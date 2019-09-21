President Trump: “Fake News Media Trying to Protect Biden” Within Ukraine Whistleblower Story…

Earlier today President Trump delivered a series of tweet statements and videos highlighting how the media is spinning their “whistleblower” coverage to protect Sleepy Joe Biden from his corrupt endeavors to financially benefit his family.
President Donald Trump also shared a few videos to give context to the story:
Might this whole hoax have been a barium meal?
The MSM are frantic cats to VSGPDJT’s laser pointer tweets.
Bad news for Biden if the MSM won’t give him cover anymore. Turn out the lights the party is over.
Next in line….
I doubt it. It seems more like a Dem Distraction/Diversion attempt than a Trump ploy to ferret out a leaker.
My guess is that the Dems caught wind of an upcoming exposition of Creepy Joe’s criminal acts, and they’re trying to “get in front” of it.
Don’t know about protecting Uncle Joe B. It may be Joe needs to start listening for the Greyhound Bus because he is also on tape answer a question about his authority to issue the $Billion threat and he indicated Obama supports him.
The one being protected may be Obama, followed closely by Hillary. Uncle Joe was always a token yard gnome in Obama’s administration.
token gnome. that was highly insensitive. hahahahaha
“Token yard gnome” is set to become a permanent part of my everyday vocab!
my yard gnomes name is corn pop.this week. next week i’ll turn him into a different ethnic catagory. hasidic jew. then a cherokee the week after.
PDJT has spun the cannon around on them.
And now they are just noticing it.
Joe is very angry.
Joe lashes out.
Joe mad.
Violent dementia. More profound in the evening.
By the end, Joe won’t even remember all the corruption he’s committed.
sundowners
Yep.
MIGHT joe be exaggerating “dementia”?
>Gee…., joe had no idea what happened in Ukraine (nor China)
Nor will he remember what he said today.
joe is screwed.
I heard this on sat radio while driving. Even worse watching it.
“Are there veins in the back of your head?
In the brain, a circle consisting to of two carotid arteries and the basilar artery form the circle of Willis. … Deoxygenated blood leaves the brain and goes back to the heart through veins such as the superficial temporal vein, frontal vein, occipital vein, the anterior facial vein, and others.” https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=rear+head+veins+and+arteries&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8
Take a look at the rear of Candidate Biden’s head in the video above. He’s already had 2 documented aneurysms.
Fabulous interactive graphic at your link. Thanks.
https://www.healthline.com/human-body-maps/head-arteries-nerves#1
Creepy Joe says “Trump is doing this..” Somebody needs to ask him what “this” is.
By the way, poking your finger at people is a bully move. Somebody needs to punch him in the mouth when he does that crap.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Joe would take you out behind the woodshed for that.
If he can remember where it is…and what it is…
Stripmallgrackle, and Joe would get a chain and go all Corn Pop on your ass. lol
hahahahaha
Corn Pop
Same thing I always told anybody who said they were gonna kick my ass, “Good luck with that”.
Psychological Projection is strong in this one.
Joe says, “Everybody’s looked at this…” No, it ain’t so, Joe. Nobody’s looked at this, except for John Solomon, Sundance, and a few others, and nobody would have if Schiff had gamed it out before deciding he’d found the silver bullet.
Time to red flag Joe Binden and take away his shotgun.
Groper Joe, can you tell us why you demanded the prosecutor to be fired?
And what did you mean, “call Obama and ask him”? Was Obama in agreement with that?
Lol, watch Joe start calling everyone racist, homophobes etc. it’s their go to “ answer”
Where did the lawyer work?
The one the Ukraine hired?
ALERT: Video of Joe Biden admitting that he bribed the Ukrainian President with $1 billion dollars to fire lead prosecutor investigating his corrupt son is being scrubbed from YouTube and other social media.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/alert-video-of-joe-biden-admitting-that-he-bribed-the-ukrainian-president-with-1-billion-dollars-to-fire-lead-prosecutor-investigating-his-corrupt-son-is-being-scrubbed-from-youtube-and-other-social/
You could see the consternation in HAAS’s face when BIDEN started running his mouth.
Let’s see Google and Facebook deep six this one. After the wagons circle, and Biden is sold as the victim, will his poll numbers go up? We can only hope.
