Big Win – Supreme Court Upholds Trump Asylum Policy “First Safe Nation”…

The supreme court has upheld President Trump’s immigration enforcement policy that denies asylum claims to migrants who travel through safe nations to reach the U.S.
(Via AP) […] The justices’ order late Wednesday undoes a lower-court ruling that had blocked the new asylum policy in some states along the southern border. The policy is meant to deny asylum to anyone who passes through another country on the way to the U.S. without seeking protection there. (more)
YUGE win!
Quick too! No messin around.
I just wish I didn’t always have to hold my breath wondering how the “conservatives” would rule.
No guessing with the real conservatives. It’s those dang “moderates” that’ll screw it up half the time.
Paging Amy Coney Barrett! Paging Amy Coney Barrett!!
I’m not tired of Winning yet…
Neither am I !!!!!!
FOUR MORE YEARS !!!!!
GO MR. TRUMP, GO !!!!!
FOUR MORE YEARS !!!!!
Now, let’s keep the Senate, and take back the House!
And down with the brown-nosing swamp dwellers!!!!
(I didn’t think I would ever live long enough to see anything like this!)
Why settle for four more years. I’m thinking eight at a min.
Hey Judge Tigar, who’s roaring now? Our Lion!!
Hey Annie,
How bout we rename this Obama Leftist judge “Toothless” Tigar??
Hey Toothless!! Go back in your damned chambers & STFU!!
“GUMS Tigar”
“Don’t get comfortable.” – President Trump
He looks like a guy ODUMBO would like in a bathhouse.
That Paul Ryan is in the group picture says a lot about Paul Ryan’s tenure as Speaker and who Paul Ryan is.
Indeed.
As a Wisconsinite, sorry for inflicting Ryan on the nation. Turned RINO in a hurry.
Tony, I’m a fellow Wisconsinite. Unless you live in his district there is no need for an apology.
I am a Cheesehead, too. Embarrassed that Paul Ryan came from my State.
Go Pack.
He did real damage to our nation.
There’s a reason why Ryan just moved to Washington. Don’t come back ya jack.
To think we had Romney and Ryan on the ticket. Two of the worst scum in politics. Clearly two guys in “The Big Club.” George Carlin had it right.
President Trump has done many amazing things. Perhaps the most important was shining sunlight on the two party system.
I truly used to believe the two parties were Republicans vs. Democrats.
The TRUTH is that it is the Uniparty vs. The People.
It is U.S. vs. Them.
I’m from Utah with it’s two “conservative” senators. ‘Nuf said.
Ryan’s sour puss says it all!
BOOM YA’ BABY!
Not tired of winning yet!
#KAG! TRUMP/PENCE 2020!
I haven’t seen a photo of, nor thought about, her for months!
And she thought she was soooo clever…..She never recovered after the “Only Rosie O’Donnell” quip. All downhill from there. Hahahahahahaha.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems to me there’s been alot of winning going on lately in MAGA land. 😎👍
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is just a temporary order until the case can work its way through the courts. But, hopefully, that will take a long time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny thing about this … it totally changes the urgency of acting, from the liberal judge point of view. As long as he had control with temporary injunction, he could let things ride, s.l.o.w.l.y. along.
In order to get his way now, he has to rule on the merits.
So, you mean the liberal judges will expedite things? Not sure I understand what you are saying. I don’t know the details of how judges work in these instances.
I was just musing on how the judges act, depending on the situation. If the situation is one they approve of, they drag their feet.
Judge Jon S. Tigar was fully in charge when his nationwide injunctions were enforced. No hurry to decide on the merits.
Now Judge Jon S. Tigar has to move the case along to a conclusion in order to implement his preferred policy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, ok, thanks. I still am hoping it takes a long time. Once you implement something like this and it starts having an effect, it’s much harder to stop the momentum.
Per National Review, it will just funnel people thru California and Arizona:
“The court’s ruling narrows the scope of the injunction so that the administration is only blocked from implementing its safe-third-country policy within the court’s jurisdiction, which includes California and Arizona.
Under the new asylum policy, which was announced in July, migrants who travel through a safe third country such as Mexico on their way to the U.S. will be denied asylum if they haven’t previously applied for refugee status in the country that country. The policy is now in effect in New Mexico and Texas, since those states fall outside of the Ninth Circuit’s jurisdiction.”
