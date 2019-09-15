The Legend of Corn Pop: “I’ma Cut You”…

Joe Biden tells the story of his chain-wielding face-off with a gang of rusty razor-wielding ne’er-do-wells led by a black guy named ‘Corn Pop.’

“Corn Pop was a bad dude”…

If only Corn Pop mamma had him listenin’ to some of them record players, none of this would’ve happened.

262 Responses to The Legend of Corn Pop: “I’ma Cut You”…

  1. shevee says:
    September 15, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    Terrence K Williams weighs in on the CornPop saga

  2. snailmailtrucker says:
    September 15, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    When I was a kid (5 years old or so) me and my 2 best friends formed a Gang. We all loved the
    Kellog’s Cereal Characters “Snap, Crackle, and Pop !
    I was Pop… Maybe I can Sue Biden for Slander !
    but, I guess I was Rice Pop…..not Corn Pop !

  3. Doppler says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:03 am

    Anyone who dedicated her life to shoplifting Native Americans’ affirmative action has a fundamental problem preaching social justice.

    • bertdilbert says:
      September 16, 2019 at 12:16 am

      The democrat party has been shoplifting Black affirmative action by keeping the borders wide open. When those 20 million illegals become citizens the black slice4 of the pie is going to be a smaller wedge.

      Amazing how they changed colored people to people of color and the blacks got shafted.

  4. jello333 says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Speaking of something that’ll really cut you bad… I’m waiting for Joe to tell the story of how he was once attacked by a giant sheet-metal rooster in the grocery store!

  5. MVW says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:24 am

    I am having a hard time deciding what is the most absurd thing about the DimmiRat Primary.

    That Biden is running while mentally impaired, that the Dim party took him seriously as a viable candidate, that polled Dims (Dim voters) have him in the lead, that the other candidates are so bad that they are polling worse than him, that the media has no one to stop this insanity, that Trump is keeping a straight face and acting like this is a serious race, that rich people have been giving Biden money… or any of the others…

    It goes on and on. I wonder if there is a switch on the universe that Alfred E. Newman flipped to Complete Madness, or Big Pharma is buying pills from China marked ‘Revenge’ for a good price, a steal.

    China better make a deal with Trump now, it may be too late though. I think it is.

  6. SGH says:
    September 16, 2019 at 12:30 am

    I missed everything he said after, “I was smart THEN.”
    Odd thing for a geriatric, fumbling presidential candidate to admit.

