Carter Page Discusses His CIA and FBI Role With Maria Bartiromo….

Carter Page appeared on Fox News today with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his work as an informant for the FBI in the Evgeny Buryakov case. The case involved Buryakov in New York and two other SVR agents, Igor Sporyshev and Victor Podobnyy. [See Here]
.
It never made sense that U.S. Person Carter Page was an FBI witness from 2013 through to March/May 2016 and yet in October 2016, to achieve a FISA warrant, the FBI called him an agent of a foreign government. [FISA APPLICATION]
It never made sense until we realized the FBI didn’t use Carter Page to gain a FISA warrant (that was an outcropping); the FBI used Carter Page to get the Steele Dossier into official investigative status. What they needed was the Dossier, Page was irrelevant other than he checked all the boxes needed to fabricate the illusion of “an agent of a foreign power.”
On August 15th, 2016, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok have a meeting with Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. At the conclusion of that meeting, Peter Strzok sends a text message to Ms. Page:
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office -that there’s no way he gets elected- but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
Here’s where Carter Page is about to come in…
Carter Page was not accused of being an agent of a foreign government to get a FISA warrant; that was a secondary -albeit necessary- outcome. Carter Page was accused of being an agent of a foreign government to get the Steele Dossier into the investigation.
The “small group” of corrupt DOJ and FBI officials; those same officials that became the “Mueller Team”; always had a plan to generate a special counsel investigation that they would carry out against the potential president-elect Trump. This investigation was their insurance policy…. what would be ‘investigated’ would be the Fusion/Ohr/Steele dossier.
Without Carter Page, the Steele Dossier is just an assembly of political opposition research. However, with Carter Page painted as an “agent of a foreign government” the Steele Dossier moves from opposition research into evidence that needs to be investigated.
The dossier is what the corrupt DOJ and FBI team needed. Carter Page was a way to put that dossier into evidence that needed to be investigated. That’s why the dossier is the primary evidence the FBI used to get the FISA Title-1 warrant.
Once they moved the dossier into official investigative status, it could then be passed off to Robert Mueller’s special counsel team for investigation. That Mueller team was the same team who worked to exploit the original creation of the dossier. It’s all the same people.
The DOJ (Bruce Ohr), Fusion GPS (Simpson and Nellie Ohr) and FBI (Pientka and Strzok) steered Christopher Steele to their allies in the State Dept. This is a plausible deniability maneuver. After the State Dept. also had the dossier, the FBI used the State Dept report of Steele’s information as the foundation for the claim that Carter Page was “an agent of a foreign power.”
Hell isn’t hot enough for any of the people who tried to overthrow our elected government.
Hell is not hot enough for the people who fail to prosecute the criminals responsible for this seditious outrage.
And CNN just hired one of the most obvious crooks of all—Andrew McCabe—which indicates they DO NOT expect him to be indicted.
UNACCEPTABLE.
If the USA DOJ does not prosecute this sedition against the Constitution the country is over….”Elites” can conspire to walk Hillary Clinton on multiple felonies and actually try to frame the President of the USA and nothing? The Lamestream Media being in on it shouldn’t matter….
what the doj, fbi, and state dept. did is what government agencies do in communist countries. they work for the good of the party not the good of the people. it is the same thing the irs did earlier in the Obama administration. how do you like that fundamental transformation?
May the fleas of a thousand camels attack their intimate private body parts – – while they are sitting in prison.
Sitting in prison…
Next to the garbage can…
Covered in honey!!
fleas of a thousand camels…
HA!!😂
That’s like… alot!!!
Snort!!
There is a saying in Serbian “may all the snakes bite you” real snakes. May a tornado take you so that your existence never occurred. Yes some nasty curses and I wish those on all the evil ones involved in this and any evil doings. God Bless PDJT.
People who commit treason do not go to prison…..they go to the gallows. Seditious conspiracy carries 20 years (the plan) and treason (acting on the plan) carries the death penalty.
I liked, but the process for liking your comment is beyond a reasonable amount of time to complete on my end
Carter page has completed his fellowship with the CFR. My guess is that he is part of the deep state . . . otherwise he wouldn’t be an asset of the corrupt players of the deep state or involved with CFR. How did he get on the Trump team? That’s right, via Cox of NY GOP . . . the never Trumper network.
