Hong Kong Protest Movement Spokesperson Explains Purpose and Intents…

Hong Kong movement spokesperson Sunny Cheung explains what the protests are about, and what the movement hopes to achieve. Mr. Cheung explains the protesters do not believe in the communist idea, and/or the larger communist ideology; hence their efforts to reach out to the U.S. for support.
More protests and rallies are scheduled for this weekend.
Somebody needs to tell spokesperson Sunny Cheung that the demo☭rats in the USA are essentially the same as the Communists in China…
[Myletter to the editor of the Los Angeles Times about a similar event was published in the Los Angeles Times on June 10, 1989, part II, at page 9. The letter was in response to the Tian An Men massacre by Communist Chinese troops.]
Dear Editor:
Seeing the televised excerpts of demonstrations at the various communist Chinese embassies and consulates throughout the United States, I noticed that the demonstrators appear to be almost exclusively people of Chinese descent. This disturbs me. Although the fight for freedom in communist China is primarily the responsibility of the Chinese people, it is a fight that should be actively supported by all people who cherish freedom.
Personally, I believe that if freedom-loving Chinese citizens are willing to take a bullet in the back at Tian An Men Square, the least I can do is demonstrate in support of their cause in front of the Chinese consulate on a safe street in Los Angeles.
On June 4th I was one of the relatively few Caucasians at the demonstration in front of the Chinese consulate in Los Angeles. A makeshift memorial was assembled consisting of candles, flowers and a makeshift coffin. As I stood near the coffin, a young man of Chinese descent, wearing a black shirt, approached the memorial. On the back of his shirt was the color photograph that appeared on the front page of the Los Angeles Times showing the Goddess of Democracy statue in Tian An Men Square with the large picture of Mao in the background. After leaving a flower near the candles, the young man placed a small American flag on the coffin and quietly walked away.
My eyes were filled with tears.
I have much empathy for the Hong Kong protesters, but if they think Trump will intervene on their behalf they’re sadly mistaken. Trump does nothing against antifa terrorizing his own supporters here in the US. We’ve all but lost our free speech and guns are the next to go. Trump ignores what he does not want to deal with.
That orange man is so bad
Ok genius, where’s YOUR plan.
He may be planing on getting the next flight there to join them. I wouldn’t bet on it though.
If DJT gets us into a war with China (which he won’t) he would even lose Idaho and Wyoming in 2020.
Very brave young man.
Personally I don’t think we should get involved. We should probably take care of Chicago, Baltimore, LA, San Francisco and other U.S. cities and while we are at it take care of the cartel in Mexico before we get involved in HC. What about the Arab Muslims enslaving the blacks in Africa or Cuba and Venezuela. We could jump in so many places in this screwed up world if we were the world police. AMERICA FIRST! Spend our money and energy on America Infrastructure. Don’t want to sound mean or insensitive but enough is enough. MAGA!
We must take care of our own citizens and infrastructure first because we haven’t done so since WWII. We rebuilt the world then they robbed us blind.
We are already doing what we should be doing, thanks to President Trump. The “trade war” may or may not help the people in Hong Kong to undermine the Chinese government’s grip on power. I think it will be the Chinese nuveau riche who decide what will happen in the long run. In the meantime, MAGA.
Hopefully the Chinese Communists realize that there won’t be a single American CEO or BOD that will allow a dime of its shareholders money to be invested in manufacturing plants in China if they use violence against Hong Kong. President Trump would make certain of it!
American consumers need to make sure of it. Refuse to buy products produced by a mass murdering totalitarian govt.
America first.
Dura lex, sed lex: the law is hard, but it’s the law. Hong Kong is China. The opium wars were mercantilism at its ‘best.’ And yet, a war was won, and a contact was agreed to.
China honored the contact. Great Britain abandoned her children; but at the signing that future was unknown. I greatly respect President Trump’s respect for contract law.
He appreciates the intense competition, but unlike ‘scuzzy’ politicians despises the practice of sacrificing citizens for the pleasure of power.
Communism is skin deep, underneath is China’s cultural heritage, millennia of Confucius ethos.
China’s cultural revolution, Great Leap Forwards are, given two thousand years of rich history, is a bit like clouds passing overhead. The sun remains, although temporarily dimmed.
Similar to the American people, who jumped at the opportunity in 2016 to repudiate the top down command model of globalist internationalism.
One cannot eradicate history, despite the speculations of neoMarx determinist doctrines, Frances Fukiyama, or nullify theorems of post modernists.
I believe it was Confucius who said that an Emperor’s main job was to find government employees who abused their positions and chop their heads off to encourage survivors to be more virtuous. We don’t do that any more, more’s the pity.
Shouldn’t the protesters be asking for help from South Korea and Japan, rather than from the US?
