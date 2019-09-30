Peter Navarro Discusses U.S-China Trade, Economy and Pelosi Impeachment Fraud…

White House trade and manufacturing advisor Peter Navarro appears on CNBC to discuss the Bloomberg news story about the White House blocking U.S. investment in China. Additionally, Navarro is asked about U.S-China trade discussions.

This interview happens on the heels of a massive win for the White House at the Universal Postal Union Congress, where the UPU accepted that inbound package deliveries to the United States will no longer be subsidized by U.S. taxpayers – {Details Here}.

