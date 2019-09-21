President Trump: “Fake News Media Trying to Protect Biden” Within Ukraine Whistleblower Story…

Earlier today President Trump delivered a series of tweet statements and videos highlighting how the media is spinning their “whistleblower” coverage to protect Sleepy Joe Biden from his corrupt endeavors to financially benefit his family.

President Donald Trump also shared a few videos to give context to the story:

This is the real and only story! pic.twitter.com/4z8eOcm6PA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

Advertisements