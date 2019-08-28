Brexit Maneuvering – Boris Johnson Requests Queen Suspend Parliament, Queen Elizabeth Agrees – Brexit Opposition Plan Thwarted, For Now…

Posted on August 28, 2019 by

Internal British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn was developing a plan to stop the U.K from leaving the European Union through legislation aimed at blocking any Brexit without a pre-existing deal.  Additionally, Corbyn was proposing calling a vote of ‘no confidence’ in a scheme aimed at weakening Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s no-deal brexit.

To thwart that opposition plan, PM Boris Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth to suspend Parliament, thereby cancelling the legislative time Corbyn would have to form his anti-Brexit law and scheme. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II agreed to suspend Parliament.

In addition, Prime Minister Johnson has significantly diminished the ‘no-confidence’ scheme by stating if Corbyn follows through PM Johnson would continue to proceed with the Brexit process, and call for a snap election immediately following the October 31st ‘no deal’ exit from the EU.   The globalist opposition is going bananas.

LONDON – […] The controversy here lies solely in the timing of the move. Britain is on track to leave the European Union on Oct. 31 and anti-Brexit lawmakers were working frantically to try and thwart the departure via the House of Commons — with plans in motion to try and pass legislation to tie the hands of Johnson’s government when Parliament returns from recess on Sept. 3rd.

Specifically, lawmakers were trying to ensure that Britain is not allowed to leave without a formal withdrawal agreement with the E.U., similar to the kind that May secured with E.U. leaders but failed to get through Parliament — leading ultimately to her resignation in June. Johnson has said he would prefer to leave with a deal, but is prepared to leave without one if E.U. leaders won’t meet British demands.

Tuesday’s announcement torpedoes those opposition plans to tie the government’s hands, icing Parliament for the majority of the remainder of the time left before Oct. 31. Speaker John Bercow, who has made no secret of his anti-Brexit sympathies, called the move a “constitutional outrage.” (link)

With so many prior lies, delays and stall tactics by British leadership beholden to the ideology of multinational influence, there were/are many people concerned about whether Prime Minister Johnson could actually be trusted to deliver on the Brexit referendum supported by the majority of the British voters.

Today’s strong moves by the prime minister seem to dissuade some of those fears.  What Great Britain needs is a strong leader who will stand in the gap against relentless leftist opposition and deliver what the people of Britain have voted for.

Today, despite his prior orientation toward fence-sitting weasel-speak, Johnson provides some cautious optimism that he might just be the strong leader the British deserve.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent the following letter to members of the House of Commons:

The Daily Mail has more.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Big Government, Brexit, History, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, United Kingdom (UK) and Great Britain. Bookmark the permalink.

79 Responses to Brexit Maneuvering – Boris Johnson Requests Queen Suspend Parliament, Queen Elizabeth Agrees – Brexit Opposition Plan Thwarted, For Now…

    • cbjoasurf says:
      August 28, 2019 at 2:52 pm

      BRAVO Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth YOU ARE “For the People” in the UK! God Bless

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • Pedro Morales says:
        August 28, 2019 at 3:06 pm

        Not soooo fast. The Royal Family are the originators of globalism. Lets pump the brakes. I will never believe that Britain leaves the EU until I see it. Too many forces internal and external are against it. Of course, maybe there is some dirt (cough cough) on Prince Andrew that the Queen found “persuasive” to side with ole Boris. Learning from the Master deal maker. Jus sayin

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • John says:
          August 28, 2019 at 3:20 pm

          It will soon be revealed that Great Britain played a major role in trying to take down our POTUS. That is what is making the Queen very cautious. Along with the populous movements in GB and EU. Their greatest fear is “the people”! (The natives are restless!!)

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
          • cbjoasurf says:
            August 28, 2019 at 3:23 pm

            POTUS has that under control I suspect. Remember that he met with Queen Elizabeth

            Liked by 4 people

            Reply
            • Pedro Morales says:
              August 28, 2019 at 4:42 pm

              POTUS45- “Liz, WTF is going on with that son of yours. Cripes Pompeo just gave me a bunch of pictures of Andy and his “niece”. That is his “niece” right? He is a real “loving” uncle based on these picks. If you know what I mean. Here are the pictures, babe. Send him my regards, and I will be in touch with you and Boris real soon. Hey, can someone get me a diet Coke, please! I have a friggin plane to catch. Its only 10:00pm and I have more sh1t to do”.

