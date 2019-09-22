President Trump Joins Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at “Howdy Modi” Event in Texas – 12:00pm ET Livestream…

Today President Trump will be traveling to NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, to join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a celebratory event. India is a key geopolitical ally in President Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy. [Economics, Trade and Security]

President Trump will deliver remarks at “Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures” at approximately 12:00pm ET / 11:00am CT. (Livestream Links Below)

GST Livestream Link – Alternate NTV Houston Livestream

