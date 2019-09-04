“HPSCI Member Devin Nunes Files Lawsuit Against Fusion-GPS Claiming Racketeering and Conspiracy…”

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with the Tick-Tock club to discuss a lawsuit he has filed (full pdf below) against Fusion GPS.
The Nunes lawsuit alleges Fusion GPS participated in racketeering and conspiracy smear campaign Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee; in an attempt to impede the committee investigation of coordination between the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS and the FBI. [Cloud Link to lawsuit – Scribd Link to lawsuit]
According to the Tick-Tock club everyone must work together with Senator Lindsey Graham because the “Deep State” will attempt to obfuscate, hide information, block oversight and impede any effort to highlight damaging institutional information.
In essence what they are saying is that U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is incapable of releasing the information. CTH does not agree. AG Barr is capable, he’s just not delivering; quit defending his inaction. Stop the nonsense. Here’s the lawsuit:
Omigosh, Sundance, that pic of Methuslah Hannity, still frothing at the mouth with the tick tock, is hilarious…thank you for being here for us!
Hey… ya know,… as bad as it is… ya still gotta laugh!
😀 😀 😀
LOL…At first seeing it I quickly thought it was Newt Gingrich….
Me too Vegas!
…and drink bourbon.
Having VO and water as Iwe read comments.
Maker’s on the rocks here
Dayum that was rough and that is saying a lot coming from a guy like me
Aren’t FBI agents considered soldiers, in a way? Shouldn’t a military tribunal handle these agents?
This is interesting, the FBI conducted human drug experiments (LSD and mescaline) on unwitting human subjects in the 1950’s and 60’s. At least two subjects died, one by suicide. The government tried to avoid responsibility when sued…
Why do people think the FBI has integrity? Kind of long reference here..
https://bioethicsarchive.georgetown.edu/achre/final/chap3_4.html
Actually seems like CIA, FBI and the military all working together on this human drug experiment. The behavior described in this article , the CIA Director destroying evidence etc., sounds eerily familiar. We think it is a small group of elites, working against Trump, but it sounds like collusion is not new to these groups.
LMAO! That is a hilarious pic! FaceApp ain’t got nothing on sundance!
Yeah, it’s admittedly funny… But I’m not crazy about mocking people who are on our side when practically no one in the media is… And mocking their (yes, annoying, I grant you) ‘tick tock’ perseverance, when the alternative is for them to drop the bone and move on and call it ‘old news’… What would you prefer that they cover? What position would you prefer they take?
They may not have it perfectly right, and they may be falling square into the ‘outrage trap’ (I worry that they perpetuate that), but they want what we want… We should respect that.
Hannity started on Seth Rich – good
Hannity dropped Seth Rich – bad
Something here clearly terrifies them. Jeffrey Epstein proved the fear is appropriate . Still, Sean should revisit the story.
Hannity respects ratings. Until the tick-tock story has every last drop of ad rev wrung out of it, Hannity will continue. I don’t watch TV so…
I agree.
Perhaps the candidate for 2024 should be Nunes
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well yes, I’d say. I think he should be VP in 2020 for PDT. Current VP Pence can run for Senate seat I believe.
We all need to cut Barr some slack – he’s gotta spend time practicing the bagpipes, don’t ya know. The actual fate of the Republic sorta pails in comparison…
…pales…
(Gotta cut back on the bourbon…)
Not if it is “Old Crow”…
Or pappy van winkle 🤤
I’m a member of the Association of Old Crows (AOC), an electronic warfare trade society. I hate that “AOC” [I call her Elixir Occasional-Carsex] stole our acronym. Curse that young hussy!
How true. And when he feels he is proficient at the bagpipes, maybe he can learn to play the fiddle. Maybe he can even use the one Nero used.
“HPSCI Member Devin Nunes Files Lawsuit Against Fusion-GPS Claiming Racketeering and Conspiracy…”
And my fantasy headline is – HPSCI Member Devin Nunes Files Lawsuit Against the FBI Claiming Racketeering and Conspiracy…
I’d think Carter Page was bogus, except he filed a law suit over his treatment. I still can’t trust him.
