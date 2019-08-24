President Trump and First Lady Melania Arrive at G7 Summit Dinner – Phare de Biarritz Light House…

Posted on August 24, 2019 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive at the G7 Summit dinner in Biarritz France. The dinner event is being held at Phare de Biarritz, a mid-19th century light house with panoramic views of the French coast.

.

First Lady Melania Trump is wearing a Pleated Technical Jersey Dress by Gucci tonight, paired with silver Louboutins, to attend the dinner.

  1. Madeline Huffnagle says:
    August 24, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    Melania sure is beautiful!

  2. Cows and Guns (@BennettVermont) says:
    August 24, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    …and POTUS sure is handsome!

    • bruzedorange says:
      August 24, 2019 at 8:15 pm

      So POTUS starts the event wearing (what looks like on my screen) an EU shade of blue tie. And maybe that’s an established protocol among state leaders.

      What I’m looking for is what color ties DJT and BoJo will be wearing at the closing photo op!

  3. Frank says:
    August 24, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    I bet Macron is one annoying little frog. I hate that the President and First Lady have to put up with him for any length of time, but politics is politics, I guess. Give ’em hell, Mr. President!

    • Mncpo(ret) says:
      August 24, 2019 at 6:38 pm

      For some reason I worry so much about them when they are overseas. I know there is tons of security, it’s just a gut feeling I don’t like. I step up the prayers until they walk across the lawn to “our house”.

      • 1stgoblyn says:
        August 24, 2019 at 7:26 pm

        Might it have something to do with the fact that they actually hate our VSPGPDJT b/c he is disrupting their global governance plans and with that taking away their gravy train?

    • madhatton says:
      August 24, 2019 at 7:47 pm

      lil macaroon had a higher chair seat at lunch . you can see in the pix of the two sitting .And at the phare . he has high heels on his shoez ! like Riverdance without the charisma . Our VSGPDJT owns him to the point of obsession n’est ce pas ?

  4. Jean says:
    August 24, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Our First Lady radiates beauty from within and without!

  5. Dutchman says:
    August 24, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    “Look at me, and my wife.
    Now, look at HIM, and HIS wife.
    Nuff said.”

  6. SwampRatTerrier says:
    August 24, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    It was nice of Macron to bring his Grannie.

  7. doubledark1981 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 4:34 pm


    The GREAT First Lady radiates the beauty that is America! A legal Immigrant, strong woman, intelligent woman, a drop dead gorgeous woman, a statuesque woman that screams LIBERTY, FREEDOM, and the AMERICAN DREAM!

  8. Dora says:
    August 24, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Another wardrobe change for Melania.

  9. jeff semda says:
    August 24, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    Macaroni’s wife looks like she had brewer’s drupe.

  10. thesavvyinvester says:
    August 24, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    Did anyone notice Melania’s shoes shine like Chrome on a Hot Rod going for the Riddler Award? Man, was that a reflection via photography and they are more Silver, or are they a Faux Chrome Plate?

  11. vikingmom says:
    August 24, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    If you watch the video through to the end, you also see the arrival of Boris Johnson, who looks kind of like a goofy school boy who can’t believe he got invited to a party thrown by the coolest kid around, and then Angela Merkel, who looks like a frumpy old woman who is being forced to visit her very successful relatives, whom she despises, but still hopes to hit up for a loan!

    Macron is trying to be charming but he is as nervous as a cat in a room full of rocking chairs, and his wife, who is actually an attractive woman, looks very worried about pulling this off without some major faux pas by herself or someone on her staff!

    The only two people in the group who look confident and comfortable in their own skins are the President and First Lady! Nothing like knowing you hold all aces at a table full of people with a pair of deuces, at best!

  12. Perot Conservative says:
    August 24, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    Second Picture

    Macron: Cheese. Where is the cheese?

    Trump: I’m willing to work with you, but its gotta be fair. If not, we’ll crush it with Boris. CRUSH IT.

    Macron: Our cheese is really the best. And we have nuclear power.

