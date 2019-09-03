Trump Tweets: “To Declassify is Important” – Comey Responds: Don’t do it, “Stay True”….

Posted on September 3, 2019 by

President Trump tweets about the importance of the DOJ declassifying the material that will show just how horridly corrupt the DOJ and FBI was.  Trump wants transparency:

Former FBI Director James Comey tweets a response to Christopher Wray, David Bowditch and Dana Boente telling them to keep up the fight, and “stay true”:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, Treason, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

166 Responses to Trump Tweets: “To Declassify is Important” – Comey Responds: Don’t do it, “Stay True”….

Older Comments
  1. Bogeyfree says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    So how does Comey explain…..

    That Bruce Ohr, under oath, says he briefed McCabe, the number 2 guy at the FBI and Lisa Page back in Jul/Aug 2016 about the Dossier and Steele’s bias against DJT but Comey still went forward using the Dossier with the first FISA warrant in Oct 2016??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. justoldcowboybill says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Whenever Comey starts talking, I remember back to when he was testifying on the Hill. He was all full of righteous indignation that the FBI weren’t weasels. I thought that as odd since to the best of my recollection, nobody said they were, except him. At that point, I knew he was describing himself and the coup plotters. And as more and more has been revealed, that is exactly what they are. Weasels. Rabid weasels. That if they aren’t destroyed, will infect everyone around them and cause exponentially more harm to this country. This has to be dealt with. Preferably within the boundaries of the law. But dealt with no matter what.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. DesertRain says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    For those who are interested in not getting too caught up in the Trump vs Comey twitter wars….

    On Sept 17, ex FBI SSA Josh Campbell (and Comey worshiper) has a new book coming out.
    It is marketed as a “Tell all”… Looks to me like Mr Campbell played a covert role in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Per book overview, Campbell attended the Jan 2017 IC Russia briefing at Trump Tower.

    Crossfire Hurricane : Inside Donald Trumps War on the FBI

    Comey and Preet Bharara are participating in launch events.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/joshscampbell/status/1169055057850929152

    Overview
    It is January 6, 2017, two weeks before the inauguration. Only a handful of people know about the Steele dossier, and the nation is bitterly divided by the election results. As rumors begin to circulate that something might be brewing with the newly elected president and Russia, FBI special agent Josh Campbell joins the heads of the US intelligence community on a briefing visit to Trump Tower in New York City. He does not yet know that this meeting will eventually lead to the firing of his boss, James Comey, or that within weeks his former boss Robert Mueller will be appointed to investigate collusion and obstruction of justice at the highest level. He does not yet know that the FBI will come under years of sustained attacks from the commander in chief of the very nation its agents have sworn to protect. But, from his unique position within the FBI, he will watch it occur.In this gripping fly-on-the-wall narrative, Campbell takes readers behind the scenes of the earliest days of the Russia investigation–codename: Crossfire Hurricane–up to the present. Using both firsthand experience and reporting, he reveals fresh details about this tumultuous period; explains how the FBI goes about its work and its historic independence from partisan forces; and describes the increasing dismay inside the bureau as the president and his allies escalate their attacks on the agency. Appalled by Trump’s assault on the bureau’s credibility, Campbell left the FBI in 2018 to sound the alarm about unfair political attacks on the institutions that keep America safe.Smart, clear, passionate, Crossfire Hurricane will captivate readers struggling to make sense of a news cycle careening out of control.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Kleen says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    A lot of news about declassification today.

    Lindsey Graham requesting a few, just as if someone is putting pressure on him to do something and he pretended to do it by requesting just a few. His list is so lame is almost like he had to do something to say he did it.

    Now Trump tweets this and Comey is quick to reply with his marching orders to someone.

    What’s going on?

    Is POTUS beginning to figure out the criminal cabal are running the clock and he is being duped?

    Is he putting pressure on people? Why? What did he find out today? Bad news?

    Where’s the eminent decision on McCabe?

    Ol’ Lindsey was on Hannity and was asked if he would call Obama to testify. OMG! His reaction said it all. He stumbled and refused to answer. He changed the subject as fast as he could.

