House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with the Tick-Tock club to discuss a lawsuit he has filed (full pdf below) against Fusion GPS.

The Nunes lawsuit alleges Fusion GPS participated in racketeering and conspiracy smear campaign Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee; in an attempt to impede the committee investigation of coordination between the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS and the FBI.  [Cloud Link to lawsuitScribd Link to lawsuit]

According to the Tick-Tock club everyone must work together with Senator Lindsey Graham because the “Deep State” will attempt to obfuscate, hide information, block oversight and impede any effort to highlight damaging institutional information.

In essence what they are saying is that U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is incapable of releasing the information.  CTH does not agree. AG Barr is capable, he’s just not delivering; quit defending his inaction. Stop the nonsense.  Here’s the lawsuit:

The Tick Tock cometh…. “soon”

59 Responses to HPSCI Member Devin Nunes Files Lawsuit Against Fusion-GPS Claiming Racketeering and Conspiracy…

  1. law4lifeblog says:
    September 4, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    Omigosh, Sundance, that pic of Methuslah Hannity, still frothing at the mouth with the tick tock, is hilarious…thank you for being here for us!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Right to reply says:
    September 4, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    Perhaps the candidate for 2024 should be Nunes

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. DJ says:
    September 4, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    We all need to cut Barr some slack – he’s gotta spend time practicing the bagpipes, don’t ya know. The actual fate of the Republic sorta pails in comparison…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. JoeMeek says:
    September 4, 2019 at 11:55 pm

    “HPSCI Member Devin Nunes Files Lawsuit Against Fusion-GPS Claiming Racketeering and Conspiracy…”

    And my fantasy headline is – HPSCI Member Devin Nunes Files Lawsuit Against the FBI Claiming Racketeering and Conspiracy…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Raptors2020 says:
      September 5, 2019 at 1:17 am

      I’d think Carter Page was bogus, except he filed a law suit over his treatment. I still can’t trust him.
      Law suits may be the only path to our enlightenment. Stefan Halper was sued by his victim Svetlana Lokhova. Halper revealed he framed and slandered Michael Flynn as a Russian agent because he was following orders as a American Government employee.
      More of this, please.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. Vegas Guy says:
    September 4, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    Barr …Guardian of the Gate…

    Like

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 11:58 pm

    Yup… still waiting for Barr to be a stand-up AG.
    Never gonna happen. No matter who Trump picks… they’re all institutional brethren.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JoeMeek says:
      September 5, 2019 at 12:02 am

      I met a man, BarrJangles, and he spoke to me
      I was so sad and down and out
      He looked to be the Eliot Ness of the age
      As he spoke right out
      He talked of justice, he talked of change
      But then just played his Bagpipes and farted in everyone’s face instead

      Mister BarrJangles
      Mister BarrJangles
      Mister BarrJangles
      Dance!!!

      Like

      Reply
    • wmingpt says:
      September 5, 2019 at 12:29 am

      Maybe he waiting until all the reports are out and all the ducks are in a row. If he does little by little the MSM can spin it little by little…give it to the public in one big blast.

      Like

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      September 5, 2019 at 12:32 am

      PDJT didn’t PICK Barr. McConnell Ztells PDJT who he can have. He frames it as
      “Heres who I can get the votes for, to confirm. But McConnell COULD change the fillibuster rule,any time he,wanted, and he could recess the Senate, allowing PDJT to do recess appointments, any time he wants.

      He supposedly has squishing Republicons in the caucus, like Susan Collins, Murkowsky, and Romney, that weakens the 53 seat majority.

      But, you’ll notice every single,R votes to uphold this rediculous charade of keeping the Senate technically in Session, to prevent recess appoitments.

      What I’m saying is, he has a strong a hold on the R’s votes, as Schumer has on the D’s. When a Collins, Murkowski or Romney (or McCain or Flake) votes opposite to the party, its cause he directs it.