    Trump: Well, you Frogs got 2 things right. Sorry. No frog legs for dinner!

    Macron: What’s wrong w / frog legs?

    Trump: As I was saying, the EU better get in gear, or else you may become a colony of China.

    Macron: China?

    Trump: They’ll eat your frog legs and your Lunch. They’ll eat anything. Give me a steak.

  13. louche9 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    President and Mrs. Macron are French — whatever is said behind closed doors, they will be charming in public. Even if they’re smiling between clenched teeth, I prefer that to the usual gaggle of foreign sourpusses standing around PT, looking like it’s killing them to be in his vicinity.

    To be fair, Mrs. Macron actually looks good for her age; not many wives of world leaders fare all that well when placed next to Melania.

  14. goddessoftheclassroom (@goddesofthecl1) says:
    August 24, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    I’s Love someone to research how many magazine covers Melania had graced compared with how many on which Mrs. Obama appeared at similar points in their husbands’ terms.

  15. MicD says:
    August 24, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Pass the snails please, tomorrow.

  16. ChampagneReady says:
    August 24, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    That Macron is a two-faced little weasel. He tries to appear that he’s playing Trump to improve his own standing in France. But the people in France are wise to you too Macron.

    And you haven’t read Art of the Deal, you better read it.

  17. leftnomore says:
    August 24, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    French sons are so wonderful to bring their moms to public events… Macron is a good example of that here.

  18. CountryDoc says:
    August 24, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    No matter what — I see pure class from Melania and PDJT. Every word, every gesture, every grace — influences the background of the outcomes of these meetings.

    Behind the scenes is jockeying for position in an all out war for power, and trillions are at stake. PDJT knows there are many he is shaking hands with who would kill him and every patriotic American if they could get away with it, and, in reality they are trying.

    If these leaders, who have forsaken the universal principles of goodness, felt they crossed the threshold of “enough” power, they would reveal their true colors (as did Hitler, Mussolini). Xi, Putin, Pelosi, Bremer, McCabe, Feinstein, Halper, Nadler, — have no respect for morals or principles, no respect of God, a Creator, or any higher moral law.

    These formalities are important, or our POTUS would not participate in them. They remind us that we are live beings, spiritual beings. POTUS gives every one a chance to negotiate for a win-win, as we should treat any created being with respect. POTUS is a master at using the leverage of good vs evil, and he is confident in the principles for which he stands.

    The enemies, however, must endure the dissonance of their hypocrisy, feel the difference between their evil desire and lack of respect, and what they must pretend. If leaders of other countries are being coerced, blackmailed, or controlled — they must feel the guilt, shame, fear, and grief of being held in the grip of an evil power, and seek escape.

    I would love to hear private conversation between PDJT and Melania and contrast that with the conversation between Macron and his wife.

    My own prayers are rarely uttered out loud, and that is likely itself a weakness. I wonder what we would hear in the prayers of these four, or if there are prayers.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      August 24, 2019 at 8:36 pm

      CD – Third paragraph from the bottom of your post is brilliant! “The enemies, however, must endure the dissonance of their hypocrisy,” It reminds me of Stephen Miller’s beautifully written speeches. Well done….

      Like

  19. oldschool says:
    August 24, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    President Trump and the First Lady personify America wherever they go…

  20. pucecatt says:
    August 24, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Macron has heels on too 🤪

  21. calbear84 says:
    August 24, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    Louboutins? I had no idea such a thing existed! Well, you learn something interesting every day at CTH 🙂

  22. Carrie says:
    August 24, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Sundance sees every detail…

    • vikingmom says:
      August 24, 2019 at 7:01 pm

      Being barely 5’2″ myself, with a 6’3″ husband, I do have a bit of sympathy for Macron on this one! No one has control over their genetics and the world does tend to have biases towards those who are taller…it is easier for me as a woman but after 30+ years of marriage, my husband has become aware of how often it happens and it has been a shock for him to see how I am treated differently, simply because of my size.

