U.K Report: All Conservative Lawmakers Who Rebelled Against Brexit Kicked Out of Party….

Posted on September 3, 2019 by

Righteous !

LONDON (Reuters) – All 21 lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party who voted against the government to back a motion to seize control of parliamentary time to try to block a ‘no deal’ Brexit are being kicked out of the party, the BBC’s political editor said on Tuesday, citing government sources.

The group includes former finance minister Philip Hammond and Nicholas Soames, the grandson of former prime minister Winston Churchill. (Link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Brexit, Deep State, European Union, Socialist, Uncategorized, United Kingdom (UK) and Great Britain. Bookmark the permalink.

103 Responses to U.K Report: All Conservative Lawmakers Who Rebelled Against Brexit Kicked Out of Party….

  2. Diana Allocco says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Whoo-hooooo!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. snellvillebob says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    It’s a shame we cannot kick the RINO’s out of the GOP.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  4. Dances with Wolverines says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    My fear is that before all of this is over, there will be bloodshed because, like we so often hear, there are trillions of dollars at stake.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. SwampRatTerrier says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    PRAISE GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. sarasotosfan says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    What exacty does that mean? Are they removed from office?

    Like

    Reply
  7. Crawler says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Well, to borrow a line from Gil Favor, “Head ’em up, move ’em out!”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. formerdem says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    There are realignments in the air, everywhere!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. SwampRatTerrier says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Kick those Traitors out.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. margarite1 says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Who did the kicking?

    That’s our problem…no one to do the kicking except us and we usually end up hornswoggled by deception candidates who split the vote….all by design of course.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. L. Gee says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Well, someone has some titanium balls over there!!! Great job, Johnson!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • John says:
      September 3, 2019 at 10:29 pm

      We have to remember nothing is forever. Mattis is right we are an experiment and divisiveness will tear everything apart. But I look at the other side and they have been divisive for a long time, since they took down Nixon, Reagan (senile, war monger, stupid), The Florida recount, Trump election. More reason to stay armed, if they get the guns they will finish off whatever group disagrees with them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. siliconvalleydeplorable says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Outstanding!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. dufrst says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Boris stand firm! Fight evil with everything you got! Many millions are with you! BREXIT!!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  15. Perot Conservative says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    How many Conservatives, total, in Parliament?

    Maybe NJ and Farange knew this was coming?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Scott says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    The RNC can refuse to fund their campaigns. Won’t happen though.

    Like

    Reply
  18. mycroftxxx000 says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    IF people on our side wanted to do so they CAN effectively throw the bums out.
    Money being the mother’s milk of politics and all…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. steviedawn says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Nicholas Soames has always been a nasty piece of work.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. archie says:
    September 3, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    100% of the House GOP is up for election every two years. Get rid of the Freedumb Caucus since they are fake conservatives. Then get rid of the rest. There is no excuse to vote R any longer. Vote MAGA only.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. L4grasshopper says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    What makes this revolt by these 21 Remainers so “revolting” is that the Tory Party just went thru a multi-week selection process where thousands of active Party members listened to and voted in several phases for a new Party Leader, who then became PM. Johnson won handily, and he was explicit about what he intended to do.

    In the U.K. system, party loyalty is the key to exercising power. Parliament is run by the PARTY with the most seats, and the PM is that party’s leader. For Party Members to defect from what the Party wanted to do on such a seminal issue as this was tantamount to party treason. Nothing less.

    These 21 tools are now gelded. They cannot stand for office again as Tory party members, which means in the U.K. that they are doomed.

    Maybe they can form a new party …. the “We Want To Be Ruled By Brussels” Party!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. A2 says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    I stayed up to watch the entire debate and vote last night. It was clear what was going on. The hyperbole, and risible attacks by the opposition mob was stunning.

    The leader, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s speech was brilliant (I’ve posted clips of his speeches and videos from his LBS radio programme here many times). Civility died, and the remoaner cabal refused to listen, as they goose-stepped over the expressed wishes of 1.7 million of their own people.

    Now they must face the consequences of their shredding of conventions and procedures.
    Get ‘em out. And take their coats.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  23. Zephyrbreeze says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Now we’re getting somewhere.
    One way or another.

    Like

    Reply
  24. gonzotx says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Winston Churchill must be turning in his grave

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. 335blues says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    It kind of feels like there is one party, a single party, of right minded people all over the world
    who are finding the courage of their convictions to fight for their heritage, their liberty
    and their choice of future.
    Born in different countries, in different parts of the world, often speaking different
    languages, but needing and willing to fight for the same thing.
    Freedom.
    Here’s hoping those turncoats kicked out of the Conservative party for their treachery
    receive their just desserts.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. ezgoer says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    When you have a referendum and the government overrules the vote of the people you will have violence in the streets. If voting isn’t respected, there will be no other choice. British elitists are playing with fire.

    Like

    Reply
  27. gonzotx says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Winston Churchill is turning over in his grave

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplore Able says:
      September 4, 2019 at 12:12 am

      On the contrary, I think Churchill would enjoy this:

      “We shall go on to the end, we shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our Island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender….”

      That speech was about fighting Nazi Germany. Johnson is fighting globalism. Both Churchill and Johnson want a free Britain, not a country subject to the whims of foreign powers.

      How sad it is that a relative of Sir Winston is on the wrong side.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Pale rider says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Very cool! Farage is a force of unparalleled tenacity.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  30. Bill says:
    September 3, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    I’m not going to get over excited. I got excited when the queen granted a halt to parliament last week, yet these snakes slithered around quickly to regroup and do this. Something tells me they had this mapped out. And they have another trigger in place that we aren’t looking ahead too yet. The brexiters need to play offense, not defense. Today was defense.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dekester says:
      September 3, 2019 at 11:07 pm

      Nigel and his supporters are loving this.

      They are all rats, and they have been flushed.

      No place to hide now..they will forever be branded as traitors.

      God bless PDJT

      Like

      Reply
  31. pyromancer76 says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    Biff! Bam! Pow! The New Trumpian Era is upon us. First nationally, then internationally. Great going, Britain. Wait until the President Trump landslide of Monster proportions in 2020.

    Peoples of the world, patriots of their own countries, are requiring life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in their own cultural versions. We Americans choose a Constitutional Republic. Globalists, marxists be gone everywhere.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Magabear says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    Thou Art Dismissed, Be Gone With Thee!!! 😁

    Like

    Reply
  33. Rynn69 says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    Godspeed, Brexiteers! America is with you!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    Holy Brexit Batman!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  35. omyword says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:04 am

    Isnt it curious, how taking a patriotic stand so visably and starkly shines the light of truth on deception and deceivers. They always expose themselves. Light to evil is kryptonite.

    Or however you spiel it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Snow White says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:17 am

    A Churchill being a traitor? His grandfather us rolling in his grave.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s