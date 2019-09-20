President Trump and First Lady Welcome Prime Minister Morrison for State Dinner Reception – Livestream Links…

Posted on September 20, 2019 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania welcome Prime Minister Morrison and his wife Jennifer Morrison to a White House reception prior to the state dinner in the White House Rose Garden.  Reception start time 7:00pm

[UPDATE: Video Added]

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Australia, Celebrations, FLOTUS, Live Streaming, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

81 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Welcome Prime Minister Morrison for State Dinner Reception – Livestream Links…

  1. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. Tiffthis says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Melania is wearing a stunning J Mendel gown – for those who want to know. The white dress from earlier today was Scanlan Theodore

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Guyski says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    KAC looks great without all that extra weight. 😉

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  12. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  14. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  15. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  16. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  17. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  19. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  20. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  21. A2 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    That’s one party I would like to go to. Star power.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Cathy M. says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    Speaking of Aussies-
    This is priceless!
    Still laughing!

    “Aussie Sky News Broadcaster Spanks Striking Snowflakes…”

    https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aussie-sky-news-broadcaster-spanks-striking-snowflakes/

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Tiffthis says:
      September 20, 2019 at 8:14 pm

      Amazing! Thanks for sharing 💯

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • maggiemoowho says:
      September 20, 2019 at 9:27 pm

      That was fantastic and so true.👍👍👍

      Like

      Reply
    • Arrest Soros says:
      September 20, 2019 at 9:37 pm

      His name is Alan Jones. Australia’s equivalent of Rush Limbaugh.

      Like

      Reply
    • Jase says:
      September 20, 2019 at 9:43 pm

      As a bit of background, the guy in the clip is Alan Jones. As well as having a couple of shows on Sky, he is also the top rating radio morning show host in the country.
      The Left absolutely despise him with a passion. Hardly a day goes by without them demanding he be sacked for the heinous crime of giving to them straight with both barrels. His advertisers are constantly harassed or boycotted and he is subjected to all sorts of vile abuse, but he just keeps on going telling it like it is.
      Not everybody’s cup of tea, but he is completely fearless when it comes to calling out their rank hypocrisy.

      Like

      Reply
  23. CNN_sucks says:
    September 20, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    FLOTUS looks like candy. Yummy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. A2 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    From sundance twitter feed

    Details of the gift exchange, per Judd Deere —
    Gifts for the Official Visit of Prime Minister Morrison and Mrs. Morrison
    Joint Gifts:
    • Archival Hand-bound Leather Album within Archival Clamshell Box
    Hand-tooled and hand-inscribed in 23-karat genuine gold by Washington, D.C. artisans, this bespoke album is a customary gift for an Official or State Visit during the Trump Administration. The hand-finished, calfskin leather photo album features acid free, museum-quality pages with a 300-year lifespan and was produced specifically for Prime Minister Morrison and Mrs. Morrison’s Official Visit to the United States.
    • Tiffany & Co. Revere Bowl
    Crafted by renowned New York City jeweler Tiffany & Co., this pewter bowl is a customary gift for an Official or State Visit during the Trump Administration. The hand-engraved bowl displays the Seal of the President of the United States and the signatures of both President Trump and Mrs. Trump.
    Gifts for Prime Minister Morrison from President Trump:
    • Model of USS Canberra
    On October 6, 2017, the United States Navy awarded a Littoral Combat Ship to be named USS Canberra. The decision was made to honor the friendship and alliance between the United States and Australia, as well as the HMS Canberra, a decommissioned ship of the Australian Royal Navy. On February 22, 2019, construction on the ship began at the Austal shipyard in Mobile, Alabama, and has a projected commissioning in 2023.
    This one-of-a-kind model, showcasing the American and Australian flags, is presented in a case featuring a piece of the aluminum cut during the construction of the USS Canberra. “LCS 30” and “2-22-19” are written on the piece of aluminum, which stands for Littoral Combat Ship #30 and marks the date that the first piece of metal was cut to start the fabrication of the ship.
    • Framed Map of the Battle of the Coral Sea
    Created by the United States Navy, this map features the trajectory of the Battle of the Coral Sea on May 8, 1942. During World War II, after the United States learned of the Japanese plan to invade and occupy Port Moresby (present-day Papua New Guinea), two U.S. Navy carrier task forces, alongside a joint Australian-U.S. cruiser, were dispatched to oppose the offensive. The battle was a major naval encounter between the Imperial Japanese Navy and the Naval and Air Forces of the United States and Australia, which became known as the Battle of the Coral Sea. Fought between May 4th and May 8th 1942, the battle is considered the first military encounter in which aircraft carriers engaged each other.
    Gift from Mrs. Trump to Mrs. Morrison:
    • Tiffany & Co. Infinity Cuff in White House Wood Leather Jewelry Box
    Crafted by the renowned, iconic New York City jeweler Tiffany & Co., this sterling silver and 18-karat gold cuff is presented in a custom leather jewelry box. The hand-finished calfskin leather jewelry box was hand-tooled with 23-karat genuine gold by Washington, D.C. artisans, and features wood dividers taken from a naturally fallen magnolia tree located on White House grounds.

    Seung Min Kim
    The Washington Post

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  27. H. Hawke says:
    September 20, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    Is there livestream of the dinner?

    I thought C-Span was covering it but couldn’t find it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  30. H. Hawke says:
    September 20, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  32. H. Hawke says:
    September 20, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    Great pic of Aussie PM and POTUS.

    But the C-Span coverage is horrible!

    Who sabotaged the sound equipment?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    This is a United States dinner— how is about possible the audio and picture is glitching?
    Someone’s cell phone would provide better coverage.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Kathryn says:
    September 20, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Mrs. Australia looks nice.

    Like

    Reply
  35. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  37. Kitty-Kat says:
    September 20, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    I agree Cspan coverage was mediocre at best and I hated that they cut off the prayer at the end, blathering over it.

    Like

    Reply
  39. sundance says:
    September 20, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  40. TwoLaine says:
    September 20, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Remember when the celebrity-hungry couple easily made themselves guests at the Obama’s 1st State affair?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. littleflower481 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Kelly Ann looked gorgeous…her gown was beautiful. Bill Barr and his wife make a cute couple, Fun to watch the guests coming in.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. MfM says:
    September 20, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    I don’t like Melania’s gown. She doesn’t look bad in it, but she doesn’t look stunning. It may look totally different in person.

    The pale green is not a good color for her, she can carry bolder ones. The high neck and all the ruffles just strike me as frumpy. I’m picking up a 1970’s (?) prairie girl vibe. The ruffles on the top also seem to add weight.

    When I compare it to the flowing yellow one that she wore in England, this looks more like something Barbara Bush would have worn.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s