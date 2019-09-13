Top Canadian Intelligence Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Information….

Cameron Ortis, a director general with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s intelligence unit (RCMP), faces three charges of violating intelligence laws and leaking sensitive information. While the destination for his leaked intel is not revealed, his professional business profile shows he speaks “fluent mandarin Chinese“. So, connect the dots…
Obviously Justin from Canada wants to keep a tight lid on the spying compromise; and unfortunately, with the Canadian election a little more than a month away, the compliant state-run media are more than willing to try and downplay the issue.
OTTAWA (Reuters) – A top Canadian police intelligence officer has been charged with leaking secret information, authorities said on Friday, in what could be a major security breach.
Cameron Ortis, a director general with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s intelligence unit, faces three charges under a little-used 2012 security of information law.
“It is alleged he obtained, stored and processed sensitive information … with the intent to communicate that information with people he shouldn’t be communicating to,” federal prosecutor John MacFarlane told reporters outside Ottawa’s court house after Ortis was charged.
Sources with knowledge of national security investigations described Ortis as former RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson’s most elite adviser on issues related to national security. Paulson was in office from 2011-2017.
“Operationally, this could be very, very bad,” said Stephanie Carvin, an assistant professor and security expert at Ottawa’s Carleton University.
Canada is part of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network with United States, Britain, New Zealand and Australia. (read more)
Is it really a surprise to anyone?…
And it turns out Cameron Ortis’ go between was ole’ Justin himself !
Ortis is a ‘doctor of philosophy in political science’, so…
So, the UK and Australia have been implicated in Crossfire Hurricane. There is a possibility that a Canadian spy was sharing intelligence with China. One can’t help but wonder if we haven’t been harmed more than helped by Five Eyes.
Sounds more like five snakes to me.
Right over target Patriot. Five Eyes is nothing but a CIA cabal to bring about Globalism/NWO/Feudalism…while we pay for our own chains.
Dissolve Five Eyes and the CIA lock, stock, and barrel.
Amen, No Fear. Amen. 🇺🇸
I’ll take “Harmed” for all the money…Alex!
Answer: Who are the AMERICAN people?
Five Eyes is an albatross to the western world.
It is proof you cannot trade security for liberty. In the end, you will have none.
In a world where people have traded their liberty for a little security, we are about to have more proof that evil, conspiring men only need to come up with a little money to bribe the security away.
George H.W. Bush’s “new world order” can rot in the stinking abyss. In the wake of the void left by the USSR China stepped right in and filled it, welcomed with open arms by the newfound globalists.
Due to word press changes I need to log in and post a reply every time before I can “like” a comment. Yours is worth doing so.
We are hurt more by the corrupt, avaricious, traitors who are enriching themselves at the expense of our country and citizens.
They hope they will be eaten last!
Weak and self-serving beyond measure!
And we have Di Chi, ranking in tell member with her own personal China man for her and Burr to whisper sweet somethings to. Ain’t they all just special?
Snap. I was just going to post this. Must be Huawei connected. pRC/PLA outfit will go to the wall to defend Huawei.
Lots of details tumbling out.
Please let those tumbling details find their way here. I’m thinking there is more than Huawei to this story.
You can bet that this wouldn’t be exposed if Trump wasn’t rolling up on China’s spying efforts.
Hmmm… wanna see how seriously the Canucks take leaking and lack of candor. The media here say it’s no big deal.
wilderness3300… Ah but we do.
Justie is going to find out real soon.
P.Trump is about done with this dolt and his side kick Stumpy Freeland.
He is toast.
P. Trump will not forget.
It’s hilarious reading that article. It must have been very difficult to write it without ever mentioning China.
Canada has always been at war with east Asia.
That will shake Justine’s eyebrow loose.
There are a number of possibilities and none of them would be favorable to Justin. Another play to be acted out.
Here is Ortis’s thesis. Interesting subject.
BOWING TO QUIRINUS: COMPROMISED NODES AND CYBER SECURITY IN EAST ASIA
by CAMERON JAY ORTIS
B.A., University of Northern British Columbia, 1999 M.A., McMasterUniversity, 1999
https://open.library.ubc.ca/media/download/pdf/831/1.0093025/1
Huawei/PLA connected?
So a daily reminder. If you haven’t read this report from the State Department you should.
