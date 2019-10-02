Epic Trump – President Trump Tweets Photograph of Biden, Exposing Ukraine Corruption…

Posted on October 2, 2019 by

President Trump is a fierce warrior for the U.S.A.  However, our POTUS is also a happy warrior, and he knows exactly how to showcase the lies and insanity of the swamp.   This is an epic tweet:

 

103 Responses to Epic Trump – President Trump Tweets Photograph of Biden, Exposing Ukraine Corruption…

  1. Jimmy Jack says:
    October 2, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    As soon as I saw this I knew you’d love it Sundance.

    I expect we’ll see a gematria or coded breakdown of this tweet as well. Ive never seen anyone be able to take something so arcane and high level thinking and distill it to a pitch perfect incisive pop culture reference. Unbelievable

    I love Trump more every day. God bless him and his family and grant them a hedge of protection.

  2. Doug Amos says:
    October 2, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    “Everyone has a plan ’till they get punched in the mouth”

  3. Bogeyfree says:
    October 2, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Question:

    With the joint treaty between the US and Ukraine, does it say who and how it works?

    Is it a joint investigation or both parties just supply info that they have?

    Is it up to each country’s AG’s to decide and connect or do both of the President decide?

    If the Ukraine President reaches out to PT or AG Barr because they have uncovered something then I’m assuming PT or AG Barr have to engage under this treaty right?

  4. jeans2nd says:
    October 2, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    Our President does have help – us!

  5. MfM says:
    October 2, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    Trump likely used the vulgarity so that the pearl clutchers would repeat it as proof of how unfit he is.

    Then Trump defenders will be able to rattle off all the times others have said stuff like it… starting with Bidden saying ‘Son of a gun” about Ukraine.

  6. Jim Smith says:
    October 2, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    Uh oh… Whistleblower has filed a new IG complaint claiming that tweeting Nickleback is an impeachable offense. CNN Fact checker says it’s totally legit! 😂

  7. meadowlarkspring says:
    October 2, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    Media will be setting up people for simple narratives like this “Biden breaks silence on Trump’s Ukraine allegations”. Fortunately POTUS does have his twitter…and great memers. We all are going to have to help his messaging get out in 2020.

  8. Bogeyfree says:
    October 2, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    There is not a current Italy thread so has anyone tweeted PapaD to see what his Italian sources are saying about the Barr meeting now that it has been confirmed.

    My only fear is did the Dems get there first and apply leverage to Mifsud, his deposition tape or the Italian police and government.

    IMO everything becomes a house of cards if Barr knows for a fact from this visit if Mifsud has always been a western agent AND who gave him his marching orders.

