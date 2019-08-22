Patrick Byrne CEO of Overstock Corp. Resigns and Admits to Participating in FBI Political Surveillance…

Jumpin’ ju-ju beans this is interesting. During a live broadcast on Fox Business the CEO of Overstock Inc, Patrick Byrne, explained the earlier announcement of why he was resigning as CEO from the company he created.

According to Patrick Byrne, due to an earlier relationship relating to Wall Street and assisting federal officials with an investigation therein, he was approached in/around 2015 to assist the FBI with another operation. *UPDATE* Video added:

.

♦Byrne now says in 2015 and 2016 the FBI operation was part of a network of political surveillance being conducted by the FBI on presidential candidates.

♦Byrne names FBI Agent Peter Strzok as the person giving the instructions.

♦Byrne names: Hillary Clinton, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump as the four candidates under FBI surveillance, and/or inside an operation consisting of political espionage.

♦Byrne claims he was offered a $1 billion bribe to keep his mouth shut.

♦Byrne claims there are additional witnesses.

♦Byrne states he went to the DOJ in April 2019 (3rd – 10th), after Bill Barr was Attorney General, because he was informed that Barr was trustworthy and going to support. Byrne told the DOJ everything that was happening.

After confiding with billionaire Warren Buffett, “my Rabbi” about his story, Patrick Byrne claims Buffett (a mentor and lose friend) gave him personal advice to distance himself from his company, Overstock Inc., because all of the DC interests would use his business to “grind him down”.

In essence Byrne has been given advice about how the deep state will now target him personally. This is the reason why Byrne resigned as CEO of Overstock.

♦Byrne now sees the deep divisions in the country as partly driven by this FBI operation which was political espionage. Byrne feels an obligation to share the truth in an effort to help the nation understand what was happening.

Patrick Byrne is anticipating being an unavoidable public witness to testify as to the nature of the political surveillance and “political espionage” that was happening in 2015 and 2016, and his role therein.

His interview is in the video inside the tweet below:

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne explains his resignation – Was working for FBI on Political Espionage in 2015 and 2016. Took instructions from Peter Strzok https://t.co/p6CxC7SlRa — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) August 22, 2019

Today's Full Interview With Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne @TheLastRefuge2 https://t.co/0eNRCmhOAi — Rantingly (@rantinglydotcom) August 22, 2019

,

Previous backstory Here

Advertisements