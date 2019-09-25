President Trump Holds Bilateral Meeting With President Zelenskyy of Ukraine – 2:15pm Livestream…

This is too funny. Serendipitous timing. President Trump is holding a bilateral meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine on the same day the transcript of the call between both leaders has been released. There are multiple media outlets streaming the upcoming meeting. Trump and Zelenskyy meet at 2:15pm ET, links below:
Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream – CNBC Livestream Link
.
Advertisements
Paul Sperry is on fire today. It’s worth a trip to his twitter –
LikeLiked by 6 people
And a more serious one.
LikeLiked by 9 people
^ Liked ^
No Shitsky Gretsky !
Talk about a puck in the mouth, it’s going down Folks :p
LikeLike
And Poso is at it too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
DAMN that’s freaky-deaky!!!
LikeLike
Pictures speak.
The ‘paper-trail’ of records and money tell the tale.
People talk.
How many of the guilty will walk?
LikeLike
How many pols are on the take?
LikeLiked by 1 person
OUR wonderful President is speaking live on the tube
about “transparency”. OMG!!!!
He is calling out names.
Am confidant Sundance will post the whole thing.
LikeLike
My take….this is the big ugly. It will all come out now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And after it all comes out, everybody gets to go on book tour.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Quite the pessimist, but made me LOL just the same. 🙂
LikeLike
Clever humor stripmall… At least we can still laugh at the depravity and absurdity of it all–so far.
sundance has also kept his sense of humor via clever pictures etc
LikeLike
God I hope so! Been waiting forever. This could blow the whole Mueller reports right out the window too regarding DNC server!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
sunnyflower:
Kevin McCarthy, Scalise, Jordan, Collins and Cheney did very well in the full press conference (PDJT’s Twitter) in supporting POTUS and excoriating the Dems especially Pelosi. It’s too bad this doesn’t happen more often. If it does, I haven’t seen it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For once, the republicans in congress are in step with VSGPDJT on this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Strassel boils the Ukraine interaction down to 10 points: https://mobile.twitter.com/KimStrassel/status/1176865155256213511
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks for Strassel tweets BKR.
Particularly interesting she states from today:
“Kimberley Strassel
@KimStrassel
·
6h
3)(Indeed, this is a big enough issue that we find out this morning that U.S. Attorney John Durham is looking at what role the Ukraine played in the FBI investigation.)”
LikeLike
PSA: I just got into an argument with a lefty buddy of mine. He says to me that “the reason that Biden had the AG fired was because there is a real concern about corruption in Ukrainian politics.” I said, “Ok, so if that’s why, then ask yourself these questions; Who else did Biden have fired due to the corruption? Why was it worth holding up $1Billion dollars for this one particular AG? And if this AG was so corrupt what was it that he had done?”
His response was priceless…”Uh, not sure, I’ll have to look it up”.
He still hasn’t followed up 30 minutes later.
So to everyone bickering with idiots on the left about this, remember to ask those 3 questions when they spit the MSM talking points at you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s a good one: Who lost Crimea and wait until 45 took over to “Sanction” Putin?
LikeLike
Nah, I answer them like this; “ Are you really that dumb, or is it just an act?
LikeLike
ROTFL.
LikeLike
I made a few comments like that, Expedy:)
LikeLike
Expefy….that’s the one I’m going with. Just seems to fit.
LikeLike
It’s simpler then that. Simply tell him there is an actual clip of Biden bragging that he threatened to cut off funding to the Ukraine if they didn’t fire the prosecutor investigating his son. Then say, “They are doing exactly what you erroneously claimed the President was doing. And this happens EVERY SINGLE TIME you claim the President did something wrong.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Eric, I did that before the argument even got to the point I wrote about above. He said that the clip was clearly out of context and since it was a clip from RT it was clearly meant to seem bad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The clip is what it is. It’s clearly not edited. He’s literally caught on tape threatening a foreign government. There is no other interpretation. Period.
