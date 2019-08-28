Brexit Maneuvering – Boris Johnson Requests Queen Suspend Parliament, Queen Elizabeth Agrees – Brexit Opposition Plan Thwarted, For Now…

Internal British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn was developing a plan to stop the U.K from leaving the European Union through legislation aimed at blocking any Brexit without a pre-existing deal. Additionally, Corbyn was proposing calling a vote of ‘no confidence’ in a scheme aimed at weakening Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s no-deal brexit.
To thwart that opposition plan, PM Boris Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth to suspend Parliament, thereby cancelling the legislative time Corbyn would have to form his anti-Brexit law and scheme. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II agreed to suspend Parliament.
In addition, Prime Minister Johnson has significantly diminished the ‘no-confidence’ scheme by stating if Corbyn follows through PM Johnson would continue to proceed with the Brexit process, and call for a snap election immediately following the October 31st ‘no deal’ exit from the EU. The globalist opposition is going bananas.
LONDON – […] The controversy here lies solely in the timing of the move. Britain is on track to leave the European Union on Oct. 31 and anti-Brexit lawmakers were working frantically to try and thwart the departure via the House of Commons — with plans in motion to try and pass legislation to tie the hands of Johnson’s government when Parliament returns from recess on Sept. 3rd.
Specifically, lawmakers were trying to ensure that Britain is not allowed to leave without a formal withdrawal agreement with the E.U., similar to the kind that May secured with E.U. leaders but failed to get through Parliament — leading ultimately to her resignation in June. Johnson has said he would prefer to leave with a deal, but is prepared to leave without one if E.U. leaders won’t meet British demands.
Tuesday’s announcement torpedoes those opposition plans to tie the government’s hands, icing Parliament for the majority of the remainder of the time left before Oct. 31. Speaker John Bercow, who has made no secret of his anti-Brexit sympathies, called the move a “constitutional outrage.” (link)
With so many prior lies, delays and stall tactics by British leadership beholden to the ideology of multinational influence, there were/are many people concerned about whether Prime Minister Johnson could actually be trusted to deliver on the Brexit referendum supported by the majority of the British voters.
Today’s strong moves by the prime minister seem to dissuade some of those fears. What Great Britain needs is a strong leader who will stand in the gap against relentless leftist opposition and deliver what the people of Britain have voted for.
Today, despite his prior orientation toward fence-sitting weasel-speak, Johnson provides some cautious optimism that he might just be the strong leader the British deserve.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent the following letter to members of the House of Commons:
The Daily Mail has more.
Way to go Mrs. Windsor!
LikeLiked by 11 people
BRAVO Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth YOU ARE “For the People” in the UK! God Bless
LikeLiked by 11 people
Not soooo fast. The Royal Family are the originators of globalism. Lets pump the brakes. I will never believe that Britain leaves the EU until I see it. Too many forces internal and external are against it. Of course, maybe there is some dirt (cough cough) on Prince Andrew that the Queen found “persuasive” to side with ole Boris. Learning from the Master deal maker. Jus sayin
LikeLiked by 5 people
It will soon be revealed that Great Britain played a major role in trying to take down our POTUS. That is what is making the Queen very cautious. Along with the populous movements in GB and EU. Their greatest fear is “the people”! (The natives are restless!!)
LikeLiked by 4 people
POTUS has that under control I suspect. Remember that he met with Queen Elizabeth
LikeLiked by 4 people
POTUS45- “Liz, WTF is going on with that son of yours. Cripes Pompeo just gave me a bunch of pictures of Andy and his “niece”. That is his “niece” right? He is a real “loving” uncle based on these picks. If you know what I mean. Here are the pictures, babe. Send him my regards, and I will be in touch with you and Boris real soon. Hey, can someone get me a diet Coke, please! I have a friggin plane to catch. Its only 10:00pm and I have more sh1t to do”.
LikeLike
Agree. QLiz gave me a real surprise here. I thought she presided over the Committee of 300, who are the top globalists in the world. Or maybe Trump has changed her mind??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pedro….you are right on regard little prince..
