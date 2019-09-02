Labor Day Music

Thanks Stella for a great opportunity to celebrate our labors with some music!
To honor all of those who work hard every day, and for those who did so for many years and are honorably retired!
There are many great songs celebrating workers – the good bits and the bad bits. What’s your favorite?
Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride” …because I install carpet !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4WiyxXpyZc Lead singer John Kay escaped with his mother from East Germany to West Germany’s British Zone in 1949
One of my favorites!: Even though they are Canadian….
Not a bad oldie.
Some American jazz from one of America’s finest jazz institutions, the University of North Texas’s One O’clock Lab Band — wait for the dueling bass solo!
And of course Living on a Prayer — “Tommy used to work on the docks; Union’s been on strike, he’s down on his luck; It’s tough, so tough.” Speaks to the difficulty of so many working Americans during the socialist 0zero years
I fixed your comments for you so that the videos show. You have to put a blank line before and after the video address. It has to stand alone.
Thank you — didn’t know that!
Worth the Wait!!
TY, CL!
You’re welcome LH — glad you enjoyed it!
Very cool solos – I am privileged to work with a terrific upright bassist in one of my groups – we give him loads of solos and he always comes through!
Rush, Working Man.
Big Bad John
I’m going to have to go with Blue Collar Man.
Love theseeing kids…
“these” Yikes!
My pick. Because I do all my work at night.
I’ll take the long nights, impossible odds
How about this one from Brooks & Dunn?
Like!
Web says this was written by Steve Earle (love him).
“If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as a Michaelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, ‘Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.”
― Martin Luther King Jr.
God, Bless Us. Every One!
AMEN
Thank you! Such a wonderful quote.
Our President’s support base are those who understand the importance of work and the satisfaction of doing it well, whatever it is.
His enemies are those who seek to justify and support incompetence and laziness as an ideal.
Don’t forget these guys.
Not sure where that came from, I thought I posted “A hard days night”.
Working on the Chain Gang
Sam Cooke
Love this one! It’s going in my list… Thanks!
Try this one… It’s a beauty…
With tropics and hurricanes on my mind, I went with;
“It’s My Job”
Jimmy Buffett
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbEstJ98TcM Merle Haggard – Working Man Blues
Love Merle!
“You load 16 tons so what do you get? Another day older and deeper in debt….”
“I owe my soul to the company store”
You got that right, BB.
Or another…
“I owe, I owe, it’s off to work I go!” The Seven Dwarfs?
Here’s a cookin’ version of 16 Tons done by the young newgrass band Della Mae (I’ve copped this arrangement and sing it in one of my groups as well).
I hope it posts okay – I’ve only once dared to post a link on CTH!
This one hits home here in W. Pa.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminds me of Billy Joel’s Allentown — somebody gave Joel a hard time for making money off of unemployment, and he replied, “Hey, musicians invented unemployment!”
Chillingly good. I’ve heard a lot about Hazel D and the duo of Hazel and Alice – need to learn more…
Speaking of mining tunes, this tune was always a powerful departure from the rest of the pop hits this group had:
“Down at the poorhouse – on Star Dixons plan…
Where Pride is a Stranger and Doom is the Man…
Your soul for coal dust, till your bodies decayed…
Till everyone but Blacklung – has done turned you away.”
Wow!
Powerful!!
I work nights, blue collar man is already posted, so I’ll go with my runner up, hard days night.
“Help Wanted”
Your tune? Cool.
Just Got Paid-ZZ Top.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Miller,
Love ZzTop.
I was going to post “LaGrange” but decided it might leave the wrong impression. 😎lol
9 to 5
-by Dolly Parton
Fanfare for the Common Man by Aaron Copland. (Yes, I know he was a big leftist.) 🙂
The U.S. Marine Corps Band:
LikeLiked by 2 people
For all our brave sailors.
A classic!
For songs about brave men and shipwrecks, however, this stunning Della Mae tune, based on a 19th century poem, makes my heart shudder, especially this second verse:
Strange how you see
Your life complete
In the few moments,
before you greet
The force that made the ribbon of sky
that holds us up,
in the darkest night
Beautiful!
Not sure how to post it…but “Blue Collar” Bachman Turner Overdrive!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just copy the Internet address at the top of the YouTube page: https…….
Thank you! Awesome!
Not to mention their other workin’ classic (the piano part on this one is really fun to play!):
By the way now gonna go back and listen to every tune here that I’m not familiar with – assuming I’m going to find some great tunes I will want to cover! Always need new material!
Thanks to CTH for a fun holiday thread.
How about one just for this day off from work?
Todd Rundgren – Bang the Drum All Day
“I’ve got a long way to go, and a short time to get there . . .”
For all the truck drivers . . . RIP dad (d. 7/20/19 at age 93).
Here’s a sweet one for the drivers bar keep our country going.
Hey thanks Deb! I knew if I listened to everything I could on this thread I would find a tune I wanted to cover – gonna get this one!
16 Tons – Ernie Ford
“John Henry” by Moreland and Arbuckle
Can’t post videos.
But, for anyone that can….
here’s a request.
The Call
“Let The Day Begin”
The Call, “Let the Day Begin”
Great suggestion! And one more, which can be thought of as an celebration of “alternate economics”
Looks like you and the previous poster are great minds. I enjoyed the Call, they were a very interesting 80’s band. And that’s another excellent Steve Earle…
(I can’t do Likes so I have to use replies!)
I am just a simple man, working on the land
Oh it ain’t easy
I am just a simple man, working with my hands
Oh believe me
Freedom is the only thing means a damn to me
Oh you can’t fake it
Freedom is the only song, sings a song for me
Oh we’re gonna make it
Like!
Well, hmm… maybe…
Elton John’s “Sweet Painted Lady”?
😀 Most definitely about working for a living…
Lots of good tunes about workin’ ladies of the evening, all the way back to House of the Rising Sun.
My favorite is this one written by Mississippi John Hurt and done by Ruthie Foster:
From the second chorus:
“That’s something to be proud of
That’s a life you can hang your hat on
You don’t need to make a million
Just be thankful to be workin’
If you’re doing what you’re able
And putting food there on the table
And providing for the family that you love
That’s something to be proud of
And if all you ever really do is the best you can
Well, you did it man”
Love it!
Flash back to the 80s.
Ronald Reagan, declining unemployment,
a brand new space shuttle system and glamrock.
BTO
Johnny Paycheck
Merle Haggard
Oh yeah! And the classics ‘White Freightliner’ by Townes Van Zandt and ‘Six Days On the Road’ by Earl Green and covered by just about everybody…
Here’s an ode to toxic masculinity on Labor Day!
And when the working day is done, girls just want to have fun.
And one for the ladies. When the working day is done, girls just want to have fun.
Well life on the farm is kinda laid back
Ain’t much an old country boy like me can’t hack
It’s early to rise, early in the sack
Thank God I’m a country boy
