President Trump Presents Medal of Freedom to Mariano Rivera – 2:00pm Livestream…

Today President Trump will be recognizing a career of accomplishment by presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankee Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera. The anticipated start time is 2:00pm EDT.
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – CNBC Livestream Link
.
.
Rivera was one of the best. Loved the game and was a well-grounded person. His last game at Fenway Park showed the respect he had earned. Go find the video. It was something. Not quite a presidential medal, but still a great show nevertheless.
Love The Sandman!!💜
Sweet! I was a fan from day 1. Great story Mariano tells on his life and coming to the US. Hope we hear some of that in the “Medal of Freedom” presentation.
Forget, Mariano “Made Yankees Great Again” MYGA!
*Forgot
Remember this?
Clearly VSGPotus knows a winner….
That medal was for Biden’s heroic country-saving performance against infamous supervillain Corn Pop.
LOL…. hahahaha
& deserved as much as the giver’s ‘piece’ (of work) award
Every time a democrat comes out with a tough guy story it turns out to be fake. Sleepy Joe “Corn Pop” Biden.
…For Groping above and beyond the call of Duty…
Don’t you mean sniffing above and beyond the call?
…For Groping above and beyond the call of Duty…
…For Groping above and beyond the call of Duty…
…For Groping above and beyond the call of Duty…
I am truly curious. I don’t get it. I understand he did it really well but a medal for throwing a baseball? .
Some please explain this to me.
It is for the many things he did off the field, not on.
Got it. Thanks!
What an amazing example of living “the American dream” .
Mariano Rivera is the best relief pitcher in the history of America’s Pastime. Definitely worthy of this recognition and great to see it is President Trump presenting it. Besides being a legendary ball player, he’s also deeply religious, a friendly and giving personality, a patriot, a humble philanthropist, and a great fan and supporter of our military.
Hooah!
Got it. Thanks!
I don’t pretend to know all the reasons but do know Mariano is black, Hispanic, patriotic, and loved by New Yorkers…. might just be poking a finger in the eyes of the libtards.
Not by NY Mets’ fans wilderness.
Uh, yeah, my bad Swimeasy. Most of us don’t have two major league teams, so I forget you have a choice. But as a baseball fan you’ve got to admit he was/is outstanding. So can I say “respected” by all New Yorkers?
I love Mariano. I love President Trump.
Beautiful, uplifting.
Unfortunately I got something in my eye during Mariano’s speech.
What a beautiful family he has.
I’m sure all the rest of the Yankees are going to enjoy this as much as Mariano.
God bless America.
Nice remarks from Mario.
Congratulations.
I do believe our VSGPDJT was moved to tears . . .I know I was.
Really a wonderful presentation ceremony.
Mariano Rivera last game at Yankee Stadium
Published on Sep 26, 2013
Mariano Rivera trots in from the bullpen to “Enter Sandman” to take the mound in his final career appearance at Yankee Stadium and receives a to a heartfelt ovation upon exiting his final career game at Yankee Stadium.
HUGE Yankee fan –
Mariano/BEST CLOSER EVER.
Can’t help but get choked up
watching the team pay MR tribute
on his last game at Yankee Stadium.
OH… MARIANO Rivera!
Never mind!
And whoever did the closed captioning on the video should be fired!
Speech recognition algorithm.
… Likely Made-in-China.
Thanks BlackKnight, that explains how he was helped to learn English by to “why” guys : )
I think you’re correct.