I would simply say to him at the point, “You clearly are putting your odd tribal loyalty to party over the interests of the nation and our institutions. I actually find your views on this subject disturbing and disgusting. You had better take a deep in the mirror and ask yourself what is important, loyalty to what has clearly become a corrupt, anti-democratic, illiberal, and bigoted (anti-Semitic, anti-white, anti-male) party or standing up for what is right and just.”
It’s time to stop pussy-footing around these so-called “liberals” (sic). They have literally adopted fascist and Marxist tactics and ideology out of some weird loyalty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eric, I promise you are exchange was very long and I said many things along those lines. I hit my wall with him. These people have lost their minds. They are literally just regurgitating what the MSM says.
That’s why I hit him with those questions. He was speaking matter of factly which is why I ended with the last question of “If he was corrupt what was it that he had done?” Because I knew right there he would have no answer due to the fact he was reading right from and MSM article. It’s quite amazing how the MSM just says X and these idiots just except it. You have to beat these fools with common sense and logic. Make their tiny brains intersect at the point of Reality Street and No Other Possible Answer Road. Which I did. He literally hasn’t responded to me since that interaction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sounds like you made a tiny impact. But in such arguments, I always remind myself it is analogous to explaining to someone at Jones town not to drink the kool-aid. They drank the kool-aid. Almost every damn one of them.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jonestown
In total, 909 individuals died in Jonestown, all but two from apparent cyanide poisoning
LikeLiked by 1 person
I try whenever humanly possible to refute Dim talking points with Dim friendly MSM video. It hits them like a ton of bricks!
LikeLike
I searched for that clip today with no luck. Can anyone point me in right direction?
I’m actually in an email discussion with the News Director of our local #1 radio station over inaccurate comments she made on her newscasts today.
LikeLike
Here you go…
LikeLike
“If we’re doing it, then everybody’s doing it.”
‘Really’
Ask Chris(pick one), Wolf, Nancy, ………………!
“Honest, I promise, we’re the taking the high road here.”
“White people are the worst.”
“How do we know?”
“Most of us left wing nut job’s are white”
‘Really’
LikeLike
Just ask why Joe Biden’s crack smoking son is making big bucks in the Ukraine with no qualification for it?
Then the company he sits on the board is investigated for corruption!
Then Biden withholds money if the one investigating isn’t fired!
Then ask if this is all coincidence…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe add a couple of questions…
4) How does that answer the money laundering path (Ukraine, Latvia and Cyprus)
5) Was Biden son scheduled to meet with prosecutor the next day? prosecutor said so.
6) Does that also answer $1.5 billion from China?
LikeLike
The simple question to Biden is…..
Why did he specifically want the Ukrainian AG fired to the extent that if they didn’t his government would withhold $1B in funds
Every American should be required to watch the Biden video.
I wish Sundance would put it on top of every thread as “extra credit watching” for any and everyone who comes to his site.
But again, Simple question, why only that person? What was that person doing that would outrage Joe so much that he would threaten to withhold US funds?
What could it possibly be?
LikeLike
Ding ding ding! Which is why I asked those questions. They do NOT have an answer for them. It’s a fairy tale. An MSM floating talking point that nobody will ever dig deeper into because they can’t go back and make up a scandal now that so much time has passed.
LikeLike
Are the “gloves coming off” with President Trump? Sounds like it, even looks like it…
About time…if this is the case. (and now we will discover who is on board within the republican party, meaning those in Congress claiming to be republicans.).
PS. Has Michelle picked out all the new furniture they will need and desire for that grand estate in Martha’s Vineyard? Global warming is right around the corner…they better hurry up and enjoy it before the coming end days…
LikeLiked by 1 person
You just know that under Globefinger’s Martha’s Vineyard Lair is a secret boat dock that leads down a canal and out to sea so Barry and Mike can escape offshore to be picked up by a Soros yacht. I don’t think we need James Bond to catch these two Sphincter agents … Miss Moneypenny could do it during tea.They’re not exactly rocket surgeons.