    That question was asked after Andrew McCarthy said Obama had to approve the Counterintelligence Investigation. Obama knew.

    “Senator will you call Obama to testify?”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      September 4, 2019 at 12:00 am

      Lots of blacks in South Carolina and he’s up for re-election. Can you see the pickle he’s in?

      Like

      Reply
    • Judith says:
      September 4, 2019 at 12:15 am

      I saw that power struggle plain as day leading up to the 2016 election. Obola was being his rat weasel community organizer self, so furious that Donald Trump had a chance to win, that he actually floated the idea of martial law at one point! Does anybody else recall this?

      Obola backed off at the last minute, but only when the largest police union, ICE border agents AND an impressive list of military generals all endorsed Trump. They were telling Obola to btfo. That’s when Obola knew he was toast. His desperation was palpable!

      Then something happened on election eve. The Enemedia froze like mannequins -for hours- as they refused to call an obvious win. They tried desperately to cheat but were caught short.

      I swear PDJT had a 60/40 lead then, and it has only gone up since. There were only two headlines, both dismissive, which belies the fact that our elections have been rigged for too many years.

      Like

      Reply
    • jebg46 says:
      September 4, 2019 at 12:33 am

      Lisa Page & Strzok’s text messages said the White House was running this and wanted to know everything. That is pretty damning. That’s why need all their messages,emails, etc. to confirm howwide this coup went. Obviously there are still insiders that Comey just encouraged to continue this coup.

      Like

      Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      September 4, 2019 at 12:42 am

      The President willingly gave the declassification authority to Barr. Maybe his second biggest mistake after Sessions?

      Like

      Reply
  5. arze says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Could not tell right from wrong.

    Now do you believe that Comey is criminally insane?

    While my first inclination would be to just ignore Comey, the fact of the matter is, we all as a nation would have to, for this sick man to wither away; however that is not going to happen and the Absurdity of Comey will persist.

    One little case in point, New York Times used Comey as a confidential source for years; and they, for one, are going to continue to attempt to pass off propaganda as news.

    For those who care to, check out this exposition of a recent New York Times article on Gen. Flynn, and decide for yourself [my view is that one lies and the next one swears by it]:

    https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2019/09/are-general-flynns-prosecutors-panicking-by-larry-c-johnson.html

    As for Mr. ‘Criminally Insane’, this is how an online legal dictionary define that:

    “In this context, ‘not guilty’ does not mean the person did not commit the criminal act for which he or she is charged. It means that when the person committed the crime, he or she could not tell right from wrong or could not control his or her behavior because of severe mental defect or illness. Such a person, the law holds, should not be held criminally responsible for his or her behavior. ” It would have been splendid, had our IG Horowitz added a line to say exactly that: Comey could not tell right from wrong. Horowitz had the goods to say so, but not the guts.

    https://definitions.uslegal.com/c/criminally-insane/

    Comey’s erratic behavior, who knows, given his track record, perhaps he has left the reservation precisely because he knows they are coming for him — and him being deemed criminally insane would work for him.

    Other than that, he, like his Boss Obama and Obama’s Clan, and the previous President Bush and his craven war mongering clan, and that ilk, and those before them: belong in a penal colony.

    One reason we ended up with Pres. Trump is that Crime and Punishment go together, that is: if we want better men around. None of the above have been punished and may not ever be. Which is too bad, because committing crimes and getting away with them has consequences–that is why among other reasons Trump was made Commander in Chief by the people. That is a direct consequence of crime having no consequence for these maniacs who continue to “serve” our country.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Magoo622 says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    Hey Comey, tap tap. Clean up on isle 13!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Kelly says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    Comey should have made the right
    choice when he was the director
    of the FBI to be true to the People
    Not his personal Agenda!!!!
    He Failed in one of the highest
    positions of the Greatest country
    in the World!!! He needs help!!
    And Barr should start with a
    Big time wake up slap of a few
    Indictments for Comey along
    With the other BROS that were in
    on his lying treasonous coup attempt!!

    Comey ruined any trust in the
    F B I !!!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Kleen says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    Any possibility that the criminal cabal has another Counterintelligence Investigation going on right now?

