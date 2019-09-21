President Trump: “Fake News Media Trying to Protect Biden” Within Ukraine Whistleblower Story…

Earlier today President Trump delivered a series of tweet statements and videos highlighting how the media is spinning their “whistleblower” coverage to protect Sleepy Joe Biden from his corrupt endeavors to financially benefit his family.

President Donald Trump also shared a few videos to give context to the story:

65 Responses to President Trump: “Fake News Media Trying to Protect Biden” Within Ukraine Whistleblower Story…

  1. TheWanderingStar says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    Might this whole hoax have been a barium meal?

    • Deplore Able says:
      September 21, 2019 at 2:34 pm

      The MSM are frantic cats to VSGPDJT’s laser pointer tweets.

      Bad news for Biden if the MSM won’t give him cover anymore. Turn out the lights the party is over.

      Next in line….

    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      September 21, 2019 at 2:49 pm

      I doubt it. It seems more like a Dem Distraction/Diversion attempt than a Trump ploy to ferret out a leaker.

      My guess is that the Dems caught wind of an upcoming exposition of Creepy Joe’s criminal acts, and they’re trying to “get in front” of it.

  2. thedoc00 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    Don’t know about protecting Uncle Joe B. It may be Joe needs to start listening for the Greyhound Bus because he is also on tape answer a question about his authority to issue the $Billion threat and he indicated Obama supports him.

    The one being protected may be Obama, followed closely by Hillary. Uncle Joe was always a token yard gnome in Obama’s administration.

  3. oldersoul says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    PDJT has spun the cannon around on them.

    And now they are just noticing it.

  4. sundance says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    Joe is very angry.
    Joe lashes out.
    Joe mad.

  5. Nom de Blog says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    Where did the lawyer work?
    The one the Ukraine hired?

  6. Mark W says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    ALERT: Video of Joe Biden admitting that he bribed the Ukrainian President with $1 billion dollars to fire lead prosecutor investigating his corrupt son is being scrubbed from YouTube and other social media.
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/alert-video-of-joe-biden-admitting-that-he-bribed-the-ukrainian-president-with-1-billion-dollars-to-fire-lead-prosecutor-investigating-his-corrupt-son-is-being-scrubbed-from-youtube-and-other-social/

  7. stripmallgrackle says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    Let’s see Google and Facebook deep six this one. After the wagons circle, and Biden is sold as the victim, will his poll numbers go up? We can only hope.

  8. California Joe says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    What’s truly amazing is IG Atkinson totally overlooks Vice President Biden shaking down Ukraine by extortion and threatening to withhold $1 billion in aide unless the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden was fired. He was not outraged about that or the highest ranking officials in the DOJ, FBI and CIA using false evidence to obtain FISA warrants, unmasking hundreds of innocent Americans and attempting to frame the President of the United States and his family members for a crime he that not only didn’t commit but a crime that never even happened. Why isn’t Atkinson investigating any of that? President Trump should fire the guy immediately after the 2020 election along with two incompetents….Wray and Powell!

  9. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    September 21, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    Trump can eliminate a contender with a TWEET.

    Crazy, Spank Me and How can’t do it over 3 debates and a
    7 hour weather forecast.

  10. Rodney Plonker says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    Biden was just taking on Corn Popovitch.

  11. Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    Seems like President Trump is the only thing rolling around in Bidden’s head.

    He clearly knows you can’t use the power to intimidate to get a prosecutor fired he says it.

  12. thedoc00 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    Do not overlook that the unreliable staff at the US Embassy in the Ukraine had to issue the instructions to the US Attorney carrying the papers back to the US. So, the trail of the whistleblower now includes the US Embassy Staff in the Ukraine and staff in one of the DoJ NY Districts. This mole hunt was indeed a very serious one.

    • Sherri Young says:
      September 21, 2019 at 2:24 pm

      The info might have come to the lawyer through the Ukranian embassy via diplomatic pouch. In that case, the US embassy in Ukraine would not have been involved. As somebody posited on the other thread, the Ukranian mission at the UN may have been involved since the lawyer took the material to an office in NY.

