Big Win – Supreme Court Upholds Trump Asylum Policy “First Safe Nation”…

Posted on September 11, 2019 by

The supreme court has upheld President Trump’s immigration enforcement policy that denies asylum claims to migrants who travel through safe nations to reach the U.S.

(Via AP) […] The justices’ order late Wednesday undoes a lower-court ruling that had blocked the new asylum policy in some states along the southern border. The policy is meant to deny asylum to anyone who passes through another country on the way to the U.S. without seeking protection there. (more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump, Illegal Aliens, media bias, Mexico, President Trump, Supreme Court, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

105 Responses to Big Win – Supreme Court Upholds Trump Asylum Policy “First Safe Nation”…

  1. GB Bari says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    YUGE win!

    Liked by 32 people

    Reply
  2. teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    I’m not tired of Winning yet…

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • Dave Kohler says:
      September 11, 2019 at 9:02 pm

      Neither am I !!!!!!

      FOUR MORE YEARS !!!!!

      GO MR. TRUMP, GO !!!!!

      FOUR MORE YEARS !!!!!

      Now, let’s keep the Senate, and take back the House!

      And down with the brown-nosing swamp dwellers!!!!

      (I didn’t think I would ever live long enough to see anything like this!)

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. littleanniefannie says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    Hey Judge Tigar, who’s roaring now? Our Lion!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. huecowacko says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    That Paul Ryan is in the group picture says a lot about Paul Ryan’s tenure as Speaker and who Paul Ryan is.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. Rachel Guess says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    BOOM YA’ BABY!

    Not tired of winning yet!

    #KAG! TRUMP/PENCE 2020!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. DaughterofLiberty says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    I haven’t seen a photo of, nor thought about, her for months!

    And she thought she was soooo clever…..She never recovered after the “Only Rosie O’Donnell” quip. All downhill from there. Hahahahahahaha.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Magabear says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Seems to me there’s been alot of winning going on lately in MAGA land. 😎👍

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. littleflower481 says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    This is just a temporary order until the case can work its way through the courts. But, hopefully, that will take a long time.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • cboldt says:
      September 11, 2019 at 8:34 pm

      Funny thing about this … it totally changes the urgency of acting, from the liberal judge point of view. As long as he had control with temporary injunction, he could let things ride, s.l.o.w.l.y. along.
      In order to get his way now, he has to rule on the merits.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • littleflower481 says:
        September 11, 2019 at 9:00 pm

        So, you mean the liberal judges will expedite things? Not sure I understand what you are saying. I don’t know the details of how judges work in these instances.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • cboldt says:
          September 11, 2019 at 9:11 pm

          I was just musing on how the judges act, depending on the situation. If the situation is one they approve of, they drag their feet.
          Judge Jon S. Tigar was fully in charge when his nationwide injunctions were enforced. No hurry to decide on the merits.
          Now Judge Jon S. Tigar has to move the case along to a conclusion in order to implement his preferred policy.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • The Deplorable Tina says:
      September 11, 2019 at 9:34 pm

      Per National Review, it will just funnel people thru California and Arizona:

      “The court’s ruling narrows the scope of the injunction so that the administration is only blocked from implementing its safe-third-country policy within the court’s jurisdiction, which includes California and Arizona.

      Under the new asylum policy, which was announced in July, migrants who travel through a safe third country such as Mexico on their way to the U.S. will be denied asylum if they haven’t previously applied for refugee status in the country that country. The policy is now in effect in New Mexico and Texas, since those states fall outside of the Ninth Circuit’s jurisdiction.”

      https://www.nationalreview.com/news/ninth-circuit-lifts-nationwide-injunction-allows-trumps-asylum-crackdown-to-proceed/

      (lol – have fun California!)

      Like

      Reply
  9. Patience says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Sundance, LOOOOoooooove your photo=story-telling. Great sense of humor as well !

