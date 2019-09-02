Four Bodies Recovered, Four More Bodies Located – 30 People Missing, During Horrific Dive Boat Incident…

During the latest update from California officials, four bodies have been recovered and four more have been located on the floor of the ocean as divers work to recover them,

A total of 30 people are missing after a catastrophic fire aboard a 75-foot chartered dive boat off the coast of Santa Cruz.  During a press conference Santa Barbara officials reveal  the discovery of four more bodies in addition to the four victims already recovered:

OXNARD, Calif. (Reuters) – Four bodies were recovered on Monday and 30 people were missing after a predawn fire sank a scuba diving boat off a Southern California island, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.

The fire broke out aboard the Conception, a 75-foot (23-meter) boat, at about 3.15 a.m. while it was moored just off the shore of Santa Cruz Island, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Five crew members aboard escaped the fire while the passengers slept in the ship’s lower quarters.

“The crew was already awake and on the bridge and jumped off,” Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester told a news conference in Oxnard.  (read more)

Distress call within tweet-video:

70 Responses to Four Bodies Recovered, Four More Bodies Located – 30 People Missing, During Horrific Dive Boat Incident…

  1. Tommy Du says:
    September 2, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    the tragic irony is they were divers (so likely competent swimmers), were on a boat and in an ocean…

  2. USA First! says:
    September 2, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    The crew that abandoned the passengers without warning them would make excellent politicians.

    Liked by 3 people

    • snellvillebob says:
      September 2, 2019 at 9:17 pm

      See the definition of “Rosensteined” in the Urban Dictionary.

    • mikebrezzze says:
      September 2, 2019 at 9:17 pm

      I have a maritime insurance background, I’m betting it leaked propane all night long in the galley, turned on the burner and then a huge catastrophic explosion, I bet those crew members were blown off the deck. I don’t believe the locked door theory, propane on a boat can be a very bad thing. All sailboats should convert to induction stove and oven. A thousand times safer .

      Liked by 1 person

    • bertdilbert says:
      September 2, 2019 at 9:48 pm

      The crew quarters were above deck and passengers below. Once they discovered the fire it was too late and nothing could be done. Obviously a diesel powered boat but probably had propane for cooking. Probably only one way out through the main cabin. Friend of mine has been on the boat several times. I would be devastated if his life were taken.

      If the fire was in the main cabin area which is likely where the galley is, nobody could get in there because the heat and smoke is going to be concentrated in the enclosure.

      Liked by 4 people

      • bessie2003 says:
        September 2, 2019 at 10:00 pm

        Thank you for explaining that.

        This is such a horrifying event, so it does help to understand the limitations that would be present for escaping such a confining configuration.

        I can’t begin to imagine how any of those crew members will be able to live with themselves, survivor guilt and all the incumbent blame that is going to be thrust on them by the bereaved.

        Liked by 1 person

      • mopar2016 says:
        September 2, 2019 at 10:00 pm

        The distress call (at 31 seconds) sounds like they were locked in.

        Like

        • bertdilbert says:
          September 2, 2019 at 10:30 pm

          All I heard was the Coast Guard . Whoever was talking to them may have said blocked. Nobody is going to be locked in. if there is going to be smoking It is going to have to be on deck.

          Below is a picture of the vessel. Looks like the crew quarters are at the same level as the bridge. The cabin area on the main deck level is generally the galley (kitchen), dining and social area. The exit from the below deck probably comes out near the galley area. The galley is probably right below the bridge. The crew would be right on top of the fire and the main deck enclosure would be engulfed in flames and full of smoke.

          Liked by 1 person

    • keeler says:
      September 2, 2019 at 10:03 pm

      The boat most likely exploded. If it did not, then the fire probably spread very fast between the time someone first noticed it until it was too late. Fires spread quickly. It can take less than 90 seconds for a building fire to flash over, so a burning boat filled with oxygen tanks and fuel doesn’t have much time for containment.

      The surviving crew members appear to have been awake and on duty, whereas everyone else was sleeping or below decks. The fire was likely between them.

      Those two facts may have led to a situation in which there was nothing that could be done.

      Was there more, if anything, that could have been done to save the other crew and passengers? That is question the Coast Guard is asking now, and which the five survivors will probably be asking for the rest of their lives.

