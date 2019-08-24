President Trump and First Lady Melania Arrive at G7 Summit Dinner – Phare de Biarritz Light House…

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive at the G7 Summit dinner in Biarritz France. The dinner event is being held at Phare de Biarritz, a mid-19th century light house with panoramic views of the French coast.
.
First Lady Melania Trump is wearing a Pleated Technical Jersey Dress by Gucci tonight, paired with silver Louboutins, to attend the dinner.
Melania sure is beautiful!
👍 I was gonna write the exact same thing!
..and I was too!
I was going to ask, who did what to Madame Macron’s face?
She had cosmetic surgery
She should ask for a refund.
I wander same doc as Shotgun Joe cosmetic surgery ????
13 – Recently? I think she looks the same and I can usually tell if people have had this done. Sleepy Joe, for instance – his face looks like he is standing in front of a giant wind fan….
And her hair and her dress an her posture and…
Do not be affraid tell how you feel she looks like Walmart greeter with Walmart dress..
Well, she is somewhat older than her spouse, probably doing the best that she can with what she has.
SW – I don’t think she looks any different than usual, do you? Now that she is in her sixties and hubby in his forties, I just think the age difference becomes more noticeable. She is always quite fashionable, but this dress seems like a bit of a miss. As you say, I am sure she does the best she can. It is hard to stack up next to our beautiful Flotus – eh?
I agree with everything you said. 🙂
She needs to learn above knee dresses are not flattering to her.
Agreed!
#MeToo
😊
Let’s admit it.
We were all gonna write the same thing.
😄
I believe the technical term is ‘hottie.’
It’s why I voted Trump..Maga was just a bonus.
Melania is stunning.
…and POTUS sure is handsome!
So POTUS starts the event wearing (what looks like on my screen) an EU shade of blue tie. And maybe that’s an established protocol among state leaders.
What I’m looking for is what color ties DJT and BoJo will be wearing at the closing photo op!
bruze – those two together – EPIC!!!
I bet Macron is one annoying little frog. I hate that the President and First Lady have to put up with him for any length of time, but politics is politics, I guess. Give ’em hell, Mr. President!
For some reason I worry so much about them when they are overseas. I know there is tons of security, it’s just a gut feeling I don’t like. I step up the prayers until they walk across the lawn to “our house”.
Might it have something to do with the fact that they actually hate our VSPGPDJT b/c he is disrupting their global governance plans and with that taking away their gravy train?
lil macaroon had a higher chair seat at lunch . you can see in the pix of the two sitting .And at the phare . he has high heels on his shoez ! like Riverdance without the charisma . Our VSGPDJT owns him to the point of obsession n’est ce pas ?
Not just the heels, but (if you know what to look for) you can tell he also has lifts inside the shoes.
Our First Lady radiates beauty from within and without!
“Look at me, and my wife.
Now, look at HIM, and HIS wife.
Nuff said.”
imo macron’s wife deserves some respect. she was a near forty year old teacher, married with three children, when she met macron as a fifteen year old student. now she is the first lady of france.
I like her, so she is older than him, well the president is older than Melania, I really don’t see why one is acceptable and the other isn’t. Isn’t it about time to cut the criticism of Mrs. Macron as well as the endless fawning over Melania? It is boring!
I think you missed Jeff’s point
Allow us to fawn over Melania———she deserves the recognition usually given to First Ladies——but the media ignores her because if their near terminal TDS ! We at the CTH adore her and she is not boring. Live with it-swissik
Age is not the issue. Married teacher involved with student is. She would go to jail here
She sure would.
Yes!
The RANK Hypocrisy.
The “Globalists” just “got rid” of one of their pedophile Pimps, and we won’t fawn over one of the Globalist Tools who only got used because he’s so Blackmail-able.
In France too. Recently a male Colombian teacher was catfished into flirting with one of his students on an over 18 gay dating app. At no time was he aware who the person was or that he wasn’t over 18. The teacher was deported.
She got away with it because she’s a woman. A man WOULD be in prison.
Women like Hillary want to be Equal……..
“endless fawning”?!? Please!!! Tell me the name of ONE magazine that’s featured our lovely FLOTUS since President Trump was elected. If you don’t like people in this treehouse “fawning” endlessly over Mrs. Trump, you are definitely in the wrong place. ROLCON!
Linda swissik is jealous of our First Lady!
Uh, Swissik, Donald Trump wasn’t banging Melania when she was a teenaged minor. Can you REALLY not see the difference? Melania will be fussed and fawned over for her beauty and grace for the rest of her life, so get used to it. She deserves it.
Mrs. Macaronni looks like she has been ridden hard. Just quoting the good old Rev Wright.
You’re up for 40 year old married teachers sleeping with 15 year olds are you?
I’m a teacher, if I did that, I’d be in prison.
Criticism, yes.
Fawning, not on your life.
Melania doesn’t get enough praise, IMO.
Should France investigate her before or after they’re done with Epstein?
I think she is beautiful also, albeit a bit older. Since Melania has ruled the
fashion war, it is nice that Macron’s wife has stepped up her game. Others
have as well.
