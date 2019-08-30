Hurricane Dorian Update – Continued Strengthening Anticipated – All Florida Should Prepare…

[National Hurricane Center] At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 24.5 North, longitude 69.8 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A slower west-northwestward to westward motion should begin tonight and continue into early next week.

On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas today and tomorrow, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and be near the Florida peninsula late Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane later today, and it will remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula into early next week. (more)

We have a lot of Treepers in the path of this storm. If you need assistance, use the comments section of any Dorian Update thread to reach out, or use the email address in the upper right of the site.

Right now you are in control. Have a solid plan, work that plan – stay busy, and don’t get caught up in the hysteria. Try to avoid national media hype. Stay updated via your local news stations. Saturday looks like the key day impact zones will be identified. Reach out to your neighbors; touch-base and check to see if they are okay or need anything. I always say the community restoration begins before the storm arrives. Look out for each-other.

Regarding any evacuation plan, please pay attention to your local officials who will be coordinating with state Dept. of Transportation. As the path and impact zone of the storm becomes more predictable your local officials will alert to best route for evacuation.

For those in the cone of uncertainty; remember, planning and proactive measures taken now can significantly reduce stress in the days ahead. Plan when to make the best decision on any evacuation (if needed) consider Saturday mid-day the decision time-frame. As a general rule: take cover from wind – but evacuate away from water.

DAY ONE (Thursday/Friday)

Determine Your Risk

Make a Written Plan

Develop and Evacuation Plan

Inventory hurricane/storm supplies.

Withdraw cash based on plan/need.

DAY TWO (Friday/Saturday)

Get Storm Update

Assemble and Purchase Hurricane Supplies

Contact Insurance Company – Updates

Secure Important Papers.

Strengthen and Secure Your Home

Make Evacuation Decision for your Family.

for your Family. Fill freezer with 3/4 full water jugs.

DAY THREE (Saturday/Sunday)

Get Storm Update

Re-Evaluate your Supplies based on storm update

Finish last minute preparation

Plan for a minimum of THREE DAYS without power

Assist Your Neighbors

If Needed – Evacuate Your Family

Communication is important. Update your friends and family contact list. Stay in touch with family and friends, let them know your plans. Select a single point of contact for communication from you that all others can then contact for updates if needed.

Today/tomorrow are good days to organize your important papers, insurance forms, personal papers and place them in one ‘ready-to-go’ location.

Evaluate your personal hurricane and storm supplies; update and replace anything you might have used. Assess, modify and/or update any possible evacuation plans based on your location, and/or any changes to your family status. Fill car with gasoline. Review prescriptions, refill if needed.

Check your shutters and window coverings; test your generator; re-organize and familiarize yourself with all of your supplies and hardware. Check batteries in portable tools; locate tools you might need; walk your property to consider what you may need to do based on the storms path. All decisions are yours. You are in control.

Consider travel plans based on roads and traffic density. Being proactive now helps to keep any future stress level low. You are in control. If you have pets, additional plans may be needed.

One possible proactive measure is to make a hotel reservation further inland that you would consider evacuating to. Follow updates of the storms’ progress; make reservations tonight or tomorrow if determined; you can always cancel if not needed. It is better to have a secondary evacuation place established in advance. Being proactive reduces stress. Even if you wait until much later to cancel, it is better to pay a cancellation fee (usually one night charge) than to not have a plan on where to go. Trust me, it’s worth it. Protect your family. Make the booking decision in the next 24 hrs.

♦ Look over the National Hurricane Center resources for planning assistance.

♦ Also a great resource – CREATE A PLAN