LikeLike
To be honest,
The Queen is more of a figurehead who thankfully steers clear of getting involved in Politics.
it’s protocol for her to be advised by her Ministers, and thus she was always inclined to agree with whatever BoJo asked for.
But, IMO, the chance to stick it to Corbyn must have really tickled her !
LikeLiked by 4 people
If she’s just a figurehead, why did Johnson need her approval?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, I thought she called the shots, that is, with the UK Deep State. It is surprising she has the power to suspend parliament!
LikeLike
(Also in a comment below) From Wikipedia. This is what happens in the U.K.
Prorogation (pronounced /ˌproʊrəˈɡeɪʃən/) marks the end of a parliamentary session. It is the formal name given to the period between the end of a session of the UK Parliament and the State Opening of Parliament that begins the next session. Prorogation of one session of Parliament in recent decades has usually been followed by the opening of a new session a few days later. The parliamentary session may also be prorogued before Parliament is dissolved. The power to prorogue Parliament belongs to the Monarch as part of the Royal Prerogative, on the advice of the Privy Council, but is not usually turned down if requested by the prime minister.
LikeLike
Suspending Parliament is a bit more that mere figurehead stuff.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Queen is simply doing what she is obligated to do. She has taken no political position here. And she isn’t ‘Mrs. Windsor’. Her husband’s name is Phillip Mountbatten. The Queen’s descendants, other than those with the style of Royal Highness and the title of Prince/Princess, or female descendants who marry, carry the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The G7 Conference was quite successful.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The left and Conte just double crossed the conservatives in Italy today.
LikeLike
Go, Boris, go! Make like a baby and head out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Outta there like a pair of panties at a Tom Jones concert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BRAVO Queen Elizabeth! Way to start taking your country back!
#MBGA
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ya kinda wonder why the Queen and our President got along so well during his visit
LikeLiked by 8 people
#MGBGA
LikeLike
He77 Yes!
LikeLike
British politics is always somewhat opaque to Americans, but it seems Prime Minister Johnson has locked in a No Deal Brexit. Excellent. I’ll bet there isn’t an unoccupied fainting couch to be found in Parliament.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Or a pearl necklace to clutch
LikeLike
Well, they can still flip their skirts over their heads…..
LikeLike
Maybe the UK actually got a real leader!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sounds like Boris took some tips from PDJT. Or he wrote his own chapter in “Art of the Deal.”
Orange MEN good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump winning AGAIN. I suppose we will have to hear from Piglosi and Chuck FU Schumer about this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OOOH!!! Orange Men Good!
Imma get me a tee-shirt with PM Johnson and President Trump with
“Orange Men Good” on it.
Thanks for a great slogan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re welcome. Post a pic of the t-shirt on CTH. And a site where to get it. 😎
LikeLike
In peril of sounding like a silly American, isn’t the Queen so adorable? She looks like a favorite (or is it favourite?) granny! ❤
This is a great move and I surely hope that the Brexit folks finally get their BREXIT!!! Long, long overdue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cute. She was adorable when seen genuinely laughing with PDJT during their recent visit. She probably thought, ahhh, a real human being.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Finally. UK looks like they have a competent leader. Next well wait to see if Canada changes course with its leadership and the world will be on the right track again. Thanks VSGPDJT!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Another WIN for PDJT, our international Nationalist movement, and a hopefully death blow to the,EU.
MUCH more important, frankly, than whether we see perp walks before the election, or even ever.
PDJT strides the globe a collosus, while the globalists scurry like the rats,they are, at his feet trying to trip him up, while failing miserably.
“INTERFERE in OUR elections, will you?
I’ll show YOU!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Queen knows what is up. She’s a very sharp old woman and I would bet she isn’t a fan of either Germany or France, the two countries more in charge of the EU than any others.
LikeLiked by 7 people
She’s been around long enough to see them in action.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Long enough to remember German bombs falling on London.
LikeLike
I would also imagine she’s not fond of the “leadership” of London.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is rumored the Queen is pro Brexit, because a majoy part of her lifeswork is the Commonwealth, and the EU is very inconducive to it.
