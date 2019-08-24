President Trump and First Lady Melania Arrive at G7 Summit Dinner – Phare de Biarritz Light House…

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive at the G7 Summit dinner in Biarritz France. The dinner event is being held at Phare de Biarritz, a mid-19th century light house with panoramic views of the French coast.

First Lady Melania Trump is wearing a Pleated Technical Jersey Dress by Gucci tonight, paired with silver Louboutins, to attend the dinner.