He claims he was doing a favor for Trump by recommending Carter Page to the Trump team. Oh, sure.
See: https://www.timesunion.com/7day-state/article/N-Y-GOP-s-Cox-introduced-Carter-Page-to-Trump-12553410.php
All the evidence points to the Deep State being more loyal to itself than it is to our constitution, our president, congress, the rule of law, or to the American people. The Deep State believes that it—and not us—is the nation The Deep State will protect it’s own. Nothing is going to happen.
2words: Rat Bastards
Too much in the public domain now to sweep under the rug and survive as a Constitutional (vs. Banana) Republic.
Just too much.
We’re watching. . . . . Closely.
Very closely.
“Here’s where Carter Page is about to come in…” The Coup leaders just treated him like a dispensable pawn after his service to his country.
Carter seemed to be more relaxed and articulate in this interview than ever before. He had been subjected to a very tense and troubling time and hopefully he’s more relaxed and confident now that A/G Barr is head of the DOJ.
The discussion about the loss of substantial stock earnings was cut off before any details could be stated but his career and other opportunities were obviously badly damaged by the actions of the corrupted. The plotters could have totally ruined his life like they have others just for political reasons. I hope Carter fully recovers from it all but the past few lost years can’t be replaced.
He will never recover his reputation. The Unhinged Left believes he is a traitor and was working for the Russians. I doubt many will ever come to accept they were lied to.
I been hoping all day Sundance would do a thread on this interview today.
I think it’s YUGE what he said about the DOJ trying to suborn perjury out of him on the Russian spy ring. He mentions Holder, Preet & Carlin, tho Holder was gone by the time the case went to court. Doubt there is anything that Barr can do about this now & that’s too bad because I expect Holder to run for President some day & Preet will continue to be elected by the goof balls in Cali as their AG as long as he wants that job.
Also think he was trying to say that he got death threats over the Russian spy case since he was so “minimally masked”.
Just read the TGP article on Sater. He too, should be worried about his life for some of the people he helped put away.
It’s amazing how many confidential human sources they ended up burning in their efforts to get the President.
I have felt that both Page and Flynn have not been fully forthcoming about their work for the govt that screwed them. Assume they have been able to differentiate between Comey, McCabe, et al and our govt/country. I think Flynn was working for the govt when he went to that RT dinner & even perhaps the work with Turkey. He too will always be thought of as a traitor by a significant part of this country.
Sad
Carter Page went to the Naval Academy, and served his country for 10 years.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Carter Page was a “walking wiretap”.
It’s not particularly important whether Page knew that he was the means to get the dossier out, but it is interesting. I think he knew his role and his acting like a weirdo doofus was a put-on. He was a mole.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A mole who kept telling anyone who would listen exactly what was happening? That makes no sense. He described the entire operation correctly in his letter to Congress before testimony in March 2017. No one took him seriously. He described the entire operation correctly in an email in Oct 2016 sent to a European election monitoring group including Hillary hiring Steele to create opposition research that a corrupt FBI was using to investigate him. Why would a mole keep exposing the deep dark secrets of the operation? If anything he was bait not a mole.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sorry I never read those Page writings. I tried to read his letter to Comey, but iirc, he writes like he speaks.
That is very interesting if he knew Hillary pd for the dossier in Oct 2016. We didn’t learn this until late 2017 if I remember correctly. This would seem to mean it was common knowledge in journalist circles at the time. Wish I could remember what Comey said about when he knew she paid for it.
The way I remember things, it was the dossier that inspired Crossfire Hurricane until it became public herself paid for it, that’s when they changed the story to Papa D and Mifsud/Downer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. Just watch the video with him and Maria B. She says he’s worked with the government for years and just look at his very visceral reaction at 1:21 to her words.
LikeLike
That’s why Nadler is scrambling
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/08/22/nadler-trump-documents-impeachment-1472475
“House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler on Thursday asked four House panels investigating President Donald Trump to share documents and other information to aid his committee’s investigation into whether to file articles of impeachment against the president.”
The ‘obstruction’ impeachment plan failed because there was no obstruction (well played Mr. President) but the runaway train continues.
