Four Bodies Recovered, Four More Bodies Located – 30 People Missing, During Horrific Dive Boat Incident…

During the latest update from California officials, four bodies have been recovered and four more have been located on the floor of the ocean as divers work to recover them,
A total of 30 people are missing after a catastrophic fire aboard a 75-foot chartered dive boat off the coast of Santa Cruz. During a press conference Santa Barbara officials reveal the discovery of four more bodies in addition to the four victims already recovered:
OXNARD, Calif. (Reuters) – Four bodies were recovered on Monday and 30 people were missing after a predawn fire sank a scuba diving boat off a Southern California island, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.
The fire broke out aboard the Conception, a 75-foot (23-meter) boat, at about 3.15 a.m. while it was moored just off the shore of Santa Cruz Island, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
Five crew members aboard escaped the fire while the passengers slept in the ship’s lower quarters.
“The crew was already awake and on the bridge and jumped off,” Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester told a news conference in Oxnard. (read more)
Distress call within tweet-video:
the tragic irony is they were divers (so likely competent swimmers), were on a boat and in an ocean…
LikeLike
It probably happened so fast that there was no chance of escaping the fire.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/california-dive-boat-fire-death-toll-coast-guard-prepare-worst
LikeLike
The crew that abandoned the passengers without warning them would make excellent politicians.
LikeLiked by 3 people
See the definition of “Rosensteined” in the Urban Dictionary.
LikeLike
Yes, it is there. What does it mean though????
LikeLike
I have a maritime insurance background, I’m betting it leaked propane all night long in the galley, turned on the burner and then a huge catastrophic explosion, I bet those crew members were blown off the deck. I don’t believe the locked door theory, propane on a boat can be a very bad thing. All sailboats should convert to induction stove and oven. A thousand times safer .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Propane is 50% heavier than air at sea level.
LikeLike
The crew quarters were above deck and passengers below. Once they discovered the fire it was too late and nothing could be done. Obviously a diesel powered boat but probably had propane for cooking. Probably only one way out through the main cabin. Friend of mine has been on the boat several times. I would be devastated if his life were taken.
If the fire was in the main cabin area which is likely where the galley is, nobody could get in there because the heat and smoke is going to be concentrated in the enclosure.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for explaining that.
This is such a horrifying event, so it does help to understand the limitations that would be present for escaping such a confining configuration.
I can’t begin to imagine how any of those crew members will be able to live with themselves, survivor guilt and all the incumbent blame that is going to be thrust on them by the bereaved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The distress call (at 31 seconds) sounds like they were locked in.
LikeLike
All I heard was the Coast Guard . Whoever was talking to them may have said blocked. Nobody is going to be locked in. if there is going to be smoking It is going to have to be on deck.
Below is a picture of the vessel. Looks like the crew quarters are at the same level as the bridge. The cabin area on the main deck level is generally the galley (kitchen), dining and social area. The exit from the below deck probably comes out near the galley area. The galley is probably right below the bridge. The crew would be right on top of the fire and the main deck enclosure would be engulfed in flames and full of smoke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The boat most likely exploded. If it did not, then the fire probably spread very fast between the time someone first noticed it until it was too late. Fires spread quickly. It can take less than 90 seconds for a building fire to flash over, so a burning boat filled with oxygen tanks and fuel doesn’t have much time for containment.
The surviving crew members appear to have been awake and on duty, whereas everyone else was sleeping or below decks. The fire was likely between them.
Those two facts may have led to a situation in which there was nothing that could be done.
Was there more, if anything, that could have been done to save the other crew and passengers? That is question the Coast Guard is asking now, and which the five survivors will probably be asking for the rest of their lives.
Until we know what, if any, measures the survivors took to save the other passengers before leaving the vessel the charitable thing to do would be to refrain from accusing them of leaving 30 people to burn to death.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your reasoned response.
I’m in tears and shock. I’ve been on that boat more than once and the crew was top notch, professional and always safety conscious.
But between the way the vessel was laid out and the amount of wood features and amenities she had below deck, plus all the tanks they had on board there was probably no time to react. Just combustion,
Oh my God.
I’m grateful for the crew’s escape, and grief-stricken at the thought of how devastating this will be for everyone involved.
I think Diane Feinstein’s rush to make nasty implications that the crew or that Truth Aquatics are to blame through negligence is just awful. How cruel.