Law suits may be the only path to our enlightenment. Stefan Halper was sued by his victim Svetlana Lokhova. Halper revealed he framed and slandered Michael Flynn as a Russian agent because he was following orders as a American Government employee.
More of this, please.
My meme on Stefan Halper is free to use:
Halper to play the origin role of Jabba the Hutt in an upcoming Star Wars prequel…
Barr …Guardian of the Gate…
Yup… still waiting for Barr to be a stand-up AG.
Never gonna happen. No matter who Trump picks… they’re all institutional brethren.
I met a man, BarrJangles, and he spoke to me
I was so sad and down and out
He looked to be the Eliot Ness of the age
As he spoke right out
He talked of justice, he talked of change
But then just played his Bagpipes and farted in everyone’s face instead
Mister BarrJangles
Mister BarrJangles
Mister BarrJangles
Dance!!!
Maybe he waiting until all the reports are out and all the ducks are in a row. If he does little by little the MSM can spin it little by little…give it to the public in one big blast.
Kind of like a shock and awe.
PDJT didn’t PICK Barr. McConnell Ztells PDJT who he can have. He frames it as
“Heres who I can get the votes for, to confirm. But McConnell COULD change the fillibuster rule,any time he,wanted, and he could recess the Senate, allowing PDJT to do recess appointments, any time he wants.
He supposedly has squishing Republicons in the caucus, like Susan Collins, Murkowsky, and Romney, that weakens the 53 seat majority.
But, you’ll notice every single,R votes to uphold this rediculous charade of keeping the Senate technically in Session, to prevent recess appoitments.
What I’m saying is, he has a strong a hold on the R’s votes, as Schumer has on the D’s. When a Collins, Murkowski or Romney (or McCain or Flake) votes opposite to the party, its cause he directs it.
He controls the RNCC $, and when he tells a Senator what to do, they do it.
So, please, even as a form of ‘shorthand’ do not repeat the lie that “Trump” picks his AG, or anyone else in his cabinet.
It just ain’t so,…
President Trump is a Master Showman. As such, he knows how to build a story and the importance of a properly timed climax. All his supporters can do is to hope and pray that he will, in his own time, deliver, and justice will be done.
It is WE Deplorables who must give him that time, Elric VIII.
IMHO, we should VOTE for whomever he Endorses.
The Yah but- yah but – yah but… has been tried, tried , tried.
Maybe WE try OK… This time.
If The President does not win re-election….
OUR KIND .. will not be allowed to rise again…
Imo
That is a fact, unless more non-deplorables are not awoken
I think you state the truth, which is a force of nature. I trust Trump and look for justice throughout the world. Scoff but verify. Victory of great magnitude is coming.
Barr seems to be about as much Eliot Ness as Warren is American Indian.
Joe,
Tough call, but I think Warren may win that. Remember, she DOES have some, albeit small. Barr ain’t got NONE.
My Ancestry.com DNA kit gave me a 1/1024 $ of native American. All my relatives came from Denmark and Scotland. Go figure.
It must be in the air!
Paranoid I know, but giving my DNA away without knowing where it’s gonna be stored and who has access to it is a BIG NO from me. FBI could plunder that DNA bank and frame anyone they want with it.
2 explanations. Nature of the test, or nature of DNA, that ALL human DNA is going to show a minute amount.
Also, I recall after liatottas test they said there rrally isn’t such a thing.
American Indian tribes insist membership in there tribe isn’t based on blood; they have ‘accepted’ others into their tribe, (think “Little Big Man”, “A man called Horse”).
So, they actually use South American native DNA, and exrapolate.
I think its largely b.s., myself.
RICO cases are no joke they got teeth. Give ’em hell at least someone has a pair glad to see something happening.
I hope he wins and I will donate to any “gofundme” that he posts. This guy is in it for the long haul and I appreciate that 💯
Dear Mr. Nunes, I promise this weekend my campaign contribution will be in the Internet. You the Man.
All these lawsuits…
Will all end up in front of Obama appointed judges. The swamp is bottomless.
If only PDJT could get rid of snakes like Jessie Liu. The swamp relies on her to stymie anything they want.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sharp, diligent, articulate businessman, almost makes me want to move [from Monterey] to his district to vote for him!
