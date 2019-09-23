First Lady Melania Trump Opens New York Stock Exchange…

Posted on September 23, 2019 by

Earlier this morning First Lady Melania Trump opened the New York Stock Exchange with a group of 4th grade students to celebrate the “Be Best” campaign.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Celebrations, Economy, FLOTUS, Melania Trump, New York, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Opens New York Stock Exchange…

  1. vikingmom says:
    September 23, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    She just has such a genuinely happy smile – it must be hard to constantly be sniped at and lied about but she seems to have found a way to ignore the nastiness and just be light in a dark world! What a wonderful and gracious representative of our country!!

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  2. Genie says:
    September 23, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    Schwinggg!

    Like

    Reply
  3. listingstarboard says:
    September 23, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    So beautiful, graceful and elegant! Unlike that clod hopper water buffalo that preceded her.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. theresanne says:
    September 23, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Don’t know if this was posted here on another thread, but here is a beautiful article about the Genuine Love between our President and First Lady, with details about the recent State Dinner as a bonus~
    https://nypost.com/2019/09/22/devine-donald-and-melania-trump-have-a-genuine-love/

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. NewSister says:
    September 23, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    Back in NYC… Bravo, our beautiful FLOTUS ⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. 2Alpha says:
    September 23, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Returning class to the White House… https://imgur.com/y1xAHx2

    Like

    Reply
  7. Patience says:
    September 23, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Smart, lovely and always poised.
    >Excellent representative of the USA; Be Best

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. curtisblacklabel says:
    September 23, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Is she a classy gem of a First Lady or what?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s