Now it’s who has the closest thing to obstruction, the best thing we can get the media to run with.
Close only counts in horseshoes, hand grenades and manufactured Dem/media impeachments.
Saw this interview this morning. I thought it was very interesting that Page really called out Bahara and Holder. He said the indictment against the Russians was full of holes, and told the DOJ “I’m not going to lie and provide false testimony”. Funny. Seems to be a thing with the DOJ. On the bright side: he avoided solitary confinement. So that’s a plus.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I saw this in the morning and was bowled over. This interview is packed with items to question.
Page said, after being in Naval intelligence, he started his civilian informant career in 1998…I believe Felix Sater did as well and will post a link for a document dump about him from Friday.
Page worked with Chris Stevens who was ‘on the Iran desk’ years ago…hmmm.
The Russian group surveillance Page was informing about seems to have been the brainchild of Holder, Bharara, and Carlin…and he would “not lie about the case in court” because the charges were so flagrantly made up …so is there more history here than we know currently?
Need more yellow stickies.
Is this all connected by the same small group…just different tentacles? Why was Sater working with Cohen, of all people?
“Sater, an American citizen born in Russia, formally began cooperating with the U.S. government on Dec. 10, 1998, as part of an agreement that required him to plead guilty to racketeering and money laundering charges related to a $40 million stock scheme.”
What was the stock scheme and who turned him?
“Over the course of the next decade, Sater obtained intelligence regarding mafia activities in New York, Russian organized crime schemes in Cyprus, and al-Qaeda activities in the Middle East and Afghanistan. Sater was credited with obtaining Osama bin Laden’s satellite phone numbers and with providing information about an assassination attempt against President George W. Bush.”
Cyprus?
“Beginning in October 2015, Sater and Cohen worked together in hopes of building a Trump Tower in Moscow. The special counsel’s probe focused on the project as part of an investigation into the Trump campaign’s links to the Russian government, interviewing Sater multiple times in 2017 and 2018.”
https://dailycaller.com/2019/08/23/felix-sater-spied-us-government-trump/
The Bank of Cyprus was, allegedly, frequently used to launder money by Russian Oligarchs. Went belly up when Greece crashed in 2013. The IMF forced it to make customers “bail in” the bank – losing approx 40-60% of their deposits.
IDK if this was a deliberate move to deliberately antagonise the Russians or not, but there was a suspicion at the time.
Cyprus would also possibly link him to G. Papadopolous, as Cyprus and Israel had/have some joint commercial involvement in the Aphrodite Gas Field which lies between them both.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed, Stephen. George comes quick to mind.
Sater is a childhood friend of Cohen.
More on Sater https://www.newsweek.com/2018/06/15/sater-963255.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wild!
I read a lot of material on Sater a few months ago. As an informant for years, he helped people like Lynch and Weismann rise to the top of their careers via the SDNY. https://theintercept.com/2019/03/31/felix-sater-trump-russia-mueller-report
It IS very odd that he ended up working with Cohen in Trump Tower, NY around 2007-2009(?). Back then, his criminal records were sealed and if IIRC, he operated under a slightly different name. (These records -or most of them-were unsealed in July-https://theintercept.com/2019/07/22/citing-intense-public-interest-judge-unseals-files-in-case-of-trump-associate-felix-sater/)
Funny how Sater just magically worked himself into citizen Trump’s circle. It makes me wonder just how long the Deep State has been monitoring DJT. No doubt in my mind Sater was another plant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, Tf…at some point, the 1000 puzzle pieces just start to fill themselves in.
We may be at a precipice. All too connected.
I’m pretty certain that Trump hires people whom he perceives to be “trouble makers” or whom have a set of contacts which could serve as alternative sources intel, (he keeps detractors around so he doesn’t get tunnel vision listening to yes men) his erectors of road blocks or with whom he sees his enemies in order to keep a watchful eye on them…
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS, Both Sater and Page were ‘hired’ in 1998…Bill Clinton was in office.