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. sundance says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  11. NC Patriot says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Apparently this ruling will hold–but lower rulings are still perculating through lower courts. This case may be the one that will be fully heard if DOJ asks them to rule on the constitutionality of the whole question of “Nationwide injunctions” made by one judge somewhere.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • SHV says:
      September 11, 2019 at 8:55 pm

      “constitutionality of the whole question of “Nationwide injunctions”
      *****
      I am hoping that Justice Thomas writes the majority opinion that ends the travesty of District Judges issuing Nationwide injunctions during this term.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • ristvan says:
        September 11, 2019 at 9:55 pm

        I hope so too. He is my legal hero.
        But it will not be a simple black and white opinion. Because historically, back when district court national injunctions were rarely issued, the rare circumstances were plainly justified by irreparable harm to litigants otherwise.

        Like

        Reply
    • ann says:
      September 11, 2019 at 9:15 pm

      Will be a Day o Glory when state of WA Ruling Junta’ gets knocked off their perch.

      How dare they Sanctify an illegal invasion!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  12. California Joe says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    The same two Communists Bolshevik justices….Ginsberger and Sotomayer ruled against President Trump. How unusual! LOL

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Magabear says:
      September 11, 2019 at 8:53 pm

      The sooner Ginsberg is replaced by another PDJT selection, the better.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • SHV says:
        September 11, 2019 at 9:05 pm

        Ginsberg doesn’t bother me, she is kinda a distraction and has had minimal impact as a judge. Any one of the “four”, however, needs to be replaced inorder to take Justice Roberts out of the “equation”. He is really the dangerous member of the Court.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • littleflower481 says:
          September 11, 2019 at 9:08 pm

          I agree. Roberts is seriously compromised and should be removed from the court.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
          September 11, 2019 at 9:19 pm

          RBG bothers me.

          She can no longer do the work.

          And when she leaves PDJT will appoint a Constitutionalist. Roberts’ vote will then be meaningless.

          Like

          Reply
          • SHV says:
            September 11, 2019 at 10:01 pm

            “She can no longer do the work.”
            ******
            That what I thought until I saw her in person about a week ago. Physically she looked suprisingly good considering her recent health issues and walked across a stage and up 1/2 flight of stairs with minimal assistance. She stood up from prolonged sitting in a soft chair unaided which isn’t always easy for us old folks. She was interviewed for an hour and her mental function seemed to be excellent. (Of course after Hillary and Biden……..) That said, the life expectancy for someone receiving palliative care for Pancreatic Cancer is not good.

            Like

            Reply
        • ristvan says:
          September 11, 2019 at 9:44 pm

          Lurking Lawyer here.
          I strongly disagree about CJ Roberts. If you read the entirety of his ACA opinion, it is sheer judicial and political genius. SCOTUS should not decide mainly political issues if there is another avenue, so he didn’t. But opinion part two sets a clear new congressional constraint on the infamous interstate commerce clause, (ACA justification would have been unconstitutional), AND part 4 set as yet unbounded limits on fed/state subsidy coercion.
          Sometimes you win long term by ‘losing’ short term. In history, ACA will go down with Marbury v Madison. In my opinion, anyway. Learn to love the precedential logic, not the short term result.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
          • Sentient says:
            September 11, 2019 at 9:51 pm

            Non-lawyer here. What do you think of the argument (which the opponents of Obamacare didn’t make in court) that the individual mandate was an unconstitutional “capitation tax” (a “head tax”)?

            Like

            Reply
            • ristvan says:
              September 11, 2019 at 10:03 pm

              No such thing is unconstitutional after 14A in light of 1A§9.4
              All income taxes are by definition ‘capitation’ taxes, as they relate to a ‘capita’ income. Is just another weird semi-literate objection to a brilliant Roberts opinion that will have legs far beyond ACA.

              Like

              Reply
              • jx says:
                September 11, 2019 at 10:35 pm

                Amend 16 authorizes a tax on income. It does not authorize any other direct tax, such as ACA’s “tax”. The ACA tax is not a tax on income.

                Like

                Reply
          • jx says:
            September 11, 2019 at 10:21 pm

            That opinion says that the government can force you to contract with a private company. That is obnoxious

            Like

            Reply
        • Sentient says:
          September 11, 2019 at 9:48 pm

          It’d be a damn shame if all four liberal women had a hot tub accident.

          Like

          Reply
        • Remington says:
          September 11, 2019 at 10:11 pm

          Maybe it’s just me, but I could have sworn I heard McCain calling for RBG from the gates of hell.