LikeLike
Why were the passengers locked below deck? They had no way to escape. Horrible in every way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Locked in??
LikeLike
The article in the Daily Mail reported it. “There’s 33 people on board the vessel on fire. They can’t get off,’ the captain says.
The dispatcher responds: ‘Roger. Are they locked inside the boat? Roger. Can you get back on board and unlock the doors so they can get off? Roger. You don’t have any firefighter gear at all, no fire extinguishers or anything?’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7419423/Many-feared-dead-boat-bursts-flames-California-30-people-rescued.html
LikeLike
That was an assumption…the Captain said they can’t get out; that doesn’t mean it was locked it probably meant the exit hatch was engulfed in flames..there was only one exit…so they could not get off and that is why the crew could not go below to help…there was no exit.
LikeLike
Thank you, littleflower. Reading comprehension is important.
LikeLike
Agree. It is not rational to believe the paying customers were locked-down in their quarters.
Tragic.
LikeLike
That’s what I was wondering. The captain’s call made it sound like they were locked in but I think maybe it was just a hatch that was dogged for the night
LikeLike
The escape route was probably engulfed in flames.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s where the sleeping quarters are usually located. Limited space on deck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No one was locked in! Where did you see that dirty lie?
The sleeping quarters are below deck in those diving boats.
Again, no one was locked in!!
Amy, tell me where you heard or give me the link to that false statement that is intended to deceive the public and spread filthy rumors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard that on other sites too, and it was quickly rebuffed and explained that the radio messages between the rescuers and initial callers was misunderstood, something to the effect that the word “locked below” was a, not sure slang is the right word, but similar use for explaining that those below were locked from, i.e. blocked, from escaping because of the flames and configuration, so not literally locked. Unfortunately that was the word heard by a reporter in listening to the back and forth communication. Sad when confusion and misinformation take hold in the first minutes of this event.
LikeLike
They were asleep; it was 3 am. If the boat just exploded into flames there would be nothing the crew could do….running into the flames would help no one. I would be surprised if anyone could have escaped…the crew was very lucky to all be on the upper deck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really not locked in but sure blocked, I was on that boat in the nineties and he quarters below were cramped and only remember one entrance.
I went down there on our way out to the Channel Islands but didn’t feel comfortable so stayed top side.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the insight. As awful as that is, I hope it’s the case that the crew were simply unable to do anything but save themselves. It would be even more horrific to think there were lives they could’ve saved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Suspicious cat…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Terrible. But the “conspiracy theorist” in me senses something off about this.
LikeLike
This is the sheet of which nightmares are made. I can’t imagine the fear. God bless their souls.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Absolutely. 3:30am, sleeping below deck, and all the crew leave. ALL of them. Weird.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sleeping quarters are *below* deck.The deck is the bridge and the diving deck comprising the air compressor, scuba tanks, and gear lockers.
LikeLike
Yes, I was agreeing what a nightmarish scenario it would be.
LikeLike
For the *entire* crew to be awake at 3:30 AM is strange, in my experience there is always a crewman on duty 24/7. However there may be a reasonable explanation as to why all were on deck.
LikeLike
Clinton friend’s on board??
LikeLike
I won’t be able to get that out of my mind.
LikeLike
Terrible. I had some hope for survivors. The scuba tanks must have been stored away from the people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scuba tanks are stored on deck along with the compressor.
I’ve been on multiple live a boards and it’s always the case.
LikeLike
lots of compressed air on board in tanks……inferno….they were close to shore and in 30 ft deep water….maybe the crew couldn’t get the hatches/doors open to let the passengers out as they were already engulfed in flames.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The passengers were probably almost instantly incinerated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
they aren’t locked in they just couldn’t get out because of the fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are no hatches. There are gangways or if you will stairs.
LikeLike
Martha McCallum did have a guest on who may have clarified something…the word ‘locked’ may have been the word ‘blocked’.
We just do not know enough yet. An explosion could have caused hatches to be blocked.
LikeLike
They may have locked themselves in for privacy and security. If there were women and kids on board, moms have a tendency to do that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That could be as well. Fox presented a plan of the sleeping quarters. All in the open.
LikeLike
There are no HATCHES. There are only gangways. They are NEVER externally locked. Individual cabins may be locked by the occupants.
LikeLike
“U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat who represents California, called for an investigation.”
