President Trump Joins Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at “Howdy Modi” Event in Texas – 12:00pm ET Livestream…

Today President Trump will be traveling to NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, to join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a celebratory event. India is a key geopolitical ally in President Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy. [Economics, Trade and Security]
President Trump will deliver remarks at “Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures” at approximately 12:00pm ET / 11:00am CT. (Livestream Links Below)
GST Livestream Link – Alternate NTV Houston Livestream
Dumb question… are there a lot of ethnic Indians living in Texas?
BIGLY.
Sugar Land would barely be a blip without the Indians.
Yes. On an average basis in mainland USA, not stereotyping at all and purely data driven, whenever there is a population of medical doctors, research scientists & engineers and good local k12 schools, you will find good # of Indian origin Americans and legal immigrants from India. This is usually followed by small businesses from similar origins dealing in restaurants, groceries, etc. so, TX has plenty. Thank you.
Those not in the medical, research, engineering, and IT fields may not realize it, but the Indians are here, and they came in numbers.
And a whole lot of their top end talent too (unlike the hispanics). Which, in my experience as a VP of Technology for my company, is one reason why offshoring work to teams over there has been difficult. Most of the good ones are here already.
Named after the Tejas tribe. /sarc
Huge and many are muslim
the indians i know are Hindi.
Almost all of the Chinese/Korean/Indian immigrants in my area (Washington) are either Hindu or Christian.
Anecdotally, in my 25 years of experience in working with Indians in IT in multiple large US cities, very few of them in the US are Muslim. I can literally only think of 3 or 4. Now the Pakistanis on the other hand…
Up our way ( British Columbia) Sikhs are the majority by miles. I was chatting with a couple of them at the pool earlier this morning.
As a general rule they have truly strong family ties, are astute business people and value education.
Od bless PDJT
Lot’s of everybodies in Texas. Indians, Vietnamese, Eastern Europeans, Hispanics, Africans …. you name them, we have them. Indians will come from all over the State to see/hear Modi and the President. An honor for them to appear together at an event like this.
They ***LOVE*** Modi. We absolutely should be building a closer partnership with this guy. He’s an expert at playing us off the Russians (and vice versa) though.
Good luck finding a doctor in the DFW area that speaks English as a first language and a non Indian surname.. Out of the 30 million plus inhabitants of this state 30% are foreign born and 60% of those are here illegally.. then there are the anchors that make up 60% of the school population. The teacher in Ft Worth that was fired for voicing her concerns on the blue bird of censorship was not kidding when she said we are overrun..
LikeLiked by 2 people
The good news about the Indians though, is that they love our culture and seem to try to integrate in ways that other cultures which are overrunning us do not.
Up here in Canada too. They strongly hold onto their culture of origin, but embrace traditional western traditions or holidays like Christmas, Halloween etc.
Indian weddings are fun, we have been to three of them. One had 1500 people at it.
God bless PDJT
Adding to musicphile below, an Indian convenience store owner customer of mine told me that close to half of motels in the US are indian owned, and a large percentage of convenience stores also. Indians have brought huge capital to America, and have a huge commercial footprint.
Yep, and transportation too. Trucking and taxis primarily.
Cheers, and stay safe.
Another great pic: PDJT, PM Abe and PM Modi. Excited and enthusiastic.
Isn’t PDJT going to meet PM Morrison in Ohio today also?
Signs of a great leader. Make the World Great Again. One county at a time.
I hope this does not conflict with football. People can go to early service at church, watch online later, or skip out altogether. Football worship much occur in real time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry Sherri, the halftime score PDJT vs. Deep State is most important.
USA! USA! USA! rah rah sis boom bah.
Bigly BANG
Hopeful that progress is made on the front of confronting reported increased religious persecution since Modi took office.
https://www.foxnews.com/world/pastors-grisly-death-spotlights-persecution-of-christians-in-india
“Prior to the founding of Texas, the Atakapa people lived in the area that would later become Sugar Land.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sugar_Land,_Texas
This is a blockbuster idea and event. A stadium filled with 50,000 Americans of Indian descent. Talk about changing the narrative. Hooray for President Trump!
What I am curious about is how much India is willing to open their country up for our products and fair trade? It seems I have read they have a lot of restrictions.
Notice how Trump did not dress up as if he was attending a Bollywood wedding unlike my glorious leader when meeting the PM of India. Notice also how Trump did not bring a known supporter of terrorism against people in India with him.
“subvert”
Excellent!
> The heat is on.
Roseanne Roseannadanna is wondering why Elizabeth Warren wasn’t invited? Would someone please explain it to her. 😉
What incredible physical stamina, energy, focus, determination and mental-clarity OUR President has! WOW!!!!
He does not pause…… What a schedule!
God, Bless President Donald J Trump.
