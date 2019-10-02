Inspector General Identifies DC U.S. Attorney Leaking Grand Jury Evidence…

Well, this is rather interesting. The Department of Justice Inspector General has released a notification stating that a former U.S. Attorney within the DC Circuit was caught leaking grand jury information to an “unauthorized individual”:
Unfortunately, “criminal prosecution” for leaking grand jury material “was declined”.
The Asst. U.S. Attorney (AUSA) is not identified by name, but the IG release notes the attorney is no longer working for the DOJ ; likely fired as an outcome of getting caught.
….with the name not being released, that leads to speculation. Also with the recipient not being named, that too leads to speculation. Was the leak to the media, or was the leak for allied members of the ‘resistance’ in government (ie. congress). Regardless, it is safe to accept the leaker and recipient are part of the Lawfare Alliance.
One possibility for the identity of the leaker is Asst. U.S. Attorney Deborah Curtis who recently withdrew from cases involving: Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn and Concord LLC, all cases stemming from Mueller and the scheme team prosecutions.
To be clear, we don’t know who the leaker is. Heck, it could be Andrew Weissmann for all we know… but the timing with Curtis is, well, very conspicuous. However, regardless of the identity of the U.S. Attorney, the primary takeaway is several fold.
First, we see U.S. Attorney’s in DC leaking grand jury information. That is a big deal; it shows the scale of corruption with the DOJ in/around Washington DC.
Second, we see Main Justice declining to prosecute the attorney for leaking the grand jury information. That too is a big deal. No outsider would ever be permitted to escape that level of accountability.
Third, once again, we can see the scale and scope of total corruption within the system.
Lawfare is a very serious problem.
[*NOTE* I would insert the picture of Bill Barr playing bagpipes here, but I’m trying desperately to grant him the benefit of the doubt…]
So, violating federal grand jury secrecy has now been relegated to a non-crime. Grand jurors themselves should now fear no personal criminal liability and feel free to blab everything they hear in grand jury proceedings to the press. They are not employees of the federal government so they cannot be fired. This country’s criminal justice system has become a joke.
Lawfare again?…hmmm….oh HEY LOOK! MORE lawfare ‘beach friends’ representing scum! https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/criminal-justice/ct-jussie-smollett-special-prosecutor-20190930-ldwhkyauovbwjc6fbadc3ulfny-story.html
Chicago is a barrel full of rotting fish! It’s very difficult, maybe impossible, to find one that is clean and honest. Will soon be taking the whole state of Illinois down with them…
Next Up for them: Book deal. Huge GoFundMe account.
Livin’ the dream.
EVery one of these book deals is a money laundered payoff.
I disagree. Declining to prosecute does not make it a “non-crime”. This is still low hanging fruit when the root needs to be addressed to ensure that this never happens again to another president. This leaker could very well be utilized to address that greater goal and it would be grossly shortsighted to squander their real value by outing them through prosecution at this time.
Democrats are actively trying to discredit AG Barr to get him to recuse himself. Let’s not help them in that effort.
Very true, given the statute of limitations for this crime.
Line ’em up then knock ’em down.
Sundance, you slay me. Be proud that you held off on the bagpipe photo!
👊
‘Guess Nadler can look at any grand jury material he wants since there are obviously no repercussions. What was it and where did it end up?
Hello?? Where is the DC Circuit? The Judge can certainly refer, it’s his Grand Jury after all and his court room. And if a Judge refers you to the bar – your license goes bye bye. All these DOJ creeps are getting off the hook. And we wonder why this crap just continues.
Are we really wondering? Paul Sperry put it all out there, nobody seems to have noticed. Horowitz is another dirty democrat.
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2019/09/30/straight_shooter_justice_dept_watchdog_has_held_his_fire_on_the_top_brass_120565.html
And, it sheds additional light on Dems in House insisting on wanting the Grand Jury testimony from Mueller investigation.
Now that a precedent has been set of no prosecution for leaking grand jury testimony, its a GREEN LIGHT for leaky Schiff-for-brains to leak selective, out if context portions.
