President Trump Holds Bilateral Meeting With President Zelenskyy of Ukraine – 2:15pm Livestream…

Posted on September 25, 2019 by

This is too funny.  Serendipitous timing. President Trump is holding a bilateral meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine on the same day the transcript of the call between both leaders has been released.  There are multiple media outlets streaming the upcoming meeting.  Trump and Zelenskyy meet at 2:15pm ET, links below:

Fox News Livestream LinkFox Business LivestreamCNBC Livestream Link

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, European Union, Impeachment, media bias, President Trump, Ukraine, Uncategorized, United Nations, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

223 Responses to President Trump Holds Bilateral Meeting With President Zelenskyy of Ukraine – 2:15pm Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. FPCHmom says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    Paul Sperry is on fire today. It’s worth a trip to his twitter –

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. Midnight Rambler says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    My take….this is the big ugly. It will all come out now.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • Aintree says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:01 pm

      sunnyflower:
      Kevin McCarthy, Scalise, Jordan, Collins and Cheney did very well in the full press conference (PDJT’s Twitter) in supporting POTUS and excoriating the Dems especially Pelosi. It’s too bad this doesn’t happen more often. If it does, I haven’t seen it.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • FPCHmom says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:29 pm

      For once, the republicans in congress are in step with VSGPDJT on this.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • swimeasy says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:37 pm

      Thanks for Strassel tweets BKR.

      Particularly interesting she states from today:
      “Kimberley Strassel
      @KimStrassel
      ·
      6h
      3)(Indeed, this is a big enough issue that we find out this morning that U.S. Attorney John Durham is looking at what role the Ukraine played in the FBI investigation.)”

      Like

      Reply
  5. Bill says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    PSA: I just got into an argument with a lefty buddy of mine. He says to me that “the reason that Biden had the AG fired was because there is a real concern about corruption in Ukrainian politics.” I said, “Ok, so if that’s why, then ask yourself these questions; Who else did Biden have fired due to the corruption? Why was it worth holding up $1Billion dollars for this one particular AG? And if this AG was so corrupt what was it that he had done?”

    His response was priceless…”Uh, not sure, I’ll have to look it up”.

    He still hasn’t followed up 30 minutes later.

    So to everyone bickering with idiots on the left about this, remember to ask those 3 questions when they spit the MSM talking points at you.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      September 25, 2019 at 3:29 pm

      Here’s a good one: Who lost Crimea and wait until 45 took over to “Sanction” Putin?

      Like

      Reply
    • Expedy (@expedy21) says:
      September 25, 2019 at 3:31 pm

      Nah, I answer them like this; “ Are you really that dumb, or is it just an act?

      Like

      Reply
    • Eric says:
      September 25, 2019 at 3:36 pm

      It’s simpler then that. Simply tell him there is an actual clip of Biden bragging that he threatened to cut off funding to the Ukraine if they didn’t fire the prosecutor investigating his son. Then say, “They are doing exactly what you erroneously claimed the President was doing. And this happens EVERY SINGLE TIME you claim the President did something wrong.”

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Bill says:
        September 25, 2019 at 3:43 pm

        Eric, I did that before the argument even got to the point I wrote about above. He said that the clip was clearly out of context and since it was a clip from RT it was clearly meant to seem bad.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Eric says:
          September 25, 2019 at 4:07 pm

          The clip is what it is. It’s clearly not edited. He’s literally caught on tape threatening a foreign government. There is no other interpretation. Period.

          I would simply say to him at the point, “You clearly are putting your odd tribal loyalty to party over the interests of the nation and our institutions. I actually find your views on this subject disturbing and disgusting. You had better take a deep in the mirror and ask yourself what is important, loyalty to what has clearly become a corrupt, anti-democratic, illiberal, and bigoted (anti-Semitic, anti-white, anti-male) party or standing up for what is right and just.”