              Like

              Reply
        • KAR says:
          August 28, 2019 at 4:09 pm

          Agree. QLiz gave me a real surprise here. I thought she presided over the Committee of 300, who are the top globalists in the world. Or maybe Trump has changed her mind??

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • sejmon333535208 says:
          August 28, 2019 at 4:11 pm

          Pedro….you are right on regard little prince..

          Like

          Reply
    • stephen fenlon says:
      August 28, 2019 at 3:27 pm

      To be honest,
      The Queen is more of a figurehead who thankfully steers clear of getting involved in Politics.
      it’s protocol for her to be advised by her Ministers, and thus she was always inclined to agree with whatever BoJo asked for.

      But, IMO, the chance to stick it to Corbyn must have really tickled her !

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Expedy (@expedy21) says:
        August 28, 2019 at 3:39 pm

        If she’s just a figurehead, why did Johnson need her approval?

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • KAR says:
          August 28, 2019 at 4:11 pm

          Actually, I thought she called the shots, that is, with the UK Deep State. It is surprising she has the power to suspend parliament!

          Like

          Reply
        • stella says:
          August 28, 2019 at 4:29 pm

          (Also in a comment below) From Wikipedia. This is what happens in the U.K.

          Prorogation (pronounced /ˌproʊrəˈɡeɪʃən/) marks the end of a parliamentary session. It is the formal name given to the period between the end of a session of the UK Parliament and the State Opening of Parliament that begins the next session. Prorogation of one session of Parliament in recent decades has usually been followed by the opening of a new session a few days later. The parliamentary session may also be prorogued before Parliament is dissolved. The power to prorogue Parliament belongs to the Monarch as part of the Royal Prerogative, on the advice of the Privy Council, but is not usually turned down if requested by the prime minister.

          Like

          Reply
      • Bill says:
        August 28, 2019 at 3:55 pm

        Suspending Parliament is a bit more that mere figurehead stuff.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
    • stella says:
      August 28, 2019 at 4:20 pm

      The Queen is simply doing what she is obligated to do. She has taken no political position here. And she isn’t ‘Mrs. Windsor’. Her husband’s name is Phillip Mountbatten. The Queen’s descendants, other than those with the style of Royal Highness and the title of Prince/Princess, or female descendants who marry, carry the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. oldersoul says:
    August 28, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    The G7 Conference was quite successful.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. DJ says:
    August 28, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    Go, Boris, go! Make like a baby and head out.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. TwoLaine says:
    August 28, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    BRAVO Queen Elizabeth! Way to start taking your country back!

    #MBGA

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Got243kids says:
    August 28, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    He77 Yes!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Elric VIII says:
    August 28, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    British politics is always somewhat opaque to Americans, but it seems Prime Minister Johnson has locked in a No Deal Brexit. Excellent. I’ll bet there isn’t an unoccupied fainting couch to be found in Parliament.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    August 28, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    Maybe the UK actually got a real leader!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    August 28, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    Sounds like Boris took some tips from PDJT. Or he wrote his own chapter in “Art of the Deal.”

    Orange MEN good.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Alligator Gar says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    In peril of sounding like a silly American, isn’t the Queen so adorable? She looks like a favorite (or is it favourite?) granny! ❤

    This is a great move and I surely hope that the Brexit folks finally get their BREXIT!!! Long, long overdue.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. redhotsnowman says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Finally. UK looks like they have a competent leader. Next well wait to see if Canada changes course with its leadership and the world will be on the right track again. Thanks VSGPDJT!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Dutchman says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    Another WIN for PDJT, our international Nationalist movement, and a hopefully death blow to the,EU.

    MUCH more important, frankly, than whether we see perp walks before the election, or even ever.

    PDJT strides the globe a collosus, while the globalists scurry like the rats,they are, at his feet trying to trip him up, while failing miserably.

