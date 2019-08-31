Rage Against The Regime – Hong Kong Demonstrators Keep Resisting Beijing Authoritarian Dictates…

The protests and demonstrations began in mid-June, centered around the now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party. Today, those protests are outlawed by Chinese authorities, organizers have been disappeared, and yet the protests continue.
Eric, a 22-year-old student, told Reuters news agency: “Telling us not to protest is like telling us not to breathe. I feel it’s my duty to fight for democracy. Maybe we win, maybe we lose, but we fight.”
Hong Kong police, seemingly comprised of Chinese militia, are using semi-permanent blue dye water cannons to mark the protesting groups. This helps them later identify their targets for the arrest (ie. disappearing).
(Reuters) Protest organizers have urged the public to overwhelm road and rail links to the airport on Sunday and Monday, potentially disrupting flights. A similar so-called “stress test” of the airport last weekend failed.
Late on Saturday and into the early hours, police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets and protesters threw petrol bombs, escalating clashes that have plunged the Asian financial center into its worst political crisis in decades.
Officers fired two warning shots in the air to scare off a group of protesters who had them surrounded and were trying to steal their pistols, the police said, only the second time live rounds have been used in more than three months of unrest. (read more)
.
The so called police (and military) for Communist regimes are nothing but thugs. Attacking their own people to protect the elites tyranny is the height of treachery
This is our future if the democrats gain power and the Deep State is not dismantled
LikeLiked by 9 people
We hope Mr.Barr is earful and also VSG/ESG PDJT…there is no point negotiatiate with communist/trockyist p*gs..you either fight back or they kill you or jail you and torture you-wake up !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Clearly these Hong Kong student protesters aren’t nearly as progressive as American student protesters otherwise they would be following their lead and protesting in favor of more socialism/tyranny rather than for less socialism/tyranny.
Maybe we could swap then even Steven and everyone would come out ahead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I support this plan 💯%! We could easily solve all the worlds problems by having designated left states and right states. And it would be illegal to vote socialist I conservative states and vice versus for leftist states.
Of course, we all know that the when the lefty states start collapsing due to horrible mismanagement of resources. And then they would attempt to invade conservative states.
We need to find a cure for liberal mindset. They have a disorder that could probably be fixed with medication. I think they are all bipolar or have borderline personality disorder.
Just awful humans.
LikeLike
On April 26, 2019 at NRA confeerence, President Trump:
“Under my Administration, we will never surrender American sovereignty to anyone. We will never allow foreign bureaucrats to trample on your Second Amendment freedoms. And that is why my Administration will never ratify the UN Arms Trade Treaty.”
Thank God, for President Trump.
Praying for Hong Kong Freedom Fighters
LikeLiked by 5 people
Blue dye. Kind reminds me of criminals who spend more time and energy plotting wrong when the same energy towards good would have had multiplied results.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly, Searkreb. The smart move for the Communist Government of China would have been to just drop this, long ago. Hong Kong will just decline now, no matter what. Bad for the Hong Kong people, bad for the Xi government. But power and control is what matters to communists, and among the many reasons communism always fails.
LikeLike
Kind of reminds me of Obama who made America worse off when he could have made America better off with the same or even less effort.
LikeLike
Blue dye. Reminds of the energy and creativity the Nazis put into carrying out the Holocaust. Evil never rests.
LikeLike
Praising the Hong Kongers courage and their desire to live free, and praying for their safety. Dear God, that’s scary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blue no matter who
LikeLike
Note the ages of these brave people in HK seem to range from teens through late 20’s. I’ve searched for, found, and listened very carefully to the few interviewed which in and of itself is courageous act. Compare them to these self aggrandized generation Zyklon ignorant punks here. These HK young men and women, and some older who’ve known real hardship, and the younger who’ve evidently learned about real hardship through their parents and grandparents – Who they respect unlike here. https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2019/08/hong-kong-protests-airport-august-9-2019.jpg. What do their U.S. counterparts fight for. Have you ever thought if we’re attacked by China or Russia, a matter of time, what conscription let alone volunteer numbers would look like here? Now? I did my bit 50 years ago, but surveying the current landscape ask myself – THIS is what I’d have to fight with? Sickening. What’s been loosed in this still noble nation cannot continue. One way or another it will end. make no mistake. How many of you are prepared for the options? PDT, God Bless him, is NOT coming to save us though he has (and more) bought time for the normies/non-believers. Any of you really believe you can vote your way out of this? Clock sits 23:55. Shed your delusions. Delusions can get you killed.
LikeLike
Sadly there are a lot that will allow chains to be placed on them if they are promised continued internet access. Personally I think they underestimate the number who will refuse.
LikeLike
Moe, you can tell where we are as a country when you look at our actions starting after 9/11/2001. Instead of us being prudent and putting a halt to immigration, especially from Muslim countries with governments that openly HATE our way of life. The left dug in, started claiming islamaphobia agains the anyone that dare speak up for clear thinking and prudence, and somehow managed to get the public to elect THE VERY NEXT PRESIDENT, with a past deeply rooted in Islam. How did that happen??? I could see electing him if there wasn’t the amount of uncertainty surrounding him such as, is he an American citizen? Why does he have two different names? Why doesn’t his SSN match either of his names? Why was he listed as an exchange student on his college transcript? I mean, these aren’t small things. This guy was not vetted and flaunted it in the face of clear thinking Americans. It’s insane.
We are in bad shape. And if we don’t re-elect Trump we are done. DONE.
LikeLike
They need to source the blue dye and use it in laundries and dry-cleaners. When it passes 50% of the population, anyone ordering a coffee in a coffeeshop without being able to “show blue” (sort of like wearing green on St. Patrick’s) can get the coffee thrown in their face.
“Be like water.”
LikeLike
A la Christian X of Denmark in WW II. When the Nazis demanded that all Jews wear the yellow star, the next day he started wearing one, followed by multitudes of his citizens. The Germans backed off from their demands.
LikeLike
This situation shows the success of the lefts manipulation and brainwashing on our younger generations
Those who grew up under the tyranny of socialism and communism want to opt out of their slavery and gain freedom
Those who grew up under freedom, with help from the left, want to be enslaved and live under the tyranny of an oppressive so called ideology
It’s truly idiotic
LikeLike
If you haven’t seen an interview with Gen. Spalding, you should. He explains a lot of what’s going on here.
LikeLike
I mentioned this on the Open Thread earlier today under someone’s post but I’ll repeat it here.
The blue dye thing to identify people for arrest/harassment is so PRC. Back during the Tiananmen Protest they didn’t use dye, but gave out phone #’s for people to call and rat on family, friends, neighbors, etc. who had protested.
Exchange students from China at universities all over the U.S. circulated the #’s and called them *continually* to disrupt the operation. It was brilliant! They completely tied up the lines.
Unfortunately, with this move to dye, not sure what they can do about it but hide out til the dye fades off?
Leave it to PRC to step in and try to ruin a great city like Hong Kong. ugh. Best Public Transport system I’ve ever seen in the world and these creeps gotta step in and wreck it. Not to mention everything else. Whole thing makes me sick on every level.
LikeLike