          It’s time to stop pussy-footing around these so-called “liberals” (sic). They have literally adopted fascist and Marxist tactics and ideology out of some weird loyalty.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Bill says:
            September 25, 2019 at 4:20 pm

            Eric, I promise you are exchange was very long and I said many things along those lines. I hit my wall with him. These people have lost their minds. They are literally just regurgitating what the MSM says.

            That’s why I hit him with those questions. He was speaking matter of factly which is why I ended with the last question of “If he was corrupt what was it that he had done?” Because I knew right there he would have no answer due to the fact he was reading right from and MSM article. It’s quite amazing how the MSM just says X and these idiots just except it. You have to beat these fools with common sense and logic. Make their tiny brains intersect at the point of Reality Street and No Other Possible Answer Road. Which I did. He literally hasn’t responded to me since that interaction.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
        • WRB says:
          September 25, 2019 at 4:13 pm

          It sounds like you made a tiny impact. But in such arguments, I always remind myself it is analogous to explaining to someone at Jones town not to drink the kool-aid. They drank the kool-aid. Almost every damn one of them.

          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jonestown

          In total, 909 individuals died in Jonestown, all but two from apparent cyanide poisoning

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • boogywstew says:
          September 25, 2019 at 4:20 pm

          I try whenever humanly possible to refute Dim talking points with Dim friendly MSM video. It hits them like a ton of bricks!

          Like

          Reply
      • 813.52Ran says:
        September 25, 2019 at 4:26 pm

        I searched for that clip today with no luck. Can anyone point me in right direction?

        I’m actually in an email discussion with the News Director of our local #1 radio station over inaccurate comments she made on her newscasts today.

        Like

        Reply
      • dbobway says:
        September 25, 2019 at 4:47 pm

        “If we’re doing it, then everybody’s doing it.”
        ‘Really’
        Ask Chris(pick one), Wolf, Nancy, ………………!
        “Honest, I promise, we’re the taking the high road here.”
        “White people are the worst.”
        “How do we know?”
        “Most of us left wing nut job’s are white”
        ‘Really’

        Like

        Reply
    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      September 25, 2019 at 3:46 pm

      Just ask why Joe Biden’s crack smoking son is making big bucks in the Ukraine with no qualification for it?
      Then the company he sits on the board is investigated for corruption!
      Then Biden withholds money if the one investigating isn’t fired!

      Then ask if this is all coincidence…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • dbdb says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:10 pm

      Maybe add a couple of questions…
      4) How does that answer the money laundering path (Ukraine, Latvia and Cyprus)
      5) Was Biden son scheduled to meet with prosecutor the next day? prosecutor said so.
      6) Does that also answer $1.5 billion from China?

      Like

      Reply
    • Bogeyfree says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:18 pm

      The simple question to Biden is…..

      Why did he specifically want the Ukrainian AG fired to the extent that if they didn’t his government would withhold $1B in funds

      Every American should be required to watch the Biden video.

      I wish Sundance would put it on top of every thread as “extra credit watching” for any and everyone who comes to his site.

      But again, Simple question, why only that person? What was that person doing that would outrage Joe so much that he would threaten to withhold US funds?

      What could it possibly be?

      Like

      Reply
      • Bill says:
        September 25, 2019 at 4:25 pm

        Ding ding ding! Which is why I asked those questions. They do NOT have an answer for them. It’s a fairy tale. An MSM floating talking point that nobody will ever dig deeper into because they can’t go back and make up a scandal now that so much time has passed.

        Like

        Reply
  6. RJ says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    Are the “gloves coming off” with President Trump? Sounds like it, even looks like it…

    About time…if this is the case. (and now we will discover who is on board within the republican party, meaning those in Congress claiming to be republicans.).

    PS. Has Michelle picked out all the new furniture they will need and desire for that grand estate in Martha’s Vineyard? Global warming is right around the corner…they better hurry up and enjoy it before the coming end days…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • boogywstew says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:32 pm

      You just know that under Globefinger’s Martha’s Vineyard Lair is a secret boat dock that leads down a canal and out to sea so Barry and Mike can escape offshore to be picked up by a Soros yacht. I don’t think we need James Bond to catch these two Sphincter agents … Miss Moneypenny could do it during tea.They’re not exactly rocket surgeons.

