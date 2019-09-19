Whistleblower Complaint Now Looks Like Democrat Effort to Protect Joe Biden from Investigation…

The mysterious “whistleblower” case now looks like a coordinated Democrat effort to block any investigation of presidential candidate Joe Biden for corrupt pressure on Ukraine to drop the investigation of Burisma, an energy company operating in the country, on which his son Hunter Biden was a board member.
In March 2016, then Vice-President Joe Biden warned Ukraine that $1 billion in loan guarantees would be withheld by the U.S. unless they replaced Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor general who was investigating Hunter Biden. Ukraine did remove Shokin, and the prosecution was dropped. It looks like a clear case of a quid-pro-quo.
However, as things are starting to shake out, the current obfuscation to protect Joe Biden is President Trump asking Ukraine’s new president Volodymyr Zelensky to take another look at the issues surrounding the former government’s decision to fire the Ukrainian prosecutor. This is presumably the call concerning to the whistleblower. To wit, democrats see this as Trump asking Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election.
Washington Post – A whistleblower complaint about President Trump made by an intelligence official centers on Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the matter, which has set off a struggle between Congress and the executive branch.
The complaint involved communications with a foreign leader and a “promise” that Trump made, which was so alarming that a U.S. intelligence official who had worked at the White House went to the inspector general of the intelligence community, two former U.S. officials said.
Two and a half weeks before the complaint was filed, Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a comedian and political newcomer who was elected in a landslide in May.
That call is already under investigation by House Democrats who are examining whether Trump and his attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani sought to manipulate the Ukrainian government into helping Trump’s reelection campaign. Lawmakers have demanded a full transcript and a list of participants on the call. (read more)
Three Democrat-controlled house committees – Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Government Reform – have announced that they will investigate whether a host of ethical and legal rules have been violated.
From the Independent: […] The house committees’ chairs say they will scrutinise a telephone call between the US president and Mr Zelensky on 25 July, during which Mr Trump allegedly told the Ukrainian president to reopen the Biden investigation if he wanted to improve relations with the US.
They claim that Kurt Volker, the US special representative for Ukraine, was told to intercede with President Zelensky by the White House, and they are looking into the activities of Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump’s personal lawyer.
Mr Giuliani urged Mr Zelensky soon after his election to focus on the Biden case, but the Ukrainian president is said to have refused, protesting that he did not want to get drawn into American internal politics.
This led to Mr Giuliani cancelling a trip to Kiev, saying he felt that he would be “walking into a group of people that are the enemies of our president … in some cases the enemies of the United States”. (more)
THOSE DIRTY RATS WOULD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
So if Biden could be blackmailed by Ukraine, should the President sit on his hands?
There’s something much worse than that coming after Biden – the Communist Chinese’s fat cat pet……
The democrats will never give up. The only answer is to hold them accountable and at the same time, convince the American people that they all need to be voted out of office.
imo president trump is foolish to do what he did. it is far better to do nothing and be able to use the totally true accusation that biden did what he did with no equivalent muddying of the waters on trump’s part. this shows a tin ear which the president seldom displays.
He should have just tweeted it. More informative and a larger audience.
jeffmontanye: We do not know what was said or by whom. The Fake News is not a reliable news source now so let’s wait and see what comes out…
Funny, I have not seen Trump lose on anything yet. Normally Trump lets the left hang themselves then tweets a response.
Jeff, I agree this was foolish. But I have said that about POTUS before and it boomerangs back on his enemies. it plays into the George stepanaopolus “I would listen” interview. Now after 3 days of outrage that orange man abused his power, there is a problem. Bidens kid was bribed and Joe threatened them and admitted it. On tape!!! So is this a way for the Dems to take out Biden and blame Trump making it easier for Lizzy. Or does this bury the issue for Joe and make him sympathetic. I see how the Dems want to shape it. But it still won’t change the facts that Biden is dirty. And that fact can not be hidden by CNN wapo and nyt. The internet and talk radio are more powerful and will kill Biden. The biggest mistake the media makes is they think it’s the 1970s and they control the narrative. They dont
On the contrary it is the dem investigation of Trump which brings the Biden corruption into the public light, This is how the Dems who watch CNN get to find out about Biden.
Disagree. Nothing foolish about investigating an obvious crime.
The crazy thing is the dems eat their own when they are viewed as a liability. What Trump is being accused of will be weaponized in due time to take out crazy uncle joe. Right now Joe is a useful idiot.
Please tell us more about Grassley’s letter to Secretary Mnuchin on August 10 in regard the the Biden, Kerry and Heinz ChiComm deal!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Biden is dirty. Ukraine is a cesspool. The investigation was stopped because of Biden pressure.
Sounds like Ukraine needs to show it will actually clean up its own corruption.