LikeLike
Seems like Donny and Boris had a fruitful discussion at the G7 conference.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Someone is upset.
LikeLike
Didn’t Swallowswell just use that SAME EXACT tweet against PDJT? These people can’t even think for themselves. Good Lord.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Commies clearly have a well-thumbed book of revolutionary phrases which is used on a regular basis against any and all who they deem ‘enemies’.
LikeLike
We’ll arrange for whiny little Jeremy to get a participation trophy.
LikeLike
Did not THE PEOPLE in a democratic election where a massive 73% of the electorate participated VOTE to leave the E.U.?
Seems to me that the “Remainers” have been the anti-democratic ones since that vote!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Against their democracy? Wasn’t Brexit a democratic vote?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Queen asked for 3 good reasons why Brits should stay in EU?
She always supported Brexit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope Brexit gets done before the next in line would ascend. Prince Charles probably wouldn’t be so agreeable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was thinking the same thing after I heard the Queen made this decision.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I should also say, I believe Charles has stated he will not be King when she passes. It will pass to William. And he’s the one I was worried would not pull the trigger. Being of the young, trendy mindset Europeans today.
LikeLike
Germany was going to have England by any means necessary after their WWI and WWII loses. Looks like the krauts have lost again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is just another object lesson about how deep in the trenches the fighting gets when the globalists don’t get their way.
So much at stake for the entrenched masters of the status quo worldwide.
Every deep dive into the lawfare playbook of each country will continue. Along with the MSM smears and fear mongering.
It is an ongoing existential war. And there will be no compromise.
The leftist ideological and self interested activists never, ever accept defeat. When stymied, they just regroup and try a different tactic or double down with more fervor.
Conservatives have traditionally taken defeats gracefully, and retreat to their think tanks and write articles that rarely get behind their own circles.
That’s why bold and tough outsiders are necessary. Character assassination, intimidation and threats – the entire Alinsky playbook – don’t have the expected results of the past.
Brexit is a major battle in this war. It will have a domino effect one way or the other. No compromises anymore. The people have spoken democratically. As in the 2016 election.
This is a front in a subversive world revolution that cannot be tolerated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PDJT did say that he and the Queen got on famously when he visited. Mr. Johnson and Britons are reaping the benefits. Good on you, BoJo! Let ’em faint.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So let me get this straight. There weren’t enough MP’s to approve the Withdrawal (Surrender) deal that May negotiated with the EU, but there are enough MP’s to approve legislation prohibiting withdrawal without an EU deal. Which means that there must be MP’s voting in favor of the legislation prohibiting withdrawal without a deal that voted against the May deal. There are only two logical explanations. Either those MP’s believe that a better deal can be negotiated with the EU or they don’t want to withdraw from the EU. If it’s the former, don’t they understand that the EU has no motivation to re-open negotiations unless a no deal Brexit appears to be a real possibility? Which makes me think that the real problem all along is that Parliament opposes Brexit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That Parliament opposes Brexit for selfish reasons has been common knowledge for most of May’s term in office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With this, any attack concerning Brexit toward Trump or Johnson should be directly forwarded to Johnson. my liberal friends (who love the Queen and all that tea time Disney princess crap) have gone radio silent. Their fantasy world is being right sized. Reality check!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Geez..I meant to say any questions should be forwarded to the Queen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like Boris has ran an “end around” on Corbyn and the globalism cabal.
Here’s hoping that Boris “could…go…all…the…way!”
Lately, watching globalists getting kicked in the teeth amuses me greatly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like he’s strengthened his negotiating hand with the EU. Now when he says they’ll leave IF, they must accept that indeed Boris will leave if they can’t come to a real agreement. Both Boris and the Queen get what Theresa couldn’t or wouldn’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BORIS JOHNSON IS ALREADY HELPING MAKE BRITAIN GREAT AGAIN
31 Jul 2019
https://www.newsweek.com/boris-johnson-already-helping-make-britain-great-again-opinion-1451823
First, to the European bureaucrats in Brussels, he is saying he is serious about leaving and that the U.K. will leave on October 31. Brussels can negotiate or just say goodbye. By the way, if there is a hard Brexit, the U.K. will keep the 34 billion euros that the last government promised to pay the EU as a farewell fee.
