G7 Family Photo Event – A Multi-Continental Leadership Group Joins the “Group of Seven”…

The traditional G7 Family Photo event took an unusual twist on Sunday as leaders from Africa, India, South America and Australia joined the G7 assembly for the photo and leadership dinner at Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, France.

The backdrop is the grand plage (main beach) at the Hotel du Palais. The photo-op is the last event available to media before dinner [media were not allowed to the dinner].

In addition to the G7 leaders [Macron, Merkel, Conte, Johnson, Trudeau, Tusk (EU), Abe and Trump] you will note a large delegation from Africa, PM Modi (India), PM Morrison (AU), President Sisi (Egypt) President Piñera (Chile); along with David Malpass (World Bank) and others.

At the end of the video Chilean President Sebastian Piñera along with his wife, Celia Morel, join Mr and Mrs. Macron along with Mr. and Mrs. Trump, on the riser for a set of photographs which seemed to be requested by President Donald Trump.

