims in the Steele Dossier.

    Giuliani is clearly working to clear Trump’s name and his efforts have led him to Ukraine, which is a little too close for comfort for some Democrats.

    And nevermind Barr and Durham’s efforts.

    There’s a political component (Giuliani) and a criminal one (Barr, Durham).

    There’s a nexus of corruption in Ukraine and my guess is it has to do with Russia-Ukraine relations, complicated by European Union-Russian energy dynamics.

    Reply
  31. Linda K. says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    “Remember, Steele never was in Russia.These people tell me, how stupid are you people..?”Rudi is telling us Ukraine is the birthplace and cradle for it all.

    Reply
  32. The Devilbat says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    I guess that Fox’s far left owners are telling their anchors to protect Biden. My guess is that the corruption is far worse than just Ukraine and Biden. I smell the communist rat Obama.

    Reply
  33. gsonFIT says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    If Obama had spoken up and said i am getting info from the intel community that Candidate Trump is in the tank with Russia we would not have gone through three years of non-transparent hell in America.

    PDJT is speaking up and “executing ” the laws of this country and the fourth estate that was created in the vision of Obama and the far left cannot stand it because of his transparency.

    PDJT claimed a witch hunt and everyday said he did nothing wrong. And everyday MSM claimed his guilt and framed such narrative.

    Hunter Biden is a ghost and Joe Biden refuses comment other than to bash PDJT. Joe Biden does not proclaim innocence. MSM cut off PDJT’s comments and commercials regarding Biden family lack of ethics.

    Somethings are off kilter.

    If someone ever asks you what an iconoclast is you are watching the greatest one in the history of the world.

    I love the man!!!

    Reply
  34. Coast says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    When did running for president stop criminal investigations? Isn’t President Trump a candidate too? Sure seems like everyone is ok with non-stop investigations of him.

    Reply
  35. Sherri Young says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    Speaking of Fox…

    Check PDF page 85 of the Atlantic Council’s annual report.

    https://atlanticcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Atlantic-Council-Annual-Report-2018%E2%80%932019.pdf

    Whose name should appear as a member of the Atlantic Council’s International Advisory Board but Rupert Murdoch?

    The names are in alphabetical order. Rupert Murdoch is the 2nd name up from Viktor Pinchuk and two columns over from James Clapper.

    Yes indeed. For some reason this looks like Soros and some of his very bad buddies were not expecting to see Ukraine in the headlines and stories of corruption exploding all over the internet this year.

    Reply
  36. meadowlarkspring says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    The title of the fox news segment proves they are dumb. That was sarcastic. His purpose he said right after was for his client. Our media is dumb.

    Reply
  37. Joebkonobi says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    I thought it was a good interview. Martha allowed Rudy to speak pretty muc uninterrupted for the most part. When she did question him, he had perfect answers with no hesitation. Rudy was investigating when no one else was. Brilliant move by PDJT.

    Without Martha’s Questions, not so sure the critical point that Rudy was investigating 2016 election corruption only and had no way to know Biden would be a candidate in 2020.

    The one thing I keep heariing Rudy say that is confusing is that he started the investigation in November 2018 and ended it in March 2018. I either heard it backwards or he stated it backwards, but it is the second interview I’ve heard him say that.

    Reply
    • Revenant says:
      October 4, 2019 at 11:33 pm

      Rudy repeated the “November 2018” and ended “March 2018” twice in the interview too.

      Sure, its easy to take his meaning, but still odd.

      Reply
      • Linus in W.PA. says:
        October 4, 2019 at 11:41 pm

        Yeah, I just watched it and noticed that too.

        I’d chalk it up to a ‘Rudy-ism’ under excitement. He wasn’t taking Martha’s bull-feces.

        Reply
  38. mazziflol says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    Doesn’t matter when there is no ramifications…

    Reply
  39. Cathy M. says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    FOX shoulda kept Martha on that really silly “Strange Inheritance” FOX show cuz she’s lousy at her current job.

    Reply
  40. MVW says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    Rudy was sharp as a tack. He had me fooled before, thinking he was over the hill. Razor sharp. Happy to see that.

    Reply
  41. Linus in W.PA. says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    I hadn’t really connected any of the ‘coup’ activities with the Biden’s self-enriching schemes.

    Rudy seems to indicate here that the two may be very, very related.

    Did anyone else sense that?

    Reply
  42. archie says:
    October 4, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    It’s my firm belief that Limbaugh et al and Fox News have been a net detriment to the country. First, the lemmings hang on their every world as if it is fact yet we know that dem-bad, GOP-good is a 1990’s construct that does not apply to modern politics. Second, the lemmings are satiated when they consume those entities opinions and, therefore, are unlikely to take the necessary action to educate themselves to the true nature of modern politics.

    Reply