And do we know from the unredacted portions of the Page FISA Warrant that the DOJ used Buryakov, Sporyshev, Podobnyy as “additional evidence” of Page’s “relationship with Russians”? Something tells me: don’t be surprised. I’m gonna have to dig that up…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not sure if the FISA warrant did, but the media sure did. They wrote some terribly inaccurate stories about Page using that operation
I remember lefties tweeting about “traitor” Page giving Russians inside info on the oil business
Also seems like this was retribution for Carter Page since he didn’t support the corrupt allegations in court. Two for the price of one: get back at Carter Page and get the Steele misinformation “legitimized.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
OandW, that’s exactly what I was thinking. Payback for not supporting their corrupt prosecution earlier. Page won’t play ball? Then make him a target.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is Carter Page’s story. I do not quite buy all of this.
He’s always hiding something, talking but saying nothing or saying something that has nothing to do with the question asked. The mystery man who proclaims his innocence in all this yet how can one carte blanche believe in his innocence when trying to get to the bottom of his storyline is like piercing the corporate veil.
It was a Carter Page operation not a Carter Page investigation. They knew from the beginning there was nothing to investigate.
Very similar pattern to Felix Sater. Worked as a government informant (as was just confirmed) but was used as a part of the narrative connecting President Trump to Russians. The tactic of using “sources and methods” to ensure that exculpatory information can’t make it to the press.
PS I urge extreme caution with Patrick Byrne. The more I look the more giant red flags keep popping up around him and his associates. Never trust a never-Trumper seems like it could apply in this case as well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hmmm, see my post above. Spidey senses at this point. Carter Page may also be part of this…I do not trust any of them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bill Clinton was President in 1998. Mueller was FBI Director in 1998. Page. Sater.
Apologies…Louie Freeh was FBI Director.
I’ve said it and I will say it again: Carter Page was an FBI informant infiltrated in the Trump campaign and playing the role of a Russian agent in order for them to have justification to do surveillance on Trump. He is not the innocent lamb that appears on TV. After the Byrne interviews, role playing appears to the FBI MO.
LikeLiked by 5 people
20 year informant for the FBI decides not to be an informant anymore, and joins the Trump campaign. So, what’s to be suspicious of. My question is – how many times has Carter Page done something similar to this?
You know, Carter Page must be a great liar in order to get by lying to some of the people he has been dealing with over the last 20 years. But, I ‘m not concerned!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t decide what to think about Page, but on the other hand, he joined Team Trump in March 2016 just as the Russian spy ring trial was going on. If he had just had a fight with the DOJ over giving false testimony, he could have joined the campaign out of anger. Kinda hard to imagine he accepted another assignment if there was bad blood
Who knows?
For starters:
Everyone, everyone…. should be billed and required to reimburse the USA for any and ALL costs pertaining to the horrible scam of a coup. Any and ALL legal, and ALL related costs to any and ALL individual affected should also be repaid by those involved.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hell, yes
Could the FBI, DOJ and CIA be any more corrupt and criminal than they are? Maybe a warren (1 / 1,024) more, but that’s it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I still don’t know what I think of Carter Page. I have gone back and forth that he was used and then back to he was a plant into the Trump campaign. The fact he worked for intelligence and with the State Dept, especially with Christopher Stevens, just makes me wonder what are the odds he would want to work with the Trump campaign.
That being said, the FBI knew he was no foreign agent…because he was agent of the US government. May all these corrupt bastards rot in jail!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep!
Good point BnL. It’s possible Carter Page thought he was acting in good faith for the “government,” and agreed to help, joined the Trump campaign, but only later realized, “hey, this isn’t legitimate,” refused to perjury himself, maybe didn’t even know they were getting a FISA warrant on him, became another loose end the gang who couldn’t shoot straight left dangling as they, and we, slowly started to realize their target Trump and his team were not the hunted, but the hunter.
If Carter Page can bring a case against the government for defamation, and if he can find a lawyer willing to take his case, he should bring it. Sometimes, lawyers will not want to touch a hot potato like this because of the anti Trump bias and politics but imagine the discovery and revelation of evidence.
Otherwise, I would agree he seemed less goofy than before, today and was starting to elaborate on money lost by his involvement in this fiasco. Carter was part of Trump’s campaign and has been (in the past) an FBI asset? Does that make sense?
Do we not have enough to quarrantine the lot of them so they can’t continue to cover up and can’t continue to destroy our government?
More sunlight needed, more visibility. But there are not enough messengers, and not enough Americans listening to care.