Or, given his recent creative writing exposition, once they HAVE the grand jury transcripts, he can go on national tv, and do a PARODY of what they say.
Like Sundance, I WANT to give Barr the benefit of the doubt, but there are a growing list of things a HOUSECLEANER would do,…that he HASN’T done.
NOT sticking Jessie Lieu in a closet somewhere, where she could do no harm, for example.
And yes, several months AFTER all the,Dems go on world tours, to ITALY, UKRAINE, AUSTRALIA, etc. to coordinate covering up the info, NOW Barr and Durham go,…so they can say they have SEEN the evidence, and it doesn’t rise to the level,..blah blah.
Also, haven’t seen anybody refute my argument that A) McConnell is anti-Trump, and countenanced the coup and cover up B) Mcconnell detirmines if someone will be confirmed C) therefore, McConnell wouldn’t confirm an AG that was a true Housecleaner, cause the investigation would expose McConnell.
Ergo, Barr is a cleaner, and Fred can continue to thrive on roadkill, cause I ain’t gonna be eatin him, anytime soon.
Wanta believe, and believin, are two DIFFERENT things.
It is a non-crime. Rule 6(e) breaches are punished by the court, not by criminal statutes and DOJ.
Why should anyone obey ANY law, ever again? If these people are not required to obey the law, then neither should you or I.
It’s going to turn into the wild, Wild West in the US and it will be because AG Barr cares more about the reputation of the FBI/CIA/DOJ than he does the United States of America. Hate to break it to you, but these agencies are trashed, gone, and they will NEVER regain the respect and trust of the American people.
If Barr won’t do his job, I’m sure the mobs just across town would be happy to, and without laws, there won’t be any consequences either.. This isn’t the America I want to live in!
The time to drive to DC and surround the traitors is here folks; looks like it might be now or never as things won’t get better if the Dems win this one
Jessie “decline to prosecute” Liu
Official enforcer of the dual standard of justice. “The laws only apply to the little people.”
Viewing this entire sordid mess from North of the Border it is larger scale of what we have in Canada where the RCMP has apparently been corrupted by Liberal (left) deep state types over many years. The latest outrage , the RCMP has declined to prosecute or even investigate the PMO (Prime Minister Office) for alleged potential obstruction of justice involving SNC-Lavalin (Quebec).
It is frustrating to watch the guilty skate , knowing that a private citizen would immediately be arrested for such actions.
Given the DOJ has declined to prosecute , leads to several possibilities :
1) A plea deal for singing
2) Perhaps Barr knows that prosecuting will touch of a media firestorm which will necessitate defending and using resources and detract from targeting bigger fish
3) It may be part of a bigger investigation and the timing is not right
4) The deep state does not prosecute itself. The laws are only for keeping the taxpaying citizens in fear and subservient to the deep state.
To counter that, we have the 2nd amendment.
For now. We won’t if Dems take congress and the executive branch again.
4) Military Tribunals.
One has to understand from where Sundance and CTH regulars come from.
I neither agree with their general outlook and we’re in a MUCH better position than in 2016 and somehow the mood on CTH was better in ’16 than now.
History shows the DOJ and gov. structures can’t be trusted!
And much of what’s happening could point to business as usual OR a Trump DOJ changing for the better. No big revelations and the DOJ protecting their investigations can be good or bad.
No indictment yet doesn’t mean it’s not coming. That’s exactly how a legit DOJ would conduct business.. They would not release incriminating information early and would protect the information with retractions and advise officials asked about cases to not talk about it.
Barr and Durham going around the world collecting evidence could mean with a historical DOJ outlook they collect it to throw it into the Potomac or if one believes “Trump has a plan” and changed DOJ they are making a thorough airtight case!
Which is it? 🙂 😀
“somehow the mood on CTH was better in ’16 than now”
well … yeah
In ’16 we were energized and had just elected (or were just about to) Donald J Trump, who appeared to us to be (at last!) a supremely talented and potential warrior for our interests and beliefs.