Will volunteer and donate instead, as we KNOW there will be ‘forgotten’ ballots, machines that switch names/parties in his district.
Pray he continues to win!
Especially his good name back, and this lawsuit from this earlier wretched attempt to slander him and keep him from his House Committee Chair.
KAG!
SD:
“In essence what they are saying is that U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is incapable of releasing the information. CTH does not agree. AG Barr is capable, he’s just not delivering; quit defending his inaction. Stop the nonsense.”
SD is continuing his fact-based indictment of Barr as a Deep State operative. Facts are compelling when aggregated and both uniformly and collectively indicate a single conclusion.
So are people still gonna call me crazy if I label Hannity a traitor? This dude is blantanly phony at this point. I’ve seen it for YEARS.
*blatantly
What is your definition of ‘phony’
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s not the sharpest tool in the shed.
So Sundance doesn’t buy Ristivan’s (lurking lawyer) position – that protecting a grand jury / grand juries is critical?
There should be some pieces that could be released – Scope Memo’s? Exculpatory docs? McCabe Indictments? Hillary emails?
Sundance, that’s Sean when it’s 80 years old, still cutting off his guests before they can finish a sentence. Good Post! lol
And let’s not forget the collusion conspiracy side bars like how they maneuvered to have Nunes suspended on ethics violations (turned out to be bogus) and then briefed each member separately.
I’ll bet that the briefings that Adam Schiff and the other (D)s received was different from the briefings (R)s on the committee received, starting with Mike Conaway.
Cute, Sundance. “Tick Tock Club”. Let’s take another run at this thing from another direction. Walk with me for a bit….
This whole thing looks like a Kabuki play to me. Everyone seems to be playing a predetermined part. Why is PDJT appearing to not know much of anything when we know darn well he knows just about all of it? Why does he continually defer to Mr. Barr when asked, saying, well, it’s all up to him to decide what to do. NOT very take-charge Trumpian, is it? Why does AG Barr appear to be sandbagging like crazy, when everybody who knows him well claims to have incredible professional respect for him, saying he is a stand-up guy? Why are a bunch of ordinary citizens, Congress members and organizations like Judicial Watch appearing to be the only ones doing yeoman’s work to pursue justice by filing lawsuits while DOJ and FBI look like they are running like scalded apes from the scene of the crime? We all acknowledge that everything about this looks REALLY suspicious. Everything looks upside down and inside out. When life starts looking like that my B.S. meter starts firing off an alarm.
But WHY does it look like that?
Since we seem to be in the Twilight Zone I will borrow a line from that terrific show and say, “I submit for your consideration”…the following theory: This is all about optics. I posited in a previous thread that since we know that just about everything in D.C. revolves around optics, let’s take a closer look at that. What are they trying to get us to see? What is the goal? LOL, other than driving everybody to get pitchforks, tar and feathers.
Suppose PDJT doesn’t want to appear very interested in justice. Why? Suppose the DOJ/FBI currently under renovation wants to appear to be corrupt as usual to give private citizens, organizations and Congress members the space to move in and appear to be doing their work by filing lawsuits to extract the facts. Why? To give the appearance of disinterest, or at least neutrality? Why? I submit that it is to head off and prevent the rabid Leftists with terminal TDS, along wth any other low information soul they can drag along with them, from being able to throw down the only card.they have left to play. Not a trump card, but it’s a poerful one…
Yelling new “R” words. “Revenge! Revenge! Revenge!” “Retribution! Retribution! Retribution!” to generate all the distraction, chaos and finger-pointing they can muster. Same tried and true red herring they used from the Alinsky playbook on the “missing” Hillary emails. Great umbrage was taken over their exposure while moving attention away from their treasonous content. Perhaps “the play’s the thing” to lull them into complacency until the the trap snaps shut around them.
Your thoughts?
Very caustic posts here tonight. I would rather leave the the demunition of our allies to the left. We need all the help we can get to get the word out and win the next election.
Yes, I know Hannity can be very annoying but he has a very large audience and he is getting the information out there.