There is certainly enough to be outraged about, but our children, young adults, working class, and elderly have all been anesthetized so they do not feel the pain or the threat to everything beloved and secure that this country offers.
This is a greater threat, and IN our homeland than WWI, WWII, Vietnam, Korea. The corruption is a fatal infection of the apparatus of security of our nation.
I pray that our justice systems and executive branch are able to be rebuilt by exposing the corruption, and purging all duplicity from the ranks.
I worry the same as you. On vacation, I got to hear from a lot of family members who only listen to the MSM. They actually trust ABC, CBS and NBC. Because they report “Orange man bad”, they believe it. Lots of Trump hatred out there, courtesy of the MSM. Very hard to get through to these people.
My mother is a case in point. I don’t know if she truly doesn’t know about stuff like the moment of birth and post birth abortion laws passed in NY state, or if she’s old enough she hears it and she forgets. She was genuinely shocked when I brought it up though. Can’t tell if it’s not mentioned in the news she watches or if it’s a memory thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The narrative engineers scrub every inconsistent item out of the “news.” Like climate alarmist superstar “hockeystick chart” Michael Mann losing his libel case against climate scientist Ted Bell in British Columbia for refusing to turn over his “secret” regression analysis as ordered by the court in discovery, now having to reimburse Ball’s major legal expenses and effectively concede that Ball’s statement that Mann belonged not at Penn State, but in the state pen for expending state funds on a fraud was true and therefore a complete defense. Did not see that mentioned in any news today other than Gatewat Pundit and a few others.
Hi Meow-I agree. I recently talked to a 73-year old white male at my gym.
This 2020 election may not be a landslide for Trump. I live in a NC Trump county, but I am surrounded by counties that voted for Hillary.
Well I guess we’ll see the next play from IG this week? But the real question and answers are in Barr’s hands so to speak…
I think PresTrump and/or his advisers / attorneys had this bait-Trump-hard-til-he-obstructs operation sniffed out pretty well.
Given PresTrump’s natural instinct to hit back quick and hit back hard, it had to have taken supreme self-control from him not to.
I must think that that was only possible for him because he and advisers had many, many round-table discussions about the trap.
A small point, but one that occurred to me
nimrodman,
IMHO, you make a very common mistake, that ALL DJT’s detractors, and even many of his supporters make.
His “natural instinct to hit back quick and hard” is an illusion, one he may have fostered, or may have formed independently.
In any case, if you want to understand DJT, you have to look at the,FRED Trump story, that he told to a very young and impressionable Donald.
Its about when Fred was being robbed at gunpoint. The point of the story, which I believe young Donald fully inculcated into his being, is that you
DO NOT ALLOW EMOTIONS TO DICTATE ACTIONS.
It will get you KILLED, whether in Business, Politics, Courts or life.
Yrs, DJT counterpunches. The idea of the counterpunch is that a boxer can not throw a punch, without leaving themselves vulnerable; they HAVE to drop their guard. So, you LET them punch first, THEN exploit the fact their guard is down, and their vulnerability.
But, DJT is not literally in the ring. He can wait, a day, a week or a month to throw his counterpunch. He DOES NOT lash out in anger, instinct or from EMOTION.
This whole scheme of theres depended on him reacting from emotion. THAT was the fatal flaw in their plan.
“KNOW your enemy”. For ‘intelligence’operatives, these guys didn’t bother to REALLY research their ‘target’, or else they would have KNOWN this wouldn’t work.
THAT, was their epic fail. And still, a great many, supporters and detractors don’t know the Fred Trump story, or appreciate the profound effect it had on Donalds formation.
Tee hee,…
I know his MIT uncle was brilliant and he was Trumps favorite uncle who was a very wise man…I think he played a very important role in the Donald’s success…
Yeah, but Fred was ALSO a very smart guy. Contracting is a brutal business; by its nature, its rob peter to pay paul.
You contract to build a building, you don’t get the $ ‘up front’; you get a first payment, which you HOPE will pay for the materials and labor, to meet the contract reqirements to get the SECOND payment, and so on.
ANY delays, due to bad weather, permit issues, bad or delayed delivery of materials, labor strike, (things mostly beyond the contractors control) and you run out of $, BEFORE reaching the milestone needed, to get the next payment.