    “INTERFERE in OUR elections, will you?
    I’ll show YOU!”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Dave Hunter says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    The Queen knows what is up. She’s a very sharp old woman and I would bet she isn’t a fan of either Germany or France, the two countries more in charge of the EU than any others.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. scrap1ron says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    Seems like Donny and Boris had a fruitful discussion at the G7 conference.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Dora says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    Someone is upset.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Cocoon says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    The Queen asked for 3 good reasons why Brits should stay in EU?
    She always supported Brexit.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Kaco says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    I hope Brexit gets done before the next in line would ascend. Prince Charles probably wouldn’t be so agreeable.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Bill says:
      August 28, 2019 at 3:19 pm

      I was thinking the same thing after I heard the Queen made this decision.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Bill says:
      August 28, 2019 at 3:53 pm

      I should also say, I believe Charles has stated he will not be King when she passes. It will pass to William. And he’s the one I was worried would not pull the trigger. Being of the young, trendy mindset Europeans today.

      Like

      Reply
  17. shipley130 says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    Germany was going to have England by any means necessary after their WWI and WWII loses. Looks like the krauts have lost again.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. History Teaches says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    This is just another object lesson about how deep in the trenches the fighting gets when the globalists don’t get their way.

    So much at stake for the entrenched masters of the status quo worldwide.

    Every deep dive into the lawfare playbook of each country will continue. Along with the MSM smears and fear mongering.

    It is an ongoing existential war. And there will be no compromise.

    The leftist ideological and self interested activists never, ever accept defeat. When stymied, they just regroup and try a different tactic or double down with more fervor.

    Conservatives have traditionally taken defeats gracefully, and retreat to their think tanks and write articles that rarely get behind their own circles.

    That’s why bold and tough outsiders are necessary. Character assassination, intimidation and threats – the entire Alinsky playbook – don’t have the expected results of the past.

    Brexit is a major battle in this war. It will have a domino effect one way or the other. No compromises anymore. The people have spoken democratically. As in the 2016 election.

    This is a front in a subversive world revolution that cannot be tolerated.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Aeyrie says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    PDJT did say that he and the Queen got on famously when he visited. Mr. Johnson and Britons are reaping the benefits. Good on you, BoJo! Let ’em faint.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. tiredofallthis says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    So let me get this straight. There weren’t enough MP’s to approve the Withdrawal (Surrender) deal that May negotiated with the EU, but there are enough MP’s to approve legislation prohibiting withdrawal without an EU deal. Which means that there must be MP’s voting in favor of the legislation prohibiting withdrawal without a deal that voted against the May deal. There are only two logical explanations. Either those MP’s believe that a better deal can be negotiated with the EU or they don’t want to withdraw from the EU. If it’s the former, don’t they understand that the EU has no motivation to re-open negotiations unless a no deal Brexit appears to be a real possibility? Which makes me think that the real problem all along is that Parliament opposes Brexit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Garavaglia says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    With this, any attack concerning Brexit toward Trump or Johnson should be directly forwarded to Johnson. my liberal friends (who love the Queen and all that tea time Disney princess crap) have gone radio silent. Their fantasy world is being right sized. Reality check!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Crawler says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    Looks like Boris has ran an “end around” on Corbyn and the globalism cabal.

    Here’s hoping that Boris “could…go…all…the…way!”

    Lately, watching globalists getting kicked in the teeth amuses me greatly.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Some old guy says:
      August 28, 2019 at 3:49 pm

      Looks like he’s strengthened his negotiating hand with the EU. Now when he says they’ll leave IF, they must accept that indeed Boris will leave if they can’t come to a real agreement. Both Boris and the Queen get what Theresa couldn’t or wouldn’t.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  23. Zippy says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    BORIS JOHNSON IS ALREADY HELPING MAKE BRITAIN GREAT AGAIN
    31 Jul 2019

    https://www.newsweek.com/boris-johnson-already-helping-make-britain-great-again-opinion-1451823

    First, to the European bureaucrats in Brussels, he is saying he is serious about leaving and that the U.K. will leave on October 31. Brussels can negotiate or just say goodbye. By the way, if there is a hard Brexit, the U.K. will keep the 34 billion euros that the last government promised to pay the EU as a farewell fee.

    Keeping the 34 billion euros also gives the new prime minister a lot of money to spend on tax cuts, schools, health services, etc. As one British observer noted, the U.K. should let the European Union sue. They can’t collect the money, so the U.K. can keep it and spend it.