What’s truly amazing is IG Atkinson totally overlooks Vice President Biden shaking down Ukraine by extortion and threatening to withhold $1 billion in aide unless the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden was fired. He was not outraged about that or the highest ranking officials in the DOJ, FBI and CIA using false evidence to obtain FISA warrants, unmasking hundreds of innocent Americans and attempting to frame the President of the United States and his family members for a crime he that not only didn’t commit but a crime that never even happened. Why isn’t Atkinson investigating any of that? President Trump should fire the guy immediately after the 2020 election along with two incompetents….Wray and Powell!
Trump can eliminate a contender with a TWEET.
Crazy, Spank Me and How can’t do it over 3 debates and a
7 hour weather forecast.
Biden was just taking on Corn Popovitch.
Seems like President Trump is the only thing rolling around in Bidden’s head.
He clearly knows you can’t use the power to intimidate to get a prosecutor fired he says it.
Do not overlook that the unreliable staff at the US Embassy in the Ukraine had to issue the instructions to the US Attorney carrying the papers back to the US. So, the trail of the whistleblower now includes the US Embassy Staff in the Ukraine and staff in one of the DoJ NY Districts. This mole hunt was indeed a very serious one.
The info might have come to the lawyer through the Ukranian embassy via diplomatic pouch. In that case, the US embassy in Ukraine would not have been involved. As somebody posited on the other thread, the Ukranian mission at the UN may have been involved since the lawyer took the material to an office in NY.
Why didn’t the attorney bypass NY, or at least keep copies to deliver directly to the DOJ in DC? He must have been aware that the documents were being stalled and hidden by the NY office.
What’s scary is that a foreign government was trying to get information to our Presidential and people in our government were stopping it. That is some seriously dangerous shit.
While i’m certain politifact and snopes will claim that VSGDJT tweeted a “doctored” video because it repeats Sleepy Joe admitting to a felony 3 times (with cool video zoom effect). Which side of the left wins? The ones who want Sleepy Joe to win or the ones who want Sleepy Joe to get out of the way. Popcorn is ready! (so is CornPop!!)
Corruption globalization and the “Fake News media is the enemy of the American People”
Obama wants Biden out of Warren’s way so comes this story. If Biden wins the Presidency, his Ukrainian travails will subsequently hound him from office in scandal that will hand the 2024 Presidency to Republicans. Can’t have that so Dems have (re)started the Ukrainian ball rolling, setting it up for Trump to do in Biden. They see it as a win-win as their preferred candidate, Warren, gets the nomination and they can blame Trump for Ukrainian dirty-dealing which brings them some of the sympathy vote.
I am sitting here thinking this is a double hitter. This whistleblower plan is to target both Trump and Biden. The Hillary/Warren democRATS severely want Biden gone. I believe Biden was the main target of this “leak.” But first they smear Trump knowing he will fight back. keep in mind that these same “sources” also leaked to topic, Ukraine and Biden. Now the media must bring the Biden accusations by Trump to light. To me its quite clear. Ask yourself who benefits the most from this latest crisis? Pocahontas !! Yup, Ms. 1/1024 herself. And, coincidentally, her handler is none other than the Hildabeast. Sorry Joe, you are in the way. Also, this is payback for 2016 when Biden dissed Clinton: ‘I never thought she was a great candidate. I thought I was a great candidate.’ Ouch!! Sloppy Joe, I feel your pain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. I am predicting a Fauxcahontas / Crooked ticket. Crooked owns Fauxcahontas. It’s no coincidence that crooked keeps showing up at Lieawatha’s rallies. They both have the most to gain from this. I’m thinking this is a Sid Blumenthal operation.
You know, I was thinking it was the Obamas backstabbing Joe–but you’re right, Hillary has even more to gain. Hmmmmm…
In any event, it really is hard to overstate how deeply and thoroughly the Clintons have corrupted and completely morally-bankrupted the Democrat Party.
I don’t think the Obama Cartel will allow a clown like Creepy Joe Biden to bring them all down. Look for him to be found dead “of natural causes” with a pillow over his head sometime soon.
Rudy is on a mission.
Imagine a Bush or Romney, even McCain president fighting back like this. Cant? That’s because they wouldn’t and 99% of the Repubs in office wouldn’t either. Turn the other cheek. Take the high road. Bend over grab ankles. That’s what they do best. A pox on all of them.
To avoid giving traffic to youtube, you can find both video and transcript on the Council on Foreign Relations website –
https://www.cfr.org/event/foreign-affairs-issue-launch-former-vice-president-joe-biden
Or type CFR Joe Biden Issue Launch in your search engine.