Its why “contractors” reputations are only slightly above used car salesman.
Fred Trump did very well in that business,…a very smart man.
So yes, young Donald had good influences, good male role models,…and he drank in all that they offered.
It is strange the americans are the only ones that believe orange man bad, the rest of us normal folks around the globe with brain cells can’t figure out what is wrong with these crazy americans. No disrespect meant here. Believe me we still don’t get it, but we do get the government agencies are are corrupt there, why the hell is nothing being done. No one listens to MSM anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nim, Donald Trump,p has sat like a fat cat for years before revealing any of his moves, so I have had great faith that he again is the counter puncher…always waiting for the opponent to strike first.
Spell Check God…help.
The whole operation is like a bootstrap – ponzi scheme where the original small group keep reinvesting and building on the same frame up (the circular feedback loop graphic Sundance posts) with an occasional newbie (such as Nadler) opportunistically joining the conspiracy.
Never passed the BS test from day one with Hillary (with her history) flinging poo about Trump being a Russian stooge (full blown projection – transference). Like a little kid with chocolate smears on face face volunteering that a sibling stole cookies before mom even asks. It has always been that transparent.
At this point I think it more likely for full JFK files to drop showing that it was known to be a Deep State hit from day one (hypothetically) than any of the small group and their coconspirators to get get so much as a petty charge for misappropriation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I still cannot believe how they were able to destroy Paul Manafort and Lt. General Flynn. Roger Stone and Jerome Corsi are still in limbo I think. The absolute power this bunch of criminals have is truly frightening. It is a miracle the President is still in charge.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Follow it all the way to the top; Obama and Hillary Clinton.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When exactly is enough enough and it recognized that our government illegally spied on Trump’s (as well as maybe other republican) campaign(s)? It cannot be the democrat’s recognition of their illegal participation –That will never happen. Is it an indictment? Maybe a leak at the NY Times as to that occurring? I am so tired of this going on and on, more coming out and being disclosed, with no recognition of a crime actually happening…
LikeLiked by 1 person
@J-I tired of ‘Waiting on Godot’ about a 1 year ago No one is going to jail and nothing will be done by We the People (and the Swamp knows this) except for lip service and cold anger. Then the DOJ will announce reforms/training, so you know, it never happens again, costing millions of tax payer dollars. That’s how/why the Swamp operates.with impunity.
I should think McCabe being hired by CNN as a commentator would have been the proverbial “writing on the wall” for most people.
I am not the least bit surprised. I was a “civil servant” in the belly (DC) of the Swamp for 40 years. The handling of this is known as a “soft-landing” and nobody does it better (Carly Simon/The Spy Who Loved Me” anyone?) than the Swamp. There are legions of “consultants” on K street who get paid big bucks to pilot the soft-landing. The flight pattern has been established (and proven) for years. Much worse things have happened, really, but the beat goes on.
A thought occurred to me – and I’ll admit that it may just be wish-casting – that the perfect time to drop one or more truth-bombs is right before the next scheduled Democratic 3 ring circus (oops, make that debate). Suck all the air out of the news cycle for the debate and force them to start talking about whether or not they support spying on Americans to gain political opposition research information or to gain political advantage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I disagree. Wait until they have chosen their patsy. That way their patsy is forced to discuss it.
Unless it’s Biden. He won’t recall the subject.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden will ask, “What Russian investigation”?
Timing prosecutorial actions for political purposes is a no no. If Barr waits any longer, he’ll be accused of abusing prosecutorial power by playing politics. Sauce for the goose is not sauce for the gander when blind justice is concerned. He needs to get Durham and Horowitz off their asses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree!
Pardon me, but there is something off with Barr. I did not care for him the day I first laid eyes on him I felt something weird with this guy. He talked a good talk about “spying” but his mannerism says something else to me. Sorry can not describe, explain and pray I am wrong. God Bless PDJT and his family.
When you read the non-redacted portions of the original and renewed FISA applications, three things are clear. First, all four applications categorically swear, yes, swear, that Carter Page is an agent of the Russian Federation. No qualifications. No dissembling about possibilities. Categorically. A statement of fact under oath.
