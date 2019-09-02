Labor Day Music

Thanks Stella for a great opportunity to celebrate our labors with some music!

To honor all of those who work hard every day, and for those who did so for many years and are honorably retired!

There are many great songs celebrating workers – the good bits and the bad bits. What’s your favorite?

89 Responses to Labor Day Music

  1. boogywstew says:
    September 2, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride” …because I install carpet !!!

  2. Vikram Parmar says:
    September 2, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    One of my favorites!: Even though they are Canadian….

  3. Caius Lowell says:
    September 2, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    Some American jazz from one of America’s finest jazz institutions, the University of North Texas’s One O’clock Lab Band — wait for the dueling bass solo!

  5. billygoat65 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm

    Rush, Working Man.

  6. john says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    Big Bad John

  7. Golden Advice says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    I’m going to have to go with Blue Collar Man.

    Love theseeing kids…

  8. kokopuf says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    How about this one from Brooks & Dunn?

  9. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:12 pm

  10. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    • LafnH20 says:
      September 2, 2019 at 3:12 pm

      “If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as a Michaelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, ‘Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.”

      ― Martin Luther King Jr.

      God, Bless Us. Every One!

      AMEN

      • steph_gray says:
        September 2, 2019 at 4:23 pm

        Thank you! Such a wonderful quote.

        Our President’s support base are those who understand the importance of work and the satisfaction of doing it well, whatever it is.

        His enemies are those who seek to justify and support incompetence and laziness as an ideal.

    • mopar2016 says:
      September 2, 2019 at 3:40 pm

      Don’t forget these guys.

  12. kayworthy☆ (@kayworthy1) says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    Working on the Chain Gang
    Sam Cooke

  13. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:23 pm

  14. lolli says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    With tropics and hurricanes on my mind, I went with;
    “It’s My Job”
    Jimmy Buffett

  15. cheryl says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbEstJ98TcM Merle Haggard – Working Man Blues

  16. VinceWhirlwind says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    “You load 16 tons so what do you get? Another day older and deeper in debt….”

    “I owe my soul to the company store”

    You got that right, BB.

    Or another…

    “I owe, I owe, it’s off to work I go!” The Seven Dwarfs?

    • steph_gray says:
      September 2, 2019 at 3:55 pm

      Here’s a cookin’ version of 16 Tons done by the young newgrass band Della Mae (I’ve copped this arrangement and sing it in one of my groups as well).

      I hope it posts okay – I’ve only once dared to post a link on CTH!

  17. Pa Hermit says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    This one hits home here in W. Pa.

    • Caius Lowell says:
      September 2, 2019 at 2:42 pm

      Reminds me of Billy Joel’s Allentown — somebody gave Joel a hard time for making money off of unemployment, and he replied, “Hey, musicians invented unemployment!”

    • steph_gray says:
      September 2, 2019 at 4:44 pm

      Chillingly good. I’ve heard a lot about Hazel D and the duo of Hazel and Alice – need to learn more…

      Speaking of mining tunes, this tune was always a powerful departure from the rest of the pop hits this group had:

    • LafnH20 says:
      September 2, 2019 at 4:53 pm

      “Down at the poorhouse – on Star Dixons plan…
      Where Pride is a Stranger and Doom is the Man…

      Your soul for coal dust, till your bodies decayed…
      Till everyone but Blacklung – has done turned you away.”

      Wow!
      Powerful!!

  18. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:44 pm

  20. The Demon Slick says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    I work nights, blue collar man is already posted, so I’ll go with my runner up, hard days night.

  21. lgstarr says:
    September 2, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    “Help Wanted”

  22. Miller says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    Just Got Paid-ZZ Top.

  23. Nom de Blog says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    9 to 5
    -by Dolly Parton

  24. Ausonius says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    Fanfare for the Common Man by Aaron Copland. (Yes, I know he was a big leftist.) 🙂

    The U.S. Marine Corps Band:

  25. Clydeen says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    Not sure how to post it…but “Blue Collar” Bachman Turner Overdrive!

  26. Frank says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    How about one just for this day off from work?

    Todd Rundgren – Bang the Drum All Day

  27. Debra says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    “I’ve got a long way to go, and a short time to get there . . .”

    For all the truck drivers . . . RIP dad (d. 7/20/19 at age 93).

  28. Brownson Robert M says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    16 Tons – Ernie Ford

  29. 18counties says:
    September 2, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    “John Henry” by Moreland and Arbuckle

  30. Your Tour Guide says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Can’t post videos.

    But, for anyone that can….
    here’s a request.

    The Call

    “Let The Day Begin”

  32. onlyfreedom says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    I am just a simple man, working on the land
    Oh it ain’t easy
    I am just a simple man, working with my hands
    Oh believe me
    Freedom is the only thing means a damn to me
    Oh you can’t fake it
    Freedom is the only song, sings a song for me
    Oh we’re gonna make it

  36. LafnH20 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    “Down at the poorhouse – on Star Dixons plan…
    Where Pride is a Stranger and Doom is the Man…

    Your soul for coal dust, till your bodies decayed…
    Till everyone but Blacklung – has done turned you away.”

    Wow!
    Powerful!!

  37. jello333 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Well, hmm… maybe…

    Elton John’s “Sweet Painted Lady”?

    😀 Most definitely about working for a living…

    • steph_gray says:
      September 2, 2019 at 5:23 pm

      Lots of good tunes about workin’ ladies of the evening, all the way back to House of the Rising Sun.

      My favorite is this one written by Mississippi John Hurt and done by Ruthie Foster:

    • Deb says:
      September 2, 2019 at 4:57 pm

      From the second chorus:

      “That’s something to be proud of
      That’s a life you can hang your hat on
      You don’t need to make a million
      Just be thankful to be workin’
      If you’re doing what you’re able
      And putting food there on the table
      And providing for the family that you love
      That’s something to be proud of

      And if all you ever really do is the best you can
      Well, you did it man”

  40. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    September 2, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    Flash back to the 80s.
    Ronald Reagan, declining unemployment,
    a brand new space shuttle system and glamrock.

  41. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    September 2, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    BTO

  42. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    September 2, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Johnny Paycheck

  43. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    September 2, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    Merle Haggard

    • steph_gray says:
      September 2, 2019 at 5:27 pm

      Oh yeah! And the classics ‘White Freightliner’ by Townes Van Zandt and ‘Six Days On the Road’ by Earl Green and covered by just about everybody…

  44. Deb says:
    September 2, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    Here’s an ode to toxic masculinity on Labor Day!

  45. Deb says:
    September 2, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    And when the working day is done, girls just want to have fun.

  46. Deb says:
    September 2, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    And one for the ladies. When the working day is done, girls just want to have fun.

  47. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    Well life on the farm is kinda laid back
    Ain’t much an old country boy like me can’t hack
    It’s early to rise, early in the sack
    Thank God I’m a country boy

