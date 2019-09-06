August Report: 130,000 Jobs Added, Annual Wage Growth 3.2%, Three Month Wage Growth 4.2%…

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the August Jobs Report showing 130,000 jobs added during the month. Year-over-year wage growth remains 3.2%, with a very strong three month wage growth showing gains of 4.2%.
Overall the top line growth of 130k jobs sounds modest; but jumpin’ ju-ju bones, the data underneath the top line is extremely strong and highlights exactly why wage rates have been rapidly increasing over the past three months. [Table A – BLS Report]
- The civilian labor force increased by 571,000 workers in August.
- The number of employed Americans jumped up by 590,000 in August.
- The number of people not in the labor force dropped by 364,000 in August.
- The workforce participation rate increased 0.2 to 63.2 percent in August.
With a tight labor market we are seeing the natural upward pressure on wages. In the past four months wage rates have increased 4.2% [Table B-3], and from the employment data it appears those large wage incentives are bringing people back into the workforce.
Year-over-year the number of employed Americans has grown by 2,274,000 people.
Oh yeah
LikeLike
Forgive my language, moderators, but F U CNN!
Maybe FUCNN should be their new name.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great post, but you have a small typo in the post that understates growth in the civilian laborforce.
“The workforce participation rate increased .02 to 63.2 percent in August.”
It increased more that that by a factor of ten. You just have an extra zero in there. Should read “0.2”
LikeLike
IMHO, the participation rate is a number that is very hard to move. But by Gee Trump is moving it!! #MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting chart. It appears to show a steady decline in black unemployment after Ozero took office. Then President Trump continues the same downward slope. A Democrat could look at it and without knowing any underlying facts they might insist that President Trump is just continuing what Ozero began.
But It begs the question: What kinds of jobs were created during those years, versus the kinds of jobs created since President Trump’s election?
I’m guessing there are BLS stats that may address that but I’ve never had much success navigating their website.
LikeLike
The civilian labor force increased by 571,000 workers in August.
The number of employed Americans jumped up by 590,000 in August.
The number of people not in the labor force dropped by 364,000 in August.
The workforce participation rate increased .02 to 63.2 percent in August.
All that GREAT news and yet WE’RE HEADING FOR A RECESSION! (according to the LSM)
LikeLike
The MSM can’t handle the truth. They will now lie, until they find another issue they can lie about.
LikeLike
“Thanks Obama”. /sarc
LikeLike
I’m a natural numbers guy. Think Rain-man but with more personality. That said, I’m not understanding the difference between the 130,000 jobs created number and the 590,000 increase in the number of people working. Why is the number of jobs ‘added’ not more than 130k? Also missing from the article is the number of folks moving from part time to full time employment. If memory serves, that number was 299,000 last month. I just want to understand it better. And with that all said, MAGA/KAG!!
LikeLike
A simple answer would be that 460,000 people went from unemployed to working at previously open but unfilled positions. That can’t be a bad thing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I do believe that is the answer. Employers waiting months to find somebody not on drugs and/or disfigured with tattoos and/or with a triple-digit I.Q. would be involved in the increase in “labor participation.” I read somewhere recently where there are 1,000,000 more jobs now than workers to fill them.
LikeLike
Well numbers guy,you should be able to dig up the info.And how many toothpicks in that box of toothpicks in the diner scene in the movie?
LikeLike
Lots of us baby boomers are retiring.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sec. Wilbur Ross
Verified account @SecretaryRoss
3h3 hours ago
Sec. Wilbur Ross Retweeted The White House
A great #JobsReport today, demonstrating the continued strength of the U.S. economy. African American unemployment hit a record low and hourly wage growth is again growing faster than 3%. Thanks to the policies of @realDonaldTrump, #AmericanWorkers are winning.
Sec. Wilbur Ross added,
The White House
Verified account @WhiteHouse
BREAKING: Last month, the African American unemployment rate dropped to the lowest level EVER recorded. 🔥
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yet the media is saying this is “disappointing.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
For them it is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s called transference
LikeLike
Democrat media is always disappointed when “blacks” get off of welfare. Less dependency and the freedom that jobs bring are anathema to the Democrat power plan.
LikeLike
It is disappointing Nigella, but it is predictable.
The youth of our country have never seen anything like this resurgence. My faith in our youth tells me they will realize they have been lied to soon enough.