    • stripmallgrackle says:
      September 21, 2019 at 2:34 pm

      Why didn’t the attorney bypass NY, or at least keep copies to deliver directly to the DOJ in DC? He must have been aware that the documents were being stalled and hidden by the NY office.

      • The Demon Slick says:
        September 21, 2019 at 2:54 pm

        What’s scary is that a foreign government was trying to get information to our Presidential and people in our government were stopping it. That is some seriously dangerous shit.

  13. jimboct says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    While i’m certain politifact and snopes will claim that VSGDJT tweeted a “doctored” video because it repeats Sleepy Joe admitting to a felony 3 times (with cool video zoom effect). Which side of the left wins? The ones who want Sleepy Joe to win or the ones who want Sleepy Joe to get out of the way. Popcorn is ready! (so is CornPop!!)

  14. wwwrobotC says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    Corruption globalization and the “Fake News media is the enemy of the American People”

  15. MikeP says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    Obama wants Biden out of Warren’s way so comes this story. If Biden wins the Presidency, his Ukrainian travails will subsequently hound him from office in scandal that will hand the 2024 Presidency to Republicans. Can’t have that so Dems have (re)started the Ukrainian ball rolling, setting it up for Trump to do in Biden. They see it as a win-win as their preferred candidate, Warren, gets the nomination and they can blame Trump for Ukrainian dirty-dealing which brings them some of the sympathy vote.

  16. Omy Park says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    I am sitting here thinking this is a double hitter. This whistleblower plan is to target both Trump and Biden. The Hillary/Warren democRATS severely want Biden gone. I believe Biden was the main target of this “leak.” But first they smear Trump knowing he will fight back. keep in mind that these same “sources” also leaked to topic, Ukraine and Biden. Now the media must bring the Biden accusations by Trump to light. To me its quite clear. Ask yourself who benefits the most from this latest crisis? Pocahontas !! Yup, Ms. 1/1024 herself. And, coincidentally, her handler is none other than the Hildabeast. Sorry Joe, you are in the way. Also, this is payback for 2016 when Biden dissed Clinton: ‘I never thought she was a great candidate. I thought I was a great candidate.’ Ouch!! Sloppy Joe, I feel your pain.

    • anotherworriedmom says:
      September 21, 2019 at 2:30 pm

      I agree. I am predicting a Fauxcahontas / Crooked ticket. Crooked owns Fauxcahontas. It’s no coincidence that crooked keeps showing up at Lieawatha’s rallies. They both have the most to gain from this. I’m thinking this is a Sid Blumenthal operation.

      • The Gipper Lives says:
        September 21, 2019 at 2:42 pm

        You know, I was thinking it was the Obamas backstabbing Joe–but you’re right, Hillary has even more to gain. Hmmmmm…

        In any event, it really is hard to overstate how deeply and thoroughly the Clintons have corrupted and completely morally-bankrupted the Democrat Party.

  17. joeknuckles says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    I don’t think the Obama Cartel will allow a clown like Creepy Joe Biden to bring them all down. Look for him to be found dead “of natural causes” with a pillow over his head sometime soon.

  18. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    Rudy is on a mission.

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      September 21, 2019 at 2:23 pm

  19. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    Imagine a Bush or Romney, even McCain president fighting back like this. Cant? That’s because they wouldn’t and 99% of the Repubs in office wouldn’t either. Turn the other cheek. Take the high road. Bend over grab ankles. That’s what they do best. A pox on all of them.

  20. redline says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    To avoid giving traffic to youtube, you can find both video and transcript on the Council on Foreign Relations website –

    https://www.cfr.org/event/foreign-affairs-issue-launch-former-vice-president-joe-biden

    Or type CFR Joe Biden Issue Launch in your search engine.

    In the video, skip to 52:00, in the transcript search the phrase “billion dollars” –

    Joe Biden: “So they said they had—they were walking out to a press conference. I said, nah, I’m not going to—or, we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You’re not the president. The president said—I said, call him. (Laughter.) I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. (Laughter.) He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”

    Laughter!

  21. Johnny Boost says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    It’s odd that Trump is going after Biden like this. Trump should love to go against Joe in the election. He has early dementia and is only going to get worse over the next year, on top of being generally dim-witted.

