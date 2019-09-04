Andrew McCabe Fundraising for Pennsylvania Democrat Party…

Posted on September 4, 2019 by

Remember when former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said he was “not politically motivated”?   Well, the Pennsylvania Democrat Party has announced McCabe as the keynote speaker for their fundraiser on September 21st:

(Source Link)

(IG Report on Andrew McCabe)

57 Responses to Andrew McCabe Fundraising for Pennsylvania Democrat Party…

  1. chojun says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    To his credit, even Comey isn’t so obviously, openly obtuse.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Louisiana Steve says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    The word of the day…’hubris’.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. fanbeav says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    The new slush fund for liberal criminals – book deals and campaigning. Its a payback for his assistance in trying to remove our duly elected President. Remember McCabes wife got all that money from McAuliffe and just pocketed the funds when she didn’t win.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Frankns says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    Running for office, I wonder.

    Like

    Reply
  5. mike says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    He’s trying to hide behind being “politically persecuted” in the future, when the coupster is a traitor and just needs to be hanged.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. ezpz2 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    And some are saying he’s about tube indicted??? I don’t think so.

    The criminal referral was made – what- 18 months ago?

    And still nothing…

    I don’t think it takes that long to ‘dot the i’s and cross the t’s’ in that so called ‘plan’ we were/are told to trust.

    Like

    Reply
  7. StanH says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    “Remember when former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said he was “not politically motivated”? ”

    In swampese the opposite is the truth. It’s real easy once you understand this basic principle, everything a swamp weasel says is a lie.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. BobR says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    Any further legal action against Mcguilty will be considered political.

    Like

    Reply
  9. albertus magnus says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    They are behaving extremely rationally…like men without a care in the world.

    And they are correct.

    Like

    Reply
  10. joemaga says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    Please if we can’t put you away just go away

    Like

    Reply
  11. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    3 things:
    1. Sorry for being gross, however,
    2. McCabe is a no good low-life pond-scum-licking f n liar and crook.
    3. I bet all the currently employed FBI people are really proud of him………….

    Like

    Reply
  12. fanbeav says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    Only liberals would pay $80.00 to see a lying traitor. So when democrats hired all of these FBI and DOJ traitors at the top and then proceeded to indicate their party as “republican”, they must have been laughing the whole time!

    Like

    Reply
  13. Pale rider says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    Remember how Flynn was financially ruined? Remember all the tea party people The IRS blocked or went after? Remember the bakers and restaurant owners financially targeted through lawsuits?
    Why not at the very least McCabe and Comey?
    We need a legal fund for ‘bounty hunters’. People who are paid by ‘us’ to go after these crooks who are all through our government.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    …Oooh! And, a book $igning.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Zippy says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Stupid question:

    Andrew McCabe Lied. So Will the FBI Apply the Same Rules Against Him That It Applies to All of Us? – Apr 16th, 2018

    https://www.heritage.org/crime-and-justice/commentary/andrew-mccabe-lied-so-will-the-fbi-apply-the-same-rules-against-him-it

    Like

    Reply
  16. Eric C. says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    Money laundering?

    Can they “pay” a keynote speaker?

    A wink, nod and thank you for ruining your reputation, here’s some donor money to make you happy.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Shyster says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    I want to know The Who, what, when, where and why at the FBI who green lighted Comey’s and McCabe’s books for publication. Pure propaganda and again, what the FBI seems to now do best, act corruptly and against PDJT. Has any NGO FOIA’d this?

    Like

    Reply
  18. Kleen says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    What a difference a week makes!!!!

    We went from eminent decision on charging him to watching him back to normal life, sharing his arrogance and confidence with the world.

    He is not acting as someone who is about to be charged.

    Note, no grand jury selected yet.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Matt Hay says:
      September 4, 2019 at 2:46 pm

      I have heard that said, but also heard Page gave testimony that McCabe was an OCA, so could leak without issue…. Still not sure if accurate, how that wasn’t a Grand Jury proceeding. Pretty sure NYT specifically said Page’s testimony was to a GJ. If so, what case was it??

      Like

      Reply
  19. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    Waiting for liar and corrupt McCabe go to prison,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Phflipper says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    Should we be surprised?

    Like

    Reply
  21. justlizzyp says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    On top of the legal and ethical baggage, you’ve gotta love a totally non side choosing media firefighter headlining a DNC fundraiser.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Matt Hay says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    Hopefully he is indicted by then.

    Like

    Reply
  23. jrapdx says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    It’s a safe bet President Trump is aware how angry and impatient his supporters have become over the criminal conduct of McCabe and the others. He must know we’re insisting justice is served on the cabal of plotters that attempted to take the President down.

    I can only assume PT is biding his time, waiting for the optimum moment to seize them all. I have no idea what that moment is but in the meantime anger grows as we see the lowlife conspirators walking around unencumbered.

    Unlike leftist mobs we wouldn’t take the law into our own hands, but it sure is hard to maintain faith McCabe and the rest will be duly punished as prescribed under applicable statutes.