I agree. I think the weasel Macron and his wife are a very presentable couple for “world leaders”.
At least for the Communist Chinese bought “leaders?”
There’s 25 years between them? Was he underage when their relationship started?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes….
Yes! He was her “Drama” student and she was his “Drama” teacher.
Too much “Drama” in our schools!!!
Respect for what? Grooming and raping an underaged boy? 🙂
Because that is exactly what she did.
An old pedophile ho. And I am to respect her,…why?
Cause she tops whoopie, who’s just an ol crack ho?
OVERCOMING obstacles is one thing, and DOES earn a certain respect.
Compounding obstacles, ….no respect for that.
It was nice of Macron to bring his Grannie.
Wow, you sound like a
High school girl.
DRAMA STUDENT MACRON KISSING HIS 40 YEAR OLD DRAMA TEACHER
Just great another Drama Student just like Canuck Justin of Canada
The GREAT First Lady radiates the beauty that is America! A legal Immigrant, strong woman, intelligent woman, a drop dead gorgeous woman, a statuesque woman that screams LIBERTY, FREEDOM, and the AMERICAN DREAM!
she did marry a billionaire…and SACRIFICED FOR AMERICA FIRST!
She may have married a billionaire, but probably not for his money as she is extremely wealthy in her own right. Some have alluded to her having just as much or even more money than he does.
Another wardrobe change for Melania.
Macaroni’s wife looks like she had brewer’s drupe.
she’s 66 years old, thereabouts.
She had “facial surgery” 3 weeks ago. Reported by Daily Mail and others. Guess she had to look younger for the G7.
Also broke her arm.
Oh, ouch! My sister broke her arm when she was 55. It took her six months to heal after surgery to put a plate and pins in. It was an absolute bear. Sorry for Mrs. M…I am sure that was not fun.
Mncpo – Wow, I did not know that. I don’t think she looks any better, unfortunately. She looks her age, which is fine. I have never understood people wanting to get their faces cut up just to impress someone else…
She looks fine. Just because Melania is so beautiful is not reason to make nasty
cracks about Macron’s wife or anyone else. He may be a jerk; that doesn’t mean
his wife is.
Their relationship started with her banging her teenaged minor student. Not admirable.
Did anyone notice Melania’s shoes shine like Chrome on a Hot Rod going for the Riddler Award? Man, was that a reflection via photography and they are more Silver, or are they a Faux Chrome Plate?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Macron is trying to be charming but he is as nervous as a cat in a room full of rocking chairs, and his wife, who is actually an attractive woman, looks very worried about pulling this off without some major faux pas by herself or someone on her staff!
The only two people in the group who look confident and comfortable in their own skins are the President and First Lady! Nothing like knowing you hold all aces at a table full of people with a pair of deuces, at best!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Viking – great observations. I agree!
Second Picture
Macron: Cheese. Where is the cheese?
Trump: I’m willing to work with you, but its gotta be fair. If not, we’ll crush it with Boris. CRUSH IT.
Macron: Our cheese is really the best. And we have nuclear power.
Trump: Well, you Frogs got 2 things right. Sorry. No frog legs for dinner!
Macron: What’s wrong w / frog legs?
Trump: As I was saying, the EU better get in gear, or else you may become a colony of China.
Macron: China?
Trump: They’ll eat your frog legs and your Lunch. They’ll eat anything. Give me a steak.
LOL PC!!
Don’t forget, two scoops of ice cream!!
don’t forget the ketchup
President and Mrs. Macron are French — whatever is said behind closed doors, they will be charming in public. Even if they’re smiling between clenched teeth, I prefer that to the usual gaggle of foreign sourpusses standing around PT, looking like it’s killing them to be in his vicinity.
To be fair, Mrs. Macron actually looks good for her age; not many wives of world leaders fare all that well when placed next to Melania.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Mrs. Macron is perfect for Emmanuel…vote getter in France!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’s Love someone to research how many magazine covers Melania had graced compared with how many on which Mrs. Obama appeared at similar points in their husbands’ terms.
Melania was on thousands of magazine covers as a model. When Mooch can reach “supermodel” status then we will talk
Michelle was on the cover of National Geographic…Don’t even try to compare Michelle with Melania…
Expedy – you mean Michael, no? Or at the very least, Mooch? I never call that person by their first name. He/she doesn’t deserve it….
Pass the snails please, tomorrow.
That Macron is a two-faced little weasel. He tries to appear that he’s playing Trump to improve his own standing in France. But the people in France are wise to you too Macron.
And you haven’t read Art of the Deal, you better read it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Is he related to Peter Strzok?
Mr.Morris – “brother by another mother” – just sayin’…and now that he’s moving his family to D.C., they can hang out at family picnics…
French sons are so wonderful to bring their moms to public events… Macron is a good example of that here.
No matter what — I see pure class from Melania and PDJT. Every word, every gesture, every grace — influences the background of the outcomes of these meetings.
Behind the scenes is jockeying for position in an all out war for power, and trillions are at stake. PDJT knows there are many he is shaking hands with who would kill him and every patriotic American if they could get away with it, and, in reality they are trying.