Second, to give credibility to this categorical statement, the application references the fact that the SVR recruited Page as an agent. There is no mention that this was an unsuccessful attempt, or that the consequences of this attempt were that Page became an undercover employee of the FBI and facilitated critical electronic eavesdropping in the New York offices of the SVR that led to the expulsion of two SVR “diplomats” and the successful prosecution of Buryakov.
Third, and finally, even though a thorough Roto Rooter of Page’s emails, phone calls, etc. would have disclosed his undercover employee status, none of the three renewals were amended to reflect his actual counterespianage status.
You do not run a CI sting using electronic eavesdropping inside the New York consulate of the Russian Federation without the top brass signing off on it. In the Buryakov file there will be signatures showing the Mueller, Strock, Carlin, etc. Knew exactly who Page was and knew they were lying to the FISA court when they signed off on the applications.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent post Mongo!! They knew exactly who Page was and that he worked for them!
Well said. Mongo.
Orderly dissection even I (unschooled in LawyerWorld) can follow.
Do we ever get to the part where the DoJ command is punished for intentionally blocking the constitutional requirement for transfer of power?
👉🏼Esp using poisonous fruit from the toxic tree?
That has troubled me from the beginning! .
Does the DoJ have a waiver on using contaminated evidence to set people up?
As we know they knew & still know, plus, they know we know,
yet
Manafort is still incarcerated,
malicious legalistic prosecution and ruination by law of General Flynn, Dr. Corsi continues legal confidentiality (?) is nullified,
and lying to the court fails to halt the intimidation & persecution campaign. .
why are tainted cases still pursued?
And why hasn’t the DoJ moved to overturn convictions?
Is the Justice Dept proclaiming itself to be the ULTIMATE authority?
This needs clarification, so we know what we face and can decide what to do about it. .
Give a time limit or else!
Oh what a tangled web we weave, when we practice to deceive! Now they all need their “just rewards!”
DOJ-NSD again. Who else do we know, with a connection to the DOJ-NSD. Nellie Ohr. and Carter Page have something in common, they worked for John P. Carlin, Assistant Attorney General for National Security
Sundance writes:
“Carter Page was an FBI Under-Cover Employee in 2013, and remained the primary FBI witness through May of 2016 throughout the case.
If Carter Page was working as a UCE (FBI undercover employee), responsible for the bust of a high level Russian agent in 2013 -and remained a UCE- throughout the court case UP TO May of 2016, how is it possible that on October 21st 2016 Carter Page is put under a FISA Title 1 surveillance warrant as an alleged Russian agent?
Conclusion: He wasn’t. The DOJ National Security Division and the FBI Counterintelligence Division, knew he wasn’t. The DOJ-NSD and FBI flat-out LIED.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
correction – remove “they worked for”
Think Bigger:
Carter Page is but one in a long line of Stooges, used in this epic hoax, because they had a Russian connection, of varying intensity.
Halper seated Svetlana Lokhova next to General Flynn at a dinner in 2014, then Halper started the rumor they were having an affair. Lokhova was Halper’s unwitting Stooge because of her Russian surname. Lokhova is now suing Halper. His defence? He was a government worker, just following orders.
Maria Butina thought she was sent here from Russia to spy on the NRA. Really? What a dopey assignment. Instead, the FBI asset Patrick Byrne was told to introduce her to Republicans Trump, Rubio and Cruz. Was someone inside the Russian Government supplying Stooges?
Veselnitskaya thought she was here to lobby against the Magnitsky Act. Instead, they sent her to meet the Trump family, and they lied to get her in. Like any good Stooge, she screwed it up, and was tossed out quickly.
PapaD just had to pass on Mifsud’s rumor about Hillary’s e-mails being in Russian hands. Stooges can’t even repeat gossip!
Manafort had done business with many Russians and Ukrainians, and Ukrainian surnames sound Russian: certainly they do to Rachel Maddow.
My wild guess: the $millions that passed from Russia to the Clinton Foundation during Uranium One couldn’t be hidden or explained, so how about they threw up a thick Russian-scented smokescreen around the Republicans? That would explain the Russian cooperation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Face it, our two tiered just-us system will never go away.
I have some extra “Highlighters”, WSB, if that’ll do in a pinch!
🤔
Extra… at the moment, anyway!