The president can say whatever he wants. The so called whistleblower needs to be charged for unlawfully disclosing presidential communications.
Joe Biden is a perfect example of “you can’t fix stupid”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
BUT YOU SURE CAN BRIBE IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Obstruction of justice much?
Russia2.0!
The only reason (in my opinion) that Biden is running is to try to keep Hunter out of trouble.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Joe Biden hasn’t even gotten the demo☭rat nomination yet… do they have a crystal ball or something?… or maybe it’s just rigged like it was for Crooked Hillary?…
LikeLiked by 3 people
i bet trump hopes it’s biden. imo he would be a weak candidate with much corruption and sleaze allegations. cherokee liz warren would make a tougher opponent, again imo.
jeff montanye,
Unfortunately, since the entire democratic field of candidates couldn’t put a coherent sentence together collectively, the “meh…dia” will undoubtedly be poised to accuse Mr. Trump of “punching down”. How can he help it, when he’s up against emotional and mental midgets?
Does Sundance have a frig full.of Jolt cola? (All the sugar, twice the caffeine.)
What stamina.
Duuuuuuuude! You took me straight back to the ’80’s, trying to cram all night for finals, after the point you’re sick of coffee and wanting caffeine in a different format!
My cousin told me when I started college “it’s a lot easier to keep up than it is to catch up”. Did I listen? Nope. Did I pay for it? Yyyyyyyep! Jolt made a lot of money off me once upon a time!!!
Do they still MAKE Jolt?!?
SUN LIGHT!
The bad guys are truly desperate, and are starting to make what IMO are grave mistakes.
I understand that the Dems cannot give up, but these bass turds are dissing PDJT not your average Republican.
Me thinks PDJTs tweets these next few days will be worth reading.
God bless PDJT.
Agree, Dekester. But if AG Barr does not declassify soon, PDJT should do so. AG Barr is taking too long. It is too important.
Agreed. Biden is a dirty rat and Hunter is a basket case cokehead.
FYI, ICYMI,
All tweets are hidden. They show on refresh for 3 seconds and then disappear. leaving only the poster’s name.
FYI, it’s your browser.
Is the release of “news” like this supposed to elicit “red flag” responses from people on the interwebs? Gosh, I’m glad this is the only social media I participate in! I probably would have stepped over the line years ago.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is pretty funny. Now Biden is exposed thanx to the Dems shooting off their self-righteous mouths calling foul. . Joe will have to get out of the race……very convenient for Dems to blame the President. Mission accomplished.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep. I’d bet that one of the consequences of their whistleblower complaint turning out to be HUGE focus on Biden and his corrupt dealings with Ukraine was not considered. The complaint was supposed to keep the whole thing quiet. Now you have Rudy on every station that wants to talk to him discussing Biden and Ukraine and how the Ukraine’s investigation was dropped because Joe used his power as VP to threaten to withhold funds.
I wonder if the request to re-open the investigation has anything to do with the recent spying arrests? Hmm. If the Ukraine’s active investigation hadn’t been dropped, what would they have found?
Watch sleepy creepy and corrupt Biden sink even further in the polls. I give him 30 days. He’ll be out.
I read it on the Daily Mail.
At first they ran an article that it was a BoJo /Trump phone-call.
Now the Ukraine.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7483861/Donald-Trump-facing-questions-whistleblower-trying-reveal-Ukraine-pressure.html
So if lets say Biden killed someone in Ukraine, then it would be election intereference if the President asked for the Ukranian government to investigate that? 😳
The Russia hoax had now moved to the Ukraine.
I bet they will demand another Special Counsel.
Remember, two-tiered justice.
Crouching Hunter, Hidden Biden.
What a minute . . .!
Isn’t this a rerun of the basic plot in the run-up of the 2016 presidential election?
Have the top (D) candidate under investigation for improprieties, getting said investigation downgraded to a matter and essentially dismissed, but claim that candidate was still too afflicted to manage a win, so when he loses, start a foreign interference probe to handicap the real winner.
Really so unimaginative of these (D)olts .
The setup goes like this. Trump turns the Biden story into an albatross and tells the whole smarmy tale over and over to his packed audiences. All he has to do now is just repeat what has happened up to now and Biden’s corruption will be as up-front as “crooked Hillary’s” was by the middle of the last campaign. Trump has all he needs to turn this into a campaign staple. He doesn’t have to prove anything at all now. And every time he tells the Biden corruption story to his audiences that ‘ole bird will just get stinker and stinker. Go Trump!!
Garrison Hall ,
How’s this for a new rally chant? “GIVE BIDEN TIME”!!!!!
