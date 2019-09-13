Panda Hungry – China Buys Soybeans, Exempts Pork and Beans From Additional Tariffs…

In a quite admission of food dependency, China purchased 600,000 tonnes of soybeans yesterday (link), and simultaneously announced that U.S. pork and soybean imports would be exempt from further tariff increases.
The surface message Beijing is selling, surrounds their magnanimous panda narrative of reaching out to diminish trade friction. However, below the surface everyone knows China cannot feed itself and if food prices keep rising they could likely have growing unrest.
Beijing’s decision to not enhance tariffs of pork and soybeans is very self serving. Particularly because China owns Smithfield foods, the largest producer of U.S. pork. In essence China has lessened tariffs against their own company.
(SCMP) China has announced that it will exclude imports of US soybeans, pork and other farm goods from additional trade war tariffs, opening the door for significant purchases of agricultural products.
The official Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday that China’s National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce made the exemption in response to the US’ decision of postpone an increase in the tariff rate on $250 billion of Chinese goods from October 1 to October 15.
It comes after US President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday of the possibility of an “interim trade deal” over the coming weeks.
Beijing will allow Chinese businesses to purchase a “certain amount of farm products such as soybeans and pork
” from the United States, according to the Xinhua report. “China’s market is big enough and there’s great potential to import high-quality US farm products.” (read more)
Now we can see why Vice-Premier Liu He asked President Trump to postpone the tariffs on Chinese products from October 1st to October 15th.
Manipulative panda needed the two-week delay as the basis for a face-saving move.
Likely Beijing was already going to make the bean purchases and exempt the pork products etc. China has no choice, they need the food. However, making the purchase as a stand alone would make them appear weak…. So Beijing asks President Trump for a two-week delay,… then they make the purchase,…. and then they position the purchase as a response to the two-week delay.
Typical panda.
POTUS knew….
We should boycott our own pork! Just kidding. This is making me confused.
The inability of the Chinese to feed their population is a long known problem. The civil disorder they are experiencing in Hong Kong is a prelude of the unrest they will have if people go hungry. Mao starved millions – they still remember.
Let’s send them all the Democrat Communists Progressives Leftists like Warren, Bernie, Kamala, Mayor Pete, et. al.
Hey! The Chinese can use the fat cats’ fat!!!!!!!
Snark.
The Leftists will promise to feed them all . . . out of thin air. (But it’s the thought that counts.)
Let them eat cake. Oh, wait a minute. Wrong country. Besides I don’t think you can make cake in a wok. MAGA!
Sure you can. Chinese bean cake(or bun), cooked in a bamboo steamer, sitting on a wok of boiling water for steam. Very tasty.
Haven’t you ever heard of a cake wok?
🙂 Ha!!!!
I’ve heard of the great wok of China, that count? 🤣😉
Better Idea: Let them eat Democrats!
They bought them already remember.
Rice cake.
Abject curiosity, but if we applied tariffs to pork and other ag products, would the starvation of the “average” Chinese consumer be enough to provoke the government into military action?
Hungry people do silly things to governments.
POTUS knew their game before he came down the escalator. He’s known both of the “faces” of China for decades. They just didn’t know him. They were coddled for decades by NWO admins that caved every time.
We have our lion now, to combat their dragon. They will lose and they know it.
They have to provide food or there is a revolution of hungry peasants.
P.S. Don’t buy anything Smithfield.
Not a “dragon”, a “panda”. lol.
A pink knitted pussy panda!
Clearly, you’re correct. Trump’s knowledge of China is deep. I wonder how he acquired it.
It is not just Smithfield. They own: Nathan’s Famous, Gwaltney, Eckrich, Krakus, Kretschmar, John Morell, Armour, Curley’s, Farmland, Carando and others. I will not eat any of them!
Chinese investors may “own” it in the paper sense, but the real capital and workers are here in the USA. Let them plow their money into our companies, then if it becomes necessary, force sales to USA owners. Others have done it to us (ARAMCO). We can do it when/if we need to. In the meantime, keep our people employed!
They can always grow rice in Tibet. Except for the fact that it won’t grow there.
Monsanto is trying to mess up all the rice around the world so that GMOs become the one of many food weapons of mass destruction. China has banned them, but sneaking seeds into the system is easy peasy.