LikeLike
Purple tie fraud.
LikeLike
Anyone want to make bet on who the first Dem is that will accuse the Ukrainian president of lying?
LikeLike
I bet for Biden or maybe Hillary.
LikeLike
Someone on the morning radio today said this whistleblower tale was like the “whisper game”, children play. You know, you start the whisper story at one end of the line and after it goes through everyone, it is a whole different story.
LikeLike
They’ll never come out and claim Zelenskyy lied … it’ll be that President Trump “forced” him to not speak candidly through blackmail or extortion etc.etc.
LikeLike
This is a serious question.
I am trying to determine if there are less than 19 republican senators who would vote to convict in the Senate. We know 48 Dems/”Independents” would. That leaves 19 short of the 2/3 needed. I don’t know all of the Republican senators but I went through the list yesterday and came up with 12-15 on the traitor/shaky list. Has anyone else done this exercise?
I wonder what the true number of republican senators is that would rather have Pence vs Trump.
I have not seen any discussion on this anywhere. I think we all know it’s headed to the Senate at some point
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think you speak for all of us when you say “we all know.”
The republican senate will not vote to remove their own president on a whim. He is at 94% approval with republican voters.
Plus, there is nothing to impeach him on. The dems in congress won’t even have a real vote on it.
I am always suspicious when commenters say “I am serious” and then go on to discuss non-serious things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FPCHmom, lighten up. The post from Russ did not say, “we all know that the Senate will impeach”. He simply asked whether any of us had done the math on the number of RINOS who would gladly knife PDJT in the back.
His question was legit. Certainly not non-serious.
Don’t be so sensitive!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your reading those fairy tale books again, aren’t you again.
LikeLike
I only see maybe three: Mittens, Burr and maybe Collins.
LikeLike
Sorry if my question was bothersome. It was not intended to be.
When push comes to shove, I was concerned about Rubio, Sasse, McConnell, Graham, Tillis, Murkowski, Portman, Alexander, McSally…in addition to the three that dbdb has identified. Like I said, I don’t know them all.
I don’t trust a lot of the Republican senators to come through in the clutch.
And I hope it doesn’t get that far. Just doing the worst case scenario I guess.
Thank you
LikeLike
Totally legit question, Russ! Thanks for your input.
LikeLike
True #, is IMHO, a distorted way to look at it. If the LEADERSHIP wants it to pass, it passes. If they don’t, it doesn’t.
Example? If Mcstain had ben to sick to thumbs down, I guaran-bleeping- tee you, they had Flake or murkowsky or whoever, warmed up and in the bullpen, prepared to torpedo Obamacare repeal.
They used the issue, but Never Had ANY intention of repealing Obamacare.
And, the leadership of both faces of the Uniparty want DJT OUT of the Oval office.
Therefore, its not a matter of counting the votes.
First iff reason stated. Secondly, they have NO intention of ACTUALLY voting to impeach him. Their goal is to TELL him they have the votes, and get him to resign.
That way no one goes down in History, as having voted ro impeach.
What they need, in order to pull it off, is for the American people to accept it, and that ain’t happening.
But, they don’t have any choice, they have to keep beating that dead horse, cause they got no other.
In short, ALL Senators, or nearly all, would say they had no choice but to be prepared to vote to impeach, if for instance PDJT had fired Mueller, Sessions and Rosie.
LikeLike
Shocking! Read the transcript, saw no issues. Watched the bi-lat presser (on Fox). PDJT was steeled in his responses! Then watched the Fox host after the interview portion ended take paragraphs with entire sections removed and change the context. Skip over paragraphs to tie together unrelated discussions. In the end COMPLETELY mischaracterizing the entire transcript! It was clearly falsely framed for anyone who cared to read a 5 page document! CRAZY!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. It is rather Schiff-like.
LikeLike
Shep is saying that all these people that he know sites
there law credential all say it is crime. Judge Nap says it is crime
DOJ doen;st..like the DOJ doesn;t know anything.