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/ninth-circuit-lifts-nationwide-injunction-allows-trumps-asylum-crackdown-to-proceed/
(lol – have fun California!)
The SCOTUS order stays the injunction, period, all states.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, LOOOOoooooove your photo=story-telling. Great sense of humor as well !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Weiner and Podesta have their mouths full of something, while Bill Clinton simulates how it happened.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Despite the obstruction of activist Obama judges!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Three guesses as to what suddenly incentivized them to do what they should have been doing all along.
(and the first two guesses don’t count)
📞
💰
🔨
$
Donald J. Trump is time traveling again with post dates like that!
Apparently this ruling will hold–but lower rulings are still perculating through lower courts. This case may be the one that will be fully heard if DOJ asks them to rule on the constitutionality of the whole question of “Nationwide injunctions” made by one judge somewhere.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“constitutionality of the whole question of “Nationwide injunctions”
*****
I am hoping that Justice Thomas writes the majority opinion that ends the travesty of District Judges issuing Nationwide injunctions during this term.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hope so too. He is my legal hero.
But it will not be a simple black and white opinion. Because historically, back when district court national injunctions were rarely issued, the rare circumstances were plainly justified by irreparable harm to litigants otherwise.
Will be a Day o Glory when state of WA Ruling Junta’ gets knocked off their perch.
How dare they Sanctify an illegal invasion!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The same two Communists Bolshevik justices….Ginsberger and Sotomayer ruled against President Trump. How unusual! LOL
LikeLiked by 4 people
The sooner Ginsberg is replaced by another PDJT selection, the better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ginsberg doesn’t bother me, she is kinda a distraction and has had minimal impact as a judge. Any one of the “four”, however, needs to be replaced inorder to take Justice Roberts out of the “equation”. He is really the dangerous member of the Court.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree. Roberts is seriously compromised and should be removed from the court.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If he had any ethics or moral fiber he would remove himself from the court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
RBG bothers me.
She can no longer do the work.
And when she leaves PDJT will appoint a Constitutionalist. Roberts’ vote will then be meaningless.
“She can no longer do the work.”
******
That what I thought until I saw her in person about a week ago. Physically she looked suprisingly good considering her recent health issues and walked across a stage and up 1/2 flight of stairs with minimal assistance. She stood up from prolonged sitting in a soft chair unaided which isn’t always easy for us old folks. She was interviewed for an hour and her mental function seemed to be excellent. (Of course after Hillary and Biden……..) That said, the life expectancy for someone receiving palliative care for Pancreatic Cancer is not good.
Lurking Lawyer here.
I strongly disagree about CJ Roberts. If you read the entirety of his ACA opinion, it is sheer judicial and political genius. SCOTUS should not decide mainly political issues if there is another avenue, so he didn’t. But opinion part two sets a clear new congressional constraint on the infamous interstate commerce clause, (ACA justification would have been unconstitutional), AND part 4 set as yet unbounded limits on fed/state subsidy coercion.
Sometimes you win long term by ‘losing’ short term. In history, ACA will go down with Marbury v Madison. In my opinion, anyway. Learn to love the precedential logic, not the short term result.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Non-lawyer here. What do you think of the argument (which the opponents of Obamacare didn’t make in court) that the individual mandate was an unconstitutional “capitation tax” (a “head tax”)?
LikeLike
All income taxes are by definition ‘capitation’ taxes, as they relate to a ‘capita’ income. Is just another weird semi-literate objection to a brilliant Roberts opinion that will have legs far beyond ACA.
Amend 16 authorizes a tax on income. It does not authorize any other direct tax, such as ACA’s “tax”. The ACA tax is not a tax on income.
That opinion says that the government can force you to contract with a private company. That is obnoxious
It’d be a damn shame if all four liberal women had a hot tub accident.
Together at the same time?
Maybe it’s just me, but I could have sworn I heard McCain calling for RBG from the gates of hell.
Sotomayer was a really weak choice; she is not very bright. The few opinions she has written were really embarrassing. Ginsburg is no dummy, she is just an ideologue. So, I am surprised 2 of the liberals went along with the majority.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tonight’s decision is only against the lower court’s injunction. And it is temporary, so as to allow the Administration to enforce the EO while the lawsuit against the EO proceeds (which is the REAL enchilada).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent. If we send all of them home – or back to Mexico where they are already wearing out their welcome – they will stop coming. Next step: Rooting out the peop[le who hire them and rent to them and sign them up for taxpayer-provided benefits. Once the benefits are stopped, the few who remain after that should be easy to locate and deport.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Technically, it didn;t uphold the policy. It said that the courts don;t have the power to deny the policy until (if at all) after the courts decide the issue on the merits.
