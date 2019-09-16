President Trump Presents Medal of Freedom to Mariano Rivera – 2:00pm Livestream…

Today President Trump will be recognizing a career of accomplishment by presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankee Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera.  The anticipated start time is 2:00pm EDT.

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkCNBC Livestream Link

32 Responses to President Trump Presents Medal of Freedom to Mariano Rivera – 2:00pm Livestream…

  1. The Boss says:
    September 16, 2019 at 1:40 pm

    Rivera was one of the best. Loved the game and was a well-grounded person. His last game at Fenway Park showed the respect he had earned. Go find the video. It was something. Not quite a presidential medal, but still a great show nevertheless.

  2. susandyer1962 says:
    September 16, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    Love The Sandman!!💜

  3. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 16, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    Sweet! I was a fan from day 1. Great story Mariano tells on his life and coming to the US. Hope we hear some of that in the “Medal of Freedom” presentation.

  4. amwick says:
    September 16, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    Remember this?

    Clearly VSGPotus knows a winner….

  5. mycroftxxx000 says:
    September 16, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    I am truly curious. I don’t get it. I understand he did it really well but a medal for throwing a baseball? .
    Some please explain this to me.

  6. Have Gun Will Travel says:
    September 16, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    Mariano Rivera is the best relief pitcher in the history of America’s Pastime. Definitely worthy of this recognition and great to see it is President Trump presenting it. Besides being a legendary ball player, he’s also deeply religious, a friendly and giving personality, a patriot, a humble philanthropist, and a great fan and supporter of our military.
    Hooah!

  7. wilderness3300 says:
    September 16, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    I don’t pretend to know all the reasons but do know Mariano is black, Hispanic, patriotic, and loved by New Yorkers…. might just be poking a finger in the eyes of the libtards.

  8. Bendix says:
    September 16, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    I love Mariano. I love President Trump.

  9. Bendix says:
    September 16, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    Beautiful, uplifting.
    Unfortunately I got something in my eye during Mariano’s speech.

    What a beautiful family he has.
    I’m sure all the rest of the Yankees are going to enjoy this as much as Mariano.
    God bless America.

  10. ilcon says:
    September 16, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    Nice remarks from Mario.
    Congratulations.

  11. Debra says:
    September 16, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    I do believe our VSGPDJT was moved to tears . . .I know I was.

    Really a wonderful presentation ceremony.

  12. Marygrace Powers says:
    September 16, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    Mariano Rivera last game at Yankee Stadium
    Published on Sep 26, 2013

    Mariano Rivera trots in from the bullpen to “Enter Sandman” to take the mound in his final career appearance at Yankee Stadium and receives a to a heartfelt ovation upon exiting his final career game at Yankee Stadium.

    HUGE Yankee fan –
    Mariano/BEST CLOSER EVER.

    Can’t help but get choked up
    watching the team pay MR tribute
    on his last game at Yankee Stadium.

  13. Jim Smith says:
    September 16, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    OH… MARIANO Rivera!
    Never mind!

  14. wilderness3300 says:
    September 16, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    And whoever did the closed captioning on the video should be fired!

