Nigel Farage Discusses Current Status of Brexit Maneuvers…

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage calls in to Neil Cavuto to discuss the latest maneuvering by the various political forces as they position to stop Brexit or modify the terms. [Backstory with details]  Mr. Farage discusses Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s request to close parliament in order to push through ‘no-deal’ Brexit.  Farage says the closing of parliament is a normal process being hyped by opposition leaders.

  1. Maquis says:
    August 28, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    Change Politics For Good.
    Nuke May’s “Deal.”
    No Deal is the Best Deal!