President Trump and his economic team are going to completely reverse the commie indoctrination of our future, our youth. There are some smart, inquisitive, agitated young people that have to work through this on their own. We need to let them. It will mean more. Lead from the front.
When they finally reach the conclusion the educational people they respected has led them down the wrong path, then Katy bar the door. They are going to embrace the capitalist reality with the same gusto I did when Ronald Reagan was president.
At that point Freedom and Liberty will have heartfelt meaning and will never be reversed.
This is why the left is fighting to control the narrative so fiercely. They will lose.
LikeLike
Yes. The economy is doing terrific, and Dorian caused less damage, suffering and death than they hoped for.
They are left sparring over whether it would have hit Alabama.
They are really disappointed lately. But they are forever a disappointment to America.
LikeLike
Yeah, this is disastrous. We’d better hurry and elect a dhimmicrat, fast. /
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL – Yeah… cuz’ China
LikeLike
This isn’t exactly rocket science. “The United States of America is(!) the [only …] million-pound elephant in the manufacturing room.” It’s the market that every outside nation wants to get into.
Inexplicably, for the last 40 years or so the Chinese managed to persuade otherwise-sane Americans to remove(!) the only competitors that the Chinese could not dislodge. They bribed-away President after President after President to achieve their goal … until, quite unexpectedly, a President materialized who knew exactly what they were up to. Because he wasn’t a clueless politician: he was a savvy businessman just like themselves.
If America now re-establishes what it used to take for granted … domestic sources … the entire rest of the world will have no answer.
And, if it simultaneously re-establishes another thing that it once assumed … best Quality in the world … the world will beat a pathway to its door, and “Cheap Chinese Crap™” will be a forgotten mistake.
And the very best thing is: “there’s not one damned thing that anyone else can do about it … if we don’t (once again …) defeat ourselves.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
There it is, Mike!
LikeLike
Hey, over here. Its me, Barrack! I did that. That’s my magic wand effect.
LikeLiked by 5 people
An inch is not much of a magic wand. 🙂
LikeLike
Husband announced earlier, after we paid our car payment, that if this company he’s with doesn’t get a move on getting him into permanence and giving him a raise, he’s going to start looking elsewhere. If they would get their act together, he’d be in a pretty cushy place, but if they don’t, they’re losing someone who could be an awesome worker in their company for a couple decades yet. Somehow I think if he does decide to start looking elsewhere he’ll be able to find something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should be looking now. When evaluating your employment, there’s no such thing as too many options. If he has skill, experience, and a track record of achievement, his prospects are very good.
LikeLike
Headline:
President Trump’s Insane Sanctions and Racist Anti-Immigration Policies Destroy Global Economy!
LikeLike
If wage growth is now doubling the real inflation rate, that’s a major breakthrough for middle America. The American consumer economy will soon be firing its afterburners as this continues. And we will feed it increasingly with US-made product. That’s a self-sustaining upward trajectory.
PDJT is turning this ship around in a big way. A fundamental way. Something that Barry could only dream of, and did everything to prevent.
If this continues … and I think it will based on the underlying fundamentals … 2020 will be a joy to behold.
We have met the Fundamental Transformer, and his name is Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All fake newsrooms are currently saying “But, but……we want a recession
(damnit)! 🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just watched an interview with Jerome Powell (Chair, US Fed Reserve) and his counterpart of the Swiss Reserve Bank. Powell came across as a total Globalist – and it’s why he doesn’t understand the Trump economy. At the end, someone asked a question about whether Trump’s tweets affected his thinking and he replied that he shuts out all these things. (Clue to Powell: Trump is a citizen also – an IMPORTANT citizen; shutting off his views does your claim as to having an open mind no good.) After that, the moderator said, looking at Powell “In you we trust.” At that , the audience erupted and Powell turned and shook the moderator’s hand – and then the Swiss banker also backed that and Powell shook his hand thanking them both.
Tells you all you need to know about the guy.
BTW, I found out that he was trained as a lawyer and then worked in IB and PE – which means he probably worked on the deals. Perhaps learnt a bit of finance. But def not a top notch economist. How the heck he got the job baffles me – one of Trump’s mistakes.
I wish there was a way to get rid of the arrogant SOB. He definitely is an enemy of the US.
LikeLike