Prosecution Responds to Flynn Discovery Motion – Government Refuses to Provide Any Additional Evidence…

The DOJ responds today to the Flynn motion for additional evidence; ie. Brady material requested by Flynn’s defense. In the governments’ response filing (full pdf below), the DOJ rejects any additional efforts to provide evidence, and requests Judge Emmet Sullivan proceed directly to sentencing:
Additionally, the government filed a weird appendix, intended to highlight the amount of Brady material the prosecution has turned over to the defense team. However, it is notable the appendix is full of “summaries of” instead of the raw underlying evidence.
I will have more on these filings later. Please add your input. I’m currently doing a rather detailed review of background schedules for Pelosi staff in order to outline an impeachment plan update. /SD
Prosecutor Van Grack lists 40 numbered responses. Defense attorney Powell listed 34 numbered requests. Did I miss an addendum somewhere along the trail?
Yes Powell’s request pleading had two parts. 34 was the first part; there were another 6 concerning a related line of reasoning.
Prior to his guilty plea, the government provided to the defendant information that could arguably be construed as exculpatory to that offense.
They have exculpatory evidence regarding the other defenses charged. They don’t want to turn it over. But certain Flynn made calculation to plea guilty to one charge based on weighing the evidence over all the charges?
Why trust the govt any ways to say what’s exculpatory to what offense?
The rest of arguments are “we gave them so much already” and “the f…K Flynn” sounds so stupid! It prolly is stupid, first reported by, or invented by, twitter personality“True Pundit”.
I have not stayed at a Holiday Inn lately but I believe that his new attorney is entitled to see this information especially as his previous ones appear to have done a piss poor job of representing him, in my opinion. I would demand a refund.
Thanks ristvan. I was of the opinion that the prosecution was actually giving Judge Sullivan more reasons to dismiss the charges against Flynn by not providing the relevant information Sydney so expertly detailed.
That would seem to be closer to a “justice served” opinion with the exception the civil suits I hope General Flynn is planning.
sullivan will let the guilty plea stand….we lost a long time ago because too many people counted on sessions and “white hats”
On what do you base this conclusion? Letting a “guilty plea” when it was made under duress stand is unconstitutional.
A lot of things are unconstitutional these days. But most importantly, all federal judges are de facto unaccountable for their actions. They are unaccountable bureaucrats appointed for life. They really don’t care and can do as they da’amn please. Just look at their preposterous capricious rulings, lawless injunctions and, most importantly, how SCOTUS Justices Roberts and Gorsuch defend this lawlessness by maintaining there are no Obama, Clinton or Trump judges… A 12 y.o. could recognize the pattern. Don’t have to go to go to Harvard Law to figure that out.
Besides, judges can be, and probably are being, blackmailed just like the Senators and Representatives, or do you think the illegal spying is limited to Trump and his team?
They own these guys. And I am telling you – judges are vain… Why else would anyone go for a job that pays you an senior associate’s salary, if not for the power and a total lack of accountability that comes with the territory?
Lawyers in dirty black robes deserve no more respect than any other Citizen. The Ruling Elitists of this country have betrayed their fellow citizens and need to be held accountable for their betrayals of Justice and the rule of law.
DOJ and FIB are corrupt criminal organizations, imo, Until they Prove to me otherwise by Indicting their Deep State Comrades.
Jail for Judges!
IPack,
Fully in support of your comment, I would point out they are THEORETICALLY accountable; while Federal Judges have lifetime appointments, they can be IMPEACHED by Congress.
Hasn’t happened in over 100 years, even during 6 years of Chaiman Grassley of the Judiciary committee’s term.
Despite these wacky, leftist rulings Congress, a REPUBLICON controlled Senate hasn’t done anything to rein them in and hold them accountable.
The,Republicons silence speaks volumes.
Actually, Alcee Hastings of Florida, was impeached in 1989. Subsequently, he ran for the House of Representatives and, you’ll find him there to this day.
Well, there you go. It was a promotion, and apperently his fellows in the House had no problem allowing a Judge who had been impeached, to sit in their hallowed hall.
“Promote your problems,” as my husband says.
Spot on. Both former Grassley’s Senate Committee on the Judiciary and the Senate Select Committee on (lack of) Intelligence are the “deepest” Deep State, pun intended. The party affiliation doesn’t matter. Their only job is to ensure that people who cannot be blackmailed or controlled by the intelligence community won’t even get a hearing. It’s the intelligence community fail safe. The system has become sufficient.