          Like

          Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      September 11, 2019 at 9:03 pm

      Sotomayer was a really weak choice; she is not very bright. The few opinions she has written were really embarrassing. Ginsburg is no dummy, she is just an ideologue. So, I am surprised 2 of the liberals went along with the majority.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        September 11, 2019 at 9:37 pm

        Tonight’s decision is only against the lower court’s injunction. And it is temporary, so as to allow the Administration to enforce the EO while the lawsuit against the EO proceeds (which is the REAL enchilada).

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  13. Elric VIII says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Excellent. If we send all of them home – or back to Mexico where they are already wearing out their welcome – they will stop coming. Next step: Rooting out the peop[le who hire them and rent to them and sign them up for taxpayer-provided benefits. Once the benefits are stopped, the few who remain after that should be easy to locate and deport.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. cboldt says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Technically, it didn;t uphold the policy. It said that the courts don;t have the power to deny the policy until (if at all) after the courts decide the issue on the merits.
    The courts still have the issue in front of them, on the merits. Meanwhile, while the courts poner, the administration can implement this policy.
    It’s possible the courts decide to strike the policy on some constitutional or statutory grounds, but the courts haven’t gotten to that point yet.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  15. GB Bari says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Some gems from the AP (always propaganda) article”
    Most people crossing the southern border are Central Americans fleeing violence and poverty.
    Uhh, no. Most are coming up after being promised free healthcare, subsidized or free housing and food, jobs with fake ID and stolen SSDA numbers, and free legal assistance to beat our laws that were written trying to prevent a lot of this.

    Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the high-court’s order. “Once again, the Executive Branch has issued a rule that seeks to upend longstanding practices regarding refugees who seek shelter from persecution,” Sotomayor wrote.
    Refugees? Persecution? Not the hordes who our trying to crash our southern border for the past few years. They’re just after free stuff and willing to thumb their noses at our laws to get it.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  16. MicD says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    Wait just a second…
    This is a Big Win because it affirms the historical norm?
    Think “Bact to the Future”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. BigTalkers says:
    September 11, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    I believe this decision essentially codifies the “Dublin Convention” as US law, at least until the Congress or the Courts futher define “asylum” eligibility itself.

    Like

    Reply
  18. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Considering Mexico’s murder rate, and the cartel activity, I can foresee a legal argument that claims Mexico does NOT meet the “Safe Nation” standard.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Mike Robinson says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    You know, “unless and until we move beyond these wretched official euphemisms (“The Peculiar Institution™” comes to mind …), we’re never going to make any progress where we should be: “fighting against human trafficking.

    It is: not only “an international(!) crime,” but also (IMHO) genuinely “a crime against humanity.”

    Most unfortunately for all of us, America’s own laws, including the “loopholes” and “asylum provisions” that you read so much about … as you read once again that the US Congress has no will to change them … are in fact a purposeful enabler(!!) of these abuses that have gone on for so many decades. (I’m quite sure that the international crime cartels who have been doing this have plenty of cash.)

    “These wretched people are not ‘immigrants.'” They have nothing to do with Ellis Island.

    They’re cattle. Dear God, look what they’ve been through. And, once they arrive here, they have no hope: they’re slaves.

    Likewise the people who come here on “non-immigrant visas.” What are these programs, really? You guessed it: indentured servants.

    “So much for the 13th Amendment … guess there’s nothing any of us can really do about it … too bad, too bad, guess (channel Bruce Hornsby now …):

    “That’s just the Way It Is™ … some things never change” … aww, but don’t you believe it!

    I say these things because I haven’t given up yet . . .

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    Now the Supreme Court needs to rule that one lone local judge cannot make policy that effects the entire country

    The left has relied on totally corrupt radical tyrants in black robes to enact their agenda for decades. It’s time for the top court to put an end to this usurpation and return Constitutional jurisprudence to the country and it’s people

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. TwoLaine says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Now, END ILLEGAL BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP once and for all!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. LULU says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Judge Jon Tigar is the son (via one of four marriages) of Michael Tigar, an activist “human rights” criminal defense attorney who has represented:

    Lynne Stewart, who was charged with conspiracy and providing material support to terrorists
    Terry Nichols, of the Oklahoma City bombing
    Angela Davis, activist charged with murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy for her alleged involvement in the death of Judge Harold Haley[11]
    Kiko Martinez, Chicano activist
    John Demjanjuk, a Ukrainian-born immigrant accused of having been “Ivan the Terrible,” a notorious Nazi concentration camp guard, whose conviction by courts in Israel was overturned but was stripped of U.S. citizenship on other grounds. He was retried by the U.S. Justice department and was convicted. Tiger represented Demjanjuk at the trial and appeal. Demjanjuk was deported to Germany where he died in prison.
    Scott McClellan, former press secretary to President George W. Bush, who testified before Congress regarding the role of the Bush Administration in the leak regarding the identity of former CIA agent Valerie Plame.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Tigar

    To name just a few. So his son should come as no surprise, although Dad looks like a pitbull and sonny looks like a puddycat.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. ezpz2 says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Awright Awright Awright!

    Like

    Reply
  24. SHV says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    “Roberts is seriously compromised and should be removed from the court.”
    *****
    Not going to happen, other than death or retirement but one more PDJT judge will markedly reduce the harm that he can do. The other eight justices, including Ginsberg are basically consistent in their “roles”, The Affordable Care Act decision by Roberts, however, showed that there is a real problem with him, compromised(?) or gutless but something is fishy with him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      September 11, 2019 at 9:51 pm

      I used to think it was gutless, wanting to be part of the DC party crowd, but not anymore. Once you start getting a handle on the depth of the corruption and level of probable black mailing going on, you realize it is more than gutless for him to betray his oath of office and basically denigrate the court with blatantly political decisions.

      When he made the statement that there were no Obama judges, it really blew his cover for impartiality, disregarding how childish and immature the comment was. I think he is partof the coup effort. He appoints the FISA judges…aren’t they all liberals?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  25. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    They come from socialist countries with strict gun control and no white supremacy. According to fake news and their Democrat mouth pieces that is heaven on earth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. eatmorebaconcheeseburgers says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Bigly win. #JudgesMatter

    Like

    Reply
  27. Mountain man will says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    I savor the thought of Ginsburg retiring from court. I really believe she is ready to hand it up and her health will soon mandate that she does. This work load must me brutal at her age. This group of Supremes is already making a difference. Praise God!!

    Like

    Reply
  28. ms doodlebug says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    The Courts are not the law-making branch of government. Congress has already defined what circumstances are eligible for asylum to be granted. Poverty is not one of the circumstances and neither is gang violence in the home country.

    If ‘Congress’ doesn’t like the asylum laws they passed, then they should do their jobs and update the laws. The democrats won’t do that because they know open borders will never pass the Senate. Their solution is illegal entry, catch and release, and sanctuary for all, even the criminals.

    It makes one wonder how much money is in it for them under the guise of ‘humanitarianism’ they don’t have for our own citizens. It must be a lot.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Bendix says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Will this apply to the asylum seekers from Africa, will they have to seek asylum in this first country they fly over?

    Like

    Reply
  30. TradeBait says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Keep those confirmations coming. Barkeep, a round for my friend, Mitch.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Deplorable Canuck says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Cant wait for RBG to pack it in and free up another SCOTUS seat!. This is great news!

    Like

    Reply
  32. Bosley alt3 (@Alt3Bosley) says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    If the Court orders the gov’t to turn over all the items Powell requests in her Motion to Compel the gov’t may want to just want to walk away instead of coughing those items up. One problem. The gov’t cannot just say we dismiss, If the gov’t tries to dismiss the Flynn case the Court and/or Powell may not let the gov’t do so without producing the Brady material Powell has requested that the Court has ordered produced. My my my the tables have turned in an instant

    Like

    Reply
  33. Shyster says:
    September 11, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    The fact that the majority of the court took this up in mere days may be the majority tipping their cards that this case will be the one to address the unlawful and disruptive national injunction rulings that the activist leftist/Obama judges have been issuing to throttle the policies of the executive branch and violate the separation of powers under our beloved constitution. One can only hope!

    Like

    Reply
  34. Nomadic100 says:
    September 11, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Wonderful!! But what can be done about decisions by leftist district court judges which purport to bind the entire country? Can a Lurking Lawyer answer this question?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s