May be the Dems want to get rid of Creepy Sleepy.🤣🤣🤣🤣
Trump cut taxes. This has made the economy improve so it’s clearly an attempt to interfere in the 2020 election by making Trump more popular. Impeach 45! Impeach 45! Impeach 45! Impeach 45!
Trump cut regulations. This has made the economy improve so it’s clearly an attempt to interfere in the 2020 election by making Trump more popular. Impeach 45! Impeach 45! Impeach 45! Impeach 45!
Trump is trying to stay out of more wars. Most people don’t like wars so it’s clearly an attempt to interfere in the 2020 election by making Trump more popular. Impeach 45! Impeach 45! Impeach 45! Impeach 45!
Trump is building the Wall and people like those who keep their promises so it’s clearly an attempt to interfere in the 2020 election by making Trump more popular. Impeach 45! Impeach 45! Impeach 45! Impeach 45!
Joe Meek,
What if President Trump used an inverted model of that and publicly ENDORSED all of his enemies!!! It might be the kiss of death to some of those communist blood-bags!
Today on OANN Adam Schiff said the DOJ is blocking him and other members
of congress from getting info on the call, who Trump was speaking to, who the whistleblower or the content of the call. So far seems like no one knows anything really.
Tiffthis,
From what I understand, it would be illegal to divulge the identity of the whistleblower. But, nothing stops the whistleblower from going straight to schitt, I mean schmiitt, oh, you know who I mean.. This is a circular accusation. schitt (whoever KNOWS that it would be illegal, yet omits that in front of the camera. I know, shocker, right?
And it is not the darn business of ANY congresscritter, who, or when, or what about The President speaks to, especially another head of State!
AMEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Especially when this may just be trolling the CROOKS into the TRAP……
Never tell your enemy what you are up to.
Didn’t Trump say a long time ago that if they hit you, you hit them back much, much harder?
Ok perfect!
Let’s come with an insurance policy
Who would be a good SC to persecute lefties?
Let’s play their game, except there actually evidence.
Come on Republicans!!!!!
Trump should demand an investigation into Biden. National Security threat!
Kleen, the perfect SC= Gen. Mike Flynn.
Rudy Giuliani? Jay Sekulow? I bet Tom Fitton could investigate this epically.
Here’s a future book title for someone …. “The Hunter Has Become the Hunted.”
Re: Hunter Biden of course.
This is really picking up pace. 10/24 is the next Powell/Flynn hearing. Wall seeing real progress. Elijah “Corn Pop” Cummings’ wife under more public scrutiny. Schiff’s buddy Ed Buck arrested.
What do you want to bet that the MSM will spin this as Trump demanding they OPEN A CASE against Biden to get on Trump’s good side, vs. RE-open the existing case again Biden as a demonstration of good faith? The MSM has to be very careful to downplay Biden’s connection, which he is on record about, and hide his son’s connection which is still a secret. So the parts of the story the MSM LEAVES OUT will be as interesting as the lies they put in!
And of course, they don’t dare let Biden get asked a question about this in public! Anything could happen. I can imagine some Dems are weighing this as an opportunity to throw him overboard, but they have to worry about protecting the glorious scandal-free legacy of the Mocha Messiah!
I can see some epic Trump tweets coming!!
WHY are the Demonrats allowed to constantly harass our President? Because our side (see: Sessions, Barr, et al) refuses to go on the OFFENSE against the Obama-era political criminals. If you never play Offense, you must always play Defense. When we spend all our time waiting to respond to the Demonrats’ next false accusations, they get to continue to perpetually assume the OFFENSIVE role.
That’s it in a nutshell dd. Baker was in the middle of the Coup and is now piling on Trump with impunity on CNN just like Comey. McCabe etc. while Flynn and Stone are still stuck in court.
digitaldoofus: I hear ya. IMHO, they choose to go on the offense vs. refuse because they are complicit in the corruption. PDJT must understand this and the monumental ramifications of a stalling AG Barr – he cannot let that happen. He does have the power as President. Barr has the power as AG. The Deep State cannot control the President and the Attorney General.
Joe the groper should have been under investigation for bribery.
Why in the world isn’t he?
There’s evidence. He admitted
His son is such druggie loser.
I hope there’s a Counterintelligence Investigation into Biden as we speak.
Dementia is Biden’s biggest issue. In 6 months I wonder if Biden will understand ‘get out of the race?’
Wow!!! Rudy took it to the house 😂😂😂😂.
So this is the new angle to stop the exposure of the coup. Once again the intelligence community doing everything they can to get rid of President Trump.
I’m sure it’s a well coordinated plan involving many Rhinos, Dems, Deep State players and Crooked Hillary herself!
As President Trump would say…”We’ll see what happens”. My money is on President Trump. In order to go this avenue, they must expose themselves and their lefty heroes in the process! Bring it bitches!
