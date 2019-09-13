Bradley Moss and John Yoo Debate “Honest Mistake -vs- Nefarious Intent” Within Anticipated IG Report…

National security attorney Bradley Moss and former assistant attorney general John Yoo appear on Fox News to discuss the issues around a constructed Russian conspiracy; a politically corrupt special counsel; the pending IG report on possible FISA abuse; and the ongoing predicate review by U.S. Attorney John Durham.
There are no “Honest Mistakes” in that level of government. There is only some nefarious idiots doing treacherous, and treasonous acts.
If it were an “honest mistake”, the perps would have fessed up to it by now.
Not so fast. Isn’t that one of the pillars of Sidney Powell’s defence of Gen Flynn.
The one guy said the difference is that McCabe (and Grier) pled not guilty.
Has McCabe been bankrupted? His family threatened? Maybe his plea would change.
Well, how do you know Flynn is bankrupted. I thought he had a healthy go fund me account.
As for McCabe’s family threatened, I bet they were judging by the crazy social media activists.
It is wise not to make assertions on something you read on twitter, or crazytown blogs. I am sure if Flynn was threatened, as a former Lt.General he would have ample protection. He has sent twitter messages, enjoying vacations and messages. Not screaming he is in danger.
indeed and my sentiment exactly…. and what tribe is mcabe a member of? It sure as hell isn’t mike flynn’s who they went after just like others.
A2: Is that one of the pillars of Ms. Powell’s defense of Mr. Flynn???
Isn’t it that the Fibbies were listening in on Mr. Flynn, knew what he said and nailed him on his remembering of the content of the calls that the Fibbies had been listening to for months.
Isn’t it true that they had Rosenstein authorize persecuting Mr. Flynn’s son.
McCabe can plead not guilty because the deep state has his back (lawfare et al).
Please add your sage wisdom to the conversation.
Ok, you are baiting me. My contention all along is that if Gen Flynn was innocent he would have entered a no guilty plea. He did not. If he had, discovery would have moved the entire spygate case forward. I still do not understand why if he did not lie, he said he did. He has not entered even at this late date a revocation of his plea.
Sidney Powell’s defence is partly predicated on the exculpatory information to mitigate the sentence. She has presented evidence concerning Flynn’s Fara filings as an Honest mistake.
As for the other alleged contention that the AAG was targeting Flynn Jr. that has not been factually proven, just speculation. And if Flynn Sr was motivated to plea guilty to protect his son is risible. Makes a nice story, but if his son did nothing wrong, what’s the point? Gen Flynn involved his son in his consultancy that he set up the focus of the Turkish operation and the FARA potential violations.
Facts matter, emotional bias not so much.
That’s the way I see it for now.
You are confusing issues and misconstruing the evidence and arguments Powell has put forth, and for what purpose. The FARA issue has nothing to do with Flynn’s “defenses” as you’re suggesting. Powell put forth the “honest mistake” evidence you’re talking about to show that Flynn has met the obligation in his plea agreement to cooperate in other proceedings (i.e., that he cooperated, but wouldn’t lie). Because the government looked like it was going to claim he didn’t, since he lie for them.
Your posts suggest this “honest mistake” issue is related to Powell’s insistence that prosecutors follow the court’s Brady order to produce exculpatory evidence; it’s not. The point there is that prosecutors have engaged in egregious misconduct by hiding evidence, and hiding evidence that would show their own obfuscation and lack-of-candor before the court — and that for that, they should be held in contempt.
We’ll see how these issues play out; but your characterizations are flatly wrong, and sound disingenuous.
And Powell confirmed that prosecutors threatened Gen. Flynn’s son.
Facts do matter. So does reading carefully and summarizing accurately.
Since he *wouldn’t* lie for them
Yes of course she may argue that, if she is a good attorney, and we know she is.
That’s what she did argue. Either you haven’t read or didn’t understand the pleadings. I’m done here, as you’re trolling and not serious.
Actually, no, it’s not a pillar of Sidney Powell’s defense, actually. Powell is arguing that the accusations against Flynn, and resulting charges, were illegitimately and unlawfully brought from egregious prosecutorial misconduct, and that his “guilty” was offered under unethical pressure and duress. She’s seeking to have the charges dismissed because of such egregious misconduct — the premise being that not only is the defendant not guilty, his guilty plea was in the first place only obtained by prosecutorial conduct so shocking that it’s an insult, and missing the point for Flynn to have to withdraw it — the charges should be dropped, period.
So, no, nothing to do with honest mistake, actually.