I don’t know who controls whom, they the intelligence community or the intelligence community them. But all I know is that they are the reason why we have activist judges, do-nothing AG’s, and corrupt CIA, NSA, DNI and FBI directors.
They have a vision for of this country and they think they know best what this country needs.
The only reason why we see it is because Trump refuses to buckle and let them run things. That also explains the repeated attempts to slime and frame him.
All these people Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff, Schumer, Burr, Warner, Grassley, Graham, Wray, Haspel, Barr work for them.
The system has become self-sufficient.
The spy program known as “The Hammer” was used for foreign intelligence but during the previous administration was moved to DC and became a domestic spy program. Yes, they are all compromised thanks to the big players.
https://theamericanreport.org/2019/09/27/the-real-whistleblower-story-dennis-montgomery-the-hammer-the-hard-drives-the-wiretapping-of-trump-and-the-prosecution-of-general-flynn/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork
Foreign Intelligence has always been a convenient excuse.
They are spying on Americans, judges, senators, representatives and the president.
Fortunately, this is not about Senator Sessions or “white hats”.
Truth, justice, and the American way.
oh yeah….I’ve heard of that before!
I read somewhere it’s what caused American Exceptionalism and stopped some world wars and stuff.
Loved that Venice carnival.
Very strange, very interesting. Where did it come from. CGI? or a Festival?
For those as at sea as I was..
https://time.com/5526224/trump-float-italy/
Lost time on hoping for “white hats”? How practically? What could these people have done if they didn’t “waste” their time? Are these people Trump and General Flynn? Or who?
Why didn’t the people not counting on white hats, like you, make up for that time? Oh,.. you had your head in the sand.. I get it.. Betting on the end of the world is a value bet?
*rolleyes*
The DOJ is screaming for a compromise: very light sentence, and let’s just move on from this stinker of a case; Barr’s motto moving forward.
In her book Licensed to Lie, Ms. Powell speaks highly of Judge Sullivan. He now has the opportunity to give justification for her support of him. Or a big let down is awaiting her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘Summaries of evidence” rather than “raw evidence”??
As pattern and practice has it:
“Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack filed a cover letter attempting to explain the reason for the Flynn interview on January 24th, 2017, and a delay in the official filing of the interview notes (FD-302) on February 15th, 2017, and then another edit on May 31st, 2017..” Sundance
Changing evidence or testimony in second and third hand accounts is one of the black arts of legal manipulation. Another is changing the parameters of the rules themselves, such as was done with the whistleblower guidelines.
So my question w/b – Who did the summary? The same lawyers that have abused and lied to the FISA court?
And the day before,Sidney gives the judge his reason for the guilty plea. Very good timing on Sidney’s part.
LikeLiked by 6 people
narrative hangin by a thread, if that!
Something to consider….
https://citizenwells.com/2019/09/29/u-s-attorney-deborah-curtis-general-flynn-prosecution-team-resigns-mueller-team-member-united-states-v-flynn-motion-notice-of-withdrawal-of-appearance/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow, Jerry Hodge …! Probably Gen Flynn knew the existence of Dennis Montgomery and Hammer. More motive to destroy Flynn.
Barr/Trump should immediately un-redact and declassify just one single document that is damming to the prosecutions Brady violations and stonewalling to prove the Brandon Van Grack is a lying sack of puss.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Exactly, Pox. Assuming jusge Sullivan does not order production, will either Barr or President Trump do it?
Bar, of course is responsible for his “Justice” department’s filing here, refusing any records. AG Barr is acting as part of the stonewall protection of the swamp.
So, will President Trump order declassification of even “one single document”?
If not, there is something very, very wrong.
Has anyone considered that a great number of the DC government traitorous employees/lawyers are making this play hoping that our brilliant President Trump will make a move that can be used in the “BROADEST” — LAWFARE — interpretation for obstruction of justice? Think un-Constitutional interpretation.
Our President Donald John Trump is a planner; he does not react.
By-the-way…how about a wee bit of optimism. Smile, and be very thankful that we are AMERICANS!!!!!
I guess this is one last throw of the dice by Govt , throw something/anything against wall and see if sticks, worse case they lose case /ruling by Sullivan , but maybe he gives them a bone anyway ? Better than having to ADMIT something way way off on this mess. The Govt lawyers are “never wrong” they just move on to the next case without missing a step. Working in Govt has its advantages- no consequences as long keep marching in step
LikeLiked by 4 people
Every time the FBI or DOJ has been forced to surrender the original documents, the documents have shown their malfeasance. Redacting things that made them look bad, hiding exculpatory evidence, and dissembling about why are their trademarks.