LikeLike
So all the people who play lawyers on tv think so? And why should we care what Shep Swish thinks anyway?
LikeLike
Just remember our legal system is “adversarial.” That means there is alawys a lawyer arguing that an action that is constitutionl/legal/ethical, is not.
You can get a lawyer to argue whatever you want. Stating that “a lawyer agrees with me” is not an argument. It is ALWAYS a statment of fact. It is always true.
LikeLike
Two poofers doing what they do–hating on Trump.
LikeLike
You mean all the 1l gay boys at Village bars?
LikeLike
I don’t understand why people watch Shep Smith. He’s a criminal.
LikeLike
Hey, Shep: POTUS is the chief executive of the county and as such he gets to ask his protector of laws, the AG, to look into something that threatens the integrity of our elections or the security of the Unites States. How hard is that to understand?
LikeLike
Nap has been stolen. He is a body double.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No Linda….it’s the same DH
LikeLike
Here’s the bigger picture from my view: The Obama administration instigated a coup in Ukraine in 2014 to get control of Ukrainian oil. Is it any coincidence Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of an energy company when all this was going on? Remember the infamous Victoria Nuland call?
Do you think the Obama/Soros gang are happy that a new Ukrainian president is more in alignment with Trump?
People need to connect the dots here and look at the REALLY BIG PICTURE.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good point. I wish it was something PT would do. Paint the big picture, name names, talk about the money… obama, the banks, soros, corporate traitors, IC/Doj corruption, the clintons, criminally biased media, corruption in the courts… .
How is it all tied together? Why do they hate PT and want him out?
Paint the big pic so citizens understand the opposing forces and their motives.
LikeLike
Soros is neck-deep in this. Allegedly the Obama admin gave a list of people they didn’t want Ukraine to prosecute in 2016 – check this out – https://conservativedailypost.com/obama-admin-gave-ukraine-list-of-people-not-to-prosecute-in-2016/
“Lutsenko told me he was stunned when the ambassador “gave me a list of people whom we should not prosecute.” The list included a founder of the AntAC group and two members of Parliament who vocally supported the group’s anti-corruption reform agenda, according to a source directly familiar with the meeting.
It turns out the group that Ukrainian law enforcement was probing was co-funded by the Obama administration and liberal mega-donor George Soros. And it was collaborating with the FBI agents investigating then-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s business activities with pro-Russian figures in Ukraine.”
LikeLike
I posted a link but it might have gone into the spam box because it didn’t show up – but just look up “Obama Admin. Gave Ukraine “List” Of People Not To Prosecute In 2016” – it includes a Soros-backed organization that was involved with the FBI in “investigating” Manafort.
LikeLike
https://duckduckgo.com/l/?kh=-1&uddg=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.msn.com%2Fen-us%2Fnews%2Fpolitics%2Ftop-ukrainian-justice-official-says-us-ambassador-gave-him-a-do-not-prosecute-list%2Fvi-BBV0jqS
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko told Hill.TV’s John Solomon in an interview that aired Wednesday that the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch gave him a do not prosecute list during their first meeting. “Unfortunately, from the first meeting, with the U.S. Ambassador in Kiev, [Yovanovitch] gave me a list of people whom we should not prosecute,” Lutsenko, who took his post in 2016, told Hill.TV last week. “My response of that is that it is inadmissible, nobody in this country, neither our president nor our parliament nor our ambassador, will stop me from prosecuting whether there is a crime,” he continued.
Hill.TV has reached out to the State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine for comment.
~> Lutsenko also revealed that he has not received funds amounting to nearly $4 million that the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine was supposed to allocate to his office, saying that “the situation was actually rather strange” and pointing to the fact that the funds were designated, but “never received.”
~>At that time we had a case for the embezzlement of the U.S. government technical assistance worth 4 million U.S. dollars, and in that regard, we had this dialogue,” he said.
