Then There Were Twenty – Senator Gillibrand Drops Out…

Posted on August 28, 2019 by

Less than four hours after asking for donations to reach the debate stage threshold, democrat presidential candidate, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, quit the race:

Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve. 

~Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Before lunch:

After Lunch:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

35 Responses to Then There Were Twenty – Senator Gillibrand Drops Out…

  1. SwampRatTerrier says:
    August 28, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    And if you like that you’ll love this!

    “Latest Attack On Obama Legacy:

    Dem Party Requires Dem Nominee Pledge Not To Duplicate ‘Organizing for Action’”

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/08/latest-attack-on-obama-legacy-dem-party-requires-dem-nominee-pledge-not-to-duplicate-organizing-for-action/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Michelle says:
    August 28, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    That is easily one of President Trump’s funniest tweets. I’m so glad it’s real!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Carolina Kat says:
    August 28, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    What did the team accomplish? Does she keep the money?

    I miss Taranto’s Byekus.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Sweet Old Bob says:
    August 28, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Loosers loose …. 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. hoghead says:
    August 28, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    I roared with laughter as POTUS trolled the imbeciles with that tweet.

    All we need now is for shturmfuhrer gillibland to get back into the race!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Mike in a Truck says:
    August 28, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    Kirsten Gillibrand Who?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      August 28, 2019 at 9:08 pm

      Your confusion is understandable, Mike… When she was at Dartmouth, she was Tina Rutnik… You probably know her by that name. Like our Congressman Annie Kuster, Tina/Kirsten is a Dartmouth Green Team Fraud.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      August 28, 2019 at 9:16 pm

      So now she goes back to being the mouthy Senator she always was.
      However, she threw the Clintons (Bill especially) under the bus because she was on her moral mission to be President. Didn’t work out so well. Wonder how they will treat her….

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Got243kids says:
    August 28, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    You know why Trump tweeted that? It’s because he has 2020 vision!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Attorney at Law says:
    August 28, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    President Trump OUR Very Stable Genis with humour, and trolling at its finest!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. CNN_sucks says:
    August 28, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Branded. Loser.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. AnotherView says:
    August 28, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    There’s a tear in my beer for ya honey….NOT!….LOL

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. freespeechfanatic says:
    August 28, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    And of course we have to get doused with the usual bilge about “the unheard voices” and how “I will continue to fight for victimized Americans.” You know, the millionaire social engineers and wanna-bes in Palo Alto and Manhattan.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. hellinahandbasket says:
    August 28, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Did I tell you today… how much I L- O- V- E our guy, President Trump?

    Like

    Reply
  14. Daniel says:
    August 28, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    She didn’t endorse anyone on her way out… disappointing. I was hoping for some clue about who the chosen one actually is… or perhaps the chosen few?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Reloader says:
    August 28, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    No real policy positions, no sense of serving Americans, no plan to solve even the smallest problem, no connection with the businessman “vector” for being the nation’s executive as the Founders envisioned. None of the proper motivation to Volunteer to Serve. Not even an ideology they will describe, besides give away the Treasury and surrender to foreigners.

    ONLY the same old PAY ME to defeat OrangeManBad.

    Disgusting.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. TEWS_Pilot says:
    August 28, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    She dropped out AFTER lunch to get one last FREE lunch, but instead, PRESIDENT Donald J. Trump ATE her lunch!! …ha,ha,ha, …Another one bites the dust…uh huh…Another DONK bites the dust…oh, yeah…And another DONK bites, And another DONK bites, And another DONK bites the dust!!

    Like

    Reply
  17. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    August 28, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    SD you are on fire!
    I can barely keep up with the postings at a time in late summer, where normally there is both to report.
    Going to catch up on it all over the holiday weekend.
    In the meantime, thank you so much and God bless!
    Talk about labor day, this is over the top work load!

    Like

    Reply
  18. Sentient says:
    August 28, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    For anyone who thinks Biden will be their nominee. He forgot Obama’s name!

    Like

    Reply
  19. palafox says:
    August 28, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Amazing (and yet, not surprising) the NXIVM stuff never stuck to her. That should have had her resigning from the senate — and would have, had she been a republican.

    Like

    Reply
  20. thedoc00 says:
    August 28, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    This democrat primary has the same look and feel as 2008. Hillary was the anointed one a few primaries into the democrat selection process. She also made a great piñata. Then over a single weekend, she was suddenly alone and dumped on a life raft trying to row across the Mohave Desert…shazam hello hope and change without a birth certificate.

    The media is going to great pains to say Uncle Joe’s gaffs are due to his age and he is not competent. They even question Fauxcahanta’s and Bernie’s competency when they goof or stumble. The media is setting up an over 65-70+ is not fit to be in the White House and shazam the new savior will be born. The MSM has already started to attempt to link Uncle Joe’s mental deficiencies to the President. This group of leading contenders are just a larger set of “over aged” piñatas for use by the media. The polls are all contrived and biased to help spin the necessary story lines (and for some amusement value to generate ratings).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. AustinPrisoner says:
    August 28, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    I think Pocahontas will emerge as their candidate.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Judiciary says:
    August 28, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Trump is the master. Gillibrand never had a chance. But, neither do all but Biden, Warren, and Bernie which is itself humorous.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s