      Like

      Reply
  7. LKAinLA says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    Purple tie fraud.

    Like

    Reply
  8. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Anyone want to make bet on who the first Dem is that will accuse the Ukrainian president of lying?

    Like

    Reply
    • Lack is not all says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:01 pm

      I bet for Biden or maybe Hillary.

      Like

      Reply
    • Linda K. says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:15 pm

      Someone on the morning radio today said this whistleblower tale was like the “whisper game”, children play. You know, you start the whisper story at one end of the line and after it goes through everyone, it is a whole different story.

      Like

      Reply
    • boogywstew says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:38 pm

      They’ll never come out and claim Zelenskyy lied … it’ll be that President Trump “forced” him to not speak candidly through blackmail or extortion etc.etc.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Russ J says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    This is a serious question.

    I am trying to determine if there are less than 19 republican senators who would vote to convict in the Senate. We know 48 Dems/”Independents” would. That leaves 19 short of the 2/3 needed. I don’t know all of the Republican senators but I went through the list yesterday and came up with 12-15 on the traitor/shaky list. Has anyone else done this exercise?

    I wonder what the true number of republican senators is that would rather have Pence vs Trump.

    I have not seen any discussion on this anywhere. I think we all know it’s headed to the Senate at some point

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • FPCHmom says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:02 pm

      I don’t think you speak for all of us when you say “we all know.”

      The republican senate will not vote to remove their own president on a whim. He is at 94% approval with republican voters.

      Plus, there is nothing to impeach him on. The dems in congress won’t even have a real vote on it.

      I am always suspicious when commenters say “I am serious” and then go on to discuss non-serious things.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • guru1966 says:
        September 25, 2019 at 4:35 pm

        FPCHmom, lighten up. The post from Russ did not say, “we all know that the Senate will impeach”. He simply asked whether any of us had done the math on the number of RINOS who would gladly knife PDJT in the back.

        His question was legit. Certainly not non-serious.
        Don’t be so sensitive!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Dennis Leonard says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:16 pm

      Your reading those fairy tale books again, aren’t you again.

      Like

      Reply
    • dbdb says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:18 pm

      I only see maybe three: Mittens, Burr and maybe Collins.

      Like

      Reply
      • Russ J says:
        September 25, 2019 at 4:31 pm

        Sorry if my question was bothersome. It was not intended to be.

        When push comes to shove, I was concerned about Rubio, Sasse, McConnell, Graham, Tillis, Murkowski, Portman, Alexander, McSally…in addition to the three that dbdb has identified. Like I said, I don’t know them all.

        I don’t trust a lot of the Republican senators to come through in the clutch.

        And I hope it doesn’t get that far. Just doing the worst case scenario I guess.

        Thank you

        Like

        Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      September 25, 2019 at 4:39 pm

      True #, is IMHO, a distorted way to look at it. If the LEADERSHIP wants it to pass, it passes. If they don’t, it doesn’t.

      Example? If Mcstain had ben to sick to thumbs down, I guaran-bleeping- tee you, they had Flake or murkowsky or whoever, warmed up and in the bullpen, prepared to torpedo Obamacare repeal.

      They used the issue, but Never Had ANY intention of repealing Obamacare.

      And, the leadership of both faces of the Uniparty want DJT OUT of the Oval office.
      Therefore, its not a matter of counting the votes.

      First iff reason stated. Secondly, they have NO intention of ACTUALLY voting to impeach him. Their goal is to TELL him they have the votes, and get him to resign.

      That way no one goes down in History, as having voted ro impeach.

      What they need, in order to pull it off, is for the American people to accept it, and that ain’t happening.

      But, they don’t have any choice, they have to keep beating that dead horse, cause they got no other.

      In short, ALL Senators, or nearly all, would say they had no choice but to be prepared to vote to impeach, if for instance PDJT had fired Mueller, Sessions and Rosie.