“At that time, [Yovanovitch] thought that our interviews of the Ukrainian citizens of the
Ukrainian civil servants who were frequent visitors in the U.S. embassy put a shadow on that anti-corruption policy.” “Actually, we got the letter from the U.S. Embassy, from the ambassador, that the money that we are speaking about [was] under full control of the U.S. Embassy, and that the U.S. embassy did not require our legal assessment of these facts,” he said. “The situation was actually rather strange because the funds we are talking about were designated for the Prosecutor General’s office also and we were told we have never seen those, and the U.S. Embassy replied there was no problem
~>“The portion of the funds namely 4.4 million U.S. dollars were designated and were foreseen for the recipient Prosecutor General’s office.
~>But we have never received it,” he said. Yovanovitch previously served as the U.S. ambassador to Armenia under former presidents Obama and George W. Bush, as well as ambassador to Kyrgyzstan under Bush. She also served as Ambassador to Ukraine under Obama.
~>Former House Rules Committee Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) voiced concerns about Yovanovitch in a letter to the State Department last year in which he said he had proof the ambassador had spoken of her “disdain” for the Trump administration.
LikeLike
“~> Lutsenko also revealed that he has not received funds amounting to nearly $4 million that the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine was supposed to allocate to his office, saying that “the situation was actually rather strange” and pointing to the fact that the funds were designated, but “never received.”” WHAATTT????
LikeLike
More Fake News!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone know who feed Sperry his info? It’s luscious:
Paul Sperry
@paulsperry_
BREAKING: In prosecutor Durham’s crosshairs is Alexandra Chalupa, a Ukrainian-American and DNC operative who worked w Biden’s hand-picked Ukrainian prosecutor Sytnyk to leak the fake “black ledger” on Manafort to help Hillary. Soon after, the FBI subjected Manafort to FISA spying
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love the timing – Ukraine President here in the US for press and national cameras. Really great
LikeLiked by 2 people
They truly are enemy of the people.
LikeLike
Yes. NPR is extremely skilled at “lying by omission”.
It’s still lying.
LikeLike
Saw on OANN that some Congress critters already asked Barr to recuse. I believe a treeper mentioned this possibility the other day. So predictable- he better no tho! (Even though I still can’t decide if he’s law abiding or not)
LikeLike
Proud to be one of the oft derided “tick tock” crowd. This is the beginning of the end…”tick”….
LikeLike
Brett Baier and Neil Cavuto gaming through the steps necessary to remove Trump from office … how to get enough senators to agree that this is troubling, already have Romney and Collins.
In the debate, taken as a given, Trump is making an effort to insert the Ukraine into the US election. Again with pursuit of coorruption being magically converted to election interference.
LikeLike
My goodness, isn’t The Left in a lather today
Reminds me of something we used to do as kids down at the local rec authority pool.
We’d get in a circle facing each other (talking ten-plus people), link arms, and then all run sideways in a circle in the water.
It made a neat semi-whirl in the middle of us, and if we were particularly energetic, we might manage to slosh some water over the side of the pool onto somebody’s mom.
This is what the Left is doing with all their hyperventilating over this big zero, only they’re trying to create a full-on tidal wave to carry PDJT off into the weeds…. except President Trump is sitting high and dry up on the high dive grinning at all their lame efforts from behind his Ray-bans…
Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
I never tire of the man. He never stops amazing me. Forgive me for being coarse but he just put a big fist up the Democratic party’s $%@. You will never see a another man like this again in your lifetime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You think your analogy is appropriate? You have no inner monologue.
LikeLike
POTUS is talking now.. But he seems I don;t
know what, subdued, that he has a cold, he talks
more hesitantly than usual..Am I imagining this?
LikeLike
I felt the same. I interpreted it as him having his game face on. Shifting gears so to speak.
LikeLike
Laughing till your stomach hurts can do that? Probably up late celebrating?
LikeLike
Official position of the Democratic Party: investigating crimes committed by Democrats is illegal because it hurts their election chances, thereby helping Trump win.
They probably think his successful economic policies are illegal too, since they also help him win.
LikeLike