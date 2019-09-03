U.K Report: All Conservative Lawmakers Who Rebelled Against Brexit Kicked Out of Party….

Righteous !
LONDON (Reuters) – All 21 lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party who voted against the government to back a motion to seize control of parliamentary time to try to block a ‘no deal’ Brexit are being kicked out of the party, the BBC’s political editor said on Tuesday, citing government sources.
The group includes former finance minister Philip Hammond and Nicholas Soames, the grandson of former prime minister Winston Churchill. (Link)
Advertisements
Ooooo! Fireworks!
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 27 people
Hot damn!!!! The People’s Coup!
There is no reason that President Trump could not kick similar traitors out of the Republican Party.
Cut off their money.
LikeLiked by 19 people
If the Traitors are Fired from the job they were “Hired” for, then they don’t have a job in Parliament now.
They were Hired to represent a specific party.
They have to join another party and run with it and hope to get elected again.
That’s my take on this.
But I could be totally wrong.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is like the British Revolution. Brits have to take the reins here. It is not too late to slip the yoke and reject the false song of globalism.
LikeLiked by 11 people
He doesn’t have control of the money. Mitch McConnell has control of money distributed to Senators, and Kevin McCarthy has control of the money distributed to Representatives.
LikeLiked by 3 people
McConnell has his NRSC money, however, he does not have oversay on the RNC money. Same with McCarthy. Neither has access to RNC money.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do not under any circumstances contribute any monies to the republican party itself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only problem being is he doesn’t control it. The US Chamber does, especially on the Senate side. (If he did, it would already be long gone!)
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good. Good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This just cracks me up!!!! It’s the BoJo boomerang!!! LMAO…I just love people that have a big huge set of balls!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nearly 3 years ago THE PEOPLE of the UK voted to LEAVE the despised EU and the”Remoaners”and the bureaucRATS in Brussells,desided that they were going to ignore the”Will Of The People”and throw DEMOCRACY in the bin.Time to put your big boy pants on and”Throw The Bums”out.BREXIT
LikeLiked by 1 person
We were Just talking about Braveheart this past holiday weekend.🙂🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why don’t we do this?
Until we do the RNC and Trump campaign gets zero pennies from me.
Yeah it’s that important
LikeLiked by 3 people
What can we do? Call in sick en masse? Withdraw all our cash from the banks and refuse to redeposit until demands are met? How do the people force change when candidates are bought and paid for before or after being elected? Must get money out of politics but how?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You bring up a VERY good question. They used to work for US. I don’t know how we get them back.
But I do know without Donald, our ship would have sailed (to China and elsewhere) some 3 years ago.
LikeLike
Whoo-hooooo!
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s a shame we cannot kick the RINO’s out of the GOP.
LikeLiked by 16 people
WE can kick out the RINO’s it’s called the BALLOT BOX in 2020 & beyond.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Never gonna happen. They elected Romney for gawd’s sake.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Work on Voter Fraud. My bet, without it, Mittens is out
LikeLike
Romney’s an aberration, but your point is well taken.
LikeLike
The political process has been rendered subordinate to abuse of legal process. The ballot box does not work any more. Uniparty, fake news, and fraud. 100% of the “political class” (Trump is not part of that class) is globalist. 100%.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Military tribunals should do the trick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not so fast.
The ballot box worked just fine in November of 2016.
Not enough MAGA voters followed up in November 2018, so thenthe ballot box worked for the opposition.
All it requires is for patriots who believe in MAGA and President Trump to get off their “donkeys” and vote for PDJT in November next year, and convince as many friends and relatives as possible to do the exact same.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Get off the donkey! That’s a keeper GB!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
RINOS get replaced with RINOS in training.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^^^this, bob
LikeLiked by 1 person
And then call a snap election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Churchill must be ready to haunt his grandson.
LikeLike
I tried many times to kick out Mccain at the ballot box. Too bad my fellow Arizonans never helped.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for trying, sure wished many times I could’ve helped😉
LikeLike
My fear is that before all of this is over, there will be bloodshed because, like we so often hear, there are trillions of dollars at stake.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nothing is off the table when fighting for all the marbles.