The American people wont trust either organization until the corruption is cleaned up.
All the Apparatchiks infested in U.S. government agencies, withhold and redact to cover their crimes. There is never a legitimate reason.
And they are all counting on getting President Trump impeached so they can tell the voters that voted for Trump to go to hell, and like it.
Exactly – release the records, and let the public see what embarrassment and evidence of malfeasance is “classified” to protect the guilty government wrongdoers. Remember when the $75,000 cost of a conference table was redacted as classified information, release of which would destroy our national security, and all our “sources and methods”??
ALL of the many records the crooked DOJ, State Department, etc. have tried to hide from Judicial Watch, are evidence of withholding to hide wrongdoing. It should be criminal.
B.G.,
Actually, using classification to hide malfeasance, wrongdoing or ’embarrasing’ info, in fact IS Criminal.
And the Irony is, Obomination signed the law, making it criminal! Lol, cause he knew his Just-us dept. would NEVER prosecute anyone for it!
BTW this is heading for a early Pardon regardless, I believe, like Sheriff Joe case in Arizona
A “Pardon” without release of the requested records to protect swamp criminality, is an admission of guilt.
PDJT needs to release the records to Congress and the public, if judge Sullivan hides them.
Why early pardon? Make Judge Sullivan commit himself about DoJ’s swampiness too – like throw Flynn case out and sanction DoJ lawyers personally. To me Sulivan is still weak on rights, he was way late on Senator Stevens being abused by DoJ. DoJ’s Stevens farce which also gave us that secondary school graduate, Mark Begich (D-AK, 2009-2017) in a super close election (Stevens winning by 4k at 12pm shutdown of election central, changed overnight) even after Stevens’ initial “conviction”, Begich who gave a deciding vote on Obamacare amongst other usurpations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My question here is why AG Barr hasn’t stopped this? It’s “his DOJ” that is continuing to engage in what seems to be a prosecutorial misconduct… Again, where is AG Barr on this?
At the fish fry.
Perhaps he’s giving them enough rope to hang themselves. If Sullivan throws out the plea and holds the prosecution team in contempt, it will give more weight to the idea that this whole thing was a setup. If the judge throws out the plea deal and sanctions the prosecution, that’s a huge public relations hit for the bad guys and provide another huge piece of evidence that Mueller’s team wasn’t on the level.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, and without Barr’s fingerprints on it.
Barr can be seen as having let the investigation fully taken its course.
Or he finds them in contempt and locks them up
floating in a gondola dressed in mafia garb sipping pinot grigio about to have horse for a main course
Too much going on…and too many lies flying…. thats why
Asking for Barr to stop all of this is not how it works in the middle of a court case. The consequences of Barr just sending the lawyers home are far worse than any outcome possible right now.
Obviously Flynn and Powell “enjoy” dragging this out for some reason eliciting more prosecutorial misconduct.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The excuse given by the Prosecution for delaying sentencing) That the defendant was being very helpful to their ongoing investigation, and another case.
Now, the ongoing investigation has ended (Mueller) and the other case (Flynns partner) Flynn did NOT testify, and the case was dismissed, after the jury had a guilty verdict, when the Judge intervened to say the State never met its burden of proof.
When you put all that together, there IS sufficient reason for Barr to intervene, to prevent another miscarriage of justice.
And he,would, if he weren’t McConnells hand picked Cleaner, IMHO.
Well, at least Barr could make HIS team play fair. Is that too much to ask of the DOJ?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Give the attorneys enough rope to hang themselves.
This is the kind of petty carp that really shows Barrkys true colors and how completely metastatiasized is the Klinton Krime Kartel corruption in DOinJ.
When Shrub didn’t clean out all Klintonistas, at first I thought it was because he was naive. Now it’s pretty clear he and Poppy were part of the same cabal, so cleaning out wasn’t on the agenda. I’m seeing too much of the same bs with Barrky. DOinJ heads need to be rolling like a landslide through a marble factory.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Damn, those chickens with their heads cut off sure can run-around fast like, eh?….
Smells like a “stall” tactic to me, for some unkn reason…. “SEE, we answered like you said, Judge”.. We’re OK/good guys, for doing what you said….eh? (mean while, back at the office, they just plugged in the 11th shredder needed due to the overload of 1.2 mil ILLEGAL “messages”!).
