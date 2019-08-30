Hurricane Dorian Update – Continued Strengthening Anticipated – All Florida Should Prepare…

[National Hurricane Center] At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 24.5 North, longitude 69.8 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A slower west-northwestward to westward motion should begin tonight and continue into early next week.
On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas today and tomorrow, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and be near the Florida peninsula late Monday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane later today, and it will remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula into early next week. (more)
We have a lot of Treepers in the path of this storm. If you need assistance, use the comments section of any Dorian Update thread to reach out, or use the email address in the upper right of the site.
Right now you are in control. Have a solid plan, work that plan – stay busy, and don’t get caught up in the hysteria. Try to avoid national media hype. Stay updated via your local news stations. Saturday looks like the key day impact zones will be identified. Reach out to your neighbors; touch-base and check to see if they are okay or need anything. I always say the community restoration begins before the storm arrives. Look out for each-other.
Regarding any evacuation plan, please pay attention to your local officials who will be coordinating with state Dept. of Transportation. As the path and impact zone of the storm becomes more predictable your local officials will alert to best route for evacuation.
For those in the cone of uncertainty; remember, planning and proactive measures taken now can significantly reduce stress in the days ahead. Plan when to make the best decision on any evacuation (if needed) consider Saturday mid-day the decision time-frame. As a general rule: take cover from wind – but evacuate away from water.
DAY ONE (Thursday/Friday)
- Determine Your Risk
- Make a Written Plan
- Develop and Evacuation Plan
- Inventory hurricane/storm supplies.
- Withdraw cash based on plan/need.
DAY TWO (Friday/Saturday)
- Get Storm Update
- Assemble and Purchase Hurricane Supplies
- Contact Insurance Company – Updates
- Secure Important Papers.
- Strengthen and Secure Your Home
- Make Evacuation Decision for your Family.
- Fill freezer with 3/4 full water jugs.
DAY THREE (Saturday/Sunday)
- Get Storm Update
- Re-Evaluate your Supplies based on storm update
- Finish last minute preparation
- Plan for a minimum of THREE DAYS without power
- Assist Your Neighbors
- If Needed – Evacuate Your Family
Communication is important. Update your friends and family contact list. Stay in touch with family and friends, let them know your plans. Select a single point of contact for communication from you that all others can then contact for updates if needed.
Today/tomorrow are good days to organize your important papers, insurance forms, personal papers and place them in one ‘ready-to-go’ location.
Evaluate your personal hurricane and storm supplies; update and replace anything you might have used. Assess, modify and/or update any possible evacuation plans based on your location, and/or any changes to your family status. Fill car with gasoline. Review prescriptions, refill if needed.
Check your shutters and window coverings; test your generator; re-organize and familiarize yourself with all of your supplies and hardware. Check batteries in portable tools; locate tools you might need; walk your property to consider what you may need to do based on the storms path. All decisions are yours. You are in control.
Consider travel plans based on roads and traffic density. Being proactive now helps to keep any future stress level low. You are in control. If you have pets, additional plans may be needed.
One possible proactive measure is to make a hotel reservation further inland that you would consider evacuating to. Follow updates of the storms’ progress; make reservations tonight or tomorrow if determined; you can always cancel if not needed. It is better to have a secondary evacuation place established in advance. Being proactive reduces stress. Even if you wait until much later to cancel, it is better to pay a cancellation fee (usually one night charge) than to not have a plan on where to go. Trust me, it’s worth it. Protect your family. Make the booking decision in the next 24 hrs.
♦ Look over the National Hurricane Center resources for planning assistance.
♦ Also a great resource – CREATE A PLAN
Prayers for everyone’s safety
Prayers up for Florida and the islands.
Ugh. The Climate Apocalyptics will use this for sure… That reminds me:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/08/29/climate-catastrophe-news-cabal-ramps-up/
Extract:
“The Columbia Journalism Review, “The voice of journalism”, has been organizing and promoting “a project co-founded by CJR and The Nation aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis.” This effort is called “Covering Climate Now”. … [They are] signing up news outlets [co-conspirators] in their push to see that all news outlets are “running a week’s worth of climate coverage in the lead-up to the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York on Sept. 23.” … None of the stories make any attempt at explaining climate change to the news consuming public. All could correctly be classified as advocacy for the IPCC Paris Agreement and the Green New Deal.”
