Sanctimonious and Disrespectful Neil Cavuto Defends Wall Street Chinese Investments…

Fox News host Neil Cavuto is well known for broadcasting an hour long infomercial for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Wall Street daily. White House manufacturing and trade advisor Peter Navarro interrupts Cavuto’s multinational talking points to explain a Pro-U.S. trade initiative that will help level the playing field. Things go downhill….
Well, at least the mask dropped so we can see who this clown really is.
Possibly his MS is affecting his cognition.
Cavuto has been an uninformed, opinionated boar for some time.
He should not attempt to have a battle of wits with anyone above toddler age.
Well said lansdalechip. I couldn’t help but think cavuto argued like a little child.
Why in the world couldn’t a world class businessman, who is PRESIDENT of the most powerful country in the history of earth, not be able to do more than one thing at a time?
Cavuto must be the slowest thinking dunce on TV to think President Trump and his Wolverines can’t do multiple negotiations at a time.
Clearly, Cavuto can’t think for himself. He just doesn’t have the intellect. He’s given his talking points and that’s all he has. If he is defeated on his talking points, he just keeps repeating them over and over thinking more repetitions will score points.
I am having a hard time thinking of anyone I know that can’t do two things at once. I guess I know someone now. His name is Neil Cavuto.
Cavuto is a sanctimonious weasel.
I happened to see this live and chuckled all the way through.
Navarro is not to be messed with.
Cavuto makes Fredo look respectable.
🤣🤣🤣
Now THAT’s a serious dis!
Cavuto’s new nickname is Fredo!
Fredito.
FredoNavarro!
Ha!
Cavuto is a nitwit.
Fox News “hose”….. LOL 🙂
Is Cavuto’s a ‘hose’ he should be at Univision.
He would be Jose.
His sidekick GaspingRino would be Hose B.
President Trump has exposed many of those I used to follow, including Cavuto. When one understands the big picture, Cavuto and his slimy ilk make me sorry that I was deceived for so long. I have been red-pilled, and share my experience with every single person I speak to politically.
Dr Navarro has been battling Stanford pseudo-college students for years. Cavuto never stood a chance.
This is more an exhibition of the paucity of Cavuto’s intelligence on full display.
Love it, jeans2nd!
Dang it Sundance…you changed it to host. Hose was more fitting.
Navarro. 1
Cavuto. 0
Navarro knows how to handle Neil Cavuto.
Cavuto has been trying to get PDJT to do an interview for a long time.
I don’t blame the president for not sitting down with Cavuto the pompous clown.
Just wondering, did cavuto ever show such disrespect/contempt for a sotero cabinet official?
cavuto should do well with the new fox. “America is listening to fox [with a grain of salt].”
I don’t think anyone appeared on FOX from the Obama regime while in power. Cavuto is a coward either way.
Excellent theme for the new Fox News, thank you.
WHAAAAAT? long time business themed Your World With Stupido actually had a business themed segment???
I’ve spent a lifetime working around these Wall Street types and their wannabe spoke puppets like Cavuto. Living near enough to the Swamp to have relatives and friends firmly in it, these types get very defensive about their cults…
Just as the democrats have no problem giving healthcare to illegals. Soon enough one of the Cavuto type puppets will angrily declare it our solemn obligation to give our jobs to China…Can’t make it up.
I won’t watch him on Fox News. One fight at a time? Cavuto is a clown.
Trump Time!
He is a Trump Sceptic or worse, but I still liked him up until today–when I saw this performance.
Lord, we miss Roger Ailes at Fox.
I was wondering when that postal rate situation was going to get fixed.
I had to order a specialized replacement part a few months back that was mfd. in Nanjing China, and the mailing cost was $20. It was a 2 lb. part in a box the size of two stacked cigar boxes. From halfway around the world to MD for $20. Seemed a bit low priced but I wasn’t complaining.
Kind of like watching a mental midget wrestle Andre the Giant.
This globalist shill’s mask dropped years ago. Anyone remaining who still thought Cavuto was on “our” side should have been disabused of that notion as soon as he spent the latter hours of Election Night 2016 breathlessly (and hopefully) predicting that a Trump victory would cause the markets to plummet.
