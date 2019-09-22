President Trump Joins Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at “Howdy Modi” Event in Texas – 12:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on September 22, 2019

Today President Trump will be traveling to NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, to join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a celebratory event. India is a key geopolitical ally in President Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy. [Economics, Trade and Security]

President Trump will deliver remarks at “Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures” at approximately 12:00pm ET / 11:00am CT.  (Livestream Links Below)

GST Livestream LinkAlternate NTV Houston Livestream

.

  1. Eric says:
    September 22, 2019 at 10:06 am

    Dumb question… are there a lot of ethnic Indians living in Texas?

    • TwoLaine says:
      September 22, 2019 at 10:09 am

      BIGLY.

    • Musicphile says:
      September 22, 2019 at 10:14 am

      Yes. On an average basis in mainland USA, not stereotyping at all and purely data driven, whenever there is a population of medical doctors, research scientists & engineers and good local k12 schools, you will find good # of Indian origin Americans and legal immigrants from India. This is usually followed by small businesses from similar origins dealing in restaurants, groceries, etc. so, TX has plenty. Thank you.

      • TartanSixNine says:
        September 22, 2019 at 11:16 am

        Those not in the medical, research, engineering, and IT fields may not realize it, but the Indians are here, and they came in numbers.

        And a whole lot of their top end talent too (unlike the hispanics). Which, in my experience as a VP of Technology for my company, is one reason why offshoring work to teams over there has been difficult. Most of the good ones are here already.

    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      September 22, 2019 at 10:16 am

      Named after the Tejas tribe. /sarc

    • chipin8511 says:
      September 22, 2019 at 10:18 am

      Huge and many are muslim

    • Justah says:
      September 22, 2019 at 10:40 am

      Lot’s of everybodies in Texas. Indians, Vietnamese, Eastern Europeans, Hispanics, Africans …. you name them, we have them. Indians will come from all over the State to see/hear Modi and the President. An honor for them to appear together at an event like this.

    • Janeka says:
      September 22, 2019 at 10:57 am

      Good luck finding a doctor in the DFW area that speaks English as a first language and a non Indian surname.. Out of the 30 million plus inhabitants of this state 30% are foreign born and 60% of those are here illegally.. then there are the anchors that make up 60% of the school population. The teacher in Ft Worth that was fired for voicing her concerns on the blue bird of censorship was not kidding when she said we are overrun..

      • TartanSixNine says:
        September 22, 2019 at 11:21 am

        The good news about the Indians though, is that they love our culture and seem to try to integrate in ways that other cultures which are overrunning us do not.

        • Dekester says:
          September 22, 2019 at 11:36 am

          Up here in Canada too. They strongly hold onto their culture of origin, but embrace traditional western traditions or holidays like Christmas, Halloween etc.
          Indian weddings are fun, we have been to three of them. One had 1500 people at it.

          God bless PDJT

    • waynesteapartyworld says:
      September 22, 2019 at 11:27 am

      Adding to musicphile below, an Indian convenience store owner customer of mine told me that close to half of motels in the US are indian owned, and a large percentage of convenience stores also. Indians have brought huge capital to America, and have a huge commercial footprint.

  2. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 22, 2019 at 10:13 am

    Another great pic: PDJT, PM Abe and PM Modi. Excited and enthusiastic.

    Isn’t PDJT going to meet PM Morrison in Ohio today also?

    Signs of a great leader. Make the World Great Again. One county at a time.

  3. Sherri Young says:
    September 22, 2019 at 10:14 am

    I hope this does not conflict with football. People can go to early service at church, watch online later, or skip out altogether. Football worship much occur in real time.

  4. TMonroe says:
    September 22, 2019 at 10:20 am

    Hopeful that progress is made on the front of confronting reported increased religious persecution since Modi took office.

    https://www.foxnews.com/world/pastors-grisly-death-spotlights-persecution-of-christians-in-india

  5. litlbit2 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 10:44 am

    “Prior to the founding of Texas, the Atakapa people lived in the area that would later become Sugar Land.”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sugar_Land,_Texas

  6. California Joe says:
    September 22, 2019 at 11:14 am

    This is a blockbuster idea and event. A stadium filled with 50,000 Americans of Indian descent. Talk about changing the narrative. Hooray for President Trump!

  7. Ron Jaeger says:
    September 22, 2019 at 11:15 am

    What I am curious about is how much India is willing to open their country up for our products and fair trade? It seems I have read they have a lot of restrictions.

  8. Justin Burch says:
    September 22, 2019 at 11:16 am

    Notice how Trump did not dress up as if he was attending a Bollywood wedding unlike my glorious leader when meeting the PM of India. Notice also how Trump did not bring a known supporter of terrorism against people in India with him.

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 11:24 am

  10. Guyski says:
    September 22, 2019 at 11:30 am

    Roseanne Roseannadanna is wondering why Elizabeth Warren wasn’t invited? Would someone please explain it to her. 😉

  11. Patience says:
    September 22, 2019 at 11:30 am

    What incredible physical stamina, energy, focus, determination and mental-clarity OUR President has! WOW!!!!

    He does not pause…… What a schedule!

    God, Bless President Donald J Trump.