I appreciate all the research, you, and so many here at CTH take on. The different voices “Singing from these branches” is a never-ending source of information.
Have read (3 times) the first 3 chapters, of “SPYFALL”. A RARE book recommendation from Sundance.
And, Thanks to Sundance, much I am already familiar with. Yet, trying to wrap ones head around the actions and motivations of these Bastages, and then forge ahead to yet more troubling revelations (when ones head doesn’t naturally “Go There” in the 1st place) is … well… thus the “Re-Visit”.
Q) How do you eat an Elephant?
A) One bite at a time!!
Disclaimer: Lotsa “chewin” involved.
I totally get your sticky reference.
Wouldn’t happen to know where one might find a highlighter with a 4″ tip…
Would ya?
Hope all is well!
Yikes!!!
Sposed to be ☝@ 11:08.
Oh, well…
Tomorrow the sun will rise. Who knows what the tide could bring?
– Chuck Noland
Castaway
Nite
Here’s the transcript for the Carter Page interview:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/08/25/carter_page_fbi_wanted_me_to_make_false_testimony_about_russians.html
Seems to be there is a pattern developing of the FBI/DOJ pressuring assests or cooperating witnesses to lie for them .
He gave the FBI information on the Russians in 2013 as an informant. He doesn’t mention the fact that in 2014, the FBI got a FISA on him (their own informant) to “2 hop” spy on the Russians. Very similar to 2016.
Page is CIA and this is his job…get within “2 hops” of a target and the FISA does the rest.
How many times has the FBI twisted the law by getting FISAs on their own agents. How many other times has Page done it?
It would be interesting to list all of the provocative actions of the Special Counsel that were designed to entice President Trump to lose his cool and take actions that could be considered obstruction of the investigation. The coup believe President Trump was impetuous; that he could be provoked to take imprudent measures. They tried their best to trigger a reaction that could be used to support a claim of obstruction.
This is not intended to be a full list.
1. Seizing all emails of the transition team without warrant.
2. Using Halper to set up General Flynn with false claim he was having affair with Russian honeypot.
3. Setting up General Flynn to be interviewed by FBI (oh, you don’t need a lawyer…)
4. Threatening General Flynn with possible criminal case against his son.
5. Comey leaking and lying.
6. Early morning raid at Manafort home.
7. Treatment of Michael Cohen. Yes he is a creep, but oh how they tried to flip him.
8. Papadopoulos attested at airport, tried to frame him with $10,000 from Israeli.
9. Papadopoulos gets jail time because he didn’t remember a date.
10. Attempt to set up Don Jr.
11. FISA warrant against Carter Page.
12. Early morning raid against Roger Stone, complete with live coverage from CNN.
13. All of the leaks of Fake News to the press.
14. Continuing investigation beyond 2016 election even though they new there was no collusion with Russia.
You can probably add dozens of additional examples. They really believed the President Trump was impetuous; that he would lose his temper and fire Mueller, that he would flip out and invoke executive privilege, etc.
To the dismay of the coupsters, the President gave complete access to all documents, allowed all executive staff to be interviewed (even the President’s own lawyer), and cooperated with the investigation. He even gave written answers to Mueller’s question.
The President was calm, cautious and wise in the face of incredible provocation. Most everyone out there would have lost there cool, but President Trump did not. Oh, the Lion did roar a bit when his tail was pulled. The Lion mostly ignored the tail pullers, because he knew the time would soon come when their day or reckoning would arrive. We pray that day will come soon. AG Barr, are you listening?
We may have dodged a bullet, with the long list of people who refused to compose (lie) for Mueller. Manafort was effectively tortured, and wouldn’t break. With the millions of Democrats who believed the ludicrous fables of Blasey Ford, there was a ready audience in the country for any lie, the bigger the better.
“3. The FBI team then used the dossier to identify a target, Carter Page.
4. Carter Page was used to put the dossier into official investigative status, via the FISA application.”
SD, great summary, except, I suspect the following actually happened:
3. Carter Page was written into the dossier using publicly available information and unverifiable accusations after his name became public, and was linked to the Trump campaign, and was known he had travelled to Russia.
4. Carter Page was used to put the dossier into official investigative status, via the FISA application.
LikeLike