    Maybe Trump Jr, Ivanka? Any possibility that they left in place another insurance policy?

    Is that what’s causing the delays in the report and declassifications?

    Any possibility AT ALL?

    Like

    Reply
    • Bill says:
      September 3, 2019 at 11:29 pm

      I almost posted a similar question. Is it possible someone in Trumps orbit is still under investigation and Trump doesn’t know about it?

      Like

      Reply
      • Kleen says:
        September 3, 2019 at 11:42 pm

        Not just an investigation but a Counterintelligence Investigation. The kind that can be hidden from everyone and gives them endless power.

        There must be a reason for such arrogance! These people go around selling books, looking like they don’t have a care in the world.

        I don’t see Flynn doing that, I don’t see Hope Hicks doing that.

        Something IS UP. These people are waaaay to sure they won’t go to jail.

        Their arrogance is unmatched! Not even the creepy porn lawyer is this arrogant. He is gone from public life, keeping low profile.

        Like

        Reply
  9. JoeMeek says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    Comey is very proud of all he did, and even prouder that he is getting away with it.

    Like

    Reply
  10. JoeMeek says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    Dear AG William Barr,

    Decency, security and liberty alike demand that government officials shall be subjected to the same rules of conduct that are commands to the citizen. In a government of laws, existence of the government will be imperilled if it fails to observe the law scrupulously. Our Government is the potent, the omnipresent teacher. For good or for ill, it teaches the whole people by its example. Crime is contagious. If the Government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.

    – Justice Brandeis, Olimstead v. United States 277 U.S. 438 (1928)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • GSparrow says:
      September 3, 2019 at 11:51 pm

      Excellent quote Joe.

      I doubt anyone in the Justice system would dare to write that quote today. They would be laughed out of the corrupted Justice system by their colleagues. When the DOJ prosecutors allow unappreciative law breakers like Comey, McCabe etc to go free so they can mock them for their leniency but the same prosecutors would not hesitate to maliciously prosecute a Trump associate for “misremembering” something irrelvant, the system is badly broken. But Wray continues to stonewall and well you know the rest…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. GSparrow says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    Either Comey is a masterful bluffer or he knows with absolute certainty that he’s safe and the entire Coup attempt will be swept under a Corrupt carpet of deceit and bogus excuses by Barr, Wray etc. i hope the boldness and arrogance of Comey, McCabe, Clapper, Brennan etc has not intimidated A/G Barr or his “advisers.” These arrogant law breakers are making the Bagpiper General look like a fool every time his DOJ declines to prosecute. Soon they will run out of people to decline and it will all be officially over.

    The female accusers of Epstein were denied their day in criminal court due to a series of monumental and “allegedly” incompetent failures in the entire rotting system at the MCC. How far has this rot advanced into the entire DOJ?

    Like

    Reply
  12. Magabear says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    I truly hate James Comey.

    He’s a real case study for any psychiatrists lurking around here. Clearly a narcissist, but there’s more wrong with him than just that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. emet says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:45 pm

    Without Brexit, the British will turn into the Eloi a lot sooner than HG Wells thought

    Like

    Reply
  14. California Joe says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    Barr is playing Wack-A-Mole with us and we’re losing! The FBI and DOJ have very effective internal affairs (OPR) units who have already amassed all of the evidence needed against Comey, McCabe and the rest of the traitors. Why is Barr wasting time dithering around with Horrible Horowitz and the useless OIG?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. theresanne says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    One thing for sure, President Trump is a patient man. He knows these FBI/DOJ jokers all work under the Executive Branch of the government, of which HE is the head. But with Congress, the Judges, and the MSM all against him, he has to tread carefully, even in his own house. If he can rattle them with a few tweets, more power to him!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Kleen says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    “Christopher Wray, David Bowditch and Dana Boente “

    Something is up!

    Like

    Reply
  17. Phil says:
    September 4, 2019 at 12:09 am

    I was getting worried about Ms. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer because I haven’t heard them in the news lately. Granted I don’t watch msm but I wonder if we are nearing the fireworks finale. They are keeping a low profile so the newcomers to Congress will be associated with the fiery outcome. Sigh. I suppose I could look at that as a win-win situation!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s