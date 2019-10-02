Inspector General Identifies DC U.S. Attorney Leaking Grand Jury Evidence…

Well, this is rather interesting. The Department of Justice Inspector General has released a notification stating that a former U.S. Attorney within the DC Circuit was caught leaking grand jury information to an “unauthorized individual”:

(Link to pdf)

Unfortunately, “criminal prosecution” for leaking grand jury material “was declined”.

The Asst. U.S. Attorney (AUSA) is not identified by name, but the IG release notes the attorney is no longer working for the DOJ ; likely fired as an outcome of getting caught.

….with the name not being released, that leads to speculation. Also with the recipient not being named, that too leads to speculation. Was the leak to the media, or was the leak for allied members of the ‘resistance’ in government (ie. congress). Regardless, it is safe to accept the leaker and recipient are part of the Lawfare Alliance.

One possibility for the identity of the leaker is Asst. U.S. Attorney Deborah Curtis who recently withdrew from cases involving: Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn and Concord LLC, all cases stemming from Mueller and the scheme team prosecutions.

To be clear, we don’t know who the leaker is. Heck, it could be Andrew Weissmann for all we know… but the timing with Curtis is, well, very conspicuous. However, regardless of the identity of the U.S. Attorney, the primary takeaway is several fold.

First, we see U.S. Attorney’s in DC leaking grand jury information. That is a big deal; it shows the scale of corruption with the DOJ in/around Washington DC.

Second, we see Main Justice declining to prosecute the attorney for leaking the grand jury information. That too is a big deal. No outsider would ever be permitted to escape that level of accountability.

Third, once again, we can see the scale and scope of total corruption within the system.

Lawfare is a very serious problem.

[*NOTE* I would insert the picture of Bill Barr playing bagpipes here, but I’m trying desperately to grant him the benefit of the doubt…]