    Second, to his competitors in Great Britain, Johnson is saying he’s happy to have a general election. He is already laying out a general election set of campaign promises with a young, enthusiastic, ethnically diverse Cabinet that is eager to campaign and eager to take the argument to the British people.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Pyrthroes says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    Born 1926, crowned 1952, Madame the Queen is not only Britain’s oldest-ever reigning monarch, but four years (6.3%) past Victoria Regina’s previous 63-year record.

    Sorry, Charlie– Since Elizabeth II’s beloved “Queen mum” persisted to the ripe age of 102, it’s possible she’ll be dealing with Pres. Trump’s successor some nine years from now. Though we’ve small use for monarchy, Vivat Regina! and let Boris Johnson’s chips fall where they may.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. sundance says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. Garavaglia says:
    August 28, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    MSM questions the Queen’s mental state in 3…2…1…

    Like

    Reply
  27. Sentient says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    Funny reading about this now while I’m on the throne taking a Corbyn.

    Like

    Reply
  28. sunnydaze says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    Queen is old enough to know what it was like pre- EU.

    It’s crazy to watch the young peeps – who have only experienced post EU- flip out over nonsensical BS like “how will travel to other countries?!!!”, etc.

    The pro EU propaganda has been complete for a LOT of these numpties who don’t know how EASY it was to travel between different countries, exchange $$, etc. pre-EU.

    The whole thing’s been just silly. Glad to see Britain get out from under this mess of an EU Nightmare, and hopefully Italy will be next.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Aeyrie says:
      August 28, 2019 at 4:21 pm

      The Queen is also old enough to remember Britain being dragged into the EU kicking and screaming when the union was formed. The last holdouts, Brits never wanted to be part of EU in the first place. They absolutely balked at being forced to use union currency. She is well aware of what the people voted for and want, and she also knows there will be rioting in the streets if they don’t get it. On the other hand, this will be a Hallow’s Eve to remember if they do. Shades of VE day I would imagine! Here’s hoping.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • KAR says:
      August 28, 2019 at 4:24 pm

      It was also EASY for the italian cheese makers to make cheese the way they had for hundreds of years . . . until Brussels declared it ILLEGAL.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  29. KAR says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    This flies in the face of my previous belief that Queen Liz was a top-tier globalist herself. Trump claimed to have had a great meeting with her a few months back. Is it Trump’s influence?

    Like

    Reply
    • Bill says:
      August 28, 2019 at 4:13 pm

      She admires strong leaders going back to Churchill. She can tell when she is in the presence of a strong leader and a man. Which is probably what she sensed when she met Trump. She probably was excited to be around a real man for the first time in 35+ years. I could see how that might awaken some of that WWII patriotism inside her. Not too mention she knows she won’t be on earth that much longer and probably wanted to go out standing up for mother England.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  31. ilcon says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Blue Wildflower says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    I think the Queen is sick of what London has become.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. stella says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Just to clear up some confusion, the Queen has taken no political position here. As Wikipedia explains it:

    Prorogation (pronounced /ˌproʊrəˈɡeɪʃən/) marks the end of a parliamentary session. It is the formal name given to the period between the end of a session of the UK Parliament and the State Opening of Parliament that begins the next session. Prorogation of one session of Parliament in recent decades has usually been followed by the opening of a new session a few days later. The parliamentary session may also be prorogued before Parliament is dissolved. The power to prorogue Parliament belongs to the Monarch as part of the Royal Prerogative, on the advice of the Privy Council, but is not usually turned down if requested by the prime minister.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Carrie says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    I’m thrilled that Jon Bercow is furious. He’s the Speaker in the Commons and made several genuinely unacceptable rulings to try and thwart Brexit these last 2 years. He’s an idiot. And the head EU Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt is also furious. Excellent day indeed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. rayvandune says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    On my iPhone / Safari I do not see a link after “Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent the following letter to members of the House of Commons:”

    Like

    Reply
  36. rayvandune says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    On my iPhone / Safari I do not see a link after “Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent the following letter to members of the House of Commons:”

    Like

    Reply
  37. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 28, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s