(The “honest mistake” has to do with something entirely different, nothing to do with his plea or his defense; it has to do with what would have been his testimony in another proceeding. In yet more egregious prosecutorial conduct, the prosecutor WANTED Flynn to say as a witness something that wasn’t true: that he “knowingly” filled out a Foreign Agent Registration form incorrectly, when in fact Flynn always has maintained that he did not; he accepted, in hindsight, that it was incorrect, which is much different than saying you “knowingly” filled it out incorrectly. Either way — witness testimony, not a defense.)
Sorry, you have proved my point.
Then I guess your point was about the opposite of what you said.
No. I am not going to get into a slinging match with you. I expressed my reading of the situation, on the same public information you have. I see it it differently. I have no emotional investment in this case, except that justice prevails. I have no thumb on the scale. We are not the ones arguing in a court of law, just spectators. As such, we may learn by our differences of opinion.
But you are mis-stating the facts and significance of the “honest mistake” issue in Flynn’s case, to try to color a comparison between McCabe and Flynn that doesn’t match up. If you correctly presented the issue, I’d be quite interested in your opinion and ready to learn from what you have to say.
Flynn is not “using it as a defense.” The question is one of what is the substance of Flynn’s testimony in a case where he’s testifying; the government says the substance SHOULD be one thing; Powell explained that Flynn’s testimony, if it is truthful, is another thing; the government knew what Flynn said and what his testimony would be — but kept trying to characterize it differently, and Powell was forced to call that out — because it was risking having an adverse affect on whether Flynn’s cooperation would be acknowledged. Point being — the context was his cooperation with the plea deal. NOT a defense.
Opinions are fine, but when you start arguments with “not so fast” it’s best to be able to spell out your point with information and summaries that are correct and not get things wrong.
Exactly. What an utterly stupid and insulting debate. Imagine if Fox or any network held segments on the 9/11 hijackers framed as “honest mistake” or “nefarious intent”? This is almost just that stupid (or assumes we are).
LikeLiked by 5 people
What does a “National Security Attorney” do. Is this one part of “Lawfare”?
I don’t know, but I looked him up, and he also commented today on how “freaked out” Lori Loughlin must be about Felicity Huffman’s sentence for the college admissions scandal. So there’s that.
Spying on the new president was for his own good. Sure it was.
They were only trying save the new administration from Russia Russia Russia.
McCabe will be off the hook and compensated nicely by the Court, now that’s DC justice.
“Sorry Officer, my going 85 mph in a 45 mph zone was “an honest mistake”.
Yeah….right……see ya get away with that one…..Pffft…..
“Sorry officer, I thought the speed limit was an option 🤷🏼♀️ honest mistake” That actually did work for me once 🤣👍🏼
Depends on what your definition of speed is.
I think both men laid out the two positions and thus the heart of the matter as it goes forward.
Simplistic as it was just a brief interview, but salient nonetheless.
Not making a judgment call as that is for others who know more about all this than you or I.
Except there’s all kinds of evidence that it was a frame-up and not a mistake.
Salient?????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Salient. Both laid out potential scenarios going forward. It was informative as to what may happen going forward. Educated guesses, but guesses nonetheless.
As for the poster above you saying there is lots of evidence it was a frame up, on what I know that is entirely probable if not provably possible. However, it has to be proved in a court of Law. Pray that the Justice department, now recommending charges and indictment have an ironclad evidentiary case. I believe so, but that is meaningless. The prof is in the pudding.
Words are a torrent in the Internet age, but actions speak louder than words.
McCabe was referred for more than a “1001 charge”, Moss.
18 U.S.C. § 242 – deprivation of rights under color of law
18 U.S.C. § 1001 – concealment, false representations
18 U.S.C. §§ 1505, 1515(b) – obstruction – making false or misleading statements, or withholding, concealing, altering, or destroying a document or other information
18 U.S.C. § 1621 – perjury
https://gosar.house.gov/uploadedfiles/criminal-referral.pdf
President Trump promised a few years ago to declassify all the documents, which, if he done that, would have exposed much more of the criminality of McCabe. It should have been well before the last election as promised. It takes time for the legal system to process crimes. Especially involving Democrats and their friends in the bureaucracy. Trump’s failure to give the public access to the full truth of what occurred, with every document published and every bureaucrat held accountable for what they did with their time and their arsenal of federal power, has allowed the coup plotters to pretty much escape any punishment. At the same time Republicans like Mike Flynn who did nothing wrong have been destroyed by the people that Trump is protecting. Is Paul Manafort still rotting in solitary?
World War 2 was won in four years by Americans. Now, American justice cannot even indict traitors who tried to steal our government and our treasures and our freedom. And with a Republican President the entire criminal justice system is completely allergic to the idea of prosecuting any Democrats even while their happily continue their crimes against the people.
Sad.