      Like

      Reply
  10. QCM says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    Shocking! Read the transcript, saw no issues. Watched the bi-lat presser (on Fox). PDJT was steeled in his responses! Then watched the Fox host after the interview portion ended take paragraphs with entire sections removed and change the context. Skip over paragraphs to tie together unrelated discussions. In the end COMPLETELY mischaracterizing the entire transcript! It was clearly falsely framed for anyone who cared to read a 5 page document! CRAZY!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Jenevive says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    Shep is saying that all these people that he know sites
    there law credential all say it is crime. Judge Nap says it is crime
    DOJ doen;st..like the DOJ doesn;t know anything.

    Like

    Reply
  12. jane says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    Here’s the bigger picture from my view: The Obama administration instigated a coup in Ukraine in 2014 to get control of Ukrainian oil. Is it any coincidence Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of an energy company when all this was going on? Remember the infamous Victoria Nuland call?

    Do you think the Obama/Soros gang are happy that a new Ukrainian president is more in alignment with Trump?

    People need to connect the dots here and look at the REALLY BIG PICTURE.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Jederman says:
      September 25, 2019 at 3:55 pm

      Good point. I wish it was something PT would do. Paint the big picture, name names, talk about the money… obama, the banks, soros, corporate traitors, IC/Doj corruption, the clintons, criminally biased media, corruption in the courts… .

      How is it all tied together? Why do they hate PT and want him out?

      Paint the big pic so citizens understand the opposing forces and their motives.

      Like

      Reply
      • jane says:
        September 25, 2019 at 4:00 pm

        Soros is neck-deep in this. Allegedly the Obama admin gave a list of people they didn’t want Ukraine to prosecute in 2016 – check this out – https://conservativedailypost.com/obama-admin-gave-ukraine-list-of-people-not-to-prosecute-in-2016/

        “Lutsenko told me he was stunned when the ambassador “gave me a list of people whom we should not prosecute.” The list included a founder of the AntAC group and two members of Parliament who vocally supported the group’s anti-corruption reform agenda, according to a source directly familiar with the meeting.

        It turns out the group that Ukrainian law enforcement was probing was co-funded by the Obama administration and liberal mega-donor George Soros. And it was collaborating with the FBI agents investigating then-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s business activities with pro-Russian figures in Ukraine.”

        Like

        Reply
      • jane says:
        September 25, 2019 at 4:01 pm

        I posted a link but it might have gone into the spam box because it didn’t show up – but just look up “Obama Admin. Gave Ukraine “List” Of People Not To Prosecute In 2016” – it includes a Soros-backed organization that was involved with the FBI in “investigating” Manafort.

        Like

        Reply
        • Patience says:
          September 25, 2019 at 4:26 pm

          https://duckduckgo.com/l/?kh=-1&uddg=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.msn.com%2Fen-us%2Fnews%2Fpolitics%2Ftop-ukrainian-justice-official-says-us-ambassador-gave-him-a-do-not-prosecute-list%2Fvi-BBV0jqS

          Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko told Hill.TV’s John Solomon in an interview that aired Wednesday that the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch gave him a do not prosecute list during their first meeting. “Unfortunately, from the first meeting, with the U.S. Ambassador in Kiev, [Yovanovitch] gave me a list of people whom we should not prosecute,” Lutsenko, who took his post in 2016, told Hill.TV last week. “My response of that is that it is inadmissible, nobody in this country, neither our president nor our parliament nor our ambassador, will stop me from prosecuting whether there is a crime,” he continued.

          Hill.TV has reached out to the State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine for comment.

          ~> Lutsenko also revealed that he has not received funds amounting to nearly $4 million that the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine was supposed to allocate to his office, saying that “the situation was actually rather strange” and pointing to the fact that the funds were designated, but “never received.”

          ~>At that time we had a case for the embezzlement of the U.S. government technical assistance worth 4 million U.S. dollars, and in that regard, we had this dialogue,” he said.