      He controls the RNCC $, and when he tells a Senator what to do, they do it.

      So, please, even as a form of ‘shorthand’ do not repeat the lie that “Trump” picks his AG, or anyone else in his cabinet.

      It just ain’t so,…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. Elric VIII says:
    September 5, 2019 at 12:06 am

    President Trump is a Master Showman. As such, he knows how to build a story and the importance of a properly timed climax. All his supporters can do is to hope and pray that he will, in his own time, deliver, and justice will be done.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • LafnH20 says:
      September 5, 2019 at 12:19 am

      It is WE Deplorables who must give him that time, Elric VIII.
      IMHO, we should VOTE for whomever he Endorses.

      The Yah but- yah but – yah but… has been tried, tried , tried.

      Maybe WE try OK… This time.

      If The President does not win re-election….

      OUR KIND .. will not be allowed to rise again…

      Imo

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Coco Mama says:
      September 5, 2019 at 12:28 am

      I think you state the truth, which is a force of nature. I trust Trump and look for justice throughout the world. Scoff but verify. Victory of great magnitude is coming.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. JoeMeek says:
    September 5, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Barr seems to be about as much Eliot Ness as Warren is American Indian.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      September 5, 2019 at 12:35 am

      Joe,
      Tough call, but I think Warren may win that. Remember, she DOES have some, albeit small. Barr ain’t got NONE.

      Like

      Reply
      • underwhelmingposter says:
        September 5, 2019 at 1:07 am

        My Ancestry.com DNA kit gave me a 1/1024 $ of native American. All my relatives came from Denmark and Scotland. Go figure.
        It must be in the air!

        Like

        Reply
        • StuckIntheMiddle says:
          September 5, 2019 at 1:41 am

          Paranoid I know, but giving my DNA away without knowing where it’s gonna be stored and who has access to it is a BIG NO from me. FBI could plunder that DNA bank and frame anyone they want with it.

          Like

          Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          September 5, 2019 at 1:52 am

          2 explanations. Nature of the test, or nature of DNA, that ALL human DNA is going to show a minute amount.

          Also, I recall after liatottas test they said there rrally isn’t such a thing.

          American Indian tribes insist membership in there tribe isn’t based on blood; they have ‘accepted’ others into their tribe, (think “Little Big Man”, “A man called Horse”).
          So, they actually use South American native DNA, and exrapolate.
          I think its largely b.s., myself.

          Like

          Reply
  9. Darrell Michael Richardson says:
    September 5, 2019 at 12:08 am

    RICO cases are no joke they got teeth. Give ’em hell at least someone has a pair glad to see something happening.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Tiffthis says:
    September 5, 2019 at 12:09 am

    I hope he wins and I will donate to any “gofundme” that he posts. This guy is in it for the long haul and I appreciate that 💯

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. US says:
    September 5, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Dear Mr. Nunes, I promise this weekend my campaign contribution will be in the Internet. You the Man.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    September 5, 2019 at 12:12 am

    All these lawsuits…
    Will all end up in front of Obama appointed judges. The swamp is bottomless.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. mj_inOC says:
    September 5, 2019 at 12:14 am

    So LOVE fellow former farmer Rep Nunes…

    Sharp, diligent, articulate businessman, almost makes me want to move [from Monterey] to his district to vote for him!
    Will volunteer and donate instead, as we KNOW there will be ‘forgotten’ ballots, machines that switch names/parties in his district.
    Pray he continues to win!
    Especially his good name back, and this lawsuit from this earlier wretched attempt to slander him and keep him from his House Committee Chair.

    KAG!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. dallasdan says:
    September 5, 2019 at 12:19 am

    SD:
    “In essence what they are saying is that U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is incapable of releasing the information. CTH does not agree. AG Barr is capable, he’s just not delivering; quit defending his inaction. Stop the nonsense.”

