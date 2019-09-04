“HPSCI Member Devin Nunes Files Lawsuit Against Fusion-GPS Claiming Racketeering and Conspiracy…”

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with the Tick-Tock club to discuss a lawsuit he has filed (full pdf below) against Fusion GPS.

The Nunes lawsuit alleges Fusion GPS participated in racketeering and conspiracy smear campaign Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee; in an attempt to impede the committee investigation of coordination between the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS and the FBI. [Cloud Link to lawsuit – Scribd Link to lawsuit]

.

According to the Tick-Tock club everyone must work together with Senator Lindsey Graham because the “Deep State” will attempt to obfuscate, hide information, block oversight and impede any effort to highlight damaging institutional information.

In essence what they are saying is that U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is incapable of releasing the information. CTH does not agree. AG Barr is capable, he’s just not delivering; quit defending his inaction. Stop the nonsense. Here’s the lawsuit:

.

The Tick Tock cometh…. “soon”

Advertisements