Time for a new motion: “Plantiviff to pay ALL legal and related costs to defendant’s’ hand within 60 days of today’s date! Plantiviff’s legal officers, of any bar admission to render their law lic to this court within 10 days time from today’s date – in the original – for revocation and shredding.” and: ” Defendant’s rights are restored, the charge is denied with prejudice, and the entire Plantiviff team – thru office staff members, are hereby held in contempt until further notice”! Baliff, whack their pee’pee’s and drag them off like the lying dogs they are….WHAM….
AND, and, this is still “2-weeks away” from what McCain’s BF buddy said was coming!… Three more business days my friends….Wonder what Friday night doc dump may bring, eh?…Check-6
Have to go change. Thank you for that outburst.
Everytime Judge Sullivan starts showing some backbone, he turns around and folds to the prosecution’s demands and allows their refusals to comply to stand.
LikeLike
Judge needed to hear about Comey’s “I sent them” plan. Who knows what was under the redactions. McCabe and Comey needed to be interviewed to see if they pressured the interviewing agents. After all, one of them didn’t like a person they were supposed to interview. Perhaps the bosses knew that already.
https://apps.npr.org/documents/document.html?id=5635283-Mueller-Flynn-Filing-Dec-14
Federal Judge Delays Michael Flynn Sentencing After Plea Of Lying To Feds
December 18, 2018
https://www.npr.org/2018/12/18/677558000/federal-judge-delays-michael-flynn-sentencing-in-case-of-lying-to-feds
-snip-
Comey defends the FBI’s handling of Flynn
Former FBI Director James Comey was asked Monday about the decisions made at the top level of the bureau at the time of the Flynn interview.
Why, for example, as court documents describe, did Comey not tell then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates before the Flynn interview that it was happening?
He meant to, but Yates phoned Comey about something else, and it was during that conversation that the director told her about the Flynn situation.
“When he told her the FBI was interviewing Flynn she was not happy,” reads the account released on Friday.
-snip-
“After all, one of them didn’t like a person they were supposed to interview. Perhaps the bosses knew that already.”
I misspoke there. I was thinking about Strzok not liking President Trump. I have no idea how Strzok or the other agent felt about Flynn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about “we F*** Flynn, then we F*** Trump”?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Flynn’s defense has been asking for any evidence that Andrew McCabe said, “First we f* Flynn, then we f* Trump,” or words to that effect.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary and O were severely compromised by Flynn who knows where they buried a lot of skeletons. Flynn had to be destroyed soonest to prevent his unraveling the abuses of O’s administration at the higher levels. And as a warning to others.
Any statement from unfunny Comedy and/or YacketYates presumably is a lie. Unworthy of repeating in any context other than to impeach either when they’re on the witness stand as a defendant under prosecution for seditious conspiracy, malfeasance, fraud, etc., et al., ad nauseum.
Didnt read too much of the prosecutions pap, but I did notice the first name at the bottom:
JESSIE K. LIU
The same loo who is going to throw the mccabe case:
https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/fbi/463870-judge-tells-justice-dept-to-charge-mccabe-or-drop-investigation
….and thats being pushed by a far left lawya group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a soros construct.
EVIL
“Motion to tell Judge Sullivan to stop trying to tell us what to do. We’re the DOJ, so get back in your swamp cage”.
sorry, supposed to be elsewhere.
Jessie doesn’t see any thing wrong with the Head of Senate Security (Wolfe) sending the entire super-duper-secret FISA Warrant that Sidney Powell is requesting, to his concubine in exchange for sex, but refuses to give it to General Flynn. Also, Jessie apparently doesn’t think the Awans having Senate and House secret files, selling government property allegations, going to pakistan, etc. was a problem.
Maybe instead of asking Judge Sullivan, the Flynn Defense should hire some prostitutes to get records from the US Senate’s secret files texted directly to them? That seems to be the way to go with the Justice Department.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Judge Reggie B. Walton said at the FOIA hearing that if prosecutors don’t make a decision by Nov. 15” , he will release the FOIA records by the group trying to protect McCabe.
The Judge is not clear about whether the indictment decision would be about “lack of candor under oath” and leaking confidential information, or about being part of a crossfire-hurricane-obstruction coup attempt.
A win would be that McCabe is indicted for the same kind of 18 USC 1001 prosecution the DOJ repeatedly uses to harass people they don’t like (ie, republicans like Martha Stewart, Scooter Libby, General Flynn, ect ) but don’t have evidence to convict for other “crimes”. It would also be a “win” if the DOJ refuses current indictment, to get these records released (all evidence of phony classification to protect DOj wrongdoing and sketchy behavior is a “win”).
