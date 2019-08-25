G7 Family Photo Event – A Multi-Continental Leadership Group Joins the “Group of Seven”…

The traditional G7 Family Photo event took an unusual twist on Sunday as leaders from Africa, India, South America and Australia joined the G7 assembly for the photo and leadership dinner at Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, France.
The backdrop is the grand plage (main beach) at the Hotel du Palais. The photo-op is the last event available to media before dinner [media were not allowed to the dinner].
In addition to the G7 leaders [Macron, Merkel, Conte, Johnson, Trudeau, Tusk (EU), Abe and Trump] you will note a large delegation from Africa, PM Modi (India), PM Morrison (AU), President Sisi (Egypt) President Piñera (Chile); along with David Malpass (World Bank) and others.
At the end of the video Chilean President Sebastian Piñera along with his wife, Celia Morel, join Mr and Mrs. Macron along with Mr. and Mrs. Trump, on the riser for a set of photographs which seemed to be requested by President Donald Trump.
This makes me smile! Good for us all as a world.
I like the two bookends, Boris on one end, Tusk on the other.
😂😂😂
Huuummmm…well, seeing the photo of Pinera sitting at the resolute desk at Jug Ears’ invitation, whilst Jug Ears stands to his side, I think says all I need to know. But then again, El Presidente always has something up his sleeve….
The President of Chile is central to solving the Venezuela situation. He was seminal in setting up the coalition against Maduro. Sec Pompeo visited him in April to talk about the trade war with China and Huawei. Important player to solve those issues in Latin America.
‘Jug Ears’?
Obama was invited?
Watching this made me smile. Those other leaders know President Trump is the BOSS!
Speaking of Party Crashers… Not sure if this was mentioned previously, but I saw earlier Iran’s Foreign Minister decided to drop by to take in the festivities. “Heeyyyy, dudes!! Waddup waddup?! Who’s up for some skinny dippin’ tonight, ehhh?!?”
https://www.cnn.com/2019/08/25/politics/g7-iran-zarif-france-intl/index.html
Apparently invited by Macron? What a D.B.!!! (Macron, that is)
yes. And apparently Macron didn’t tell ANY of them till the Iranian plane had already landed and the motorcade was on the way. Macron had nominated himself to be in charge of negotiating with Iran on behalf of the entire group to which PDJT responded, “We’ll do our own outreach”… BAM! PDJT apparently spent the entire 6 hours the Iranian was there in his hotel room. What is seriously funny is that they are all afraid of our VSGPDJT. An article I read was titled “Don’t make you-know-who mad”.
What a completely dumb *** thing to do.
Yes! Who invited this murderous terrorist supporter?
Traitor Macron?
Does he want to ambush Pres Trump? Trump should refuse to even met with him Sit down and put he feet up so the soles are showing –the ultimate insult to a Muslim POS
Or are they going to gang up against Pres Trump?
Iran Foreign Minister in Dramatic Visit to G7 Summit
Zarif’s presence had not been announced and represented an attempt by French host Emmanuel Macron to find a way to soothe spiralling tensions between Iran and the United States.
He was not expected to hold face-to-face talks with US President Donald Trump but the presence of the two men in the same place sparked hopes of a detente.
https://www.breitbart.com/news/iran-foreign-minister-in-dramatic-visit-to-g7-summit/
Please her face looks like a crumpled piece of beige paper.
I’m older than her and my skin is smooth.
Supposedly in the weeks leading up to G7 she visited a plastic surgeon. Well to be honest, I cant see any difference in her face or neck
Interesting how Macron’s wife appears as lively as I’ve ever seen in these photos. Notably she’s standing next to President Trump which seems pleasing to her. Maybe attention from someone of mature age is something she likes, in any case, looks like a pleasant event for the leaders and wives. Not sure of the significance of asking the Chilean President to participate, but I’m sure President Trump had good reasons for it.
Mrs. Macron looks very nice., , her hair, her dress, her shoes, her smile.
She’s very thin, but whoever is fitting her dresses is not doing her any favors. IMO. I like the shimmery silver, though. It says “I’m here to drink Champagne”, yet not too flashy.
Please cover the skinny knees and skinny arms!
The President will not create any problems or issues at this summit no matter who they invite.
Some of these people may have never met him or the First Lady previously.
Most have the wrong impression of him.
And now, our President holds all the cards. He has everything lined up as he desires.
He will be the one granting favors……no one else.
Sit back, relax, and watch the kids play.
Macron’s wife’s dresses are consistently too short for a woman in her sixties, no matter how much body sculpting and surgery she has had. Speaking as one woman about another, here. It detracts from the gravity of the situation. Is she a sex object or a first lady? Her clothes are no doubt expensive, but they are not elegant as should be becoming to the wife of a world personage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then why is Melania wearing most of her dresses longer than the current fashion norm given the fact that she is clearly 10 or more years younger than Ms. Macron. I personally think Melania would look better if her dresses/skirts were a tad shorter given her height, but that’s just me. I am no expert, but visually, I think the proportions might be better. Now go at it fellow treepers. I just broke the code of actually questioning anything related to Flotus? Despite your criticism re comment, I adore her. Enough said.
LikeLike
If she was sexy I’d be ok with the short dress. But since she had more facial surgery she looks like the planet of the apes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree! No matter how much money and surgery, a 66 year old woman is most likely not going to be a sex object. She needs to dress for her age and stop stretching her face. I realize she is married to someone decades younger but a shorter dress will not make the difference in age look less.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In related MSM Propaganda News: Trump sill on track to blow up the world.
“Foreign policy setbacks cloud Trump 2020 pitch”
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/458630-foreign-policy-setbacks-cloud-trump-2020-pitch
Apparently Kim Jung Un just punked The President, and ISIS is getting the band back together.
Get your Duct Tape ready, folks.
We have been blessed with the most stunningly beautiful FLOTUS, Melania. So proud to have her representing the US.
LikeLiked by 4 people
01:10 A smiling Angela Merkel asks president Trump for a second kiss??? She seems to say “zwei”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melania always looks stunning. WOW !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if Trumps “regret” comment is in the context of, “I regret having to do it, but it needed to be done.” Trump would be thinking along those lines when he said, “sure”. Maybe already noted on other posts. This interpretation requires thoughtful consideration and critical thinking. Something the media has little to none of.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find is humorous, and a bit irritating, that Macron has such low self esteem he seems to have the need to be the center of attention and to make sure POTUS is not….the center of attention. Why are POTUS and Melania bookended by Trudeau and Macron? Two of the weakest leaders there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hate auto correct Melania.
Macron is center because he is host. I believe the rest are arranged by how long they have been in office.
It looks like Emmanuel’s elevator heels detached before the class photos.
He reminds me of Elliot Carlin, for those old enough to remember.
Noticed Trump and Melanie holding hands, nice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even a well-fed Angela Merkle (just shy of Bertha Butt) could get a female haircut for this occasion.