Stay safe everyone!!! I’m praying for you all in the path!💜 I’m praying for the rest of us that we can get through all the B.S. The dems and deep state try to jam down our throats!💙🙏
President Trump retweet
I can guarantee that all the LIBERAL LOONS are hoping that Mar A Lago gets destroyed. That is how sick those people are.
God controls the Earths climate. All these fanatics that are causing an uproar over changing weather ought to take a look at all of the data for the “Millions of years” of weather history and see that NONE of this is NEW or MAN MADE. how utterly insulting toward God and completely Arrogant of these men.
God bless and keep all of the citizens of Florida, the Bahamas and anywhere else this storm may hit and keep them safe from harm, Amen.
Born in Miami and have lived in Daytona Beach since 1986. Getting a bad vibe from this one. The slowing down thing is brutal.
This one has me worried also…….
Never had this bad feeling with the other storms I’ve been through..
I’m going to take a deep breathe and keep working.
Glad I’m not the only one! Let me say in 1985 that Elena was supposed to be REALLY bad (I lived in Clearwater at the time.) She parked her butt in the gulf for two days and then petered out. It was stressful, but in the end uneventful. Let us hope!
8AM Weds. has it right on top of me.
10-20 inches of rain and winds at 75mph……..
On the bright side my puppy is happy as a pig in mud because he has access to my closet and bathroom. I keep the doors shut as a rule but today had them open as I get things ready.
I heard thump, thump this morning coming from my dining area and came to see what it was, my puppy must have smelled the treats I bought and had sitting on my dining room table and he was jumping up to get a look at all the goodies!
I am an LEO in North Florida on the I-75. During Evacuations of Irma,North Florida was completely depleted of gas and groceries early on. My advice is travel north only as far as need be. It will take you many more hours than normal. Your gas in your car will not carry you as far and you may not find gas when empty.
If traveling make sure you have plenty of water and non perishable food for everyone in your vehicle. Folks from south Florida quickly depleted our stores of gas and groceries. Even in small towns of the main highways.
Goodluck and Godspeed.
I’m inland NE FL. and we have been out of gas and shelves at grocery store are depleted.
No rooms at hotels either..
“My advice is travel north only as far as need be. It will take you many more hours than normal.”
The Weather Channel has also been been pushing the point that just moving to sturdy buildings further inland and away from any storm surge can be enough.
Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell tweeted that she was hoping for a direct hit on Mar-a-Largo. Not surprising given how leftist and brainwashed she is.
Just think how mentally ill you must be to think like that.
And to think this person was in top tier of government.
Mar-A-Lago can be rebuilt by its billionaire owner. Who prays a hurricane hits the surrounding thousands of innocents just to deliver a vengeful punch to one man you hate and who can afford to rebuild his resort? You are also praying all the employees of the resort will lose their jobs as a result of devastating damage.
These hateful communists never comprehend how the wealthy create thousands of jobs for people who really need good jobs.
I remember the private yacht luxury tax in the USA which caused the export of yacht building to other countries and the loss of thousands of American yacht-building jobs. They didn’t “soak the rich.” They screwed American workers and handed their jobs to foreigners.
The cone of uncertainty has the weirdest blobby shape I can remember just 4 days out. Depends on how the high to the NE (forcing the west turn) reacts to a disturbance now pushing east in central east coast states. If weakened, Dorian will swing NW and strike further up the Florida coast. If not weakened, Dorian swings west and strikes further south.
Was just upgraded to Cat 3, and is slowing. Landfall now sometime Monday rather than Sunday night. Bad, because guarantees more strengthening and enlargement. Got bad vibes in general about Dorian now.
We finished prep this morning, and buildings are finishing prep today. Even going to drain the swimming pools, something that should have been but wasn’t done for Irma.
Very nervous about this 1 too. But we are as ready as we can be here in Melbourne.
