August Report: 130,000 Jobs Added, Annual Wage Growth 3.2%, Three Month Wage Growth 4.2%…

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the August Jobs Report showing 130,000 jobs added during the month. Year-over-year wage growth remains 3.2%, with a very strong three month wage growth showing gains of 4.2%.

Overall the top line growth of 130k jobs sounds modest; but jumpin’ ju-ju bones, the data underneath the top line is extremely strong and highlights exactly why wage rates have been rapidly increasing over the past three months. [Table A – BLS Report]

The civilian labor force increased by 571,000 workers in August.

The number of employed Americans jumped up by 590,000 in August.

The number of people not in the labor force dropped by 364,000 in August.

The workforce participation rate increased 0.2 to 63.2 percent in August.

With a tight labor market we are seeing the natural upward pressure on wages. In the past four months wage rates have increased 4.2% [Table B-3], and from the employment data it appears those large wage incentives are bringing people back into the workforce.

Year-over-year the number of employed Americans has grown by 2,274,000 people.

CNN's Christine Romans: "More than 500,000 people entered the labor market…that is an important sign of success in the labor market right now." pic.twitter.com/cX0sbklriR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 6, 2019

