Andrew McCabe Fundraising for Pennsylvania Democrat Party…

Remember when former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said he was “not politically motivated”? Well, the Pennsylvania Democrat Party has announced McCabe as the keynote speaker for their fundraiser on September 21st:
Advertisements
Remember when former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said he was “not politically motivated”? Well, the Pennsylvania Democrat Party has announced McCabe as the keynote speaker for their fundraiser on September 21st:
|YeahYouRight on Andrew McCabe Fundraising for…
|Brant on Righteous Dobbs: “Where…
|albertus magnus on Andrew McCabe Fundraising for…
|lolli on September 4th – 2019 Pre…
|YeahYouRight on Andrew McCabe Fundraising for…
|Zippy on Andrew McCabe Fundraising for…
|Brant on Righteous Dobbs: “Where…
|YeahYouRight on Andrew McCabe Fundraising for…
|Invisible Mikey on September 3rd – 2019 Pre…
|Daniel on Andrew McCabe Fundraising for…
|Judith on Andrew McCabe Fundraising for…
|Nigella on Andrew McCabe Fundraising for…
|YeahYouRight on Andrew McCabe Fundraising for…
|AnotherView on Andrew McCabe Fundraising for…
|Maga Truth Seeker on Righteous Dobbs: “Where…
To his credit, even Comey isn’t so obviously, openly obtuse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a pretty low bar there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup…
LikeLiked by 1 person
So long as the appropriate people in the DoJ are plugged in to a two tier system, McCabe can act as he pleases.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The word of the day…’hubris’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We can replace that word with another word:
Indictments!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
+1 !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just….wow.
Unbelievable new low.
LikeLike
The new slush fund for liberal criminals – book deals and campaigning. Its a payback for his assistance in trying to remove our duly elected President. Remember McCabes wife got all that money from McAuliffe and just pocketed the funds when she didn’t win.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Andy is doing his small part top repay that debt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Running for office, I wonder.
LikeLike
He’s trying to hide behind being “politically persecuted” in the future, when the coupster is a traitor and just needs to be hanged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Politically persecuted” in the context of McCabe is a page out of the legally ascendant LawFare.
LikeLike
I agree that TRAITORS need to hang already, for their TREASONOUS crimes. If you don’t want to hang, then don’t commit TREASON! Duh
LikeLike
And some are saying he’s about tube indicted??? I don’t think so.
The criminal referral was made – what- 18 months ago?
And still nothing…
I don’t think it takes that long to ‘dot the i’s and cross the t’s’ in that so called ‘plan’ we were/are told to trust.
LikeLike
“The criminal referral was made – what- 18 months ago?”
LOL, what’s a CONgressional criminal referral worth? Now you know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually thought it was an IG referral, no?
LikeLike
OK, so what’s a DOJ IG criminal referral worth? Now you know. Even worse…
LikeLike
This was FIVE months ago. Did they get a reply?
JORDAN AND MEADOWS REQUEST UPDATE ON MCCABE CRIMINAL REFERRAL
20 Mar 2019
https://republicans-oversight.house.gov/release/jordan-and-meadows-request-update-on-mccabe-criminal-referral/
WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC), Ranking Member of the Government Operations Subcommittee, sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr requesting an update on the Justice Department’s investigation and prosecution of former Federal Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Darned stupid smart phones…
‘Tube’ SHOULD be: “to be…”
😐
LikeLike
I think the IG referrals were for lack of candor, and I expect, as in Coney’s case, Barr may be keeping his powder dry for bigger things ahead.
LikeLike
Ah, so MULTIPLE charges can’t be brought against him like they’d be absolutely PILED ON for any one of us?
LikeLike
“Remember when former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said he was “not politically motivated”? ”
In swampese the opposite is the truth. It’s real easy once you understand this basic principle, everything a swamp weasel says is a lie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any further legal action against Mcguilty will be considered political.
LikeLike
They are behaving extremely rationally…like men without a care in the world.
And they are correct.
LikeLike
Exactly.
LikeLike
Please if we can’t put you away just go away
LikeLike
3 things:
1. Sorry for being gross, however,
2. McCabe is a no good low-life pond-scum-licking f n liar and crook.
3. I bet all the currently employed FBI people are really proud of him………….
LikeLike
Only liberals would pay $80.00 to see a lying traitor. So when democrats hired all of these FBI and DOJ traitors at the top and then proceeded to indicate their party as “republican”, they must have been laughing the whole time!
LikeLike
Oh yeah! “Lifelong Republicans” Mueller and Comey! Ha!
LikeLike
Remember how Flynn was financially ruined? Remember all the tea party people The IRS blocked or went after? Remember the bakers and restaurant owners financially targeted through lawsuits?
Why not at the very least McCabe and Comey?
We need a legal fund for ‘bounty hunters’. People who are paid by ‘us’ to go after these crooks who are all through our government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…Oooh! And, a book $igning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stupid question:
Andrew McCabe Lied. So Will the FBI Apply the Same Rules Against Him That It Applies to All of Us? – Apr 16th, 2018
https://www.heritage.org/crime-and-justice/commentary/andrew-mccabe-lied-so-will-the-fbi-apply-the-same-rules-against-him-it
LikeLike
Money laundering?
Can they “pay” a keynote speaker?
A wink, nod and thank you for ruining your reputation, here’s some donor money to make you happy.
LikeLike
I want to know The Who, what, when, where and why at the FBI who green lighted Comey’s and McCabe’s books for publication. Pure propaganda and again, what the FBI seems to now do best, act corruptly and against PDJT. Has any NGO FOIA’d this?