In ’19, we’ve watched him barely survive 3 years of continued relentless assault that – combined with GOP inaction / failure to support / outright never-Trumpism – has cut off at the knees probably 2/3 of the potential achievements PresTrump may have otherwise brought us.
Now, we can be thankful for the 1/3 that he has been able to achieve – and some of it is outsize (the economy, what amount of wall that’s been built, improvements in immigration legalism, Trumpian foreign policy, clearly advocating for righteousness, unfailingly never backing down, virtual destruction of the MSM, forcing them to stand outside or his chopper pressers instead of them having an Administration punching bag indoors in that comfortable press room)
… but there’s that 2/3rds that we’ve been robbed of, and that leaves a bad taste and a bit of disheartened glumness.
Now it’s chin up and get ready for the Big Offensive that appears to be on the verge of being launched. But we ain’t seen much of it yet.
So if attitudes aren’t all up in a positive realm that’s to everyone’s satisfaction, I ain’t surprised by that. Because reasons.
YMMV
typo: “stand outside for his chopper pressers
Not only that but many of us here see an acceleration of the forces trying to take American down from within. This isn’t a time for frivolity – we’re laser focused is all that’s changed.
In virtually all business, principles like attention to detail and clean off the low hanging fruit remains valid. For DOJ, to forgo prosecution of this AUSA only foments greater problems and wider infection.
Those shouldering greater power must be held to a higher (not lower) standard. Did they disbar this former AUSA? Was there an injured party from the leak and what compensation did they get? The absence of clarity on these points probably means they did nothing and that message is loud and clear to the lawless deep state.
Houston, we have a big problem.
1. Whose GJ info got leaked?
2. What recourse do they have?
3. Were the victims notified?
4. What is the impact of this illegal leaking on the cases of those who were violated?
5. Why is prosecution ALWAYS declined against those who are attempting to undermine our government.
Wasn’t the latest ‘grand jury”-ish things we heard related to ‘Lil Andy McCabe’s attorneys asking the DOJ to state where a no-crime verdict came back…cause they ‘heard’ some rumors???
Maybe it was that leak of grand jury things.
Proof positive of two scales of justice. If no plea bargain to nail bigger fish, our cold anger rises to another level.
LikeLiked by 3 people
FUBARR
Declining prosecution is very troubling.
Leaking Grand Jury information is a serious crime. Just ask the former Pennsylvania Attorney General, Kathleen Kane.
She leaked Grand Jury information; was disbarred — and spent 8 months in jail for her crime.
https://www.pennlive.com/news/2019/07/ex-attorney-general-kathleen-kane-set-for-release-from-jail-wednesday.html
Why do Federal employees get a pass?
This doesn’t bode well for Barr’s DOJ.
She must have been a republican. 🙄
Nope. Kathleen Kane is a Democrat — and really connected to the Democrat Machine in Pennsylvania.
Even that “machine” could not save her from her crime of leaking Grand Jury information. Although, trust me — they sure did try!
So, this tells you even more how much of a serious crime that “leaking Grand Jury information” truly is.
The Democrats in Pennsylvania could not save her.
So exactly what’s the point of the DOJ IG releasing this info and why now? I mean, “Here’s a crime that was committed, and here’s no one going to be punished or even named?” — allowed to resign with full benefits and pension?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are they just taunting us now? Sorry, I’m in the middle of a heated conversation with myself 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s OK, lisa – we understand
… and those are good questions, I doubt anyone here has answers for you
C’mon, we wouldn’t want to affect their follow-on employment or anything. Kind of like the Weissman deal. This AUSA will just move on to bigger and better corruption! FUBARR seems to be accurate!
If it is her, then this link shows how she and others worked on a leaking case in 2013 with an indictment against the leaker. And she walks.
https://fas.org/sgp/jud/kim/060613-declass.pdf
NOTICE OF DECLASSIFICATIONThe United States hereby gives notice to the Court, defense counsel, and the defendant, that the following facts have been declassified. The “reporter for a national news organization” to whom the defendant is alleged to have made an unauthorized disclosure of national defense information, as charged in Count One of the Indictment [ECF Docket No. 3], is James Rosen of Fox News.