          “At that time, [Yovanovitch] thought that our interviews of the Ukrainian citizens of the
          Ukrainian civil servants who were frequent visitors in the U.S. embassy put a shadow on that anti-corruption policy.” “Actually, we got the letter from the U.S. Embassy, from the ambassador, that the money that we are speaking about [was] under full control of the U.S. Embassy, and that the U.S. embassy did not require our legal assessment of these facts,” he said. “The situation was actually rather strange because the funds we are talking about were designated for the Prosecutor General’s office also and we were told we have never seen those, and the U.S. Embassy replied there was no problem

          ~>“The portion of the funds namely 4.4 million U.S. dollars were designated and were foreseen for the recipient Prosecutor General’s office.
          ~>But we have never received it,” he said. Yovanovitch previously served as the U.S. ambassador to Armenia under former presidents Obama and George W. Bush, as well as ambassador to Kyrgyzstan under Bush. She also served as Ambassador to Ukraine under Obama.

          ~>Former House Rules Committee Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) voiced concerns about Yovanovitch in a letter to the State Department last year in which he said he had proof the ambassador had spoken of her “disdain” for the Trump administration.

          Like

          Reply
          • jane says:
            September 25, 2019 at 4:36 pm

            “~> Lutsenko also revealed that he has not received funds amounting to nearly $4 million that the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine was supposed to allocate to his office, saying that “the situation was actually rather strange” and pointing to the fact that the funds were designated, but “never received.”” WHAATTT????

            Like

            Reply
  13. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    More Fake News!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Tl Howard says:
    September 25, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Anyone know who feed Sperry his info? It’s luscious:

    Paul Sperry
    @paulsperry_
    BREAKING: In prosecutor Durham’s crosshairs is Alexandra Chalupa, a Ukrainian-American and DNC operative who worked w Biden’s hand-picked Ukrainian prosecutor Sytnyk to leak the fake “black ledger” on Manafort to help Hillary. Soon after, the FBI subjected Manafort to FISA spying

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Katherine McCoun says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    Love the timing – Ukraine President here in the US for press and national cameras. Really great

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. NJF says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    They truly are enemy of the people.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Tiffthis says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Saw on OANN that some Congress critters already asked Barr to recuse. I believe a treeper mentioned this possibility the other day. So predictable- he better no tho! (Even though I still can’t decide if he’s law abiding or not)

    Like

    Reply
  18. CMDCMRET says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Proud to be one of the oft derided “tick tock” crowd. This is the beginning of the end…”tick”….

    Like

    Reply
  19. cboldt says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    Brett Baier and Neil Cavuto gaming through the steps necessary to remove Trump from office … how to get enough senators to agree that this is troubling, already have Romney and Collins.
    In the debate, taken as a given, Trump is making an effort to insert the Ukraine into the US election. Again with pursuit of coorruption being magically converted to election interference.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Monadnock says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    My goodness, isn’t The Left in a lather today

    Reminds me of something we used to do as kids down at the local rec authority pool.

    We’d get in a circle facing each other (talking ten-plus people), link arms, and then all run sideways in a circle in the water.

    It made a neat semi-whirl in the middle of us, and if we were particularly energetic, we might manage to slosh some water over the side of the pool onto somebody’s mom.

    This is what the Left is doing with all their hyperventilating over this big zero, only they’re trying to create a full-on tidal wave to carry PDJT off into the weeds…. except President Trump is sitting high and dry up on the high dive grinning at all their lame efforts from behind his Ray-bans…

    Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  21. nerveman says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    I never tire of the man. He never stops amazing me. Forgive me for being coarse but he just put a big fist up the Democratic party’s $%@. You will never see a another man like this again in your lifetime.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Jenevive says:
    September 25, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    POTUS is talking now.. But he seems I don;t
    know what, subdued, that he has a cold, he talks
    more hesitantly than usual..Am I imagining this?

    Like

    Reply
  23. Alec Rawls says:
    September 25, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Official position of the Democratic Party: investigating crimes committed by Democrats is illegal because it hurts their election chances, thereby helping Trump win.

    They probably think his successful economic policies are illegal too, since they also help him win.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s