Keeping the 34 billion euros also gives the new prime minister a lot of money to spend on tax cuts, schools, health services, etc. As one British observer noted, the U.K. should let the European Union sue. They can’t collect the money, so the U.K. can keep it and spend it.
Second, to his competitors in Great Britain, Johnson is saying he’s happy to have a general election. He is already laying out a general election set of campaign promises with a young, enthusiastic, ethnically diverse Cabinet that is eager to campaign and eager to take the argument to the British people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Born 1926, crowned 1952, Madame the Queen is not only Britain’s oldest-ever reigning monarch, but four years (6.3%) past Victoria Regina’s previous 63-year record.
Sorry, Charlie– Since Elizabeth II’s beloved “Queen mum” persisted to the ripe age of 102, it’s possible she’ll be dealing with Pres. Trump’s successor some nine years from now. Though we’ve small use for monarchy, Vivat Regina! and let Boris Johnson’s chips fall where they may.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
“The ginger dwarf from the North”. Lol not nice to redheads but funny.
LikeLike
MSM questions the Queen’s mental state in 3…2…1…
LikeLike
Funny reading about this now while I’m on the throne taking a Corbyn.
LikeLike
Queen is old enough to know what it was like pre- EU.
It’s crazy to watch the young peeps – who have only experienced post EU- flip out over nonsensical BS like “how will travel to other countries?!!!”, etc.
The pro EU propaganda has been complete for a LOT of these numpties who don’t know how EASY it was to travel between different countries, exchange $$, etc. pre-EU.
The whole thing’s been just silly. Glad to see Britain get out from under this mess of an EU Nightmare, and hopefully Italy will be next.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Queen is also old enough to remember Britain being dragged into the EU kicking and screaming when the union was formed. The last holdouts, Brits never wanted to be part of EU in the first place. They absolutely balked at being forced to use union currency. She is well aware of what the people voted for and want, and she also knows there will be rioting in the streets if they don’t get it. On the other hand, this will be a Hallow’s Eve to remember if they do. Shades of VE day I would imagine! Here’s hoping.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was also EASY for the italian cheese makers to make cheese the way they had for hundreds of years . . . until Brussels declared it ILLEGAL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This flies in the face of my previous belief that Queen Liz was a top-tier globalist herself. Trump claimed to have had a great meeting with her a few months back. Is it Trump’s influence?
LikeLike
She admires strong leaders going back to Churchill. She can tell when she is in the presence of a strong leader and a man. Which is probably what she sensed when she met Trump. She probably was excited to be around a real man for the first time in 35+ years. I could see how that might awaken some of that WWII patriotism inside her. Not too mention she knows she won’t be on earth that much longer and probably wanted to go out standing up for mother England.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOMFL
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the Queen is sick of what London has become.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just to clear up some confusion, the Queen has taken no political position here. As Wikipedia explains it:
Prorogation (pronounced /ˌproʊrəˈɡeɪʃən/) marks the end of a parliamentary session. It is the formal name given to the period between the end of a session of the UK Parliament and the State Opening of Parliament that begins the next session. Prorogation of one session of Parliament in recent decades has usually been followed by the opening of a new session a few days later. The parliamentary session may also be prorogued before Parliament is dissolved. The power to prorogue Parliament belongs to the Monarch as part of the Royal Prerogative, on the advice of the Privy Council, but is not usually turned down if requested by the prime minister.
LikeLike
I’m thrilled that Jon Bercow is furious. He’s the Speaker in the Commons and made several genuinely unacceptable rulings to try and thwart Brexit these last 2 years. He’s an idiot. And the head EU Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt is also furious. Excellent day indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On my iPhone / Safari I do not see a link after “Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent the following letter to members of the House of Commons:”
LikeLike
On my iPhone / Safari I do not see a link after “Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent the following letter to members of the House of Commons:”
LikeLike
LikeLike