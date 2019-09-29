Sunday Talks: Stephen Miller -vs- Chris Wallace….

Guardian of the swamp gates, Chris Wallace, returns from executive planning sessions with fellow travelers to advance the Trump-Ukraine Conspiracy narrative. Taking the most recent talking points from House Democrats on Fox News Sunday, the insufferable Wallace debates White House advisor Stephen Miller.

Baghdad Wallace skips over the actual transcript of the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call and instead prefers to debate the scripted narrative within the whistleblower complaint about the content of the phone call. Whistleblower good / Orangeman bad.