“Huawei and its Siblings, the Chinese Tech Giants: National Security and Foreign Policy Implications”
https://www.state.gov/huawei-and-its-siblings-the-chinese-tech-giants-national-security-and-foreign-policy-implications/#.XXpPLpta8lk.twitter
A2: Thank you, thank you, thank you… The link to the State Department regarding the discussion on Huawei/PRC/PLA etc. was indeed eye opening, very revealing.
“And now dear little children, who may this story read,
To idle, silly flattering words, I pray you ne’er give heed:
Unto an evil counsellor, close heart and ear and eye,
And take a lesson from this tale, of the Spider and the Fly.”
– Mary Howitt
The Spider and the Fly
TY, A2! 🎩
Huwawie CFO Meng Wanzhou arrested in Canada- are the pieces, though known for some time, being uncovered slowly ?
Wonder if he is a chauffeur as a side line or maybe he knows someone who has held that job -hmmm?
LikeLiked by 3 people
CNN will hire him.
True or not true, I feel like the Isreal spying story about devices found “around” the White House is tied to this. Trump said “I don’t think it was Isreal”.
Probably someone(china or co-conspirators?) trying to deflect about this revelation.
If you read history from the last 100 years especially one would definitely pick one race over the other for subversion.
My opinion, there were no devices. Just anti Bibi forces within our corrupt intelligence agencies. If there were any actual devices they were probably domestic and already slated for removal.
Key detail of this story is that the info came from America. We flipped a source. https://twitter.com/MercedesGlobal/status/1172629720753745920 Great reporter, follow her timeline: https://twitter.com/MercedesGlobal
Interesting spin…
“…faces three charges under a little-used 2012 security of information law…
A little-used law can be little used because it’s never or selectively enforced (FARA violations) or because practically no one is stupid enough to violate it (gross mishandling of classified information). And then in unique cases, if your name is Clinton.
I think your post refers to McCabe and not the subject being discussed here?
LikeLike
No, Sundance made a reference to the media “downplaying” the event. I merely note that someone tool editorial license to express the “little-used” concept. My inference was that this guys is being charged for reasons other than “it’s a big deal”. In other words, he’s being chosen for persecution; it’s a stretch to go after him; this is a contrived prosecution for some ulterior motive, probably election-time politicking….that kind of thing.
Ah. Yes, I suppose their MSM will downplay this as much as possible the same as ours would. But if the info I’ve seen so far – which admittedly isn’t that much – I’m not sure they will ultimately be successful. I’m thinking this sounds like a big deal.
And then there’s this – Canadian authorities learned about Cameron Otis from American investigators…
“They successfully rolled someone there who gave up Ortis’ name.”
——————————————————————————————
Will be interesting to find out more about who that is…
The timing seems suspect.
PDJT giving a little helping hand to bring down the current corrupt Federal Liberal Government and its leader Little Potato head , et al.
Nothing is too extreme for the Deep State / progressive cabal
Treason, sedation, putting lives in danger, empowering our enemies, anything and everything is fair game in the quest for power
Loyalty, honor, integrity, fairness, common decency, the law, all tossed to the side to feed their hate and their greed
Anyone who believes that our “allies” are really still our allies should see a good psychiatrist. NATO, with Turkey, the UK, France, and Germany as members, is as obsolete as the League of Corinth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unlike PM Trudeau whose alleged obstruction of justice actions were dealt with by a toothless Ethics Watchdog, the alleged leaker Ortis will eventually have to face a trial in an actual federal court of Justice if the RCMP and the Liberal gov’t aren’t willing or able to find ways to cover up this security breach.
Whatever the outcome is, it appears China’s NAFTA loophole scheme to dump Chinese steel in the USA via Canada might not be their only major effort in using Canada as a stooge to benefit China and harm the USA. “Is it really a surprise to anyone?” (sundance) No!
1. Why “former” ?
2. This is related to RCMP’s impending criminal investigation and possible recommendation for the indictment of PM Justin Trudeau. It creates a scandal within the RCMP, making it hard for them to accuse Trudeau of criminal things.
Thanks for the correcting the headline!
“You can be my partner in crime. Baby cant stay. You got to roll me and call the tumblin’. You got to roll me and call the tumblin’ dice.” – Rolling Stones
Exile him to prison.
Too sad our JD didn’t move on Feinstein, AWAN ring, Deb W Schultz, Clinton gang.
