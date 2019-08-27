Mexican Military Police Battle Illegal African Migrants Attempting to Reach U.S….

HatTip DaveNyiii – Shocking video has surfaced (via Voice of America) of Mexican military police battling today with swarms of African migrants outside an immigration detention center in Tapachula, Mexico. WATCH:

How do African nationals get to Mexico?

[…] J. Antonio Fernandez, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of San Antonio. These new arrivals hail from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola—two countries with no strong historic ties to the United States. (link)

It’s the business end of illegal immigration. Previous background here.

Did I sleep through geography 101? pic.twitter.com/nGu2adnzxf — Francois Aube (@Francois_Aube) August 27, 2019