An indictment could also be put together by Durham as a holding pattern for later amendment for coup-plotter team behavior, as Durham’s work proceeds.
orcing DOJ to stop stalling and hiding is a “win” for the public and rule of law. McCabe, like every other US Citizen, deserves honest and prompt resolution, not stalling and hiding of wrongdoing, which are characteristic behaviors of crooked government.
Just think, his original lawyers charged General Michael Flynn $8 Million to take a plea deal?
Talk about crooks!
They should face some digging and legal action after things progress.
Just when i think the lawyer profession couldn’t possibly get an even worse reputation then I read about a group of them charging 8 million for a fake defense against another group of corrupt lawyers who were maintaining and forwarding a coup. Lord have mercy.
SMH! I’ve seen the worst, most underfunded, overworked indigent defenders do better. Those guys should absotively lose their licenses and return every cent they charged Flynn. He didn’t get a defense, he got sold down the river! Thank God for Sidney Powell!
Impeachment is background noise at this point. Sounds like Barr has been doing the right thing after all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
With the prosecution refusing to provide any more information required by the order, what choice does Sullivan have but to find the prosecution in contempt?
Looks like the Government is trying to keep Sullivan focused on the charge – lying to the FBI – and hopefully fend off Flynn’s asymmetric defense.
I guess it’s up to Sullivan now to decide if the Government can get out of Brady requirements if the material Powell is requesting is outside of the scope of the charge.
With respect to one specific example noted in my long comment upthread, at least one item is NOT outside the scope of the charge.
Sidney asked for the original 302 on the Flynn interview. That is clearly relevant to the plea deal, and has not yet been provided. It only takes one such item to undo the whole shebang under Brady, which requires ALL potentially exculpatory evidence be provided.
There are only two possibilities:
1. It does not exist, in which case the case must be dismissed for improper process.
2. It does exist, in which case the case must be dismissed for prosecutorial misconduct.
The only thing Sidney Powell has not yet said is “Checkmate!”. Bet she will tho.
Hope you are right, but Sullivan may be deep swamp. Sentencing and appeal leave General Flynn “twisting slowly in the wind”.
“Summaries” are also inadequate for admittedly relevant records.
The only thing to keep Sullivan from siding with the swamp, is the prospect for ultimate release of the records he would attempt to hide.
Would you bet President Trump would order. release of the original notes, and 302? I wouldn’t, based on his failed promises so far.
LikeLike
BG, don’t think so. And PDJT has far bigger fish to fry than an original Flynn 302. Sidney will take care of that for him without him even asking. Maybe he got Flynn to hire Sidney; that would have been sufficient involvement. CEO’s should delegate as much as possible, given how much they always have on their plate.
If Judge Sullivan ever was was deep state, he got red pilled out in the Senator Stevens scandal that happened in his courtroom on his watch. And he knows Sidney Powell laid it all out in her book Licensed to Lie.
He has literally no choice but to be an honest judge here. Else impeachment after 45 wins 2020 and the House back.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It would be surprising if the original 302 is produced. Van Grack will likely triple-down with some excuse, “we provided the original, however its mistaken ‘draft’ classification was merely a bureaucratic oversight that was immediately corrected upon its discovery.”
Well there is this in their response:
The motion’s most frequent target is the Special Counsel’s Office. For example, the defendant and his counsel allege that the Special Counsel’s Office manipulated or controlled the press.
See Brief in Support at 4; June 6 Letter at 5-6 (“The General’s plea was heavily manipulated while Brady evidence was suppressed, and the press was complicit”). The claim is divorced from facts and reality. The motion even attacks attorneys in the Special Counsel’s Office who had no role in the criminal investigation of the defendant. See Brief in Support at 4. Similarly, the defendant spends more time citing irrelevant cases, such as Ted Stevens and Adam Lovinger, than reviewing the facts of this case
I would like to see the Adam Lovinger matter investigated more. I really think it goes deep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Flynn is going to have to file a motion to withdraw his plea.
OK, if I’m reading this correctly, the corrupt Odumbo DOJ (lawfare/Mueller/Wissmancrack) can’t really comply with the Judge’s order because it would show they were already illegally spying on Gen Flynn using the corrupt FISA applications.
Yes, generally the Prosecution can not comply with S.Powells request, because in totality the requested documents,would show the truth.