The courts still have the issue in front of them, on the merits. Meanwhile, while the courts poner, the administration can implement this policy.
It’s possible the courts decide to strike the policy on some constitutional or statutory grounds, but the courts haven’t gotten to that point yet.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Nice catch!
Additionally, there are no merits that support letting them come and stay here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The administration can only implement in Texas and New Mexico. 9th district has jurisdiction in California and Arizona, so the illegals will just alter their path for now…
Some gems from the AP (always propaganda) article”
“Most people crossing the southern border are Central Americans fleeing violence and poverty.”
Uhh, no. Most are coming up after being promised free healthcare, subsidized or free housing and food, jobs with fake ID and stolen SSDA numbers, and free legal assistance to beat our laws that were written trying to prevent a lot of this.
“Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the high-court’s order. “Once again, the Executive Branch has issued a rule that seeks to upend longstanding practices regarding refugees who seek shelter from persecution,” Sotomayor wrote.”
Refugees? Persecution? Not the hordes who our trying to crash our southern border for the past few years. They’re just after free stuff and willing to thumb their noses at our laws to get it.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Notice they only put what Sotomayor wrote? What did RBG write? You would think her being on the court longer than all the rest, whatever she wrote would take priority, right?
They also didn’t mention the other liberal judges who went along with the conservatives.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I thought it was interesting that Kagan was the lead Justice issuing the “stay”.
Where did you find that information….I’ve been looking for more info. That’s why the fake news is only mentioning the two dissenters….it wouldn’t support their narrative if a liberal judge is taking the lead.
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/18pdf/19a230_k53l.pdf
Funny, I haven’t heard of any South America country persecuting their people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…..no they persecute us with their people!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Upending long standing practices” Just because a thing has been done for a period of time, does not make it legal. The only reason it has been long standing is because congress would/will not act on it. Again that does not make it legal, or the right thing to do.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Upending long standing practices”
… DEAD GIVEAWAY for a LEGALLY-GROUNDLESS DISSENT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL! Be careful using “dead” when discussing Ginsburg… 😏
“But we’ve always done it this way…”
Long standing practices are not laws, it would appear. Who knew?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Longstanding practices like subjugation of blacks by the KKK (democrats), subjugation of Italians by republicans (New York), subjugation of Poles (Chicago) and hate rhetoric against Jews (ongoing). Just because it was a “longstanding practice” doesn’t mean that it ethical, moral or legal….unless,of course, you have an agenda.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember, there are no sh1th0le countries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh huh. 😂
Some of them are not fleeing violence, but are the violence, fleeing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a Big Win because it affirms the historical norm?
Think “Bact to the Future”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe this decision essentially codifies the “Dublin Convention” as US law, at least until the Congress or the Courts futher define “asylum” eligibility itself.
LikeLike
Considering Mexico’s murder rate, and the cartel activity, I can foresee a legal argument that claims Mexico does NOT meet the “Safe Nation” standard.
…..compared to Chicago and Baltimore it’s probably not too bad! LOL
LikeLiked by 5 people
You know, “unless and until we move beyond these wretched official euphemisms (“The Peculiar Institution™” comes to mind …), we’re never going to make any progress where we should be: “fighting against human trafficking.”
It is: not only “an international(!) crime,” but also (IMHO) genuinely “a crime against humanity.”
Most unfortunately for all of us, America’s own laws, including the “loopholes” and “asylum provisions” that you read so much about … as you read once again that the US Congress has no will to change them … are in fact a purposeful enabler(!!) of these abuses that have gone on for so many decades. (I’m quite sure that the international crime cartels who have been doing this have plenty of cash.)
“These wretched people are not ‘immigrants.'” They have nothing to do with Ellis Island.
They’re cattle. Dear God, look what they’ve been through. And, once they arrive here, they have no hope: they’re slaves.
Likewise the people who come here on “non-immigrant visas.” What are these programs, really? You guessed it: indentured servants.