Prepare accordingly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
PRAISE GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
What exacty does that mean? Are they removed from office?
LikeLike
no, but they can’t run for office as Tories, so it is harder.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wondering the same…the linked article didn’t go into detail
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re now effectively Independents unless they join another party (who agrees to take them).
LikeLike
Elections have consequences.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s precisely what it means.
LikeLike
Well, to borrow a line from Gil Favor, “Head ’em up, move ’em out!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rawhide
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought that was ‘blues brothers’ S
LikeLike
There are realignments in the air, everywhere!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kick those Traitors out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7424521/The-21-Remainer-Tory-rebels-voted-against-government-block-No-Deal.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who did the kicking?
That’s our problem…no one to do the kicking except us and we usually end up hornswoggled by deception candidates who split the vote….all by design of course.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, someone has some titanium balls over there!!! Great job, Johnson!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have to remember nothing is forever. Mattis is right we are an experiment and divisiveness will tear everything apart. But I look at the other side and they have been divisive for a long time, since they took down Nixon, Reagan (senile, war monger, stupid), The Florida recount, Trump election. More reason to stay armed, if they get the guns they will finish off whatever group disagrees with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Outstanding!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boris stand firm! Fight evil with everything you got! Many millions are with you! BREXIT!!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many Conservatives, total, in Parliament?
Maybe NJ and Farange knew this was coming?
LikeLiked by 1 person
BJ, or BoJo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The RNC can refuse to fund their campaigns. Won’t happen though.
LikeLike
Check!
LikeLiked by 1 person
IF people on our side wanted to do so they CAN effectively throw the bums out.
Money being the mother’s milk of politics and all…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nicholas Soames has always been a nasty piece of work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And now, Soames will be a nasty piece of ‘Out of Work’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
100% of the House GOP is up for election every two years. Get rid of the Freedumb Caucus since they are fake conservatives. Then get rid of the rest. There is no excuse to vote R any longer. Vote MAGA only.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s your beef with the freedom caucus?
LikeLike
They did not oppose Paul Ryan for Speaker.
LikeLike
Isn’t Meadows and Collins part of that caucus?
LikeLike
I really like Jim Jordan, Mark Collins, Devin Nunez, and Ted Cruz. I think most of us do.
LikeLike
What makes this revolt by these 21 Remainers so “revolting” is that the Tory Party just went thru a multi-week selection process where thousands of active Party members listened to and voted in several phases for a new Party Leader, who then became PM. Johnson won handily, and he was explicit about what he intended to do.
In the U.K. system, party loyalty is the key to exercising power. Parliament is run by the PARTY with the most seats, and the PM is that party’s leader. For Party Members to defect from what the Party wanted to do on such a seminal issue as this was tantamount to party treason. Nothing less.
These 21 tools are now gelded. They cannot stand for office again as Tory party members, which means in the U.K. that they are doomed.
Maybe they can form a new party …. the “We Want To Be Ruled By Brussels” Party!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Obviously they will never need to make it back to power. The 21 were probably paid very quickly and with large sums by one Mr Satan, I mean Soros.
LikeLike
What does this mean in the immediate term for Brexit?
LikeLike
I stayed up to watch the entire debate and vote last night. It was clear what was going on. The hyperbole, and risible attacks by the opposition mob was stunning.
The leader, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s speech was brilliant (I’ve posted clips of his speeches and videos from his LBS radio programme here many times). Civility died, and the remoaner cabal refused to listen, as they goose-stepped over the expressed wishes of 1.7 million of their own people.
Now they must face the consequences of their shredding of conventions and procedures.
Get ‘em out. And take their coats.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Jacob Rees-Mogg is great. I always love listening to him.
LikeLike
Now we’re getting somewhere.
One way or another.
LikeLike
Winston Churchill must be turning in his grave
LikeLiked by 1 person
It kind of feels like there is one party, a single party, of right minded people all over the world
who are finding the courage of their convictions to fight for their heritage, their liberty
and their choice of future.
Born in different countries, in different parts of the world, often speaking different
languages, but needing and willing to fight for the same thing.