Not even sure what to think when i read something like this and she gets involved. Maybe others can put into words my disgust with her injecting her self righteousness. Pathetic maybe is the best word.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree…she immediately has to assume a government regulation was violated and new laws must be imposed.
LikeLike
Heard that…what is she up to?
LikeLike
No mention of the “Captain”… only “crew”….
A ship at sea is its own world. The captain of a ship is the unquestioned ruler of that world.
WHERE is The “Captain”?
Alive…
Not alive…
Missing…
And no “Explosions” awoke the folks on the fishing vessel nearby, until after the “crew” pounded on their hull to awaken them!?
From the (more) link ^^^
The surviving crew members sought refuge on a fishing boat moored a few hundred feet away, banging on the side to wake up Bob Hansen and his wife, who were sleeping onboard.
“When we looked out, the other boat was totally engulfed in flames, from stem to stern,” Hansen said in an interview with the New York Times. “There were these explosions every few beats. You can’t prepare yourself for that. It was horrendous.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a picture of the captain in the article posted above. The big question is what caused the fire…the explosions probably didn’t start until the fuel tanks,etc exploded due to heat and flames.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure where the chef was, but he got out. His brother was interviewed earlier.
LikeLike
Ah, yes. Walking up the gangway.
TY, littleflower.
LikeLike
Ban all boats. Immediately. Those things are dangerous. Call Congress back from vacay to work on this issue.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It must be Trump’s fault.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Speak to the hair.
LikeLike
Oh heck, you sure you want to do that, TwoLaine? Congress will only blame it on climate change and “AR-style” weapons – no Congressional bribe money for banning boats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not so sure about that DiFi sure got in line real fast.
I blame Chi-nah.
LikeLike
That’s most likely why the 737 max jets are grounded.
LikeLike
Fishy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This thread is a prime example of how rumors and misinformation are spread.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sad and unsettling commentary on human nature, huh.
LikeLike
News is reporting partial information and putting a spin on it to generate interest.
“Five crew members aboard escaped the fire while the passengers slept in the ship’s lower quarters.”
Factually correct but what is the context? Were these crew injured at all? How long they try attempt a rescue before the escape? How did they wind up leaving the boat? Did the flames and heat force them off, or did they immediately bail when rescue was still possible?
Because the narrative is presented in a certain way (some(?) crew escape, passengers die) all sort of assumptions are being made on the slimmest of information. We simply don’t know what exactly happened and what actions were possible and not possible. These people may be cowards, or they may be heroes. Most likely they are average human beings who found themselves in a terrible situation they were not prepared to confront but will now be dealing with for the rest of their lives, regardless of whether their actions were heroic or cowardly.
We all need to remember the difference between asking questions and making assumptions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
like
LikeLike
In 1949, in Toronto harbor, 118 people, mostly American passengers, died when the SS Noronic caught fire. Only 1 person drowned.
The ship had 5 passenger decks; only 1 deck, the bottom E deck allowed access to the dock. It’s very difficult to find your way off a burning ship. No doubt these poor people had the same problem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been to those islands many times and have seen the dive boats, including Conception, out there. By all accounts and from what I’ve seen, they are pretty well run and safety conscious. The Conception was USCG inspected and its most recent inspection was February of this year. I’ve seen CG inspect other vessels, they take it seriously. I think cooking is electric, engines and genset are diesel. They would have gasoline for a dinghy outboard but it would not be stored below decks, so I’m not sure what, if anything exploded. Dive tanks may have exploded afterward but the crew of the other boat was awaken by the survivors pounding on their hull, not an explosion.
AIS tracking shows they arrived at the anchorage about 0600 UTC, (11:00 pm local) maybe 4 hours before the fire. Not surprising the crew was not in the passenger quarters, they would be up and about working the boat, preparing meals, etc. at all hours, so they would have separate quarters to avoid disturbing paying passengers. This is by all appearances a horrific accident where the crew couldn’t do anything, let’s not assume anything else yet. Hopefully an investigation can determine what happened, why it spread so quickly and what can so be done to avoid it. RIP to the victims.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scuba tanks had oxygen plus there were large tanks for refills!
LikeLike
Nein. A compressor refills the individual tanks.
LikeLike
Way too much disinformation on this thread.
LikeLike
I have a sensitive question, which I hope won’t bother anyone reading. Is there a way to protect the bodies found on the sea floor, which cannot be recovered at this time? It must be horribly disturbing for their loved ones, hoping remains can be recovered intact.
LikeLike