“So much for the 13th Amendment … guess there’s nothing any of us can really do about it … too bad, too bad, guess (channel Bruce Hornsby now …):
I say these things because I haven’t given up yet . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
These people are not coming here against their will.
Now the Supreme Court needs to rule that one lone local judge cannot make policy that effects the entire country
The left has relied on totally corrupt radical tyrants in black robes to enact their agenda for decades. It’s time for the top court to put an end to this usurpation and return Constitutional jurisprudence to the country and it’s people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now, END ILLEGAL BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP once and for all!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Judge Jon Tigar is the son (via one of four marriages) of Michael Tigar, an activist “human rights” criminal defense attorney who has represented:
Lynne Stewart, who was charged with conspiracy and providing material support to terrorists
Terry Nichols, of the Oklahoma City bombing
Angela Davis, activist charged with murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy for her alleged involvement in the death of Judge Harold Haley[11]
Kiko Martinez, Chicano activist
John Demjanjuk, a Ukrainian-born immigrant accused of having been “Ivan the Terrible,” a notorious Nazi concentration camp guard, whose conviction by courts in Israel was overturned but was stripped of U.S. citizenship on other grounds. He was retried by the U.S. Justice department and was convicted. Tiger represented Demjanjuk at the trial and appeal. Demjanjuk was deported to Germany where he died in prison.
Scott McClellan, former press secretary to President George W. Bush, who testified before Congress regarding the role of the Bush Administration in the leak regarding the identity of former CIA agent Valerie Plame.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Tigar
To name just a few. So his son should come as no surprise, although Dad looks like a pitbull and sonny looks like a puddycat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awright Awright Awright!
“Roberts is seriously compromised and should be removed from the court.”
*****
Not going to happen, other than death or retirement but one more PDJT judge will markedly reduce the harm that he can do. The other eight justices, including Ginsberg are basically consistent in their “roles”, The Affordable Care Act decision by Roberts, however, showed that there is a real problem with him, compromised(?) or gutless but something is fishy with him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I used to think it was gutless, wanting to be part of the DC party crowd, but not anymore. Once you start getting a handle on the depth of the corruption and level of probable black mailing going on, you realize it is more than gutless for him to betray his oath of office and basically denigrate the court with blatantly political decisions.
When he made the statement that there were no Obama judges, it really blew his cover for impartiality, disregarding how childish and immature the comment was. I think he is partof the coup effort. He appoints the FISA judges…aren’t they all liberals?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They come from socialist countries with strict gun control and no white supremacy. According to fake news and their Democrat mouth pieces that is heaven on earth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bigly win. #JudgesMatter
I savor the thought of Ginsburg retiring from court. I really believe she is ready to hand it up and her health will soon mandate that she does. This work load must me brutal at her age. This group of Supremes is already making a difference. Praise God!!
The Courts are not the law-making branch of government. Congress has already defined what circumstances are eligible for asylum to be granted. Poverty is not one of the circumstances and neither is gang violence in the home country.
If ‘Congress’ doesn’t like the asylum laws they passed, then they should do their jobs and update the laws. The democrats won’t do that because they know open borders will never pass the Senate. Their solution is illegal entry, catch and release, and sanctuary for all, even the criminals.
It makes one wonder how much money is in it for them under the guise of ‘humanitarianism’ they don’t have for our own citizens. It must be a lot.
Will this apply to the asylum seekers from Africa, will they have to seek asylum in this first country they fly over?
Keep those confirmations coming. Barkeep, a round for my friend, Mitch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cant wait for RBG to pack it in and free up another SCOTUS seat!. This is great news!
If the Court orders the gov’t to turn over all the items Powell requests in her Motion to Compel the gov’t may want to just want to walk away instead of coughing those items up. One problem. The gov’t cannot just say we dismiss, If the gov’t tries to dismiss the Flynn case the Court and/or Powell may not let the gov’t do so without producing the Brady material Powell has requested that the Court has ordered produced. My my my the tables have turned in an instant
The fact that the majority of the court took this up in mere days may be the majority tipping their cards that this case will be the one to address the unlawful and disruptive national injunction rulings that the activist leftist/Obama judges have been issuing to throttle the policies of the executive branch and violate the separation of powers under our beloved constitution. One can only hope!
Wonderful!! But what can be done about decisions by leftist district court judges which purport to bind the entire country? Can a Lurking Lawyer answer this question?
