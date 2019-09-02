Four Bodies Recovered, Four More Bodies Located – 30 People Missing, During Horrific Dive Boat Incident…

During the latest update from California officials, four bodies have been recovered and four more have been located on the floor of the ocean as divers work to recover them,

OXNARD, Calif. (Reuters) – Four bodies were recovered on Monday and 30 people were missing after a predawn fire sank a scuba diving boat off a Southern California island, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said. The fire broke out aboard the Conception, a 75-foot (23-meter) boat, at about 3.15 a.m. while it was moored just off the shore of Santa Cruz Island, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Five crew members aboard escaped the fire while the passengers slept in the ship’s lower quarters. “The crew was already awake and on the bridge and jumped off,” Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester told a news conference in Oxnard. (read more)

Horrible. The people on board the Conception had no escape when it caught fire and all members of the crew abandoned ship. There were 34 passengers, 4 bodies have been recovered so far😞https://t.co/vy3UZq4Y6u pic.twitter.com/lkZ9NauaU5 — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) September 2, 2019

