Mexican Military Police Battle Illegal African Migrants Attempting to Reach U.S….

HatTip DaveNyiii – Shocking video has surfaced (via Voice of America) of Mexican military police battling today with swarms of African migrants outside an immigration detention center in Tapachula, Mexico.  WATCH:

How do African nationals get to Mexico?

[…]  J. Antonio Fernandez, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of San Antonio. These new arrivals hail from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola—two countries with no strong historic ties to the United States. (link)

It’s the business end of illegal immigration.  Previous background here.

 

34 Responses to Mexican Military Police Battle Illegal African Migrants Attempting to Reach U.S….

  1. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    I’m starting to like Mexico again!

    • RJ says:
      August 27, 2019 at 5:47 pm

      Sorry, your preppie former president could care less, he is buying outdoor furniture for his new estate at Matrha’s Vineyard where he intends to regale his suck ups with stories on how great he and Michelle are and will continue to be…down on your knees knaves!

  3. wilderness3300 says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    Mucho gracias Mexico police! El winning!

  4. Uncle Max says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    Thank you to the Mexican soldiers and police who are standing the line. That is ungrateful work, to put it lightly. This video SHOULD be on national news and questioning just how so many Africans made it to Central America and WHO IS BEHIND IT?? What NGO ? I betcha there are many.

  5. billsbowl says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    Mexicans… doing the job Americans won’t do.

  6. Carrie says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    PDJT needs to freeze the assets of all groups linked with helping these immigrants reach US borders. Let them battle in court to get them unfrozen for years… There has to be a way to dissuade the business aspect to these exchanges.

  7. lurker2 says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    I need to go to a Democrat candidate town hall, if any are daring to have any. I want to know how any of them can propose that we allow into the country people who fight with the police! They have no respect for our laws when they get here, it’s not going to get any better after they arrive. It’s like dating. First date, best behavior.

  8. digitaldoofus says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    Isn’t it amazing that you’ve never actually seen *Americans* battling to keep foreign invaders from crossing our border? Instead, all you’ll occasionally see is Americans corralling them to take them to a center where they’ll eventually be set free into the interior of our country.

  9. CoffeeBreak says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    There’s a white bus in the background. Who’s paying their transportation and organizing the group(s). Notice the “resistance” mannerisms from some people. They underwent training to spark an incident.

  10. sunnyflower5 says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Mexico – “Africa is not sending their best.”

  11. chickenhawk says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    I don’t know why they allow these brave officers to put themselves in harms way. I could never be a cop because of situations like this. Some type of weapon, whether lethal or not, should have corrected the behavior of these rioters rather quickly. No need for street brawling; no need to get down to their level. Discharge weapon into ground, issue verbal orders, repeat if necessary, then one shot to leg of select individual who is committing violence against officers. Repeat verbal orders, etc…

    Just what we need in this country. Out of control, violent, non-law abiding migrants…..

  12. Spuyten Duyvil says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    They will be in your city or town soon…

  13. Blue Moon says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    That’s a very large number of them. Who paid for it? Just look to Odumbo and you will have your answer.

  14. The Devilbat says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Why did the Mexican military police not use teargas on that mob?

  15. lurker2 says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    Catholics, you need to stop supporting this stuff. Stop tithing, complain, and quit the church if necessary. Stop funding the destruction of the country.

    NYT from June of this year, where Sundance got one quote: Catholic Charities of San Antonio spent about $125,000 on airfare and bus tickets for African migrants in recent days, draining the funding it had planned on using to assist Central American migrants. […] “No one has been prepared for anything like this,” said J. Antonio Fernandez, the president and chief executive of Catholic Charities of San Antonio. “We were thinking that we were going to spend $120,000 in three to four months. We spent everything in five days. We’re going to need help from people out there who want to help immigrants.”

  16. RJ says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    Tell me again how “cancers” get started!

  17. Parker Longbaugh says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    If we promise not to indict the entire Catholic Church leadership in a RICO case for child sexual exploitation do you think the pedophile Jesuit Pope would stop funding the crisis in the border?

  18. labrat says:
    August 27, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    My new moron governor invited them. She didn’t ask is first.