Our record of punishment for Pooh Bahs? In intell security, lets leave it as less than a peak performance .
We can’t ride any high horse on this topic. Denial is deep, America’s permanent governing class needs to face up to the fact multiple penetrations have occurred within their privledged peer group .
They persist in referring to their colleagues who are traitors as “friends”. .
Regardless of the number of Five Eyes “partners” that have been compromising the USA, PDJT can economically savage them – without an invasion, bombing or loss of an American life. Too bad Congress will not support him……..the rat bastards. Sorry.
Why are the Chinese legally able to purchase US companies?
The off-set agreements in export licenses held by big tech authorizes it. This is why I contend allot of the stolen IP story is a myth. Prior to President Trump, the State Departments of at least 5 Administrations (Carter – Bush I – Clinton – Bush II – Obama) were handing out export licenses to China like popcorn. Those licenses include; Technology Exports, Manufacturing Assistance Agreement, Data Transfers, University Access in the US, US to China University Exchanges and Equity Positions as well as major staff positions for China Inc. employees.
China Inc. can also purchase US stocks indirectly via the Hang Seng Market (Hong Kong). This is the reason China Inc. has to take a go slow approach to handling the Honk Kong uprising. The Hang Seng is also the back door for US Financials to invest in China. Elements of the US State Department, Members of US Congress and Major US Financial interests actually back China Inc. v/v Honk Kong, follow the $$$$.
Just on a whim, I have been following the Hang Seng, while the Honk Kong unrest has been in full swing. There has been no drop, there has been no flight of capital, none of the activity one would expect of things in Honk Kong were really that bad.
Compare this with the US Stock Markets, where our globalists elite tank the market on a rumor.
Something stinks here folks.
The main reason for little or no Capital flight, is mainland china long go cornered the Capital Market in Hong Kong.
The fact is the way the Hong Kong banking system is organized, a person can deposit US dollars in the Bank of Hong Kong and withdraw an amount of Hong Kong dollars that if converted back into US Dollars is worth a fractional amount more than the orginal US Dollar amount.
This stems from the relationship of how the Hong Kong Dollar is pegged to the US Dollar. That is just one leg of the issue.
The other is more troubling…
Just what do think mainland China has been doing with the 500 billion(US) per year in trade surplus. We have not been paying them with Rice or Renminbi.
They would deposit in Hong Kong and go on a real estate shopping spree.
The PRC already owns Hong Kong.
They bought it up long ago, mainland
Not only that, the Bank of Hong Kong underwrote massive Chinese development.
Right now, that debt is being serviced on a pay as you go basis(think bonds). So basically the Big Banks were making short term profits by underwriting these deals, while China was going, heck we can get many multiples of hundreds of billions of loans for development compared to the cost of service payments on the loans/bonds.
When you step back and go, the total amount leveraged dwarfs the sum costs(to date) in servicing the loans/bonds. At some point the Chinese went why not, in the end we can always Nationalize the development, “We’re Communists”
And, yes beyond development, the Chinese being awash in US Dollars looked to put that to work elsewhere.
Makes stratching your head and wonder why there have been zero outcomes on the River the Politicians sold US down seem a bit surreal.
There is no “Bg Short” play here… The big banks are going to get hosed, and the bought and paid for MSM is going to sell the sky is falling TO THE HILT.
Basically, the reason why the ten bozos can say the things they said in Houston.
Is they’re in the know!!!
The fall out write itself.
Try to guess who is left holding the empty bag?
The ‘powers to be’ setup a no win situation, fully knowing the outcome of the empty bag needed someone to blame at some point.
Is that what we are witnessing?!!!
Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) wants to buy London Stock Exchange reflecting China’s intentions to expand globally …
https://www.cityam.com/hong-kong-stock-exchange-proposes-merger-with-london-counterpart/
I am unsurprised that for almost three years Hillary Clinton, Barrack Hussein Obama, and their intelligence beach friends have kept our media steadfastly focused on the Russia, Russia, Russia menace to our nation.
I mean who woulda thunk the Chinese Communist Party did not love the USA?I
They own the Clintons, the Senate, the Democrats party. And many Republicans.
The one man capable of revealing the threat and those compromised is now our President.
Almost like divine intervention.
