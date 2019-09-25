President Trump Holds Bilateral Meeting With President Zelenskyy of Ukraine – 2:15pm Livestream…

This is too funny. Serendipitous timing. President Trump is holding a bilateral meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine on the same day the transcript of the call between both leaders has been released. There are multiple media outlets streaming the upcoming meeting. Trump and Zelenskyy meet at 2:15pm ET, links below:

Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream – CNBC Livestream Link