In the video, skip to 52:00, in the transcript search the phrase “billion dollars” –
Joe Biden: “So they said they had—they were walking out to a press conference. I said, nah, I’m not going to—or, we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You’re not the president. The president said—I said, call him. (Laughter.) I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. (Laughter.) He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”
Laughter!
It’s odd that Trump is going after Biden like this. Trump should love to go against Joe in the election. He has early dementia and is only going to get worse over the next year, on top of being generally dim-witted.
Warren or Harris or Sanders would be a tougher opponent, if only because they are unlikely to be found wandering around town in a bathrobe and slippers.
Opening the door on the Ukraine brings it ALL in – not just Biden but Hillary, Obama and the DNC and their Manafort/ Black Book shenanigans. That’s a pretty powerful bugaboo to get the Left to INSIST you let in.
It’s like the greatest compilation video of self ‘nad shots I’ve ever seen. You know the ones where someone is doing something incredibly stupid and racks himself and we all knew it was about to happen except the Darwin Award winner jumping on the trampoline with a pogo stick? Skateboarding down concrete steps? Jumping off the roof into the pool? This is like ALL of those rolled into one.
Uhhhh…No. Warren, Harris and Sanders have virtually NO black support, no white working class support, and stand no shot. But for that matter, neither does Joe.
Warren is gonna slap Joe silly with that in the next debate. They all will, somewhat but mainly Liz will finally get her zinger moment
Bidens’ cronyism, nepotism through the years.
https://mobile.twitter.com/almostjingo/status/1175242096027979776
This incident is a multifaceted win for PDJT. And it looks like he is doubling down today.
—Schiff (subpoena) and Pelosi (Friday written statement) claimed DNI HAD by law to hand them the complaint. False and they knew or should have known it. The ODNI general counsel letter response to Schiff subpoena explains 50USC§3033(k)(5) simply and clearly. Leaves them showing bias and ignorance.
—Whistleblower complaint is reported by WaPo to be based on hearsay! That is NOT a whistleblower; it is another deep state antiTrump operation. Thanks, WaPo.
—PDJT warns press about digging a bigger fake Ukraine news hole in yesterday’s Oval presser, and they promptly do so anyway.
—Big tech caught trying to suppress the damning Biden ‘no $billion unless prosecutor is fired’ video. Bias exposed.
—Biden blames PDJT rather than Schiff and Obama and deep state. HRC piles on. Biden also says news did not cover the Hunter/Burisma ‘issue’ when plainly it did; an outright lie.
—Solomon reported months ago that the initiative was Ukraines, not PDJTs, and got the US ambassador to Ukraine fired for failing to issue visas to Ukraine emissaries.
No-Name was a major player in the Ukranian uprising. Of course, he and his sidekick actively tried to clear the way for weapon sales. Just do a search on No-Name’s name and Ukraine or even add in New Years to the search. He was even working with NAZIs over there. PDJT has great reason to hold the memory of that corrupt old killer in contempt.
Any questions?
Trump fights! Love this about me president.
Knock em out!!! Over and over and over again.
Look at the big picture this way: the MSM (including pundits, outlets, publishers, analysts, anchors, and the whole kit and kaboodle) made a huge investment in Trump’s failure…(based on Trump’s assumed evil, corruption, stupidity, cupidity, etc.). They invested their reputations…supposedly the most valuable of their possessions. From the (formerly) majestic NY Times to Nobelist Paul Krugman to Rachel Maddow, they predicted the “natural” failure of Trump because of his multitude of failings as a human being. Instead, how has their investment performed? They have lost their reputations…they are gone. Like panicked losing investors in the Market, they have doubled down in a hopeless effort to salvage something…anything… that would allow them to walk again in public without being the subject of open derision. They are bending every effort to make their investment pay off by forcing Trump to fail…by their hook or by their crook…they have thrown away all of their (former) ethical beliefs, and now everything is ok…lies, dirty tricks, imaginary schemes…you name it, they are trying it.
The ultimate irony, of course, is that, as their failure continues to grow, Trump’s accomplishments and reputation in the world continue to rise. To the extent that he can surmount the many, many obstacles put in his path by the Democrats, RINOs, and other Forces Of Darkness, he continues undeterred on his path to reordering our country and the world for the better. We are living in one of the great upheavals in history, and we have front-row seats at the drama.
