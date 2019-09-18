D’Oh Canada – Justin From Canada Wore Blackface While Teaching Young ‘Peoplekind’ During Cultural Appropriation Party…

Oh, the modern hypocrisy is almost as funny as the historic event. Photographs have surfaced of Justin Trudeau in 2001 wearing “brownface” (apparently a less troublesome modification of ‘blackface’) during a school party when he was a teacher at the West Point Grey Academy.

Justins’ über-leftist and politically-correct media support groups are now twisting themselves into pretzels while defending his cultural appropriation…. too funny.

(TIME) Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, wore brownface makeup to a party at the private school where he was teaching in the spring of 2001. TIME has obtained a photograph of the incident.

The photograph has not been previously reported. The picture was taken at an “Arabian Nights”-themed gala. It shows Trudeau, then the 29-year-old son of the late former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck and hands completely darkened. The photograph appears in the 2000-2001 yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private day school where Trudeau was a teacher.

Earlier this month, TIME obtained a copy of the yearbook, The View, with the photograph of Trudeau in brownface from Vancouver businessman Michael Adamson, who was part of the West Point Grey Academy community. Adamson was not at the party, which was attended by school faculty, administrators and parents of students. He said that he first saw the photograph in July and felt it should be made public.

On Wednesday, Zita Astravas, the media relations lead of the Liberal Party of Canada, which Trudeau is the leader of, confirmed that the Prime Minister was in the photo. “It was a photo taken while he was teaching in Vancouver, at the school’s annual dinner which had a costume theme of ‘Arabian Nights.’

He attended with friends and colleagues dressed as a character from Aladdin,” said Astravas. Trudeau is planning on addressing the photograph to the media later this evening, according to the Astravas. The prime minister’s official director of communications did not return multiple calls. (read more)

13 Responses to D’Oh Canada – Justin From Canada Wore Blackface While Teaching Young ‘Peoplekind’ During Cultural Appropriation Party…

  1. Perot Conservative says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Time Magazine calls it brownface?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. barnabusduke says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Blackface AND Middle Eastern dress. And trying to play a hot shot white guy in real life…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. MaineCoon says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    As if the brownface isn’t enough, the brown hand action on her upper chest reminds me of someone…hmmmm. Picture is worth a thousand words!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. mr.piddles says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    So… uh… what the hell does Sparkles have in mind for the Brunette? Looks like it might not end well for Suzy Q there.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. California Joe says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Technically speaking isn’t it cultural misappropriation!

    Like

    Reply
  6. tax2much says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Burn him at the stake.

    Like

    Reply
  7. huecowacko says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    That hand is awfully close to the cleavage too; get him on two counts of PC violation.

    Like

    Reply
  8. scslayer says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Say it ain’t so TRUDEAU!?!

    Like

    Reply
  9. Mike Robinson says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    Gentlemen, many of the people in the “Arabian Nights” who might wear such costumes did have dark skin. So … “it’s theatrical makeup.” Lighten up, willya?

    Like

    Reply
  10. grumpyqs says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Goodbye Justin! As a leader in governance, you just can’t continue being a normal Hoser.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Jay Currie says:
    September 18, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    In Canada there may be more concern about the placement of the black hand than the fact of blackface in itself. Very different history means blackface is not as big a deal up here.

    Like

    Reply

