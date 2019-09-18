A Builder Tours The Wall – President Trump Tours New Border Wall Construction in San Diego Sector…

Posted on September 18, 2019 by

Promises made – Promises Kept…

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the media today while touring border wall construction in Otay Mesa, California.   As a builder himself, the president outlined some of the more particular details of the construction project including the difference between compressive strength and tensile strength of 5,000/lb concrete.  There is apparently some additional aspects to the wall that are kept secret (they’re wired for sound).

The President was briefed on the project by Douglas Harrison (Acting San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent, United States Customs & Border Protection); Kathleen Scudder (San Diego Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent, United States Customs & Border Protection); Scott Garrett (San Diego Sector Division Chief, United States Customs & Border Protection); James O’Loughlin (Border Wall Program Lead, Emergency Action Programs, Department of Defense), and various local officials.

[Video Below, Transcript Will Follow]

87 Responses to A Builder Tours The Wall – President Trump Tours New Border Wall Construction in San Diego Sector…

  1. Ron Jaeger says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    MAGA !!!! That is our guy !!!

  2. ivehadit says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    So beautiful…really, really beautiful….in so many ways. Our hearts are full of gratitude.
    WE LOVE YOU DONALD! ALL THE WAY!

    • luke says:
      September 18, 2019 at 9:53 pm

      I don’t question DT anymore. I don’t care about the wall, I don’t care about arrests, and I don’t if he does something on gun control. This guy has sacrificed everything from his Legacy and Business to his life to fight these bastards (Washington Insiders). I’m on auto pilot now but I still preach the Gospel of Trump to any non converted that will listen.

    • luke says:
      September 18, 2019 at 9:53 pm

  3. J W says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    Stock tip for the next few years: STEEL!

  4. spoogels says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    GREAT
    The wall is being built!

    BUT THERE ARE SNAKES INSIDE THE US ALREADY

    ISIS video found on phone of airline mechanic accused of sabotaging airplane in Miami

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/isis-video-found-on-phone-of-airline-mechanic-accused-of-sabotaging-airplane-in-miami

    • Annie says:
      September 18, 2019 at 9:31 pm

      Ha!!! I was right..I told my DIL who is an FA for AAL…that it was NOT over his union related overtime stuff…would love to know how he was vetted….yeah, right….

  5. Judith says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    I can never open Sundance’s videos. But I can always open Citizen 817’s, and others here.

    I wish Sundance’s videos were formatted in a way that someone, like me, who has no social media accounts, would still be able to view them.

  6. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    About a quarter through the video. Loving this thorough presentation.

    This is a badass wall! Incredibly formidable design and won’t be easily knocked down or cut.

    We finally will have true protection.

    Promises kept!

  7. Bigly says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    Whoa! That man at 13:30-15:00

    He explains eloquently trumps style and about giving the agents exactly what they asked for.

    How can anyone distrust or hate this man? He listens to the workers and gives them what they need to be successful.

    Like a boss!!

  8. theresanne says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    President Trump signed the Wall! #MAGA #KAG

  9. dufrst says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Excellent presentation by my President! The greatest President in my lifetime!! Donald J. Trump! Thank you protecting our great nation. Thank you for not allowing the Establishment and media to stop you from accomplishing this tremendous feat. Thank you for backing up Border Patrol and Law Enforcement. Thank you for being an excellent builder and understanding how to build a “world class” security infrastructure!

    Mexico is only helping with security because Trump was going to make them pay for the Wall. The man is a true man of his word. We are in good hands America and the best is yet to come. MAGA!!

  11. The Boss says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Ann Coulter (obviously related to Jerome Powell) should be called out for being such a wall bitch. (Well golly gee. I just called her out).

  12. montanamel says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    5,000 lb mud, eh?….that’s some stiff mix….that also explains some of these higher costs per mile now….Standard is considered 2,000 – 2,500 lb…. every step above that “adds” to the cost per yard, delivered… And, some of these spots are way out in the stick’s, so that delivery fee mounts up fast, at 50 mph in some mixer beating it down the highway. The real key is the also the rebar used…but, some short-fiber admix used with 3,500 lb mix can equal the performance over many years of weathering of that 5,000 lb stiff willy… It’s what I use in snow country for my ham tower bases!.. no cracks in my original, from back in 2007.

    Would love to listen to the master talk us thru the design! Check-6.

    • val66 says:
      September 18, 2019 at 9:20 pm

      The are probably (or at least they should) be mixing and making the concrete ON SITE.