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ) Criminal No.: 10-225 (CKK) )v. ) ) STEPHEN JIN-WOO KIM,) also known as Stephen Jin Kim,) also known as Stephen Kim,) also known as Leo Grace, ) ) Defendant.
That’s a lot of AKAs, one of them clearly not a legal or logical variant of the others
[*NOTE* I would insert the picture of Bill Barr playing bagpipes here, but I’m trying desperately to grant him the benefit of the doubt…]
JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED
One of the reasons, if not THEE reason that leaks continue to be a problem is that there are no consequences. Until people are held accountable and given serious punishment, there is absolutely no downside to breaking the law. The ABC agencies and MSM are in bed together, and no one is putting a stop to the incestuous relationship. People are in jail for far lesser offenses, and the lack of uniform enforcement of our laws has deteriorated people’s trust in equal justice. Another black eye for Lady Justice.
Looking on from New Zealand, I find it laughable that none of these germs have be indicted or brought before the Courts. The U.S.A is becoming a fraudulent nation thanks to the Democrats and their media. The Republicans must fight because the best form of defense is attack, sitting back and taking it will not work.
LikeLiked by 4 people
thanks for the offshore vantage – much appreciated
“The U.S.A is becoming a fraudulent nation”
that’s the nugget for me, and that would alarm a lot of Americans if they realized that’s how we’re coming to be viewed by the rest of the world
Thank you for your perspective. It saddens me to hear how we are perceived around the world, but I take comfort knowing that President Trump is single-handedly taking on the status quo that benefits people here and abroad.
New Zealand has been ranked as THE NUMBER ONE LEAST CORRUPT NATION IN THE WORLD (by Transparency International) for the past two years. Congratulations to you ! We Americans could learn a lot from you as the USA is consistently way down the list at about Number 20.
For all of our attorney friends, is this a feasible explanation for these recent ‘decline to prosecute’ decisions such as for Wolfe and now this one?:
A negotiated ‘settlement’ has been reached where as for the US Gov’t decision to not take legal action, the guilty party has given sworn testimony, affidavits, video deposition along with agreement to testify in the future that implicate or identify the next layer of participants in this vile scheme. Regarding the future testimony, the gov’t’ may not be concerned as they used the guilty party to catch the next larger fish.
Then, some of the long delays, such as in the Wolfe case, were due to securing the next perp in line, thus not needed the original perp to testify in person in the future.
Yeah. Breach of Rule 6(e) is a contempt of court, not a criminal law violation.
This is “Law 101” stuff. Just look up the crime, a smidgen of research of criminal law.
Google “Rule 6(e) violation”
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/secrecy/R45456.pdf <- Grand jury secrecy (inclduing violations @ p35 of the pdf)
Yeah, that explanation doesn’t cut it, cause thats simply not the way its done.
Lokk at the Gen Flynn case; you CHARGE the person, so they have the charge hanging over their head.
You convince them you have a goid enough case that its not a viable option for them to take it to trial by pleading not guilty.
You enter into a PLEA agreement, that requires they allocute (admit guilt and nature of the crime) AND that a condition of the plea agreement is they must cooperate fully with the prosecutors, including testifying, against others.
Failure to comply rescinds the agreement, and since they have already pled guilty, prosecution can reccomend maximum sentence.
On the OTHER hand, if they testify against others, prosecution can point out they have been helpful, and reccomend minimum sentence.
THAT is how it is done. Therefore, Wolfe walked, he did NOT get a deal in exchange for cooperating, he got a deal for keeping his mouth shut, instead of naming names, i.e. Burr/Warner, etc.
Ditto for Awan, and these others Jessie Lieu is a ‘cleaner’, and her presence and activity does NOT speak well for Barr/Durham, despite their belated world tour.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So now they can fool unsuspecting others?
I would not be surprised to see General Barr personally review and assess whether the DOJ will prosecute the perpetrator.
