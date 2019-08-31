Rage Against The Regime – Hong Kong Demonstrators Keep Resisting Beijing Authoritarian Dictates…

The protests and demonstrations began in mid-June, centered around the now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party. Today, those protests are outlawed by Chinese authorities, organizers have been disappeared, and yet the protests continue.

Eric, a 22-year-old student, told Reuters news agency: “Telling us not to protest is like telling us not to breathe. I feel it’s my duty to fight for democracy. Maybe we win, maybe we lose, but we fight.”

Hong Kong police, seemingly comprised of Chinese militia, are using semi-permanent blue dye water cannons to mark the protesting groups. This helps them later identify their targets for the arrest (ie. disappearing).

(Reuters) Protest organizers have urged the public to overwhelm road and rail links to the airport on Sunday and Monday, potentially disrupting flights. A similar so-called “stress test” of the airport last weekend failed.

Late on Saturday and into the early hours, police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets and protesters threw petrol bombs, escalating clashes that have plunged the Asian financial center into its worst political crisis in decades. Officers fired two warning shots in the air to scare off a group of protesters who had them surrounded and were trying to steal their pistols, the police said, only the second time live rounds have been used in more than three months of unrest. (read more)

This is murder, not crowd control. Photo source: hk01 pic.twitter.com/OGgROyB4jH — Freedom HK (@FreedomHKG) September 1, 2019

METRO STATION STANDOFF: Shocking video shows riot police in Hong Kong storming a metro station, using batons and pepper spraying protesters inside train cars, as pro-democracy protests continue for a 13th week; several people were arrested. https://t.co/OsHRaQ4h56 pic.twitter.com/KJ06oiBIBm — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 31, 2019