      Until we know what, if any, measures the survivors took to save the other passengers before leaving the vessel the charitable thing to do would be to refrain from accusing them of leaving 30 people to burn to death.

      Liked by 1 person

      • Ma McGriz says:
        September 2, 2019 at 10:29 pm

        Thank you for your reasoned response.
        I’m in tears and shock. I’ve been on that boat more than once and the crew was top notch, professional and always safety conscious.
        But between the way the vessel was laid out and the amount of wood features and amenities she had below deck, plus all the tanks they had on board there was probably no time to react. Just combustion,
        Oh my God.
        I’m grateful for the crew’s escape, and grief-stricken at the thought of how devastating this will be for everyone involved.
        I think Diane Feinstein’s rush to make nasty implications that the crew or that Truth Aquatics are to blame through negligence is just awful. How cruel.

  3. Amy1212 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Why were the passengers locked below deck? They had no way to escape. Horrible in every way.

    Liked by 3 people

    • GrandpaM says:
      September 2, 2019 at 9:17 pm

      That’s where the sleeping quarters are usually located. Limited space on deck.

      Liked by 1 person

    • nwtex says:
      September 2, 2019 at 9:28 pm

      No one was locked in! Where did you see that dirty lie?
      The sleeping quarters are below deck in those diving boats.
      Again, no one was locked in!!
      Amy, tell me where you heard or give me the link to that false statement that is intended to deceive the public and spread filthy rumors.

      Liked by 2 people

      • bessie2003 says:
        September 2, 2019 at 10:05 pm

        I heard that on other sites too, and it was quickly rebuffed and explained that the radio messages between the rescuers and initial callers was misunderstood, something to the effect that the word “locked below” was a, not sure slang is the right word, but similar use for explaining that those below were locked from, i.e. blocked, from escaping because of the flames and configuration, so not literally locked. Unfortunately that was the word heard by a reporter in listening to the back and forth communication. Sad when confusion and misinformation take hold in the first minutes of this event.

        Like

    • littleflower481 says:
      September 2, 2019 at 9:28 pm

      They were asleep; it was 3 am. If the boat just exploded into flames there would be nothing the crew could do….running into the flames would help no one. I would be surprised if anyone could have escaped…the crew was very lucky to all be on the upper deck.

      Liked by 2 people

    • sickconservative says:
      September 2, 2019 at 9:39 pm

      Really not locked in but sure blocked, I was on that boat in the nineties and he quarters below were cramped and only remember one entrance.
      I went down there on our way out to the Channel Islands but didn’t feel comfortable so stayed top side.

      Liked by 3 people

      • Peoria Jones says:
        September 2, 2019 at 9:44 pm

        Thanks for the insight. As awful as that is, I hope it’s the case that the crew were simply unable to do anything but save themselves. It would be even more horrific to think there were lives they could’ve saved.

        Liked by 1 person

  4. Alleycats says:
    September 2, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Suspicious cat…

    Liked by 1 person

  5. Ilian Krqvchuk says:
    September 2, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    Terrible. But the “conspiracy theorist” in me senses something off about this.

    Like

  6. Abster says:
    September 2, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    This is the sheet of which nightmares are made. I can’t imagine the fear. God bless their souls.

    Liked by 7 people

  7. Bullseye says:
    September 2, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Clinton friend’s on board??

    Like

  8. The Demon Slick says:
    September 2, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Terrible. I had some hope for survivors. The scuba tanks must have been stored away from the people.

    Liked by 1 person

  9. benifranlkin says:
    September 2, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    lots of compressed air on board in tanks……inferno….they were close to shore and in 30 ft deep water….maybe the crew couldn’t get the hatches/doors open to let the passengers out as they were already engulfed in flames.

    Liked by 1 person

  10. WSB says:
    September 2, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Martha McCallum did have a guest on who may have clarified something…the word ‘locked’ may have been the word ‘blocked’.

    We just do not know enough yet. An explosion could have caused hatches to be blocked.

    Like

  11. jjs says:
    September 2, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    “U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat who represents California, called for an investigation.”

    Not even sure what to think when i read something like this and she gets involved. Maybe others can put into words my disgust with her injecting her self righteousness. Pathetic maybe is the best word.