LikeLike
That they fired this person is a step in the right direction. Let’s face it, when is the last time you heard of this, never, and I’m sure it has been going on. Of course I’d like to see her hanged by her heels, but Deborah Curtis has become a curse and hopefully she lost her retirement goodies and kicks herself in the ass for the rest of her life. If this punishment doesn’t work and it happens again, may the noose get tighter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Law is for deplorable. All the lawyer is the law. Any question?
So this is what the IG breathlessly had to come rushing out for in all Urgency?
To let the world and the DC swamp it isn’t really illegal afterall to leak information?
Ok.
Different IG.
It didn’t take him 2 years, either.
There is no accountability if corrupt employees of the Justice Dept get caught and only are fired and forced to resign.
I’m hopeful that Barr has much bigger fish to fry, which is why these relative minnows are just tossed back into the river. I recognize that there is an existential conflict going on and Barr…if he’s serious about going after the very high powered Swamp creatures….has to be smart about what he does, and when.
But seems to me that we have arrived at the inflection point we’ve all been pining for. Barr had better have accountability in motion NLT the release of the IG FISA Report.
Man, I really need to get one of those “Prosecution was declined” memberships. Those things are awesome.
Stupid Paul Manafort and General Flynn, didn’t get one when they could.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Make a donation to the “Clinton Foundation”. It comes with a tax-deductable “do not prosecute” membership card. BUT WAIT, THERE IS MORE !!! If you donate in the next 15 minutes, you receive a “get out of jail free” card and a signed picture of hillary wearing her “I’M WITH HER 2020” slogan.
Plus a sharp concrete-block-cutting knife you can use to key the paint of any car having a Trump 2020 bumper sticker.
Prosecution Was Declined membership………now that’s a CLASSIC, funny, sad but true. Nice job 6×47.
6X47;
Yeah, I REALLY could have used one or two of those “get outa jail free cards”, back in the day.
I had a genuine blank birth certificate, complete,with gold seal and Dr.’s signature, just no name.
I had a complete set of lock picks, and safe cracking gear….
But, I had to duke it out in Court with Prosecutors, when I got caught.
D’oh!
BTW “cold anger” is BS…patience and cold anger have gotten us PRECISELY nothing. HOT anger….. and stop sitting around waiting for white hats
Ok Gil I’ll play.
What have you done?
What are you going to do?
Finally what exactly are you encouraging others to do?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just absorbing it, biding my cold anger …
(imagine a gif of a guy laying passively on the ground getting his ass kicked)
The issue most Americans relate to, even without following the details of the seditious coup attempt on our President, is the very real existence of a double-standard of justice. Not a single Wall Street grifter or fraudster went to jail following the financial crash, even despite the massive transfer of middle class wealth to bail them out. And even now, the FBI and DOJ are slowly weeding out certain corrupt bureaucrats, with little fanfare and likely full pensions while declining to prosecute after naming crimes for which lower-level federal employee schmucks — or the rest of us — would face serious jail-time and ruined lives.
Not even CLOSE to good enough, and not just for us here at CTH. This is why Trump was elected, why he’ll be elected again, and why when it reaches the fever pitch of the Hong Kong protests or yellow vests, Americans in the streets will NOT be beaten down or ignored.
The prosecution declinations are like spitting in our faces. Don’t mistake a lack of immediate push back for a lack of resolve. Ordinary Americans are getting very clear about which side they’re on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your last paragraph is exactly how I’m feeling — taunted!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very cold anger inducing information. Was Jessie Liu involved in decision yet again? I am resorting to the emotional side and say that I feel we are at the precipice of the big ugly or the big dud. I pray for justice and VSGPDJT to triumph over the seditionist coupsters.
I will forget all this temporarily as I travel to Oaktown and watch the Athletic’s beat those devilish from Tampa Bay!
LBC,
I do think we have passed some,..indefinable moment, that you only recognise when you see it in your rearview mirror;
Its the point at which the toothpaste can’t be put back in the tube.