    • Comrade Mope says:
      September 18, 2019 at 9:30 pm

      It think you are speaking of 5000 psi concrete. A “5 bag mix” is ~3800 to 4000 psi, where a “6 bag mix” is closer to 5000 psi. With all the additives, platicizers and retardants, 5000 psi is not that impressive, but it really doesn’t matter- it’s the steel that holds everything up. Think of “compressive strength” as the weight a one inch square piece of concrete would handle just before you place feather on that weight and it shattered. Tensile strength is the brittleness. If a 200 foot by 5 foot slab was cantilevered over a cliff, sliding it a couple inches over that cliff at a time, at what point would the concrete snap of its own weight?

    • Jan says:
      September 18, 2019 at 9:37 pm

      I believe you that you know about construction. This is the ONLY President who knows anything about building and who’s building the wall. The latter is my top priority. MAGA to you and my President.

    • Jan says:
    • Bluto Ruffian says:
      September 18, 2019 at 10:09 pm

      You may have seen that they discussed painting the wall. Paint is VERY expensive and once applied must periodically be replaced or repainted (ongoing expenses).
      Most steel skyscrapers are sided with stainless steel (WTC 1 & 2) or anodized aluminum, both are very expensive! The best solution was to clad the the building with steel that formed a strong coat of oxidation (rust) that protected the steel from further deterioration.
      This was a specification for the steel bollard wall as it should be maintenance-free FOREVER.
      Besides, the Aliens are going to cover it with graffiti anyway. Let them paint it for us!
      (how much did you pay for your last can of spray paint…?)

      • felipe says:
        September 18, 2019 at 11:49 pm

        Bluto: Correctamundo. CORTEN steel. Weathering steel, often referred to by the genericized trademark COR-TEN steel and sometimes written without the hyphen as corten steel, is a group of steel alloys which were developed to eliminate the need for painting, and form a stable rust-like appearance after several years’ exposure to weather.

  13. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    YOU can’t come in!! And if your already here- get out of MY country and take your anchor kids with you!

  14. Skidroe says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    President Trump said that he priced moving the San Diego wall to New Mexico but it would be less money to just build a new wall. LOL!

  15. realgaryseven says:
    September 18, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Classic Trump: he’s shown part of the wall and is being escorted away from that first area by officials when he notices the workers who are actually building it an makes a bee line for them. So proud of our President and his love for our country and people!

  16. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 9:08 pm

  17. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    September 18, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    I was fascinated watching this! After reading all your comments above, I see we have the same sentiment of pride in this President. I also see a CEO at the jobsite encouraging his employees and lifting their work up for America to see so we can all share in the ongoing accomplishments, tangible results of our choices in the ballot box. Lastly, I see a man who generously shares the credit with everyone of us who took a chance on him, as opposed to claiming it for himself, like some OTHER guy we know all too well…..

    President Trump, I thank God every day you stepped up to give our country a Hail-Mary chance to turn the ship away from the disaster on the horizon.

  18. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 9:18 pm

  19. Graham Pink says:
    September 18, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Otay Mesa?
    Is that near OK Master?

  20. Diana Allocco says:
    September 18, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Fascinating – and incredibly inspirational!

  21. Ploni says:
    September 18, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    And to think that Jezebel might have been our queen president.

  22. Summer says:
    September 18, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    I watched that on OAN. 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 The Trump team should publish regular updates, flood the social media and TV whenever possible with pictures, videos and interviews. Morale booster for the supporters and suicide watch for the opposition.

  23. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 9:28 pm

  24. Graham Pink says:
    September 18, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    No wall is complete till these are stationed on top every 300 meters or so (overlapping fire).

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/SGR-A1

  25. Ma McGriz says:
    September 18, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    This, My Fellow Americans, is by definition an edifice.

    …..an Edifice with a capital E.

    I’m sorry it was allowed to become necessary.

    I am hugely thankful it’s being put there by a President who knows why National Sovereignty exists and how to protect it. And us.

    Just as they did when the economy tanked in 2008, when the pickings get slim, historically many illegal immigrants self-deport until such time as conditions were more favorable.

    This wall will make that a lot more difficult if not impossible to do.

    Some might now try and stay, whereas before the wall they’d have gone, but that will be greatly offset by the fact that things are being made less exploitable by the day and they can’t hide forever or brazenly demand to be here. And now, with increased border security, once they’re deported they won’t be back.

    Thank you, Mr. President.

    Next up: remittances, I hope.

    • Judith says:
      September 18, 2019 at 10:42 pm

      I’ve heard residents near the border opine that it was ‘normal’ for people on both sides of the border to cross back and forth all the time, for work and for play, and it was no trouble at all.

      To them, I say then it should be no trouble at all to get the proper paperwork to pass through *legal* channels from now on. We should suffer human trafficking, drug running, gang bangers, socialist leeches and terrorists, so that other people can move about freely as a mere convenience? Uh uh.. I mean HELL NO!