HST: “The buck stops here.”
I wonder if Trump had a strategy in mind in mind in holding onto the “goods” against these people. A political ax to hold over their heads. I cannot imagine any other motivation.
PDJT is dealing with RINOs, Dems, and deep state bad actors. Every move he makes has landmines all around. Every benefit he has brought to the US of A has been by “work around” of all these landmines. Paul Ryan gave NO support. Mitch gives moderate support.Pelosi has said “Hell No!” to anything that would be good for the country (AKA now as PDJT). He is being impeached in method if not in actuality.
I am supposing (so as not to assume) that his attorneys have recommended the action he took on the declassification. PDJT would have done it all himself. But IMO cooler minds prevailed.
Correct. Declassification was a trap. Given the broad (and unconstitutional) powers of a counterintelligence investigation against our Commander in Chief ( ! ), the President was surrounded by liars. They were baiting him and waiting to charge him for obstructing their phony investigation the moment he tried to interfere.
The TREASONOUS coup is ongoing. What is needed is a DOJ that does its job in uncovering the illegal underpinnings of this TREASONOUS coup. Problem is they now look complicit in these TREASONOUS acts. Not good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe the Mueller Investigation was a huge reason why Trump delayed declassifying everything. I think that logic was three fold. 1) I’m not sure Trump would of been successful declassifying while he was under Mueller’s investigation.. The DOJ, FBI, and IC were truly running rouge. Would they have followed his order to declassified? I don’t think so. 2) Possible Obstruction of Justice charges for ordering the declassification. They tried to paint him with obstruction for executing his constitutional powers already. 3) Declassifying after the Mueller Investigation has huge benefits I believe. Mueller’s report is done, They can’t change the record and cover up their conduct during the investigation. If everything does get declassified for the american people to see, I believe it will clearly demonstrate how corrupt they were. That will be devastating for the deep state and the Democrats.
I hope we get there. Because If number 3 can be demonstrated, we might get to the truth. That Obama and the Dems had weaponized the IC to spy on their political enemies. That would damage the democrats for decades, and real change might happen in this country.
Additional Thought: I’m not sold on Barr as this white night riding in to dismantle the system. I don’t think he is to be honest. I believe he wants to save the institutions above all. But he has a choice, you cut the rot out or the patient dies. So hes to expose and remove this cancer that has infected everything. But he will only cut out as much as he has to, because the system has to remain I’m afraid. But stabilize the patient first, then reconstruction can begin.
The timing of Barr’s conformation as the AG has been significant. The Mueller probe was shut down. That was the first step to stop the bleeding. Durum was installed to find out what had gone on. Barr openly stated during congressional hearing that he believed things had gone on regarding surveillance. All of these things are big developments. I know people are tired. But the clock didn’t start 3 years ago. It started less then 6 months ago with the appointment of Barr. It’s going to take time.
Maybe I’m wrong. Don’t believe I am though. But I’m still frustrated, like everyone else.
Don’t forget that Barr and Durham know everything. Barr knew when he first testified to congress regarding the release of the Mueller report and probably knew before he was even confirmed. If Barr can prove that the investigation of Trump started in the spring of 16 with Misfud or before then the “honest mistake” claim goes out the window. They can’t have it both ways.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I always knew that our government was corrupt, but it’s waaaaaay worse than I ever thought.
Looks like the US government is nothing more than a corrupt joke from top to bottom.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The permanently corrupt D.C. swamp is awash in trillions of $$$ of bribe money i.e. campaign & foundation contributions. In addition, there are hookers, junkets, arkancides, blackmails… No country on planet Earth even remotely comes close.
But have heart: “Pigs dine, hogs are slaughtered.”
Nothing honest about them
National security attorney Bradley Moss and former assistant attorney general John Yoo…
Two ‘Alphabet Soup Titles of Station…. That wrap around the Swamp’s gamed system to represent differing affinities and thus like mindedness.
Either it is about creating plausible reasonableness, or they are about creating contrasts to act through for whatever party holds the Baton.
Which sound familiar within the uniParty BS of GOP takes it in the shorts and the Dems can do no wrong.
Right mtk: Moss and Yoo – which one is Bread and which is Circus?
Flynn was almost forced to plead guilty, as the SOB Mueller used Mike’s son for leverage. A really underhanded move that should not escape the light of day! Ya gotta believe Karma will come into play somewhere down the line! What goes around, comes around!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The surveillance warrant on Mike Flynn Jr in itself deserves its own investigation (although they do seem to take forever)…
McCabe is being charged for lying to investigators about a leak in regard the HRC investigation.