    Warren or Harris or Sanders would be a tougher opponent, if only because they are unlikely to be found wandering around town in a bathrobe and slippers.

    • justlizzyp says:
      September 21, 2019 at 2:39 pm

      Opening the door on the Ukraine brings it ALL in – not just Biden but Hillary, Obama and the DNC and their Manafort/ Black Book shenanigans. That’s a pretty powerful bugaboo to get the Left to INSIST you let in.

      It’s like the greatest compilation video of self ‘nad shots I’ve ever seen. You know the ones where someone is doing something incredibly stupid and racks himself and we all knew it was about to happen except the Darwin Award winner jumping on the trampoline with a pogo stick? Skateboarding down concrete steps? Jumping off the roof into the pool? This is like ALL of those rolled into one.

    • SharkDiver says:
      September 21, 2019 at 2:42 pm

      Uhhhh…No. Warren, Harris and Sanders have virtually NO black support, no white working class support, and stand no shot. But for that matter, neither does Joe.

  22. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:31 pm

  23. ozymandiasssss says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    Warren is gonna slap Joe silly with that in the next debate. They all will, somewhat but mainly Liz will finally get her zinger moment

  25. ristvan says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    This incident is a multifaceted win for PDJT. And it looks like he is doubling down today.

    —Schiff (subpoena) and Pelosi (Friday written statement) claimed DNI HAD by law to hand them the complaint. False and they knew or should have known it. The ODNI general counsel letter response to Schiff subpoena explains 50USC§3033(k)(5) simply and clearly. Leaves them showing bias and ignorance.

    —Whistleblower complaint is reported by WaPo to be based on hearsay! That is NOT a whistleblower; it is another deep state antiTrump operation. Thanks, WaPo.

    —PDJT warns press about digging a bigger fake Ukraine news hole in yesterday’s Oval presser, and they promptly do so anyway.

    —Big tech caught trying to suppress the damning Biden ‘no $billion unless prosecutor is fired’ video. Bias exposed.

    —Biden blames PDJT rather than Schiff and Obama and deep state. HRC piles on. Biden also says news did not cover the Hunter/Burisma ‘issue’ when plainly it did; an outright lie.

    —Solomon reported months ago that the initiative was Ukraines, not PDJTs, and got the US ambassador to Ukraine fired for failing to issue visas to Ukraine emissaries.

  26. rutwood says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:40 pm

  27. Sherri Young says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    No-Name was a major player in the Ukranian uprising. Of course, he and his sidekick actively tried to clear the way for weapon sales. Just do a search on No-Name’s name and Ukraine or even add in New Years to the search. He was even working with NAZIs over there. PDJT has great reason to hold the memory of that corrupt old killer in contempt.

  28. Sherri Young says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    Any questions?

  29. Bigly says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Trump fights! Love this about me president.

    Knock em out!!! Over and over and over again.

  30. zozz1 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    Look at the big picture this way: the MSM (including pundits, outlets, publishers, analysts, anchors, and the whole kit and kaboodle) made a huge investment in Trump’s failure…(based on Trump’s assumed evil, corruption, stupidity, cupidity, etc.). They invested their reputations…supposedly the most valuable of their possessions. From the (formerly) majestic NY Times to Nobelist Paul Krugman to Rachel Maddow, they predicted the “natural” failure of Trump because of his multitude of failings as a human being. Instead, how has their investment performed? They have lost their reputations…they are gone. Like panicked losing investors in the Market, they have doubled down in a hopeless effort to salvage something…anything… that would allow them to walk again in public without being the subject of open derision. They are bending every effort to make their investment pay off by forcing Trump to fail…by their hook or by their crook…they have thrown away all of their (former) ethical beliefs, and now everything is ok…lies, dirty tricks, imaginary schemes…you name it, they are trying it.
    The ultimate irony, of course, is that, as their failure continues to grow, Trump’s accomplishments and reputation in the world continue to rise. To the extent that he can surmount the many, many obstacles put in his path by the Democrats, RINOs, and other Forces Of Darkness, he continues undeterred on his path to reordering our country and the world for the better. We are living in one of the great upheavals in history, and we have front-row seats at the drama.

