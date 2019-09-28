Former CIA Analyst Fred Fleitz: Whistleblower Had Help From Schiff Staff…

Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz has extensive knowledge of the whistleblower process. Fleitz says the Ukraine call whistleblower is likely driven by political motives, and his sources indicate he had help from Congress members while writing it.

2 Responses to Former CIA Analyst Fred Fleitz: Whistleblower Had Help From Schiff Staff…

  1. tominellay says:
    September 28, 2019 at 5:11 am

    I’d say Fleitz is right.

  2. Bigly says:
    September 28, 2019 at 5:12 am

    He just said “it looks more like a group of people” drafted the complaint.

    And mitt Romney responds “what trump did appears to be extremely troubling”

    The GOP is discrediting itself by not gathering together in 1 voice and defending our president. Where are the subpoenas ?? Subpoena every democrat on the committee, DNI, all of it. Play dirty back cause this is an uninformed mob.