A round-up with reactions by Pols (election coming up)
“RCMP intel director charged in major case was top adviser to former force head: sources”
https://globalnews.ca/news/5899146/senior-rcmp-arrested-charged/
Noticed up thread, there is talk of NATO issues as well. Go back to those interesting days of 2015-2016, when Hillary’s server was being discussed.
1. The Awans were in business the DNC, Clintons, et al. They were Pakistani INI employees and INI is in bed with China.
2. Hillary’s server had classified NATO I/T links on it as well as NATO Classified documents. Gee wonder what nations were involved with this data; Canada and China maybe??
3. A democrat member of the Senate Intel committee had a Chinese Agent for a Driver.
4. China hacked Hillary’s server and used information from that server to hack other US I/T sites.
Curious cat should be here somewhere.
Forgot to add…5. The same goes for the DNC server. Same links as well as links to Hillary’s server.
6. Links to Obama’s White House accounts were also exposed.
7. During Bill Clintons days in the White House, the State Depart lost sets of lap tops during negotiations with Japan and China.
Could this guy Ortis be involved with the Chinese spy found on the Mar a lago grounds? Or the Chinese exec detained while attempting to flee Vancouver a few months back?
Feinstein, McConnell and his wife, how many others in the upper levels of government are beholden to the ccp?
Probably JF Kerry.
Or Clinton’ server and its special autoforward-to-China feature.
If anyone is familiar with “Amazing Polly”, she’s all over this. She’s Canadian, and digs to connect dots.
Here’s her Twitter:
Sorry — forgot the link!
Well, I’ll be darned. I didn’t forget, it just does not show up.
Amazing Polly@99freemind
Weird. Let’s see what happens this time.
If this doesn’t work, I quit.
There is some (temporarily) trouble with adblockers and Twitter.
It is showing & working.
Apologies to all you American Patriots for your nations NATO information being to the highest bidders in China. The treasonous Trudeau will be answering for all of this in less than 40 days!
“sold” to…
Damn right.
Lets see CBC spin their way out of this one.
They will probably soft soap it for today and then not mention it afterwards – or at least not until after the elections.
Some of that . Gov bribery of hundreds of millions of loonies and twoonies going to the journalists must be paying off.
The Chinese Communist Party have believed that the US is their enemy for decades and have acted accordingly.
We don’t just have a trade dispute with them. They’ve been at WAR with us.
Investigation into Huawei supposedly opened in 2010 but nothing was done until 2017/2018.
Huawei has an office in Iran.
Canada ignores rumors of a mole.
Lots of little pieces laying around.
Good video!
As a Canadian, who thinks that Justin Trudeau is an “in-experienced Socialist Twit” who was placed in power by the Globalists…
I came across some videos of Lord Christopher Moncton telling a Conservative Club in Australia BEFORE the last Federal Election that Stephen Harper was going to be replaced by someone who would sign Canada onto the Paris Climate Treaty Scam!
I even found another video where Moncton said the same thing in an interview, BEFORE the Election!
Throw in Obama, Soros, the Clintons, some election fraud & the lack of an Electoral College & it’s no wonder that Trudeau won.
And, he’s going to be hard to remove, as his Liberals have “bought” the MSM & there is still no Electoral College system to prevent Toronto & Montreal again deciding what’s good for the whole Country!
Justine is have a really horrible terrible very not so good day. His Canadian presstitutes bus ran into and damaged the wing on his airplane.
https://globalnews.ca/news/5892249/liberal-party-media-bus-campaign-plane/
And It was the LEFT wing.😂
Apparently Big Papa Trudeau had the same mishap with his plane back on the campaign tour in he early 80’s.
2007- as Obama entered office
Look for ties between Cameron Otis and Diane Feinstein.
Feinstein has been a spy for the CCP for more than 20 years.
Who else is spying for the CCP?
I hate say it but you really need to ignore what Trudope says and watch what he does instead.
For example, during the Cdn/US trade negotiations, Little Potato placed his master’s interests ahead of his fellow Canadians. People keep forgetting this!
No we don’t. We could see that Canada’s approach to NAFTA destroyed her heavy industry. Trudope was insistent on continuing that philosophy.
PURE COINCIDENCE:
Sparkle Sox starts this prosecution the same day as DOJ IG completes his FISA Investigation!
Whole lotta crap hitting the fan this Friday the 13th.
A boatload of 💩, BKR…
And the Turbine is SCREAMIN!!!
Hmm, I am starting to see a pattern here.
There are no coincidences.
