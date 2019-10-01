Prosecution Responds to Flynn Discovery Motion – Government Refuses to Provide Any Additional Evidence…

The DOJ responds today to the Flynn motion for additional evidence; ie. Brady material requested by Flynn’s defense. In the governments’ response filing (full pdf below), the DOJ rejects any additional efforts to provide evidence, and requests Judge Emmet Sullivan proceed directly to sentencing:

.

Additionally, the government filed a weird appendix, intended to highlight the amount of Brady material the prosecution has turned over to the defense team. However, it is notable the appendix is full of “summaries of” instead of the raw underlying evidence.

.

I will have more on these filings later. Please add your input. I’m currently doing a rather detailed review of background schedules for Pelosi staff in order to outline an impeachment plan update. /SD