Without the context of the true criminal being brought to justice, that is HRC, then McCabe’s leak does become a nothing burger. The true criminal is HRC and the numerous DoJ and FBI people who covered for her numerous crimes.
McCabe is a lying creep but wn the context of all the real criminals not being charged then McCabe does become a small potatoes guy in this particular drama.
The “honest mistake” or as I prefer to call it, the “Stupid but not criminal” defence is one of about six defences available TO the defence councils, and they are NOT limited to just one.
The ‘stupid but not criminal’ defence HAS been used succesfully before, although its by no means guaranteed.
On the plus side, some jurors may ‘buy’ it, because the defendant is swallowing his pride, in admiting he was basically an idiot, and jurors MAY think that gives it credibility. Until they remember the,defendant is looking at a choice;
Public embarassment (I’m an Idiot!) vs. prison time.
And of coarse if the prosecution can present enough admissable evidence to in effect say “C’mon, man! Nobody is,THAT stupid!,…or to present CLEAR evidence of nefarious intent. Attempts to CONCEAL the evidence, after the fact are, for instance evidence of nefarious intent.
Really, these charges or not charges against McCabe for leaking and lieing are small potatoes, even though more broadly leaking and lieing is most of what the coup is all about.
Is this a distraction? To get everybody focused on this b.s., and distract us from the bigger picture?
And Bradley Moss chose to wear a purple tie today? Coincidence?
I actually think Yoo was simply trying to appear professional when he gave the 2 options. But when he heard how biased Bradley Moss was, he then stated his opinion more strongly about why McCabe needs to be charged.
PREDICATE WAS NEFARIOUS AND THE INSURANCE POLICY. Case closed.
If this is not found, there is no truth. There is no justice. There is no America.
The DOJ/FBI/Obama admin/CIA had zero legitimate predicate to spy on Trump and open a counter-intelligence investigation. End of story.
Note to the Swamp – you are not going to be able to BS your way out of this with anything less than the above. Nobody will buy it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As an aside, I’d like someone to wipe that smarmy grin off of the Moss guy’s face. See – this is what America sees when they look at these former/current DOJ/FBI/CIA officials. Snarky, nasty people that have no business being in charge of anything d/t hubris that is off the charts and has lead to abuse of power, abuse of the law, and abuse of American citizens’ rights.
In addition…ah – no – Flynn and Papadopolous plead the way they did under DURESS and COERCION and threats against their families. Big difference, Moss, but keep spinning away…
Put the same pressure on McCabe that was put on General Flynn and then talk about the cases being different because Flynn pled guilty. Total false equivalence.
If a grand jury hasn’t decided not to indict yet, then all of these Lawfare clowns should not be out poisoning the well with all of their leaking and “rumors” that were 100% started by themselves. These people are shameless.
Amen, Austin Holdout. Amen.
Everybody is falling into a McCabe trap. By leaking info, once again, that he may be indicted before a public announcement by the AG, he and his lawyers are enlisting the help of the crooked MSM to muddy the waters ahead of time.
Already his lawyers and MSM are laying out his defense, albeit potential lies, and the Justice Department is unable to publically (sp) rebut their claims. They have already tainted any jury because it is hard to miss the constant barrage of the “Poor McCabe” coverage.
This is such a disgusting display of arrogant behavior. I do hope AG Barr and DAG Rosen have a way of handling this. Perhaps use this circus as a reason to change the location of the grand jury and if indicted, his trial. Away from DC.
I have a feeling that many at the FBI and DOJ will get off on disciplinary action alone.
I feel the reason for this is that Brennan, via the EC which originated the entire investigation, attempted to manipulate the outcome. When viewed from a particular perspective, I believe that Strzok and Page seemed to be suffering confirmation bias in their efforts. I don’t think it was until the “insurance policy” when they began to realize that they could be in legal jeopardy, which is derived from the FBI contractors performing illegal political surveillance on the Trump campaign and the subsequent attempt to retroactively legalize it via the FISA process.
It doesn’t matter!! A crime is a crime! What if I took knife and stabbed someone, but I didn’t want to kill them. Should I get off because I had no criminal intent to murder?
A constitutional nation actually trying to survive would have already hanged these people. Even Hillary expected they would all “hang from nooses.” This is not like a warning ticket by a state trooper to slow down. A country that cannot severely punish treason and sedition cannot survive. We live in a world without consequences for the worst conduct. Quickly execute anarchists or expect anarchy. Even Abraham Lincoln ordered traitors be hanged.
I want to see if IG Horowitz piles on with McCabe referrals in the FISA Report. Directing the Pientka-Ohr dossier channel could be interpreted (by me) as witness tampering or falsifying evidence. An IG would say it “violated policies” and the DOJ would say “declined to prosecute.”
