Then There Were Twenty – Senator Gillibrand Drops Out…

Less than four hours after asking for donations to reach the debate stage threshold, democrat presidential candidate, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, quit the race:
Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve.
Before lunch:
After Lunch:
That is easily one of President Trump’s funniest tweets. I’m so glad it’s real!
Funny? It is an absolute riot!!
Honestly, our President is the Best. Troll. Evah.
What did the team accomplish? Does she keep the money?
I miss Taranto’s Byekus.
She keeps the money to spend legally on future campaigns. Why would you think otherwise? Congress writes the campaign finance laws.
In this cycle, Gillibrand alongside her campaign committee raised $5.3 million over the course of the first quarter, racking up another $9.6 million from authorized committees. In the second quarter, the Gillibrand committee raised $2.3 million.
Here’s the best part. She had only token opposition in her 2018 Senate campaign, so she already had on hand millions from that campaign.
Nice gig if you can get it.
https://news.yahoo.com/heres-much-2020-presidential-candidates-184900446.html
But where were will her 0% voters go over to now?
Yes!!!!
Loosers loose …. 😉
I roared with laughter as POTUS trolled the imbeciles with that tweet.
All we need now is for shturmfuhrer gillibland to get back into the race!
Kirsten Gillibrand Who?
Your confusion is understandable, Mike… When she was at Dartmouth, she was Tina Rutnik… You probably know her by that name. Like our Congressman Annie Kuster, Tina/Kirsten is a Dartmouth Green Team Fraud.
Is this the individual that proposed to defeat the President wiith a purple crystal love projector?
I’m soo confused,
So now she goes back to being the mouthy Senator she always was.
However, she threw the Clintons (Bill especially) under the bus because she was on her moral mission to be President. Didn’t work out so well. Wonder how they will treat her….
You know why Trump tweeted that? It’s because he has 2020 vision!
President Trump OUR Very Stable Genis with humour, and trolling at its finest!
Genius…
and very stable
He knows that she knows she used to come up to Trump Tower and beg for his support and $$$.
Branded. Loser.
There’s a tear in my beer for ya honey….NOT!….LOL
And of course we have to get doused with the usual bilge about “the unheard voices” and how “I will continue to fight for victimized Americans.” You know, the millionaire social engineers and wanna-bes in Palo Alto and Manhattan.
Did I tell you today… how much I L- O- V- E our guy, President Trump?
She didn’t endorse anyone on her way out… disappointing. I was hoping for some clue about who the chosen one actually is… or perhaps the chosen few?
I thought she’d throw her 0% to Beto’s 1%.
No real policy positions, no sense of serving Americans, no plan to solve even the smallest problem, no connection with the businessman “vector” for being the nation’s executive as the Founders envisioned. None of the proper motivation to Volunteer to Serve. Not even an ideology they will describe, besides give away the Treasury and surrender to foreigners.
ONLY the same old PAY ME to defeat OrangeManBad.
Disgusting.
. Exactly. ✅.
She dropped out AFTER lunch to get one last FREE lunch, but instead, PRESIDENT Donald J. Trump ATE her lunch!! …ha,ha,ha, …Another one bites the dust…uh huh…Another DONK bites the dust…oh, yeah…And another DONK bites, And another DONK bites, And another DONK bites the dust!!
SD you are on fire!
I can barely keep up with the postings at a time in late summer, where normally there is both to report.
Going to catch up on it all over the holiday weekend.
In the meantime, thank you so much and God bless!
Talk about labor day, this is over the top work load!
For anyone who thinks Biden will be their nominee. He forgot Obama’s name!
Is, “President My Boss” still your boss, if so you in trouble.
Amazing (and yet, not surprising) the NXIVM stuff never stuck to her. That should have had her resigning from the senate — and would have, had she been a republican.
This democrat primary has the same look and feel as 2008. Hillary was the anointed one a few primaries into the democrat selection process. She also made a great piñata. Then over a single weekend, she was suddenly alone and dumped on a life raft trying to row across the Mohave Desert…shazam hello hope and change without a birth certificate.
The media is going to great pains to say Uncle Joe’s gaffs are due to his age and he is not competent. They even question Fauxcahanta’s and Bernie’s competency when they goof or stumble. The media is setting up an over 65-70+ is not fit to be in the White House and shazam the new savior will be born. The MSM has already started to attempt to link Uncle Joe’s mental deficiencies to the President. This group of leading contenders are just a larger set of “over aged” piñatas for use by the media. The polls are all contrived and biased to help spin the necessary story lines (and for some amusement value to generate ratings).
I think Pocahontas will emerge as their candidate.
Trump is the master. Gillibrand never had a chance. But, neither do all but Biden, Warren, and Bernie which is itself humorous.