That this case,was a set up, from day one and that Flynn was coerced into doing something he did not do.
The Judge should ask/subpoena Pientka, put him under oath, and ask him “so, exactly WTF happened?”
Given how they have shielded Pientka from sunlight up until now, I suspect that would be interesting.
So, what happens if the Judge rules with Sidney, and signs the order forcing the prosecution to produce documents they can, under no conditions produce?
Seems to me the Prosecution either is taking a big gamble, or knows the Judge will side with them.
From Page #1 – “The defendant subsequently waived any right to additional discovery, as part of his guilty plea.”
Have we worked past this roadblock? If so, i missed it. Sidney Powell had to have powered past that already. A link to info would be appreciated, thx.
The gubmint’s replies to Atty Powell’s 40 requests are infuriating.
Who made DOJ/SC judge and jury to state Atty Powell’s requests are not relevant, etc?
The hubris of these people is mind-boggling.
And they think a CIA gossipblower will cause us all to trust the gossipblower’s lies.
Morons
But his waving of discovery means nothing to Sullivan’s standing order. Sullivan apparently has this standing order in all cases because of the Stevens case.
https://www.dcd.uscourts.gov/judge-emmet-g-sullivans-court-web-page
Standing Brady Order
https://www.dcd.uscourts.gov/sites/dcd/files/StandingBradyOrder_November2017.pdf
Now if if he is all talk because Orange Man Bad we will see.
And to sorta try and answer this question we are where we are right now because of that standing order. If not for that order Flynn would either be sentenced by now or he would have had to back out of his plea.
I’m assuming A/G Barr kept his distance from this case so he can’t be credibly accused later of obstructing justice or tampering with an ongoing investigation in the WaPo or the NYT. Unfortunately, Flynn’s guilty plea also made Barr’s intervention unlikely even if he was pressured to plead guilty because of vicious prosecutory threats against Flynn Jr. who was not mentioned in the “Gov’t response.”
“Gov’t response” being Jesse K. Liu, the lenient, serial exonerator of numerous anti Trump Leakers and liars; Brandon L. Van Grack one of the original DOJ’s National Security Division prosecutors for Mueller’s witch hunt and Jocelyn Ballantine one of the prosecutors in the case against Senate Intelligence Committee Security Director James Wolfe for lying and leaking classified documents. Wolfe’s special plea leniently required he only plead guilty to lying and not the more serious charge of leaking classified material.
The Flynn prosecution team was allowed to remain egregiously stacked against him. I’ld like to hear Barr’s explanation especially when the Gov’ts response includes four mocking dismissive references to the defense’s outlandish “Conspiracy theories.” In fact Barr/Durham are presently investigating “conspiracy theories” and the political targeting and spying of Flynn could be linked to it eventually. The prosecution response is a stinking disgrace IMO and a big step backward to the bullying, arrogant, double standard glory days of Weissmann and Mueller.
He’s going to be completely acquitted and then, hopefully, Trump brings him back as NSA.
LikeLike
President Trump knows these things are not going unnoticed! 2020
There is not one honest person in the DOJ. They are above the law and use their endless budgets to persecute innocent people and anyone they suspect might actually be a patriot.
The DOJ needs to be abolished because as long as it exists we have no rule of law which means no country.
Gasbag Barr will be a dissappointment. All our alphabet agencies are corrupt to the core.
I have a few thoughts, FWIW informed by my legal background:
True, Gen. Flynn pled guilty. However, the judge issued his “standing order” after that. Either his order means something, or it means nothing.
Evidence is either exculpatory, or it isn’t. The prosecution’s position that certain evidence need not be provided because it dates to either before or after the offense is absurd. Timing is a non-issue.
Isn’t Ms. Powell still asking for the Kislyak transcripts or recordings? I don’t see how Gen. Flynn could knowingly enter a plea without access to those. If he did, he was not provided effective assistance by his prior counsel.
Finally, I can’t help but observe the laziness of the government’s appendix. If you are listing your responses to specified requests, you need to repeat the request immediately before your response. Lawyers in private practice would do this for ease of reference by the court. Apparently you can be a supposed top DOJ lawyer and produce sloppy work like this without consequence.
“Either his order means something, or it means nothing.”
This is what it all comes down to. The order means something or it doesn’t. And that all comes down to Sullivan. It’s on him now to enforce his order. Does it mean what it says at all times or only when not connected to Trump are being prosecuted. We will find out.