If these leaders, who have forsaken the universal principles of goodness, felt they crossed the threshold of “enough” power, they would reveal their true colors (as did Hitler, Mussolini). Xi, Putin, Pelosi, Bremer, McCabe, Feinstein, Halper, Nadler, — have no respect for morals or principles, no respect of God, a Creator, or any higher moral law.
These formalities are important, or our POTUS would not participate in them. They remind us that we are live beings, spiritual beings. POTUS gives every one a chance to negotiate for a win-win, as we should treat any created being with respect. POTUS is a master at using the leverage of good vs evil, and he is confident in the principles for which he stands.
The enemies, however, must endure the dissonance of their hypocrisy, feel the difference between their evil desire and lack of respect, and what they must pretend. If leaders of other countries are being coerced, blackmailed, or controlled — they must feel the guilt, shame, fear, and grief of being held in the grip of an evil power, and seek escape.
I would love to hear private conversation between PDJT and Melania and contrast that with the conversation between Macron and his wife.
My own prayers are rarely uttered out loud, and that is likely itself a weakness. I wonder what we would hear in the prayers of these four, or if there are prayers.
CD – Third paragraph from the bottom of your post is brilliant! “The enemies, however, must endure the dissonance of their hypocrisy,” It reminds me of Stephen Miller’s beautifully written speeches. Well done….
President Trump and the First Lady personify America wherever they go…
Macron has heels on too 🤪
Louboutins? I had no idea such a thing existed! Well, you learn something interesting every day at CTH 🙂
Sundance sees every detail…
Being barely 5’2″ myself, with a 6’3″ husband, I do have a bit of sympathy for Macron on this one! No one has control over their genetics and the world does tend to have biases towards those who are taller…it is easier for me as a woman but after 30+ years of marriage, my husband has become aware of how often it happens and it has been a shock for him to see how I am treated differently, simply because of my size.
Donald Trump is an imposing figure and I am not too surprised that Macron is looking for any advantage in their meetings. Asking all Treepers to remember NOT to judge people by characteristics over which they have zero control!!
Also a member of the 5’2″ club. Aside from having to always hem one’s pants and dresses, there are also benefits to be had as long as one sticks to the right proportions. 😉
Yes. I am 5 ft 6 and have taken down several people well over 6 ft. I actually prefer, if I have to defend myself, dealing with a taller foe because it just seems that the longer the bones, the weaker the person is. Can’t prove it scientifically, just a “hands on” observation of living. Also, there is nothing sweeter that kickin a taller person’s a#s in front of their friends…it’s a beautiful thing. And, when they instigate the confrontation, well deserved.
Ladies, I relate altho a man.
Studied for some years Judo, then Aikido (Japanese version of karate). Learned to always fear smaller rather than larger opponents. Simple reason: they will try leverage over you based on their smaller fulcrum. Hence you must lower yourself against smaller opponents and use their lower fulcrum against them. Like the judo maneuver grab opponent shoulders, drop back, place feet into opponent abdomen while dropping back, then thrust both feet into abdomen and ‘shoot’ the perp off—taught by everyone as a basic fulcrum maneuver.
Then you can get really ugly with the rest of the self defense stuff also taught, although not usually necessary.
Indeed! I am also 5′-2″ AND had met the future President a few years back…had no problem with that scenario.
I had 2.5″ heels which did not help as much, but I have quite a grip!
Ha! So, does he!!!! And he was very gracious!
The French prime minister’s wife looks older than Trump- and I say this without guilt knowing how she ‘obtained’ her husband- quite ugly.
I still cannot believe that the reality behind Macron marriage alone wasn’t enough of a deterrent to the French voters…
It’s France.
Our beautiful FLOTUS is wearing all white to a globally photographed dinner. Now that is a sign of superior confidence.
I can’t imagine wearing white to a formal dinner! I’d have to wear something like plaid, just in case.
She constantly amazes me. (I know most guys won’t “get” this, but the women on this site will!)
Pics please!! Dang, the pure confidence that takes! I would also be in some lovely print, just in case!! LOL!!
No offense to apes:
Vicious.
We are “at war” after all……
Mme. Macron has significantly improved her style in the last couple of years, even apart from the desperately needed plastic surgery. Her simple sheath dress is flattering and of a length that spares us from her frightening bird legs, and the heels reduce the midget factor. She has the bad fortune of her husband looking even younger than he is, which just accentuates their strange relationship. She’s doing the best she can….none of us would fare well standing next to FLOTUS.
Noticed Justin arrived at the dinner alone. If Madame Macron retires early, it should be a romantic night for Justin and Emmanuel.
LOL The mind refuses to….
Just great! Two Drama Students and their Drama Teacher, all in…….
Good photo for height comparison….Trudeau is 6’2″…Macron is listed as 5’10″…..no way! Even wearing 2+ inch heel lifts, he is at least 4-5″ shorter than Trudeau. Petty, I know but he is such a smug, entitled little sh*t, that I don’t feel any remorse saying he is a LITTLE sh*t.
Does Merkel go thru trash cans for her “wardrobe”?
I really like the President’s pant leg hem. Just say’in.