  26. Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    September 18, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Pfffft. What does Trump know about building?

    World Trade Center ➜September 11, 2001⬅︎
    Why the World Trade Center Buildings Collapsed
    A Fire Chief ’s Assessment
    By: Deputy Chief Vincent Dunn ret.

    The trend over the past half-century is to create lightweight high buildings. To do this you use thin steel bent bar truss construction instead of solid steel beams.  To do this you use hollow tube steel bearing walls, and curved sheet steel (corrugated) under floors. ➜To do this you eliminate as much concrete from the structure as you can and replace it with steel.⬅︎  Lightweight construction means economy. It means building more with less. If you reduce the structure’s mass you can build cheaper and builder higher. Unfortunately unprotected steel warps, melts, sags and collapses when heated to normal fire temperatures about 1100 to 1200 degrees F.

    The fire service believes there is a direct relation of fire resistance to mass of structure. The more mass the more fire resistance. The best fire resistive building in America is a concrete structure. The structures that limit and confine fires best, and suffer fewer collapses are reinforced concrete pre WWII buildings such as housing projects and older high rise buildings like the empire state building, The more concrete, the more fire resistance; and the more concrete the less probability of total collapse. The evolution of high- rise construction can be seen, by comparing the empire state building to the WTC.  My estimate is the ratio of concrete to steel in the empire state building is 60/40. The ratio of concrete to steel in the WTC is 40/60.  The tallest building in the world, the Petronas Towers, in Kula Lumpur, Malaysia, is more like the concrete to steel ratio of the empire state building than concrete to steel ratio of the WTC.  ➜Donald Trump in New York City has constructed the tallest reinforced concrete high-rise residence building.⬅︎

    MAGA🇺🇸

  27. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 9:36 pm

  28. BestBets says:
    September 18, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    If we had TrumpTV, we could get daily updates on the construction of the wall and a lot of other topics as well.

  29. littleflower481 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    I’m impressed. Have we ever had a President who actually understands building and what it takes to build something, everything from the materials to engineering to the actual construction? This is why this man is such a success. He talks to the people who actually do the work so he knows what it takes to get the job done, right, on time, and in budget. Very impressive.

  30. Drogers says:
    September 18, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Washington, Lincoln, Reagan, and PDJT … all were men of strength and common sense; at my age I have no illusions that I’ll probably never see the likes of President Trump again.

    100% behind you Mr. President – Build the damn wall.

  31. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Put signs like this on the southern side of the wall…

    ATTENTION: Behind this wall is a sovereign country. Control of the border has changed hands from the Globalist’s and the Democrat Party to President Donald Trump

    It is now under the management / control of the American people

    Like any home, there’s locked doors that will be opened for those the homeowners decide to let in

    If you have no legitimate and lawful reason to enter, the doors won’t be opened to you and will remain locked

    Go home and fix your own countries. Do it for yourselves and your children. The American taxpayer will no longer be your sugar daddy

    Have a nice day

  32. datagooroo says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Where is Ann Coulter?

  33. coveyouthband says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Love me some VSGPDJT ……..

  34. The Far Side says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Yup! Can’t wait to bend the knee for President Trump in ’20!

  35. Mist'ears Mom says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    I freaking LOVE this! and our VSGPOTUS. He’s getting it done and the dimwits can’t stand it.

  36. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    Last I heard (couple of years ago), United Airlines had a Muslim VP running Maintenance.

  37. PBR says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Mt. Wall!

  38. TrumpPatriot says:
    September 18, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    No sunglasses on POTUS. Trying to recall a time I have seen him in sunglasses. This is a great detailed video. Really liked the respectful (as always) manner in which, as the group started to move , President Trump turned and walked over to the hard hats and greeted each one shaking their hands and listening to their comments. This is a great man. Never have I seen a President who is not only open to all questions but has the answers. None are so blind as those who will not see.

    comment of the day:

  39. bluebongo says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Truly a great example of leadership and a case study for any future aspirants. Combined with the insight we get through his masterful utilization of media to show us is a whole other level.

    Thank you Sundance.

  40. citizen817 says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Love this ❤️ idea…😂😅😂

  41. Harlan says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Man, that is one beautiful wall. It’s not really there though. Libs are claiming that no new wall has been built by Trump, so of course it must be an illusion. A beautiful illusion!

  42. snailmailtrucker says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    Now, that’s a Wall Y’all !

  43. snailmailtrucker says:
    September 18, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    Do y’all know why you never see DJ Trump wearing any glasses at all ?
    .
    .
    He’s Got 2020 !