    SD is continuing his fact-based indictment of Barr as a Deep State operative. Facts are compelling when aggregated and both uniformly and collectively indicate a single conclusion.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. redthunder238 says:
    September 5, 2019 at 12:29 am

    So are people still gonna call me crazy if I label Hannity a traitor? This dude is blantanly phony at this point. I’ve seen it for YEARS.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Perot Conservative says:
    September 5, 2019 at 1:06 am

    So Sundance doesn’t buy Ristivan’s (lurking lawyer) position – that protecting a grand jury / grand juries is critical?

    There should be some pieces that could be released – Scope Memo’s? Exculpatory docs? McCabe Indictments? Hillary emails?

    Like

    Reply
  17. Mr. T. says:
    September 5, 2019 at 1:35 am

    Sundance, that’s Sean when it’s 80 years old, still cutting off his guests before they can finish a sentence. Good Post! lol

    Like

    Reply
  18. Newt Love says:
    September 5, 2019 at 1:36 am

    And let’s not forget the collusion conspiracy side bars like how they maneuvered to have Nunes suspended on ethics violations (turned out to be bogus) and then briefed each member separately.

    I’ll bet that the briefings that Adam Schiff and the other (D)s received was different from the briefings (R)s on the committee received, starting with Mike Conaway.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Aeyrie says:
    September 5, 2019 at 1:42 am

    Cute, Sundance. “Tick Tock Club”. Let’s take another run at this thing from another direction. Walk with me for a bit….
    This whole thing looks like a Kabuki play to me. Everyone seems to be playing a predetermined part. Why is PDJT appearing to not know much of anything when we know darn well he knows just about all of it? Why does he continually defer to Mr. Barr when asked, saying, well, it’s all up to him to decide what to do. NOT very take-charge Trumpian, is it? Why does AG Barr appear to be sandbagging like crazy, when everybody who knows him well claims to have incredible professional respect for him, saying he is a stand-up guy? Why are a bunch of ordinary citizens, Congress members and organizations like Judicial Watch appearing to be the only ones doing yeoman’s work to pursue justice by filing lawsuits while DOJ and FBI look like they are running like scalded apes from the scene of the crime? We all acknowledge that everything about this looks REALLY suspicious. Everything looks upside down and inside out. When life starts looking like that my B.S. meter starts firing off an alarm.
    But WHY does it look like that?
    Since we seem to be in the Twilight Zone I will borrow a line from that terrific show and say, “I submit for your consideration”…the following theory: This is all about optics. I posited in a previous thread that since we know that just about everything in D.C. revolves around optics, let’s take a closer look at that. What are they trying to get us to see? What is the goal? LOL, other than driving everybody to get pitchforks, tar and feathers.
    Suppose PDJT doesn’t want to appear very interested in justice. Why? Suppose the DOJ/FBI currently under renovation wants to appear to be corrupt as usual to give private citizens, organizations and Congress members the space to move in and appear to be doing their work by filing lawsuits to extract the facts. Why? To give the appearance of disinterest, or at least neutrality? Why? I submit that it is to head off and prevent the rabid Leftists with terminal TDS, along wth any other low information soul they can drag along with them, from being able to throw down the only card.they have left to play. Not a trump card, but it’s a poerful one…
    Yelling new “R” words. “Revenge! Revenge! Revenge!” “Retribution! Retribution! Retribution!” to generate all the distraction, chaos and finger-pointing they can muster. Same tried and true red herring they used from the Alinsky playbook on the “missing” Hillary emails. Great umbrage was taken over their exposure while moving attention away from their treasonous content. Perhaps “the play’s the thing” to lull them into complacency until the the trap snaps shut around them.
    Your thoughts?

    Like

    Reply
  20. CTH Fan says:
    September 5, 2019 at 1:45 am

    Very caustic posts here tonight. I would rather leave the the demunition of our allies to the left. We need all the help we can get to get the word out and win the next election.

    Yes, I know Hannity can be very annoying but he has a very large audience and he is getting the information out there.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