    Liked by 3 people

  12. LafnH20 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    No mention of the “Captain”… only “crew”….

    A ship at sea is its own world. The captain of a ship is the unquestioned ruler of that world.

    WHERE is The “Captain”?
    Alive…
    Not alive…
    Missing…

    And no “Explosions” awoke the folks on the fishing vessel nearby, until after the “crew” pounded on their hull to awaken them!?

    From the (more) link ^^^

    The surviving crew members sought refuge on a fishing boat moored a few hundred feet away, banging on the side to wake up Bob Hansen and his wife, who were sleeping onboard.

    “When we looked out, the other boat was totally engulfed in flames, from stem to stern,” Hansen said in an interview with the New York Times. “There were these explosions every few beats. You can’t prepare yourself for that. It was horrendous.”

    Liked by 1 person

  13. TwoLaine says:
    September 2, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Ban all boats. Immediately. Those things are dangerous. Call Congress back from vacay to work on this issue.

    Liked by 4 people

  14. Brian Baker says:
    September 2, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Fishy.

    Liked by 1 person

  15. littleflower481 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    This thread is a prime example of how rumors and misinformation are spread.

    Liked by 2 people

    • nwtex says:
      September 2, 2019 at 10:06 pm

      Sad and unsettling commentary on human nature, huh.

      Like

    • keeler says:
      September 2, 2019 at 10:22 pm

      News is reporting partial information and putting a spin on it to generate interest.

      “Five crew members aboard escaped the fire while the passengers slept in the ship’s lower quarters.”

      Factually correct but what is the context? Were these crew injured at all? How long they try attempt a rescue before the escape? How did they wind up leaving the boat? Did the flames and heat force them off, or did they immediately bail when rescue was still possible?

      Because the narrative is presented in a certain way (some(?) crew escape, passengers die) all sort of assumptions are being made on the slimmest of information. We simply don’t know what exactly happened and what actions were possible and not possible. These people may be cowards, or they may be heroes. Most likely they are average human beings who found themselves in a terrible situation they were not prepared to confront but will now be dealing with for the rest of their lives, regardless of whether their actions were heroic or cowardly.

      We all need to remember the difference between asking questions and making assumptions.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Bubba Cow says:
      September 2, 2019 at 10:22 pm

      like

      Like

  16. Raptors2020 says:
    September 2, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    In 1949, in Toronto harbor, 118 people, mostly American passengers, died when the SS Noronic caught fire. Only 1 person drowned.

    The ship had 5 passenger decks; only 1 deck, the bottom E deck allowed access to the dock. It’s very difficult to find your way off a burning ship. No doubt these poor people had the same problem.

    Liked by 2 people

  17. jimincalif says:
    September 2, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    I’ve been to those islands many times and have seen the dive boats, including Conception, out there. By all accounts and from what I’ve seen, they are pretty well run and safety conscious. The Conception was USCG inspected and its most recent inspection was February of this year. I’ve seen CG inspect other vessels, they take it seriously. I think cooking is electric, engines and genset are diesel. They would have gasoline for a dinghy outboard but it would not be stored below decks, so I’m not sure what, if anything exploded. Dive tanks may have exploded afterward but the crew of the other boat was awaken by the survivors pounding on their hull, not an explosion.

    AIS tracking shows they arrived at the anchorage about 0600 UTC, (11:00 pm local) maybe 4 hours before the fire. Not surprising the crew was not in the passenger quarters, they would be up and about working the boat, preparing meals, etc. at all hours, so they would have separate quarters to avoid disturbing paying passengers. This is by all appearances a horrific accident where the crew couldn’t do anything, let’s not assume anything else yet. Hopefully an investigation can determine what happened, why it spread so quickly and what can so be done to avoid it. RIP to the victims.

    Liked by 1 person

  18. California Joe says:
    September 2, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Scuba tanks had oxygen plus there were large tanks for refills!

    Like

  19. ilcon says:
    September 2, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    Way too much disinformation on this thread.

    Like

  20. Peoria Jones says:
    September 2, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    I have a sensitive question, which I hope won’t bother anyone reading. Is there a way to protect the bodies found on the sea floor, which cannot be recovered at this time? It must be horribly disturbing for their loved ones, hoping remains can be recovered intact.

    Like

