Carter Page Discusses His CIA and FBI Role With Maria Bartiromo….

Carter Page appeared on Fox News today with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his work as an informant for the FBI in the Evgeny Buryakov case. The case involved Buryakov in New York and two other SVR agents, Igor Sporyshev and Victor Podobnyy. [See Here]

.

It never made sense that U.S. Person Carter Page was an FBI witness from 2013 through to March/May 2016 and yet in October 2016, to achieve a FISA warrant, the FBI called him an agent of a foreign government. [FISA APPLICATION]

It never made sense until we realized the FBI didn’t use Carter Page to gain a FISA warrant (that was an outcropping); the FBI used Carter Page to get the Steele Dossier into official investigative status. What they needed was the Dossier, Page was irrelevant other than he checked all the boxes needed to fabricate the illusion of “an agent of a foreign power.”

On August 15th, 2016, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok have a meeting with Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. At the conclusion of that meeting, Peter Strzok sends a text message to Ms. Page:

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office -that there’s no way he gets elected- but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Here’s where Carter Page is about to come in…

Carter Page was not accused of being an agent of a foreign government to get a FISA warrant; that was a secondary -albeit necessary- outcome. Carter Page was accused of being an agent of a foreign government to get the Steele Dossier into the investigation.

The “small group” of corrupt DOJ and FBI officials; those same officials that became the “Mueller Team”; always had a plan to generate a special counsel investigation that they would carry out against the potential president-elect Trump. This investigation was their insurance policy…. what would be ‘investigated’ would be the Fusion/Ohr/Steele dossier.

Without Carter Page, the Steele Dossier is just an assembly of political opposition research. However, with Carter Page painted as an “agent of a foreign government” the Steele Dossier moves from opposition research into evidence that needs to be investigated.

The dossier is what the corrupt DOJ and FBI team needed. Carter Page was a way to put that dossier into evidence that needed to be investigated. That’s why the dossier is the primary evidence the FBI used to get the FISA Title-1 warrant.

Once they moved the dossier into official investigative status, it could then be passed off to Robert Mueller’s special counsel team for investigation. That Mueller team was the same team who worked to exploit the original creation of the dossier. It’s all the same people.

The DOJ (Bruce Ohr), Fusion GPS (Simpson and Nellie Ohr) and FBI (Pientka and Strzok) steered Christopher Steele to their allies in the State Dept. This is a plausible deniability maneuver. After the State Dept. also had the dossier, the FBI used the State Dept report of Steele’s information as the foundation for the claim that Carter Page was “an agent of a foreign power.”

All of this was done just to attach the dossier to a target. The target just needed to fit a profile with enough Russian contacts so the dossier could stick. That target was Carter Page. The FBI and DOJ didn’t care about Carter Page, what they wanted was the dossier. As soon as they got the Special Counsel appointed, the dossier became the material to start the investigation of Trump… and all the names in the dossier (Manafort, Flynn etc). Because they always knew there was no material substance to the dossier, the goal of the investigation was to get President Trump to obstruct it/them. All of the provocative action by the special counsel team was intended to provoke President Trump into taking action that could be defined as obstruction. Fusion GPS and Nellie Ohr gave underlying material to Chris Steele. Chris Steele created the dossier and laundered the Fusion material into the FBI through Bruce Ohr. The FBI team then used the dossier to identify a target, Carter Page. Carter Page was used to put the dossier into official investigative status, via the FISA application. As valid investigative evidence, the dossier was then passed to Robert Mueller. Robert Mueller then used the dossier investigation to target Trump people. The Trump people were targeted in such a hostile manner to bait President Trump into obstructing the investigation. The obstruction would then be used by political allies to remove President Trump. This was the end goal of the “insurance policy”. The insurance policy needed the Steele Dossier. Carter Page was the means to an end; he was not the end itself.

Advertisements