The point at which a whole crew of cleaners CAN NOT clean up this mess, by sweeping it under the rug, and saying “Move on, nothing to see here, folks!”
You can cover up a pothole. You just can’t cover up the GRAND F’ING CANYON.
One would imagine that the OPR would report the perp to the relevant bar of which he/she is a member, which could well result in disbarment. One would also imagine that the USAO-DC could still decide to seek an indictment against him/her. In a sane world.
If the intentionally unprosecuted “leaker” is the same Deborah Curtis who has been part of threatening General Flynn’r family to extort General Flynn’s “confession”, the DOJ would not want to identify illegal, unethical behavior which Sidney Powell could point out to Judge Sullivan.
Sidney Powell: “see Judge Sullivan, the prosecution has been carried out by unethical prosecution counse. You can’t believe anything they say. It is the same ethical corruption you experienced in your Senator Stevens Trial. You can’t believe the representations of unscrupulous unethical DOJ counsel that the records we are requesting are “not relevant”. Release them to General Flynn and his counsel, and we will detemainw their relevance, not the unethical DOJ prosecutors who you cannot trust.”
She will be outed in due course, no doubt.
Deborah Curtis was part of Mueller’s team:
https://investigaterussia.org/media/2018-07-11/mueller-adds-team
If it turns out that she was fired for leaking, this is the ultimate irony:
“… Curtis worked on the prosecution of former State Department contractor Stephen Jin-Woo Kim. [Jared Kushner’s attorney Abbe] Lowell represented Kim when he was prosecuted for—and ultimately pleaded guilty to—disclosing classified material to a Fox News reporter.
There’s a bit of an irony here: While Mueller’s critics have accused the probe of leaking, it’s brought [on a] seasoned leak prosecutor.”
Her history before she went to the DOJ. Seems she likes to prosecute leakers etc. And when she does it, and gets caught (if it is her) she does not have to face a court.
https://www.americanconference.com/global-export-controls-compliance-849l14-was/speakers/deborah-a-curtis/
DEBORAH CURTIS is a Deputy Chief in the U.S. Department of Justice Counterespionage Section (CES), focusing on matters involving the illegal export of military and strategic commodities and sanctions violations. Deb has been with CES since 2007. During that time, she has been involved in the investigation and prosecution of many major cases, including US v Kim (media leak), US v Manning (WikiLeaks), US v Nozette (Espionage) , US v Academi, and US v Weatherford International. Prior to joining CES, Deb spent 10 years with the United States Department of the Air Force – as an Assistant General Counsel for National Security & Military Affairs at the Pentagon focusing on special access programs and intelligence oversight and in the Judge Advocate General’s Corp at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Prior to that she served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California from 1995-1997. Deb graduated from Georgetown Law School.
Watch where she lands, if anywhere, after leaving DOJ. If no one hires her, then the word is out that she leaks confidential information. That might be a risk to any law firm, even if they shared her lefty views.
Lisa Page is already employed by a DC law firm. But then she likely did as Sundance noted some months back: hired a lawyer who told her to sing like a canary (in closed session) and was allowed to leave quietly rather than being fired. A little adultery probably didn’t hurt her job chances in a place like DC.
Why?…why isn’t anybody getting prosecuted?…and so on…
Here’s an interesting perspective on twitter that might explain some “why” questions.
It’s more a “trust the plan” kind of reiteration suggesting that something IS being done.
The link below goes to Twitter — there are 27 individual tweets by Kyle @HNIJohnMiller…
(sorry I couldn’t remember how to get twitter to “un-roll” it into one document)
You will probably need to copy/paste all the http://xxxxxxxx stuff into your browser’s address bar.
Note – don’t go if vulgar language turns you off…
Sorry for posting the foul language, I thought I was posting just the address.
But if still interested, click the text box and scroll up to the first tweet.
In war there are tacticians and strategists. The day to day skirmishes are handled by the tacticians. The long term objective, winning, is coordinated by the strategist.
I hope good ground is being sought for the main battle.
A patient Patriot
I read somewhere else that Curtis was one of Comey’s attorneys that received the surveillance data set from Denis Mongomery. Can anyone verify this?