      Donald Trump is an imposing figure and I am not too surprised that Macron is looking for any advantage in their meetings. Asking all Treepers to remember NOT to judge people by characteristics over which they have zero control!!

      • Ad rem says:
        August 24, 2019 at 7:23 pm

        Also a member of the 5’2″ club. Aside from having to always hem one’s pants and dresses, there are also benefits to be had as long as one sticks to the right proportions. 😉

      • Garavaglia says:
        August 24, 2019 at 7:27 pm

        Yes. I am 5 ft 6 and have taken down several people well over 6 ft. I actually prefer, if I have to defend myself, dealing with a taller foe because it just seems that the longer the bones, the weaker the person is. Can’t prove it scientifically, just a “hands on” observation of living. Also, there is nothing sweeter that kickin a taller person’s a#s in front of their friends…it’s a beautiful thing. And, when they instigate the confrontation, well deserved.

        • ristvan says:
          August 24, 2019 at 8:47 pm

          Ladies, I relate altho a man.

          Studied for some years Judo, then Aikido (Japanese version of karate). Learned to always fear smaller rather than larger opponents. Simple reason: they will try leverage over you based on their smaller fulcrum. Hence you must lower yourself against smaller opponents and use their lower fulcrum against them. Like the judo maneuver grab opponent shoulders, drop back, place feet into opponent abdomen while dropping back, then thrust both feet into abdomen and ‘shoot’ the perp off—taught by everyone as a basic fulcrum maneuver.

          Then you can get really ugly with the rest of the self defense stuff also taught, although not usually necessary.

      • WSB says:
        August 24, 2019 at 8:47 pm

        Indeed! I am also 5′-2″ AND had met the future President a few years back…had no problem with that scenario.

        I had 2.5″ heels which did not help as much, but I have quite a grip!

        Ha! So, does he!!!! And he was very gracious!

  23. chuffedbeyondwords says:
    August 24, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    The French prime minister’s wife looks older than Trump- and I say this without guilt knowing how she ‘obtained’ her husband- quite ugly.

    I still cannot believe that the reality behind Macron marriage alone wasn’t enough of a deterrent to the French voters…

  24. MaineCoon says:
    August 24, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    President @realDonaldTrump and Prime Minister @BorisJohnson catching up with each other tonight in France! #G7Biarritz pic.twitter.com/1a31P8EYhB— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) August 24, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

  25. Mncpo(ret) says:
    August 24, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    Our beautiful FLOTUS is wearing all white to a globally photographed dinner. Now that is a sign of superior confidence.

    I can’t imagine wearing white to a formal dinner! I’d have to wear something like plaid, just in case.

    She constantly amazes me. (I know most guys won’t “get” this, but the women on this site will!)

  26. bigralphie says:
    August 24, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    No offense to apes:

  27. law4lifeblog says:
    August 24, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    Mme. Macron has significantly improved her style in the last couple of years, even apart from the desperately needed plastic surgery. Her simple sheath dress is flattering and of a length that spares us from her frightening bird legs, and the heels reduce the midget factor. She has the bad fortune of her husband looking even younger than he is, which just accentuates their strange relationship. She’s doing the best she can….none of us would fare well standing next to FLOTUS.

  28. Carrie says:
    August 24, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    • Guyski says:
      August 24, 2019 at 7:41 pm

      Noticed Justin arrived at the dinner alone. If Madame Macron retires early, it should be a romantic night for Justin and Emmanuel.

    • SHV says:
      August 24, 2019 at 7:52 pm

      Good photo for height comparison….Trudeau is 6’2″…Macron is listed as 5’10″…..no way! Even wearing 2+ inch heel lifts, he is at least 4-5″ shorter than Trudeau. Petty, I know but he is such a smug, entitled little sh*t, that I don’t feel any remorse saying he is a LITTLE sh*t.

  29. TwoLaine says:
    August 24, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Does Merkel go thru trash cans for her “wardrobe”?

  30. Carrie says:
    August 24, 2019 at 7:51 pm

  31. WSB says:
    August 24, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    I really like the President’s pant leg hem. Just say’in.