Freedom.
Here’s hoping those turncoats kicked out of the Conservative party for their treachery
receive their just desserts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hear hear….yes the world is getting smaller and the differences between its peoples are becoming more focused and refined…Freemen vs Slaves…Nationalists vs Globalists.
Concentration of power is never good…and that is what a globalist seeks even if he doesn’t realize it….and as we all know…power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cue “The Deplorables” … below
LikeLike
Yep
LikeLike
Great post, 335blues. There’s an undercurrent of excitement accompanying this resolve, and it is gaining noticeable momentum. Stand tall, speak out, vote and pray.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you have a referendum and the government overrules the vote of the people you will have violence in the streets. If voting isn’t respected, there will be no other choice. British elitists are playing with fire.
LikeLike
Winston Churchill is turning over in his grave
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the contrary, I think Churchill would enjoy this:
“We shall go on to the end, we shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our Island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender….”
That speech was about fighting Nazi Germany. Johnson is fighting globalism. Both Churchill and Johnson want a free Britain, not a country subject to the whims of foreign powers.
How sad it is that a relative of Sir Winston is on the wrong side.
LikeLike
Very cool! Farage is a force of unparalleled tenacity.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t know much about him, but I like what I see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nigel Farage is the force that made Brexit possible, this is his third decade of this battle!!
LikeLike
Nigel is Gandalf bringing light and encouragement to the free men of Gondor as they face the tyranny and menace of Mordor and fight for freedom..I know….overly dramatic… but some myths and hero achetypes seem to reappear throughout the ages of time…and we are living in ‘interesting times’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Check out the photos in this article of Nigel crawling out of the wreckage of a small plane crash he survived nearly a decade ago.
According to the article, he fractured two vertebrae in his neck, split his sternum and pretty much broke all of his ribs. He had punctured his lung. And bruising to his heart meant that he was at risk of a heart attack.
He’s tough as nails with a strong backbone and big giant balls.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/politics/nigel-farage/11466522/Nigel-Farage-After-the-plane-crash-I-lit-a-fag.-Not-a-great-idea-close-to-aviation-fuel.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Keln’s mural has been the wallpaper on my phone, since it first appeared in 2016.. It is such an inspiration to me!
LikeLiked by 6 people
YES!!!!! Thank u BKR….Inspiring…Free men of the world must rise up!
LikeLiked by 3 people
🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱🇵🇱🇮🇹🇭🇺💪🏻
(Feel free to add flags…)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not crying. You’re crying.
LikeLiked by 3 people
May I add this here.
LO Kin-hei 羅健熙
@lokinhei
·
8h
Hong Kong secondary school students singing “Do You Hear The People Sing” during school assembly on top of the national anthem background music. Wow!”
#HongKongProtest
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Account Closed,” but frikken awesome anyway!! God Bless ’em!
LikeLike
I’m not going to get over excited. I got excited when the queen granted a halt to parliament last week, yet these snakes slithered around quickly to regroup and do this. Something tells me they had this mapped out. And they have another trigger in place that we aren’t looking ahead too yet. The brexiters need to play offense, not defense. Today was defense.
LikeLike
Nigel and his supporters are loving this.
They are all rats, and they have been flushed.
No place to hide now..they will forever be branded as traitors.
God bless PDJT
LikeLike
Biff! Bam! Pow! The New Trumpian Era is upon us. First nationally, then internationally. Great going, Britain. Wait until the President Trump landslide of Monster proportions in 2020.
Peoples of the world, patriots of their own countries, are requiring life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in their own cultural versions. We Americans choose a Constitutional Republic. Globalists, marxists be gone everywhere.
LikeLike
Thou Art Dismissed, Be Gone With Thee!!! 😁
LikeLike
Godspeed, Brexiteers! America is with you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy Brexit Batman!!!!!
LikeLike
Isnt it curious, how taking a patriotic stand so visably and starkly shines the light of truth on deception and deceivers. They always expose themselves. Light to evil is kryptonite.
Or however you spiel it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Churchill being a traitor? His grandfather us rolling in his grave.
LikeLike