Seems it is the same one.
NOTE: The fact that these drives are LEGITIMATE is now disputed. Kevin Shipp former CIA class 1 officer who is an official whistle blower has question their validity. And it appears he and others now believe it was some sort of Hoax. They have laid out the evidence for this.
Crowdsourcethetruth youtube is your search term
Look for Kevin Shipps broadcast with others on this very subject of Montgomery and the hard drives. It was only a week or a little more.
She seems to be involved in several large visible cases.
https://wearechange.org/bombshell-cia-whistleblower-dennis-montgomery-leaks-47-hard-drives-exposing-obama-administration-massive-surveillance-of-govt-employees/
“When Montgomery came forward as a whistleblower to congressional intelligence committees and various other congressmen and senators, including Senator Charles Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who, like Comey, once had a reputation for integrity, he was “blown off;” no one wanted to even hear what he had to say,” the letter said.
This resulted in Montgomery contacting Attorney Klayman, who then approached the FBI:
“Under grants of immunity, which I obtained through Assistant U.S. Attorney Deborah Curtis, Montgomery produced the hard drives and later was interviewed under oath in a secure room at the FBI Field Office in the District of Columbia. There he laid out how persons like then-businessman Donald Trump were illegally spied upon by Clapper, Brennan, and the spy agencies of the Obama administration.
I had sort of lost track of this case. Just went back and checked. It is now under appeal. I can not believe the the claim is bogus with the case on appeal. I was starting to read the reasoning the case was thrown out. Have to go back and finish, first impression was what a corrupt system….
Grassley blew it off. I posted yesterday, there is, unfortunately no way Grassley is NOT swamp.
As head of Judiciary for 6 years, he HAD to be in on;
The lance the boil coverup of,
Fast/Furious
Irs/tea party
Benghazi
Soft, sloppy coup, and continued cover up.
He puts on a good front, with his well composed letters, to DOJ and IG, but its JUST a front. Sorry, Grassley fans, but he’s dirty, not just by association, but by inaction.
And, using the,Ghomert test, he flunks.
He’s on video, saying ” Mueller is an Honorable man, and his investigation should be allowed to continue.”
They need to investigate why the grand jury testimony leaker wasn’t prosecuted .
Also, couldn’t the person who had grand jury testimony leaked against them file a civil law suit?
What Country did I wake up in ?
Being that the wheels of investigation move slow (to say the least) could it be possible that the actual leak of the grand jury material occurred when Sessions was AG.
Just because the announcement of the attorney who withdrew from the Flynn case and is “no longer with” the DOJ is current news and this OIG’s report has just come out, I don’t think we can necessarily assume that the actual LEAK occurred just recently.
It could have been something from the Muller crapfest as it was ongoing.
And it’s even curious why the OIG would even announce it so prosecution was a dead issue.
The last time that we as the public were privy to grand jury information (possibly) was when McCabe’s attorney Michael Bromwich wrote to DC US attorney Jessie Liu about McCabe’s grand jury returning ‘no bill’.
I’ve been suspicious that Bromwich was attempting to place false innuendo in the public sphere but could this be it?
Leaker no longer working for them (maybe fired)? Lol. We learned from the Obama years that bad players were never really fired. They were reshuffled to other positions.
Why should her name be kept secret, btw?
“Criminal prosecution of this matter was DECLINED.”
LAWLESS.
Like some third world ____hole, utterly corrupt and completely LAWLESS.
In 2015 Dennis Montgomery gave Deborah Curtis 47 computer hard drives he claims showed Brennan and Clapper were wiretapping Flynn. What a coincidence that Curtis then ends up on the team prosecuting Flynn. Maybe Sidney Powell should add those 47 hard drives to her Brady material request.