LikeLike
What a difference a week makes!!!!
We went from eminent decision on charging him to watching him back to normal life, sharing his arrogance and confidence with the world.
He is not acting as someone who is about to be charged.
Note, no grand jury selected yet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have heard that said, but also heard Page gave testimony that McCabe was an OCA, so could leak without issue…. Still not sure if accurate, how that wasn’t a Grand Jury proceeding. Pretty sure NYT specifically said Page’s testimony was to a GJ. If so, what case was it??
LikeLike
What’s OCA?
LikeLike
Waiting for liar and corrupt McCabe go to prison,
LikeLiked by 1 person
As mom always said, hope you’re not holding your breath waiting for it to happen….
LikeLike
Should we be surprised?
LikeLike
On top of the legal and ethical baggage, you’ve gotta love a totally non side choosing media firefighter headlining a DNC fundraiser.
LikeLike
Hopefully he is indicted by then.
LikeLike
It’s a safe bet President Trump is aware how angry and impatient his supporters have become over the criminal conduct of McCabe and the others. He must know we’re insisting justice is served on the cabal of plotters that attempted to take the President down.
I can only assume PT is biding his time, waiting for the optimum moment to seize them all. I have no idea what that moment is but in the meantime anger grows as we see the lowlife conspirators walking around unencumbered.
Unlike leftist mobs we wouldn’t take the law into our own hands, but it sure is hard to maintain faith McCabe and the rest will be duly punished as prescribed under applicable statutes.
LikeLike
I don’t think Trump strategically waits for anything. He makes things happen. There is clearly some obstacle (or many) which prevents the desired outcome if he acts now, so he is working to remove said obstacles. I don’t have a clue what obstacles there may be, but we at least know the flavor of the obstacles and know what they do [Epstein] when they are pressed into a corner.
I simply have to maintain faith here. I agree Trump is aware of our anger. But I disagree that he’s just waiting for the right time. That’s a loser and Trump is no loser. And if we take into consideration what we know of Trump’s nature, then he has a plan and he’s working it.
LikeLike
If he is sure of anything, PDJT is sure that he can count on the tick-tockers to come in and call anyone who is unhappy a troll while encouraging us to continue to wait and to trust the plan.
But it is easy to wait. We learn from the likes of Nancy Pelosi who was told she had 2 weeks….two weeks that were up 2 months ago.
This administration needs to get the focus back what they have accomplished and off of the ridiculous and pointless pot-stirring.
While it is the President’s name on the ballot, it is OUR future as well. WE should all be fully invested in the outcome AND we should expect each other to get things done, not just creating tempests in teapots.
LikeLike
The slow release of information we have been getting is meant to allow the criminal cabal to control the narrative.
They would have preferred to keep it ALL secret. And release zero!
They had a perfect plan, then pesky Papadopoulos and Caputo, Stone and others didn’t do what they were being squeezed to do.
And worse!😱 they opened up their yapper. Papadopoulos wrote a whole book, exposed the spies and the plot.
Now what?
Well, damage control.
The info is out, people are talking, so now the cabal must control the release of the documents with the info that’s already out through those pesky Trump people that didn’t fall for their crap.
So, yeah the story is out, but not many docs yet, to help MSM control the narrative.
No docs, no proof!
It’s just some people’s conspiracy theories at this point so the American Pravda can keep “reporting” on the false narrative.
They are laying the ground for when more carefully timed docs are released
Little impact when you can get ahead of it.
McCabe will be liked and have his version of the story out so the sheep will *interpret* the docs to fit the already out narrative.
Nice trick if you can pull it off.
McCabe has bright future ahead of him. He is in the mafia.
LikeLike
I think small bites helps us too. Then the low-info voter isn’t hit with everything at once, left to believe it so fantastical as to only be possible as a political stunt. The drip benefits us too.
LikeLike
I can see it now… Comey/McCabe2020….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. That is how they keep from getting indicted. The FBM won’t indict a candidate within months of an election. They can easily pull strings and enlarge that window to over a year.
LikeLike
It’s ok, Comey said McCabe “is a professional” when asked by President Trump if McCabe had a problem with Candidate Trump mentioning McCabe’s wife taking money from the Hillary camp.
Now that he is not in the FBM anymore, politicking just proves he can keep it separated.
(Cough, BS, Cough)
LikeLike
In my opinion they were going to “make a decision” on Comey and McCabe last week.
After the backlash of not charging Comey they decide to hold off on announcing McCabe wasn’t going to be indicted/ charged either. It would have been too much for one week.
By allowing McCabe to be all over the place, getting us used to seeing him, relaxed, confident it will be easier to break the news to us in a few weeks that he won’t be charged either.
Any bets?
LikeLike
I’m betting (benefit of the doubt) that Durham is where the indictments are coming from. These IG lying bits are small ball.
LikeLike
I’m betting (benefit of the doubt) that the indictments are coming from Durham if they come at all. These IG referrals for lying are small ball.
LikeLike
What is it with these crooks writing books? Hillary has somebody churning hers out on a regular basis, Comey, McCabe, Clapper, etc. They’re all the same–“Woe is me, I’m being persecuted when I deserve sympathy.” They’re sickening. Disgusts me to no end.
LikeLike
They know nobody wants to hear it, and nobody is expected to buy them. The book deals are the financial vehicle for the payoff, nothing more.
LikeLike
Disgusting.. That’s all I’m gonna say so I don’t get myself in trouble
LikeLike