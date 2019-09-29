Sunday Talks: Stephen Miller -vs- Chris Wallace….

Guardian of the swamp gates, Chris Wallace, returns from executive planning sessions with fellow travelers to advance the Trump-Ukraine Conspiracy narrative. Taking the most recent talking points from House Democrats on Fox News Sunday, the insufferable Wallace debates White House advisor Stephen Miller.
Baghdad Wallace skips over the actual transcript of the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call and instead prefers to debate the scripted narrative within the whistleblower complaint about the content of the phone call. Whistleblower good / Orangeman bad.
Woeful Wallace working extra hard, pushing the Dem talking points, trying to earn a Paul Ryan star on his forehead.
Shifty is caught was in Ukraine late August for payoff
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/09/explosive-report-rep-adam-schiff-linked-to-prominent-ukrainian-arms-dealer/
Holy Moly!
More likely he wants a Paulie Numnuts Ryano trampstamp on his backside.
LOL!!!!
Regarding Giuliani and Steve Miller’s negative references to the US Deep State: Apparently the Ukrainian government — under President Poroshenko and his successor President Zelensky — attempted to share with the US documents detailing actions by the US Deep State to influence the 2016 Election. No surprise, Obama’s ambassador in Kiev refused to transmit the information through the Diplomatic Pouch and refused to give Ukrainian officials the visas they needed to enter the US.
So the Ukrainian government hired a respected US lawyer to give the documents to the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Months pass and the documents never reach the Attorney General’s office in DC. So the Ukrainian government hired a second US lawyer to pound the desk of SoS Mike Pompeo, who then asks Giuliani to visit with Ukrainian representatives in Spain. These share their country’s concern that President Trump might be hostile to them for some misunderstanding.
Giuliani is dumbfounded, returns to the States and briefs both President Trump and SoS Pompeo. Following Giuliani’s briefings, President Trump is on the phone with President Zelensky to express his congratulations on Ukrainian election results favorable to better government and warm appreciation of the Ukraine.
Given 30-months of obstruction by the US Deept State, Steve Miller has every right to criticise these swamp creatures — a breed of two-legged viciousness which President Zelensky spoke about, during his one-on-one meeting with President Trump, at the UN General Assembly last week.
Wallace is insufferable as usual.
Wonder if Rush Limbaugh is still loving himself some Chris Wallace?
Agree. At some point Rush needs to disassociate from leftist scum like Wallace who are trying to ruin the President (and kick the President’s supporters in the groin) with false narratives.
I’ve heard Rush explain his association with Wallace – it goes way back to Rush’s early years in his radio career. I guess Rush feels Wallace was helpful to Rush in gaining a national prominence, but I would argue to Rush that he earned his own national prominence all by by himself, with his astute political commentary.
Oh boy… what a goose!
I am sorry for stating the obvious
My takeaways:
A military aid package was never discussed (and military purchases were only once brought up and then, only by President Zelensky).
Nowhere is there anything close to an explicit or implicit quid–pro–quo.
The “favor” being reported on was about the Ukraine working with John Durham’s ongoing “investigate the investigators” efforts (not the Biden/Burisma one).
President Zelensky first raised the subject of meeting with Rudy Giuliani.
Giuliani’s help was offered by President Trump because he was knowledgeable about the topic.
President Zelensky first raised the issue of the “Biden/Burisma” investigation.
From the tone, content and structure of the conversation, it would seem that President Zelensky had already started, or was already planning to soon start, a new “Biden/Burisma” investigation.
President Trump never asked the Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son. He editorializes (as he often does) when Zelensky brings up the subject, but there is no request. How do you request something that is already happening?
So, can a Congressman go to prison for lying to Congress, too …?
According to the Constitution, members of Congress are not immune to arrest for felonies, breach of the peace . . . or treason. According to the Constitution, that is. What is required is someone in a position of authority who’s actually read, understood, and is dedicated to upholding that document.
Wallace is detestable.
His methodology is clear:
Disrespectfully and condescendingly ask questions, that are framed as a narrative of the Left, to anyone from the Trump Administration.
Then interrupt every answer, when he doesn’t approve of the response.
Wallace is a Leftist tool who sickens me.
Chris Wallace is a liar. He said to Miller, “I’ll give you a minute uninterrupted.” Wallace proceeds to briefly interrupt twice in 30 seconds before beginning another filibuster of Miller.
I am sorry but watching that clip just made me want to reach through my tv screen and smack that stupid smirk off Wallass’ face. So smug and righteous. And when he said he would give Stephen a minute to answer the question re how did the Biden’s break the law he then interrupts him 25 seconds in and 5 seconds more just interrupted again and was absolutely obnoxious. And he said Lutsenko said the Biden’s did nothing wrong when what Lutsenko actually said (repeated it in fact) was he didn’t know of any Ukrainian law they may have broken. Maybe Ukraine has no laws against bribing a gov’t official?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What an insufferable Wallace is.
Wallace says at the end that Pelosi’s House of Representatives is a co-equal branch of gubmint.
WRONG
Good grief, do NONE of these Swamp Creatures in the Swamp know ANYTHING about gubmint?
Anything? Anything at all???
The House of Representatives is one half (1/2) of one third (1/3) of the U.S. Gubmint. (that equals one sixth – 1/6)
Hardly co-equal.
Bagdad Chris never misses a chance to beclown himself. Getting in the last word, showcasing his ignorance, made everything else preceding irrelevant.
strike that – Bagdad Chris IS irrelevant
My sainted mother told me “If you can’t say something good about someone, don’t say it.” Unfortunately, too many other conservatives feel the same way. Maybe we could change some laws regarding libel and slander to encourage others to adopt our approach.
Wallace is Deep State swamp — propaganda wing — they are fighting being drained, that’s all.
Press-Democratic–Ruling Elite staged a successful coup against Richard Nixon jn 1972 sending a message that THEY are in charge, that Republican presidents serve at their pleasure in order to preserve the illusion of a two party system.
Reagan wasn’t supposed to win –Bush (one of them) was. Reagan was almost assassinated. Hinckley obviously did it. But if he wanted Jodie Foster’ s attention why shoot the president?
The die was cast in 1988 when Reagan left and Bush restored the status quo. Clinton, Bush, Obama –statist globalists all. And then along came Trump. Hence this coup. It will never end until either he is gone or the swamp is drained.