Someone else drew attention to the fact of water distribution around the world: USA is the only major land-mass that has the extensive natural water distribution through-out arable lands that we have. China and Russia have lots of land, but much of it is high plains/desert, mountains, and tundra. There are verdant valleys and deltas, but as a percentage of the totals, they’re small. Africa and SA are their hopes, but neither has ever lent itself to stable governance or development. We shall see what the future holds. In the meantime, if we don’t let urban interests skew our true national interests, USA will remain the breadbasket of the world and thus it’s rightful master. Hug a USA farmer today.
China is in the midst of another swine epidemic, this time the African swine fever. While anecdotal reports are of massive herd loss, the Chinese reported pork production number mirror 2017. Something doesn’t add up here. China favors soybeans over corn as animal feed, but China has been known to buy a lot of corn also occasion. Poultry and cattle prefer the taste of corn.
Soy beans, like most food products, are fungible. It’s like boycotting certain breaths of air.
If we don’t get a deal by October 15, have some new and egregious demand to slap on with the delayed additional tariffs. Like maybe make a $1T downpayment to compensate American companies for damages suffered due to all the IP theft, to be supplemented where appropriate by later litigation. Then 2 weeks later, agree to withdraw the new demand in exchange for everything else.
Panda dances well, doesn’t he? He knows hungry people who remember starvation don’t dance well at all. Well played, PDJT.
how could they allow China to corner market? fed regulators are in pocket…look at movie theater consolidation too…
I just don’t understand letting these liars save face, as Xi agreed when Trump last held off on tariffs to have China buy billions in ag products and they did not. Nor do I understand the benefit of an interim agreement, which the Chinese will violate almost immediately. Put the tariffs in place as scheduled.
Some things are beyond mere understanding……
Isaiah 55:8 For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD.
Yes. “Put the tariffs in place as scheduled”
POTUS made similar tweets regarding chinese promises to buy food from us, that never materialized. Maybe he did know. Or maybe not.
As I understand it, the Amazon rainforest fires are caused by farmers burning their fields to grow . . . soy for China!
So they asked VSGPDJT to delay extra 5% tariffs 2 weeks and in the interim buy our food- does Xi look like a panda now? The president only said yes knowing it would benefit the great American farmer. Bravo 👏🏼 VSGPDJT
PDJT knows the Red Chinese better than they know themselves. Think a lawyer in the the Oval Office could do this? Oh wait we’ve already had those.
Shoot! And I was hoping for a banner year of bacon, pulled pork, pork loin, pork shoulder, pork chop, pork belly, and ham hock gorging and hoarding! Zurich Mike will be devastated! I will continue to consume more of “the other white meat” b/c it’s dayum tasty and reasonably priced to make China compete with me!
Also, eat dark meat chicken–that’s a huge Chinese market item from the USA. Relatively minimal amounts of dark meat chicken (the moistest, tastiest and drumsticks are the most hand-friendly form) are sold/consumed in the USA. We’ve created a cult of white meat chicken–a veritable white meat supremacy. Stop it now and make China compete for Tyson’s, Purdue’s, et al’s dark meat, too!
I have to send this thread to my liberal brother. I explained to him last week that the USA has a great advantage in a trade war with China. The USA consumes internally 80% of what it makes and needs to export only the last 20%. The Chinese, on the other hand are dependent on exporting 70% of what they make.
What the USA imports from China can just as easily be imported from Vietnam, India, Indonesia, or better yet, we can make it here. China desperately needs access to the USA market, the biggest market in the world. The Chinese economy can’t survive without that access.
What the USA has to export often can’t be found anywhere else. Boeing airplanes can only be found here. Everybody needs oil and natural gas. Sick people need access to USA pharmaceuticals. USA military equipment is the best in the world. Nobody can replace the agricultural products we have available for export. If your people are hungry, you need to import food. If you have a billion hungry people, the only place you will find enough food is the USA.
And the cherry on top – devaluing their currency to combat the tariffs makes purchasing the food imports more expensive. Hunger is a great motivator, eh Xi?
Bought SOYB a month ago/recently – Soybean ETF – model said it was bottoming… I love the title “Panda Hungry!” – let’s go She-Fu!
I hate to do it to the great Americans working here at Smithfield, but I don’t buy their shit anymore only because China owns them…. the previous owners of that company are scumbags for selling to the Chinese.