    Like

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      September 4, 2019 at 3:10 pm

      I don’t think Trump strategically waits for anything. He makes things happen. There is clearly some obstacle (or many) which prevents the desired outcome if he acts now, so he is working to remove said obstacles. I don’t have a clue what obstacles there may be, but we at least know the flavor of the obstacles and know what they do [Epstein] when they are pressed into a corner.

      I simply have to maintain faith here. I agree Trump is aware of our anger. But I disagree that he’s just waiting for the right time. That’s a loser and Trump is no loser. And if we take into consideration what we know of Trump’s nature, then he has a plan and he’s working it.

      Like

      Reply
    • albertus magnus says:
      September 4, 2019 at 3:13 pm

      If he is sure of anything, PDJT is sure that he can count on the tick-tockers to come in and call anyone who is unhappy a troll while encouraging us to continue to wait and to trust the plan.

      But it is easy to wait. We learn from the likes of Nancy Pelosi who was told she had 2 weeks….two weeks that were up 2 months ago.

      This administration needs to get the focus back what they have accomplished and off of the ridiculous and pointless pot-stirring.

      While it is the President’s name on the ballot, it is OUR future as well. WE should all be fully invested in the outcome AND we should expect each other to get things done, not just creating tempests in teapots.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Kleen says:
    September 4, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    The slow release of information we have been getting is meant to allow the criminal cabal to control the narrative.

    They would have preferred to keep it ALL secret. And release zero!

    They had a perfect plan, then pesky Papadopoulos and Caputo, Stone and others didn’t do what they were being squeezed to do.

    And worse!😱 they opened up their yapper. Papadopoulos wrote a whole book, exposed the spies and the plot.

    Now what?

    Well, damage control.

    The info is out, people are talking, so now the cabal must control the release of the documents with the info that’s already out through those pesky Trump people that didn’t fall for their crap.

    So, yeah the story is out, but not many docs yet, to help MSM control the narrative.

    No docs, no proof!

    It’s just some people’s conspiracy theories at this point so the American Pravda can keep “reporting” on the false narrative.

    They are laying the ground for when more carefully timed docs are released

    Little impact when you can get ahead of it.

    McCabe will be liked and have his version of the story out so the sheep will *interpret* the docs to fit the already out narrative.

    Nice trick if you can pull it off.

    McCabe has bright future ahead of him. He is in the mafia.

    Like

    Reply
    • YeahYouRight says:
      September 4, 2019 at 3:09 pm

      I think small bites helps us too. Then the low-info voter isn’t hit with everything at once, left to believe it so fantastical as to only be possible as a political stunt. The drip benefits us too.

      Like

      Reply
  25. Thrawl says:
    September 4, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    I can see it now… Comey/McCabe2020….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Comrade Mope says:
      September 4, 2019 at 3:06 pm

      Exactly. That is how they keep from getting indicted. The FBM won’t indict a candidate within months of an election. They can easily pull strings and enlarge that window to over a year.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Comrade Mope says:
    September 4, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    It’s ok, Comey said McCabe “is a professional” when asked by President Trump if McCabe had a problem with Candidate Trump mentioning McCabe’s wife taking money from the Hillary camp.
    Now that he is not in the FBM anymore, politicking just proves he can keep it separated.
    (Cough, BS, Cough)

    Like

    Reply
  27. Kleen says:
    September 4, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    In my opinion they were going to “make a decision” on Comey and McCabe last week.

    After the backlash of not charging Comey they decide to hold off on announcing McCabe wasn’t going to be indicted/ charged either. It would have been too much for one week.

    By allowing McCabe to be all over the place, getting us used to seeing him, relaxed, confident it will be easier to break the news to us in a few weeks that he won’t be charged either.

    Any bets?

    Like

    Reply
    • YeahYouRight says:
      September 4, 2019 at 3:13 pm

      I’m betting (benefit of the doubt) that Durham is where the indictments are coming from. These IG lying bits are small ball.

      Like

      Reply
    • YeahYouRight says:
      September 4, 2019 at 3:16 pm

      I’m betting (benefit of the doubt) that the indictments are coming from Durham if they come at all. These IG referrals for lying are small ball.

      Like

      Reply
  28. AnotherView says:
    September 4, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    What is it with these crooks writing books? Hillary has somebody churning hers out on a regular basis, Comey, McCabe, Clapper, etc. They’re all the same–“Woe is me, I’m being persecuted when I deserve sympathy.” They’re sickening. Disgusts me to no end.

    Like

    Reply
    • YeahYouRight says:
      September 4, 2019 at 3:11 pm

      They know nobody wants to hear it, and nobody is expected to buy them. The book deals are the financial vehicle for the payoff, nothing more.

      Like

      Reply
  29. Nigella says:
    September 4, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    Disgusting.. That’s all I’m gonna say so I don’t get myself in trouble

    Like

    Reply