“Obama administration officials John Brennan and James Clapper repurposed the foreign surveillance system “THE HAMMER” to illegally wiretap General Michael Flynn. That evidence was contained on 47 computer hard drives and in sworn testimony provided to the FBI and to Assistant U.S. Attorney Deborah Curtis by Dennis Montgomery, the CIA contractor-turned whistleblower who designed and built “THE HAMMER,” according to Montgomery.”
https://theamericanreport.org/2019/09/30/prosecution-hammers-flynn-bypassing-the-rule-of-law-and-burying-exculpatory-evidence-of-illegal-surveillance-deborah-curtis-steps-down/
I can’t bring myself to post my Eeyore.
I am going to ‘short’ the BS ‘big’.
If i don’t, then I will get hosed, and if I do, then I will still get hosed, but you all win.
Why?
After three years of watching this side show unfold, my take away is the universe is personally aligned against reason by design.
It is a question of Entropy to me…
The joke is…
The zeroth law says: You must play the game
The first law says: You can’t win
The second law says: You can’t even break even
The third law says: You can’t quit the game.
Yes, now answer the question, what’s the sound of one hand clapping? The “laws” cited, are they human derived or dictates of Mother Nature? “Laws” of human (vs. Divine) origin aren’t inviolate, exist as the proverbial Gordian Knot and can ultimately be defied by “out of the box”, novel approaches.
After all, life itself, especially human life, is a stance against entropy by the constant input of energy. When such input is no longer maintained, life ceases and its components resume maximum randomness and dissipation.
If we’re determined enough we don’t have to play human games, certainly not those of Democrats, Unipartisans, or deep state antagonists.
So the question resolves to how determined are we not to play along? Thrilling to see President Trump at the joint press conference with the President of Finland. No question of PT’s determination to “drain the swamp”. Now we just have to ask, what about us?
I wonder if AG Barr will live up to the expected title of Top Cop?
Did the IG release this just to further mock and irritate Trump supporters?
ie. I can hear the laughter and bravado coming from the latest meeting of the Dems and Lawfare.
“Ha Ha– We go free for leaking Grand Jury material and classified Senate Intel information etc and your President and associates are subjected to our 2 year Weissmann Witch hunt on a contrived Collusion conspiracy and then when that is disproved, our Masterful Leader Schiff easily initiates a political Impeachment conspiracy against your leader for no identifiable crime. Ha Ha. ”
He or she that laughs last, laughs the best.
I think the “decline to prosecute” is template language. They don’t prosecute 6(e) violations. The punishment would be during the grand jury proceeding and the attorney would be held in contempt:
“(7) Contempt. A knowing violation of Rule 6, or of any guidelines jointly issued by the Attorney General and the Director of National Intelligence under Rule 6, may be punished as a contempt of court.”
I think one of the biggest problems with prosecution in these cases is that the Federal District in DC is like 96% Democrat. Very difficult to get an indictment let alone a conviction in that crooked left-leaning town. They need to use this, and a myriad of other pieces of evidence of deep state corruption to move venues to any cases in connection with the DS. Try Wyoming, South Dakota, Kentucky….
You’d think that Barr knows he would get more cooperation from witnesses if he prosecuted one of these douchebags….
They’d all start pointing each other out for him.
What’s he waiting for?
Who gives a rats ass if it’s hard to get indictments or convictions. God forbid that is how the DOJ analyzes prosecutorial decisions. If probable cause honestly demonstrates a crime then the DOJ better damn well move to indict and if successful try the case. Any attitude where “well its a DC grand jury/jury” only contributes to a two tier system of justice and all of these scum going free and there being no legal peril or legal consequence. If that’s the the current approach, this bullshit will never end and will only get worse.
Again Horowitz declines prosecution. Anyone see Paul Sperry’s article this week on realclearinvestigations.com? Confirms our suspicion. Horowitz is another democrat; donor, volunteer, conflicted.
It wasn’t the IG who “declined prosecution” but someone else or some other group within DoJ that makes that decision. The IG can only refer for prosecution since the IG himself has no power to prosecute. Let’s not find fault where it does not belong.
PDJT has upset the apple cart of these entrenched SOBs. Swamp is real. Time to drain the swamp. Arrest all these co conspirators of coup d etat.
